You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Watching Today: ‘Ras b Ras’ - arabic feature film with comedy

What We Are Watching Today: ‘Ras b Ras’ - arabic feature film with comedy

Photo/Supplied
1 / 2
Photo/Supplied
What We Are Watching Today: ‘Ras b Ras’ - arabic feature film with comedy
2 / 2
Photo/Supplied
Short Url

https://arab.news/w55hc

Updated 10 sec ago
Sulafa Alkhunaizi

What We Are Watching Today: ‘Ras b Ras’ - arabic feature film with comedy

Photo/Supplied
Updated 10 sec ago
Sulafa Alkhunaizi

The makers of “Masameer County” are back with another hit project — “Ras b Ras,” a live-action Arabic feature film with comedy that will leave you in stitches.

In Abdulaziz Al-Muzaini and Malik Nejer’s film, the main characters are Fayadh, played by Abdulaziz Alshehri, who portrays the newly appointed CEO of Sheikhs’ Chauffeur limousine company, and employee Darwish, played by Adel Redwan.

The pair embark on a journey after Darwish accidentally picks up the father of a notorious criminal from the airport. When the passenger dies, he teams up with Fayadh to trick the crime family into believing their old “godfather” is still alive.

The comedy is set in the fictional world of Bathaikha, a town defined by anarchy and chaos. The movie is attention-grabbing, and filled with unexpected twists and turns as well as action-filled events, keeping viewers hooked from the first scene.

The main characters undergo a great deal of development over the course of the film. Darwish starts off as a weak employee who is willing to do anything for love, but develops into a strong protagonist. Fayadh is hotheaded and impatient at first, but learns to become a problem-solving partner in crime.

They are driven by intense emotions of passion, love, and a hint of fear for their well-being.

The cast features Saudis from all over the Kingdom, giving a touch of different accents and representations.

A notable feature of “Ras b Ras” is the visual effect suite, which feels like a combination of a comic and a movie. The cinematography of the film is visually appealing with different camera angles and a balanced ratio of neutral and vibrant hues.

Some of the scenes and dialogue could be considered inappropriate and suggestive, differing from typical Saudi humor, but with an original flair filled with sardonic and deadpan humor.

The film, which released earlier this month on Netflix, was made in partnership with executive producer Jasim Buheji. It is the first effort from Al-Muzaini’s new production studio, Sirb, and a continuation of what he and Nejer started with their company Myrkott Animation Studio.

 

 

Topics: What We Are Watching Today:

Related

What We Are Watching Today: Valley Road
Entertainment
What We Are Watching Today: Valley Road
What We Are Watching Today:  ‘The Old School’
Lifestyle
What We Are Watching Today:  ‘The Old School’

Saudi Arabia’s RSIFF cancels ‘Women in Cinema’ gala due to Hollywood strikes

Saudi Arabia’s RSIFF cancels ‘Women in Cinema’ gala due to Hollywood strikes
Updated 08 August 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s RSIFF cancels ‘Women in Cinema’ gala due to Hollywood strikes

Saudi Arabia’s RSIFF cancels ‘Women in Cinema’ gala due to Hollywood strikes
Updated 08 August 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Red Sea International Film Festival’s (RSIFF) ‘Women in Cinema’ gala event has been cancelled due to the ongoing actors and writers strike in Hollywood.

RSIFF CEO Mohammed Al-Turki took to Instagram on Monday evening to announce the news, writing, “Due to the actors' strike and in solidarity with the actors, we are unable to proceed with the Women in Cinema event scheduled to be held on the 1st of September in Venice, Italy,” he wrote.

“We remain committed to empowering female talents in front of and behind the camera in our mission to support the industry.”

Women in Cinema is a gala event that celebrates female talent working in film. Held in partnership with Vanity Fair and luxury jewellery brand Chopard, RSIFF has previously hosted the event at the Cannes Film Festival and for the first time last year in Saudi Arabia.

Guests at the Jeddah event last year included Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Jessica Alba, Frieda Pinto, Tara Emad, Lucy Hale, Sharon Stone, Gurinder Chadha, Salma Abu Deif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and more.

“As we work towards future events, we genuinely hope to have the opportunity to welcome guests and celebrate women's stories in the near future under better circumstances,” Al Turki added in his Instagram post.

Topics: Red Sea International Film Festival Women in Cinema gala Mohammed Al-Turki

Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards Abu Dhabi returns in September

Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards Abu Dhabi returns in September
Updated 07 August 2023
Arab News

Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards Abu Dhabi returns in September

Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards Abu Dhabi returns in September
Updated 07 August 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: The highly anticipated Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards Abu Dhabi is set to make a triumphant return on Sep. 16 this year, following up on its successful 2019 edition, celebrating fan favorites from the realms of film, television, music, sports and more.

The event, held at Etihad Arena and hosted by Paramount and the Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi, promises to be a family-friendly extravaganza filled with surprises and excitement.

Among the first-time nominees are Palestinian-Chilean singer-songwriter and composer Elyanna, Egyptian actress Huda El Mufti, Moroccan pop singer Rym, content creators the Saudi Reporters, and Syrian comedian Amro Maskoun.

Additionally, the awards show will pay tribute to renowned figures such as award-winning singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, actress and songwriter Olivia Rodrigo and the global pop phenomenon Justin Bieber.

Voting is open to the public, and the winners will be unveiled Sept. 16.

Fans can cast their votes across 16 categories through Nickelodeon’s digital site kca.nickelodeonarabia.com and on Instagram using the hashtag of their favorite nominee.

Topics: Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards Abu Dhabi

‘Barbie’ to release in Saudi Arabia on Aug. 10

‘Barbie’ to release in Saudi Arabia on Aug. 10
Updated 07 August 2023
Arab News

‘Barbie’ to release in Saudi Arabia on Aug. 10

‘Barbie’ to release in Saudi Arabia on Aug. 10
  • The Greta Gerwig film will also release in Bahrain on the same date
Updated 07 August 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Good news for movie fans in Saudi Arabia. After the announcement that “Barbie” will release in the UAE on Aug. 10, it has now been confirmed that the film — starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the lead roles as Barbie and Ken — will also release in theaters across Saudi Arabia on the same date. The film also has the green light to release in Bahrain.

On Sunday evening, Saudi entertainment platform MovSto tweeted that “Barbie” will be showing in the Kingdom, adding that the release date may only a few days away.

However, by Monday afternoon, multiplexes like Vox Cinemas began listing “Barbie” on their ticket booking portals, with shows beginning from Aug. 10 and tickets now available for purchase.

The film, directed by Greta Gerwig, has been doing well in the US and international markets, making Gerwig the first woman to surpass the $1 billion benchmark as a solo director.

“Barbie” officially made $1.031 billion globally over its first three weekends. The film is now the second-biggest studio feature of 2023, following “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.”
 

Topics: Barbie Greta Gerwig Margot Robbie Ryan Gosling

Review: ‘The Beanie Bubble’ lifts the lid on an unlikely story

Review: ‘The Beanie Bubble’ lifts the lid on an unlikely story
Updated 06 August 2023
Matt Ross

Review: ‘The Beanie Bubble’ lifts the lid on an unlikely story

Review: ‘The Beanie Bubble’ lifts the lid on an unlikely story
Updated 06 August 2023
Matt Ross

LONDON: Everyone loves a boom-and-bust story. And one based on real events? That is an even easier sell. It is the reason why studios continue to pump out nostalgia-heavy craze biopics such as the recent “Air” and “Tetris,” and why no facet of bygone pop culture is safe from a throwback-riddled dust-off.

The latest attempt is Apple’s “The Beanie Bubble,” which chronicles the staggering rise (and subsequent fall) of the under-stuffed cuddly toys known as Beanie Babies. Based on Zac Bissonnette’s 2015 book, “The Great Beanie Baby Bubble: Mass Delusion and the Dark Side of Cute,” the movie tells the story of Ty Warner (Zach Galifianakis) and a trio of women who had key roles in the meteoric rise of Beanie Babies — his business partner Robbie (Elizabeth Banks), his muse Sheila (Sarah Snook), and a young and inspired employee named Maya (Geraldine Viswanathan). All played their part in creating a stuffed animal craze that spanned the world — and all found themselves on the receiving end of Warner’s narcissistic inability to share the limelight.

In telling this unlikely story, writer Kristin Gore (who co-directs, with Damian Kulash) shuffles between timelines, providing glimpses of Warner’s ability to inspire — and then hang out to dry — the people around him during the origin, growth and explosion of the Beanie Babies craze. Galifianakis leans into the melodrama with his portrayal of the problematic CEO, while Banks, Snook and Viswanathan are all given the chance to shine as the foils to his various shortcomings.

“The Beanie Bubble” is a fondly crafted ode to the 1980s and 1990s — and a successful one. Where it falls down is its one-note characters — Warner, in particular, lacks much nuance, and it is hard to work out what the motivation might have been for his terrible behavior. That said, it is an entertaining, gorgeous take on a story that not many will have heard before.

Topics: The Beanie Bubble

Saudi singer Dalia Mubarak on new album, Warner Music deal

Saudi singer Dalia Mubarak on new album, Warner Music deal
Updated 05 August 2023
Hams Saleh

Saudi singer Dalia Mubarak on new album, Warner Music deal

Saudi singer Dalia Mubarak on new album, Warner Music deal
Updated 05 August 2023
Hams Saleh

DUBAI: Saudi singer Dalia Mubarak is embarking on a new journey with her highly anticipated album “11:11,” which will be released under the Warner Music MENA label.

The 32-year-old songstress told Arab News: “‘11:11’ is the beginning of my spiritual journey, so it was a great idea to represent my first album title after my emotional rebirth.”

Mubarak, who recently released her first song from the album “Mara Aan Malioun,” said that her new music, “portrays storytelling on a personal level.”

She added: “The diversity in the music and in the album makes it even more special to me. The musical experience and choices I had in this album will allow my audience to get to know me better and to know more about me.”

US record label Warner Recorded Music signed Mubarak in November 2022 in a bid to represent talent from the fast-growing Middle East market.

She blends contemporary music genres, such as rhythm and blues, with traditional Khaleeji music from the Gulf region, which incorporates instruments such as the duff drums, oud, mirwas, and tabla.

Her other hit singles include “Areen Al Ashq,” “Beni O Bink,” “Damet Ghala,” and “Fariq An Alnass.”

Mubarak pointed out that the record label gave her the “freedom” to present trendy music, “the kind of music that aligns with who I am as an artist.”

She said: “It is a gateway to offer audiences the world’s most differentiated and unique music to help me reach my all-time dream.”

For “Mara Aan Malioun,” Mubarak joined forces with Kuwaiti singer, songwriter, and producer Daffy, who gave the tune a contemporary R and B twist. The track was composed by Ali Al-Matrouk and written by Daffy.

“The collaboration with the popular artist Daffy was an amazing experience as he brings a new music twist to the song. It was an exciting experience as well, as we got to explore a different kind of spin on the music track,” Mubarak added.

What made the collaboration even more magical was the pre-existing bond of friendship between the two virtuosos. The synergy between their creative spirits turned the entire process into a symphony of seamless melodies and heartfelt lyrics.

Mubarak said choosing a favorite from her album was impossible as each track had etched an indelible mark in her heart, resonating with emotions that were unique to their creation.

“To be honest, all tracks from the new album are special to me, as each hit has a distinct place in my heart. I devoted the same effort and love into every song,” she added.

Topics: Dalia Mubarak

Latest updates

Red Sea Foundation empowers Saudi scriptwriters
The Red Sea labs’ program plays a pivotal role in shaping the TV writing landscape in the region. (Supplied)
What We Are Watching Today: ‘Ras b Ras’ - arabic feature film with comedy
Photo/Supplied
Saudi media chiefs launch new training academy, digital radio tech
The training academy will develop a new generation of media professionals. (SPA)
Colombia wakes up to momentous victory at Women’s World Cup
Colombia wakes up to momentous victory at Women’s World Cup
Pakistan PM meets with Saudi deputy foreign minister
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif receives Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed Al-Khuraiji in Islamabad on Tuesday. (SPA

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.