Leejam posts double-digit revenue growth as H1 profits reach record high since IPO

Honor 90 and Pad X9 brings innovative user experience to KSA

Honor has recently announced the official release of its 90 5G smartphone and Pad X9 in the Kingdom. These devices introduce cutting-edge technologies and advanced features that are expected to revolutionize user experience.

The 90 5G is available in three colors — Diamond Silver, Emerald Green and Midnight Black, all of which were inspired by the beauty of nature and designed for style–conscious users.

Honor 90 is available now for pre-order from SR1,699 ($450) for (8 GB+256 GB) version and SR2,099 for (12 GB+512 GB) version with free gifts worth SR1,327 including earbuds, Honor Care+ and more.

Honor 90 Lite is available for purchase at a price of SR949 with free Honor Care+, 24 months GCC warranty and 14 days malfunction replacement.

Honor Pad X9 is available for pre-order at a price of SR799 with free gifts worth SR776 including Honor Choice Earbuds X2, phone cover, backpack and Honor Care+.

Consumers can pre-order the devices through Jarir Bookstore, eXtra, STC, Zain, LuLu, noon, Amazon and other retail shops.

Users will experience photography like never before with the Honor 90 and its array of innovative features. The 200 MP main camera at the heart of this device boasts a 1/1.4-inch sensor that effortlessly captures inspiring moments with unparalleled clarity. The phone also has a 50 MP front camera, specially designed to capture selfies.

Thanks to the device’s low-light capabilities, users can capture high-definition images with remarkable clarity and unrivaled brilliance. Users can experience the Night Mode, where the large sensor shines, enabling them to effortlessly capture clear night shots with ease.

The Honor 90’s dynamic light feature provides a viewing experience that replicates natural light conditions. With an industry-leading Pulse Width Modulation Dimming frequency of 3,840 Hz, Honor 90 sets a new standard for eye comfort. By effectively minimizing the strain on users’ eyes, especially when operating at low brightness settings, it ensures a more visually relaxing experience.

The high PWM Dimming frequency reduces flickering, a common issue in some electronic displays, making this device ideal for extended usage without causing discomfort or eye fatigue. Whether for work or leisure, users can now enjoy a smoother, more enjoyable viewing experience that prioritizes their eye health and overall well-being.

Understanding the needs of aspiring creators, the Honor 90 features an AI Vlog Assistant that analyzes key details in real-time, providing valuable insights and guidance. Even after recording, the magic continues. With a simple click on the “Instant Movie” option, your footage seamlessly transforms into a captivating 15-second video clip, perfectly tailored for effortless sharing on social media.

The phone features the latest Honor MagicOS 7.1 based on Android 13. This advanced operating system introduces a myriad of upgraded and personalized features, ushering users into a realm of heightened intelligence and convenience. Equipped with the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen Accelerated Edition 5G 4nm processor, the Honor 90 delivers exceptional performance, effortlessly handling even the most demanding and resource-intensive tasks with utmost ease. Meanwhile, the Honor 90 Lite is the newest addition to the N Series lineup. It effortlessly combines style and functionality. Its standout feature is the 100 MP Ultra Camera, delivering stunning photos and videos. The 6.7-inch Edgeless Eye-Comfort Display enhances the user experience, making every moment on the phone a delight.

Powered by the cutting-edge MagicOS 7.1, this device is equipped with a range of intelligent features that make daily tasks seamless and efficient. What sets the Honor 90 Lite apart is its thin and lightweight design, measuring only 7.48 mm in thickness and weighing a mere 179 g.

Meanwhile, Honor’s Pad X9 was specifically designed to elevate the entertainment experience, featuring a 11.5-inch FullView Display, a six-speaker audio system enhanced with Honor Histen sound tuning technology, and a generous storage capacity of up to 128 GB.

With its array of intelligent features and sleek aesthetics, the Pad X9 offers a premium blend of entertainment and functionality.

Equipped with 4 GB of memory and a 128 GB storage drive, the Pad X9 enables you to save a vast amount of content at your fingertips, ensuring you have access to it whenever you desire.