Leejam posts double-digit revenue growth as H1 profits reach record high since IPO

Leejam posts double-digit revenue growth as H1 profits reach record high since IPO
Adnan Abdullah Al-Khalaf, CEO of Leejam Sports Company
Updated 28 sec ago
Arab News

Leejam posts double-digit revenue growth as H1 profits reach record high since IPO

Leejam posts double-digit revenue growth as H1 profits reach record high since IPO
Updated 28 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s Leejam Sports Company, which owns and operates a network of sports and fitness centers in the Middle East and North Africa under the name Fitness Time, has reported a year-on-year rise in its revenues and net profits of 25 percent and 65 percent, respectively, for H1 2023, while membership numbers for H1 soared by 34 percent compared to H1 2022.

The strong H1 performance was driven primarily by rising membership numbers across all segments. Moreover, Leejam continued to enrich the member experience by introducing several new services to further enhance the company’s position as a one-stop-shop with a multitude of sports, fitness, and wellness products.

Building upon a strong Q1, Leejam rounded off the first half of the year with an excellent Q2, which delivered a year-on-year increase in revenue of 30 percent to reach SR302 million ($80.5 million). The Q2 net profits also increased year-on-year, rising by 101 percent to SR72 million.

The company’s half-year results demonstrate a significant improvement in its H1 2023 performance compared to H1 2022, with revenue reaching SR579 million — a year-on-year increase of 25 percent. Net profits also rose significantly, reaching SR135 million, or a year-on-year increase of 65 percent. The company has achieved consecutive year-on-year quarterly growth since Q3 2022. Leejam’s performance was driven by several factors throughout the reporting period, including an increase in the number of operating centers, improved business management to reduce seasonality, and a lower base, despite
an increase in finance costs.

Male centers remained the primary growth driver in H1 2023. However, the company’s female centers and female membership numbers continued to grow. A total of seven new Fitness Time centers were launched in H1, in addition to 10 concept studios. 

Adnan Abdullah Al-Khalaf, CEO of Leejam Sports Company, said: “Following a year of sustained progress in 2022 — and thanks to the success of the company’s product, service, and brand strategy — Leejam has delivered an exceptionally robust performance for H1 this year. 

The management’s growth, resilience, and shareholder value strategy have enriched the group’s business across multiple health, wellness, and fitness vertical markets in H1. This leaves the company well-placed to keep promoting healthy lifestyles and contributing to raising the quality of life for all. Following the addition of 10 concept studios, strategic partnerships, new products and services, Leejam is meeting an important part of its diversification strategy, ensuring that it maintains a very clear point of difference and is well-placed for continued growth throughout the rest of 2023.”

Honor 90 and Pad X9 brings innovative user experience to KSA

Honor 90 and Pad X9 brings innovative user experience to KSA
Updated 07 August 2023
Arab News

Honor 90 and Pad X9 brings innovative user experience to KSA

Honor 90 and Pad X9 brings innovative user experience to KSA
Updated 07 August 2023
Arab News

Honor has recently announced the official release of its 90 5G smartphone and Pad X9 in the Kingdom. These devices introduce cutting-edge technologies and advanced features that are expected to revolutionize user experience.

The 90 5G is available in three colors — Diamond Silver, Emerald Green and Midnight Black, all of which were inspired by the beauty of nature and designed for style–conscious users.

Honor 90 is available now for pre-order from SR1,699 ($450) for (8 GB+256 GB) version and SR2,099 for (12 GB+512 GB) version with free gifts worth SR1,327 including earbuds, Honor Care+ and more.

Honor 90 Lite is available for purchase at a price of SR949 with free Honor Care+, 24 months GCC warranty and 14 days malfunction replacement.

Honor Pad X9 is available for pre-order at a price of SR799 with free gifts worth SR776 including Honor Choice Earbuds X2, phone cover, backpack and Honor Care+.

Consumers can pre-order the devices through Jarir Bookstore, eXtra, STC, Zain, LuLu, noon, Amazon and other retail shops.

Users will experience photography like never before with the Honor 90 and its array of innovative features. The 200 MP main camera at the heart of this device boasts a 1/1.4-inch sensor that effortlessly captures inspiring moments with unparalleled clarity. The phone also has a 50 MP front camera, specially designed to capture selfies.

Thanks to the device’s low-light capabilities, users can capture high-definition images with remarkable clarity and unrivaled brilliance. Users can experience the Night Mode, where the large sensor shines, enabling them to effortlessly capture clear night shots with ease.

The Honor 90’s dynamic light feature provides a viewing experience that replicates natural light conditions. With an industry-leading Pulse Width Modulation Dimming frequency of 3,840 Hz, Honor 90 sets a new standard for eye comfort. By effectively minimizing the strain on users’ eyes, especially when operating at low brightness settings, it ensures a more visually relaxing experience. 

The high PWM Dimming frequency reduces flickering, a common issue in some electronic displays, making this device ideal for extended usage without causing discomfort or eye fatigue. Whether for work or leisure, users can now enjoy a smoother, more enjoyable viewing experience that prioritizes their eye health and overall well-being.

Understanding the needs of aspiring creators, the Honor 90 features an AI Vlog Assistant that analyzes key details in real-time, providing valuable insights and guidance. Even after recording, the magic continues. With a simple click on the “Instant Movie” option, your footage seamlessly transforms into a captivating 15-second video clip, perfectly tailored for effortless sharing on social media.

The phone features the latest Honor MagicOS 7.1 based on Android 13. This advanced operating system introduces a myriad of upgraded and personalized features, ushering users into a realm of heightened intelligence and convenience. Equipped with the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen Accelerated Edition 5G 4nm processor, the Honor 90 delivers exceptional performance, effortlessly handling even the most demanding and resource-intensive tasks with utmost ease. Meanwhile, the Honor 90 Lite is the newest addition to the N Series lineup. It effortlessly combines style and functionality. Its standout feature is the 100 MP Ultra Camera, delivering stunning photos and videos. The 6.7-inch Edgeless Eye-Comfort Display enhances the user experience, making every moment on the phone a delight.

Powered by the cutting-edge MagicOS 7.1, this device is equipped with a range of intelligent features that make daily tasks seamless and efficient. What sets the Honor 90 Lite apart is its thin and lightweight design, measuring only 7.48 mm in thickness and weighing a mere 179 g.

Meanwhile, Honor’s Pad X9 was specifically designed to elevate the entertainment experience, featuring a 11.5-inch FullView Display, a six-speaker audio system enhanced with Honor Histen sound tuning technology, and a generous storage capacity of up to 128 GB. 

With its array of intelligent features and sleek aesthetics, the Pad X9 offers a premium blend of entertainment and functionality.

Equipped with 4 GB of memory and a 128 GB storage drive, the Pad X9 enables you to save a vast amount of content at your fingertips, ensuring you have access to it whenever you desire.

Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority receives 5-star certificate for institutional excellence

Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority receives 5-star certificate for institutional excellence
Updated 07 August 2023
Arab News

Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority receives 5-star certificate for institutional excellence

Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority receives 5-star certificate for institutional excellence
Updated 07 August 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority has been awarded the 5-star certification for institutional excellence from the European Foundation for Quality Management, the most important global reference for institutional excellence assessment. The certificate makes ZATCA the first and highest entity in the Kingdom to achieve this level of recognition from the foundation according to the new model of 2020.

Indeed, it is a culmination of ZATCA’s efforts to implement the most prominent standards and concepts of institutional excellence on the local and global levels, in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

“ZATCA won this prestigious recognition of its institutional excellence in accordance with the globally recognized approach of the European Foundation for Quality Management and its certified model, which is the most widespread in the world, with sectors aspiring to fulfill its requirements for institutional excellence,” a statement said.

The recognition enables institutions to achieve distinguished business results, and a strong and sustainable performance, contributes to improving the work environment and increases employee productivity.

The achievement seals the persistent efforts made by ZATCA in its journey toward institutional excellence and its quest for continuous improvement by activating “operational excellence and spending efficiency,” as one of its most important strategic enablers. Moreover, ZATCA has installed tools that ensure the sustainability of quality and institutional excellence by focusing on the satisfaction of customers, partners and pertinent parties, identifying current and future directions, developing and improving operations and services, measuring strategic and operational KPIs ,focusing on digital transformation and taking advantage of emerging technologies to ensure high efficiency in performance and services.

ZATCA has been keen to enable the practices of institutional excellence models that help continuous improvement, reflecting its constant commitment to achieving the highest standards of quality and institutional excellence in practicing its work and providing services to all its taxpayers and customers.

The authority intends to continue adopting the institutional excellence applications to be a global role model in protecting the Kingdom, enhancing the economy, and improving the customer experience.

LuLu offers 'buy now, pay later' service with Tabby

LuLu offers ‘buy now, pay later’ service with Tabby
Updated 07 August 2023
Arab News

LuLu offers ‘buy now, pay later’ service with Tabby

LuLu offers ‘buy now, pay later’ service with Tabby
Updated 07 August 2023
Arab News

As shoppers indulge in some high-level spending during the summer holidays and the following high-purchase back-to-school period, LuLu Hypermarket has partnered with Tabby, the MENA region’s leading shopping and financial services app, to add a “buy now, pay later” option to its payment channels, alongside offering the best deals and products.

The Tabby payment option allows shoppers to easily link their credit cards or debit cards and pay for their purchases at LuLu online or in-store in four payments with no fees or interest.

“LuLu is committed to offering the best deals as part of its efforts to make quality lifestyle choices affordable to shoppers,” said Shehim Mohammed, director of LuLu Hypermarket in Saudi Arabia. “The BNPL option enhances responsible spending patterns and is a win-win choice for LuLu as well as the shoppers. We wish all shoppers a great summer.”

Abdulaziz Saja, general manager at Tabby, Saudi Arabia, said: “We are delighted to partner with the largest retail chain in the Middle East to bring more flexible payment options to its customers and offer extraordinary experiences for everyday purchases.”
LuLu Hypermarket has also announced a suite of back-to-school promotions and offers that will be taking place in stores

ROSHN reclaims spot among KSA's best places to work

ROSHN reclaims spot among KSA’s best places to work
Updated 06 August 2023
Arab News

ROSHN reclaims spot among KSA’s best places to work

ROSHN reclaims spot among KSA’s best places to work
Updated 06 August 2023
Arab News

ROSHN Group, a PIF owned giga-project and Saudi Arabia’s leading real estate developer, has been certified by the Best Places to Work organization for the third year in a row. The certification is a result of an independent assessment carried out by the Best Places to Work, a global employer of choice certification program that honors organizations that deliver exemplary employment experiences. Organizations undergo a rigorous assessment methodology guided by an up-to-date framework that reflects the latest trends in employee experience across the world.

“This certification is a testament to our focus on people and reflects our commitment to being a regional leader in corporate excellence, driving change within the industry, and enabling Vision 2030 by creating valued jobs. We believe that people give their best when empowered to be their best. With this certification we can both attract and retain the highest quality colleagues and assure customers that they are dealing with the best in our industry as they embrace the new way of living that is our vision for Saudi Arabia,” said David Grover, group chief executive officer at ROSHN.

During the certification assessment process, 83 percent of ROSHN employees recommended the organization, highlighting the group’s focus on creating a stand-out employee experience and empowering its workforce to be its best. ROSHN scored particularly high in employee engagement, trust in the leadership and talent focus, with the quality of its people and HR practices also receiving outstanding scores.

“We are honored to be recognized by Best Places to Work for the third year in a row,” said Nasreen Al-Dossary, group chief human resources officer at ROSHN. “I am always inspired by our team’s embodiment of our values of trust, empowerment, and responsibility as they consistently deliver ROSHN’s mandate and enable Vision 2030. This achievement highlights how our supportive culture, high-performing teams, and challenging yet rewarding work is empowering our colleagues to both enable our nation’s ambition while also fulfilling their own personal and professional potential.”

The Best Places to Work certification is based on anonymous ratings provided by employees supported by an HR assessment of the company’s people practices. Close to 20 workplace culture categories were measured as part of the assessment, including work-life balance, leadership, professional development opportunities, compensation, and perks and benefits. Best Places to Work is one of the most authoritative “Employer of Choice” certifications in the world. Its model is built on more than 30 years of research in workplace excellence along with the best practices collected annually from over 5,000 certified companies worldwide.

“We’re pleased to once again recognize ROSHN as a ‘best place to work,’ based on our rigorous assessment process. This achievement is thanks to both the commitment of ROSHN’s leadership to putting in place programs, practices and systems that empower their employees, and thanks to the employees’ own deep commitment to nurturing a positive company culture of collaboration and cooperation,” said Hamza Idrissi, program manager for Best Places to Work in Saudi Arabia.

11th National Auto Award unveils new look and logo

11th National Auto Award unveils new look and logo
Updated 06 August 2023
Arab News

11th National Auto Award unveils new look and logo

11th National Auto Award unveils new look and logo
Updated 06 August 2023
Arab News

The prestigious National Auto Award is back with a bang for its 11th edition, and this year promises to be more exciting than ever before. Organizers have unveiled a new logo and look for the award, igniting enthusiasm among car aficionados and industry professionals. The National Auto Award has consistently celebrated excellence in the automotive industry, and this year will be no exception.

The award has become a highly anticipated event, attracting attention from all corners of the Kingdom. As the leading platform for recognizing the best-performing and fan-favorite cars in Saudi Arabia, this event showcases the epitome of automotive innovation, design and performance. It serves as a testament to the Kingdom’s thriving automobile industry and the achievements of its manufacturers.

“With the unveiling of the new logo and visual identity, the National Auto Award leaps forward into a more modern and dynamic era,” organizers said in a statement.

The refreshed look encapsulates the spirit of progress and embodies the ever-evolving automotive industry landscape. The logo incorporates sleek lines and vibrant colors, symbolizing the speed, energy, and excitement that the National Auto Award represents.

Walid Karanouh, founder and visionary behind the National Auto Award, said: “We are truly excited to unveil the new logo and look for the 11th National Auto Award. This fresh visual identity reflects our commitment to innovation and signifies the growth and transformation of the automotive industry in Saudi Arabia. We wanted to create a design that captures the essence of our event while embracing the future of mobility. It symbolizes our dedication to celebrating excellence and inspiring the next generation of automotive enthusiasts.”

Like previous awards, this year’s award also features an exceptional lineup of the best-performing and fan-favorite cars in the country. The event will spotlight the cutting-edge technologies, exceptional craftsmanship, and captivating designs that make these vehicles truly remarkable. The awards will celebrate the manufacturers, designers, and engineers who have pushed boundaries and raised the bar in the automotive industry.

As anticipation builds, car enthusiasts, industry professionals, and the public can look forward to witnessing the unveiling of the National Auto Award’s new logo and look through various promotional channels, including social media, print media, and digital platforms. The event, which has already generated a buzz, will take place later this year.

