What We Are Watching Today: ‘Ras b Ras’ - arabic feature film with comedy

The makers of “Masameer County” are back with another hit project — “Ras b Ras,” a live-action Arabic feature film with comedy that will leave you in stitches.

In Abdulaziz Al-Muzaini and Malik Nejer’s film, the main characters are Fayadh, played by Abdulaziz Alshehri, who portrays the newly appointed CEO of Sheikhs’ Chauffeur limousine company, and employee Darwish, played by Adel Redwan.

The pair embark on a journey after Darwish accidentally picks up the father of a notorious criminal from the airport. When the passenger dies, he teams up with Fayadh to trick the crime family into believing their old “godfather” is still alive.

The comedy is set in the fictional world of Bathaikha, a town defined by anarchy and chaos. The movie is attention-grabbing, and filled with unexpected twists and turns as well as action-filled events, keeping viewers hooked from the first scene.

The main characters undergo a great deal of development over the course of the film. Darwish starts off as a weak employee who is willing to do anything for love, but develops into a strong protagonist. Fayadh is hotheaded and impatient at first, but learns to become a problem-solving partner in crime.

They are driven by intense emotions of passion, love, and a hint of fear for their well-being.

The cast features Saudis from all over the Kingdom, giving a touch of different accents and representations.

A notable feature of “Ras b Ras” is the visual effect suite, which feels like a combination of a comic and a movie. The cinematography of the film is visually appealing with different camera angles and a balanced ratio of neutral and vibrant hues.

Some of the scenes and dialogue could be considered inappropriate and suggestive, differing from typical Saudi humor, but with an original flair filled with sardonic and deadpan humor.

The film, which released earlier this month on Netflix, was made in partnership with executive producer Jasim Buheji. It is the first effort from Al-Muzaini’s new production studio, Sirb, and a continuation of what he and Nejer started with their company Myrkott Animation Studio.