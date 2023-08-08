Huawei unveils three new laptops in MateBook series

Huawei Tech Investment Saudi Arabia has announced three new additions to its popular MateBook series: the Huawei MateBook 14, Huawei MateBook D 16 and Huawei MateBook 16s. The MateBook 16s is a lightweight and large-screen laptop packed with smart features and a brand-new processor. The MateBook 14 is a 14-inch lightweight, high-performance laptop offering a 2K FullView Display. The MateBook D 16 is also a high-performance, lightweight laptop, but with a vast 16-inch display.

All three new laptops carry the MateBook series’ signature aesthetics, innovative features, and powerful performance of the 13th Gen Intel Core Processor, as well as the Super Device features. Apart from these, they also feature the brand-new Huawei Metaline antenna, which brings a more stable network connectivity that extends over long distances and Wi-Fi 6+ capability.

The new laptops are available for purchase in the Kingdom through select retailers and Huawei’s online platform.

Huawei MateBook 14

The Huawei MateBook 14 comes with the FullView Display with very thin bezels all around. As a result, it gets a high screen-to-body ratio of 90 percent. The bezels on the top, left and right only measure 4.9 mm. These thinner bezels allow for a wider viewing perspective while also contributing to a more compact design and better portability. It also features a high resolution 2,160 x 1,440 display that supports 100 percent sRGB wide color gamut and high contrast ratio of up to 1500:1. This is particularly helpful for those who need to handle graphic processing and video editing.

The laptop also has a sleek-looking minimal design with clean lines and a compact and portable build. Its thickest part measures about 15.9 mm, while the whole device weighs approximately 1.49 kg. Light and sleek, it is an ideal companion for work and travel.

Huawei MateBook D 16

The Huawei MateBook D 16 features a beautiful and immersive 16-inch FullView Display with a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio and 16:10 aspect ratio. Compared to a traditional 16:9 aspect ratio, this provides a wider display area, making it suitable for productivity focused tasks, like working with charts and documents, as well as for entertainment purposes.

The MateBook D 16 runs on the 13th Generation Intel Core i9-13900H with a TDP of up to 40 W, dual channel RAM and a high-speed solid-state drive. It can handle multi-tasking and complex tasks smoothly and efficiently, such as data analysis, code compilation, and opening multiple web pages or presentations.

With a large display, powerful performance, and seamless Super Device capability, the MateBook D 16 is ideal for the hybrid office era.

Huawei MateBook 16s

The MateBook 16s inherits the 2.5K 16-inch touch screen from the previous generation but with upgraded brightness and clarity. The screen brightness has increased to 400 nits from 300 nits in the previous iteration, making it easier to see your work or enjoy your favorite film on a more vivid screen. You can also navigate across files and pages with ease using the 10-point touch screen feature.

As work becomes more hectic and diverse in needs, users need more powerful laptops that can handle fast-paced work scenarios. The MateBook 16s meets this demand with its new 13th Generation Intel Core i9-13900H, which delivers enhanced performance with a TDP of up to 60 W.

Huawei Metaline antenna

After years of intensive research and development, Huawei has developed its very own metamaterial antenna known as the Metaline antenna. Now supported in the MateBook 14, MateBook 16s and MateBook D 16, the Metaline antenna ensures smoother Internet connections and frees users from the fuss of weak and irregular signals.