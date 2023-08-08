You are here

Huawei unveils three new laptops in MateBook series

Huawei unveils three new laptops in MateBook series
All three new laptops carry the MateBook series’ signature aesthetics, innovative features, and powerful performance of the 13th Gen Intel Core Processor.
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

Huawei unveils three new laptops in MateBook series

Huawei unveils three new laptops in MateBook series
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

Huawei Tech Investment Saudi Arabia has announced three new additions to its popular MateBook series: the Huawei MateBook 14, Huawei MateBook D 16 and Huawei MateBook 16s. The MateBook 16s is a lightweight and large-screen laptop packed with smart features and a brand-new processor. The MateBook 14 is a 14-inch lightweight, high-performance laptop offering a 2K FullView Display. The MateBook D 16 is also a high-performance, lightweight laptop, but with a vast 16-inch display.

All three new laptops carry the MateBook series’ signature aesthetics, innovative features, and powerful performance of the 13th Gen Intel Core Processor, as well as the Super Device features. Apart from these, they also feature the brand-new Huawei Metaline antenna, which brings a more stable network connectivity that extends over long distances and Wi-Fi 6+ capability. 

The new laptops are available for purchase in the Kingdom through select retailers and Huawei’s online platform.

Huawei MateBook 14

The Huawei MateBook 14 comes with the FullView Display with very thin bezels all around. As a result, it gets a high screen-to-body ratio of 90 percent. The bezels on the top, left and right only measure 4.9 mm. These thinner bezels allow for a wider viewing perspective while also contributing to a more compact design and better portability. It also features a high resolution 2,160 x 1,440 display that supports 100 percent sRGB wide color gamut and high contrast ratio of up to 1500:1. This is particularly helpful for those who need to handle graphic processing and video editing.

The laptop also has a sleek-looking minimal design with clean lines and a compact and portable build. Its thickest part measures about 15.9 mm, while the whole device weighs approximately 1.49 kg. Light and sleek, it is an ideal companion for work and travel.

Huawei MateBook D 16

The Huawei MateBook D 16 features a beautiful and immersive 16-inch FullView Display with a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio and 16:10 aspect ratio. Compared to a traditional 16:9 aspect ratio, this provides a wider display area, making it suitable for productivity focused tasks, like working with charts and documents, as well as for entertainment purposes. 

The MateBook D 16 runs on the 13th Generation Intel Core i9-13900H with a TDP of up to 40 W, dual channel RAM and a high-speed solid-state drive. It can handle multi-tasking and complex tasks smoothly and efficiently, such as data analysis, code compilation, and opening multiple web pages or presentations. 

With a large display, powerful performance, and seamless Super Device capability, the MateBook D 16 is ideal for the hybrid office era.

Huawei MateBook 16s

The MateBook 16s inherits the 2.5K 16-inch touch screen from the previous generation but with upgraded brightness and clarity. The screen brightness has increased to 400 nits from 300 nits in the previous iteration, making it easier to see your work or enjoy your favorite film on a more vivid screen. You can also navigate across files and pages with ease using the 10-point touch screen feature.

As work becomes more hectic and diverse in needs, users need more powerful laptops that can handle fast-paced work scenarios. The MateBook 16s meets this demand with its new 13th Generation Intel Core i9-13900H, which delivers enhanced performance with a TDP of up to 60 W.

Huawei Metaline antenna

After years of intensive research and development, Huawei has developed its very own metamaterial antenna known as the Metaline antenna. Now supported in the MateBook 14, MateBook 16s and MateBook D 16, the Metaline antenna ensures smoother Internet connections and frees users from the fuss of weak and irregular signals.

IHG Hotels and Resorts, one of the world’s leading hospitality companies, and Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the government of Sharjah, have announced the signing of a management agreement to bring a voco hotel to the emirate. The new hotel is poised to contribute to the growth and advancement of Sharjah’s tourism industry, attracting visitors from around the world.

As the first IHG hotel in the emirate, voco Sharjah will open in 2027. Comprising 191 rooms, it will be located in a prime position near the Sharjah Golf and Shooting Club on the Al Dhaid-Masafi Road and will offer convenient access to Sharjah International Airport. As part of a masterplan encompassing retail spaces, offices, and Sharjah Asset Management’s headquarters, the vibrant mixed-use environment is expected to attract tourists, business and corporate guests.

voco Sharjah will offer rooms and suites with a bold, distinctive identity, providing guests with a comfortable and memorable experience. The property will feature an all-day dining restaurant catering to the culinary preferences of guests, a state-of-the-art gym, and rejuvenating pool and spa facilities. The new voco will also feature around 5,000 square feet of versatile meeting spaces for conferences, events and business gatherings.

Waleed Al-Sayegh, CEO of Sharjah Asset Management, said: “We are pleased to partner with one of the world’s leading hotel companies to launch the hospitality brand ‘voco’ in Sharjah.” He said that the new voco hotel will be a qualitative addition to the company’s portfolio in the hospitality sector and will add value to the overall tourism industry in the emirate, as “Sharjah Asset Management diligently seeks to achieve its vision of promoting economic and social development and supporting and accelerating economic sustainability.”

Haitham Mattar, managing director, IHG Hotels and Resorts India, Middle East and Africa, said: “We are delighted to collaborate with our esteemed partner, Sharjah Asset Management, for IHG’s debut in the emirate and bring our premium brand, voco, to the city. This milestone is significant as we are committed to expanding our presence in key regional markets, including the UAE. Sharjah is a fast-emerging tourist destination with its natural and manmade landscapes and diverse tourism offerings — we are delighted to enhance the experience of travelers visiting the emirate by offering world-class hospitality through our well-loved brand, voco. The new voco Sharjah is a perfect fit for the market and is set to redefine hotel stays in the emirate. We look forward to welcoming our domestic and international guests when we open the doors to this beautiful and unique hotel in 2027.”

Introduced in 2018, voco Hotels is not only IHG’s newest premium brand but it is also on track to become the fastest-growing brand in the company’s history.

Saudi Arabia’s Leejam Sports Company, which owns and operates a network of sports and fitness centers in the Middle East and North Africa under the name Fitness Time, has reported a year-on-year rise in its revenues and net profits of 25 percent and 65 percent, respectively, for H1 2023, while membership numbers for H1 soared by 34 percent compared to H1 2022.

The strong H1 performance was driven primarily by rising membership numbers across all segments. Moreover, Leejam continued to enrich the member experience by introducing several new services to further enhance the company’s position as a one-stop-shop with a multitude of sports, fitness, and wellness products.

Building upon a strong Q1, Leejam rounded off the first half of the year with an excellent Q2, which delivered a year-on-year increase in revenue of 30 percent to reach SR302 million ($80.5 million). The Q2 net profits also increased year-on-year, rising by 101 percent to SR72 million.

The company’s half-year results demonstrate a significant improvement in its H1 2023 performance compared to H1 2022, with revenue reaching SR579 million — a year-on-year increase of 25 percent. Net profits also rose significantly, reaching SR135 million, or a year-on-year increase of 65 percent. The company has achieved consecutive year-on-year quarterly growth since Q3 2022. Leejam’s performance was driven by several factors throughout the reporting period, including an increase in the number of operating centers, improved business management to reduce seasonality, and a lower base, despite
an increase in finance costs.

Male centers remained the primary growth driver in H1 2023. However, the company’s female centers and female membership numbers continued to grow. A total of seven new Fitness Time centers were launched in H1, in addition to 10 concept studios. 

Adnan Abdullah Al-Khalaf, CEO of Leejam Sports Company, said: “Following a year of sustained progress in 2022 — and thanks to the success of the company’s product, service, and brand strategy — Leejam has delivered an exceptionally robust performance for H1 this year. 

The management’s growth, resilience, and shareholder value strategy have enriched the group’s business across multiple health, wellness, and fitness vertical markets in H1. This leaves the company well-placed to keep promoting healthy lifestyles and contributing to raising the quality of life for all. Following the addition of 10 concept studios, strategic partnerships, new products and services, Leejam is meeting an important part of its diversification strategy, ensuring that it maintains a very clear point of difference and is well-placed for continued growth throughout the rest of 2023.”

Honor has recently announced the official release of its 90 5G smartphone and Pad X9 in the Kingdom. These devices introduce cutting-edge technologies and advanced features that are expected to revolutionize user experience.

The 90 5G is available in three colors — Diamond Silver, Emerald Green and Midnight Black, all of which were inspired by the beauty of nature and designed for style–conscious users.

Honor 90 is available now for pre-order from SR1,699 ($450) for (8 GB+256 GB) version and SR2,099 for (12 GB+512 GB) version with free gifts worth SR1,327 including earbuds, Honor Care+ and more.

Honor 90 Lite is available for purchase at a price of SR949 with free Honor Care+, 24 months GCC warranty and 14 days malfunction replacement.

Honor Pad X9 is available for pre-order at a price of SR799 with free gifts worth SR776 including Honor Choice Earbuds X2, phone cover, backpack and Honor Care+.

Consumers can pre-order the devices through Jarir Bookstore, eXtra, STC, Zain, LuLu, noon, Amazon and other retail shops.

Users will experience photography like never before with the Honor 90 and its array of innovative features. The 200 MP main camera at the heart of this device boasts a 1/1.4-inch sensor that effortlessly captures inspiring moments with unparalleled clarity. The phone also has a 50 MP front camera, specially designed to capture selfies.

Thanks to the device’s low-light capabilities, users can capture high-definition images with remarkable clarity and unrivaled brilliance. Users can experience the Night Mode, where the large sensor shines, enabling them to effortlessly capture clear night shots with ease.

The Honor 90’s dynamic light feature provides a viewing experience that replicates natural light conditions. With an industry-leading Pulse Width Modulation Dimming frequency of 3,840 Hz, Honor 90 sets a new standard for eye comfort. By effectively minimizing the strain on users’ eyes, especially when operating at low brightness settings, it ensures a more visually relaxing experience. 

The high PWM Dimming frequency reduces flickering, a common issue in some electronic displays, making this device ideal for extended usage without causing discomfort or eye fatigue. Whether for work or leisure, users can now enjoy a smoother, more enjoyable viewing experience that prioritizes their eye health and overall well-being.

Understanding the needs of aspiring creators, the Honor 90 features an AI Vlog Assistant that analyzes key details in real-time, providing valuable insights and guidance. Even after recording, the magic continues. With a simple click on the “Instant Movie” option, your footage seamlessly transforms into a captivating 15-second video clip, perfectly tailored for effortless sharing on social media.

The phone features the latest Honor MagicOS 7.1 based on Android 13. This advanced operating system introduces a myriad of upgraded and personalized features, ushering users into a realm of heightened intelligence and convenience. Equipped with the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen Accelerated Edition 5G 4nm processor, the Honor 90 delivers exceptional performance, effortlessly handling even the most demanding and resource-intensive tasks with utmost ease. Meanwhile, the Honor 90 Lite is the newest addition to the N Series lineup. It effortlessly combines style and functionality. Its standout feature is the 100 MP Ultra Camera, delivering stunning photos and videos. The 6.7-inch Edgeless Eye-Comfort Display enhances the user experience, making every moment on the phone a delight.

Powered by the cutting-edge MagicOS 7.1, this device is equipped with a range of intelligent features that make daily tasks seamless and efficient. What sets the Honor 90 Lite apart is its thin and lightweight design, measuring only 7.48 mm in thickness and weighing a mere 179 g.

Meanwhile, Honor’s Pad X9 was specifically designed to elevate the entertainment experience, featuring a 11.5-inch FullView Display, a six-speaker audio system enhanced with Honor Histen sound tuning technology, and a generous storage capacity of up to 128 GB. 

With its array of intelligent features and sleek aesthetics, the Pad X9 offers a premium blend of entertainment and functionality.

Equipped with 4 GB of memory and a 128 GB storage drive, the Pad X9 enables you to save a vast amount of content at your fingertips, ensuring you have access to it whenever you desire.

Saudi Arabia’s Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority has been awarded the 5-star certification for institutional excellence from the European Foundation for Quality Management, the most important global reference for institutional excellence assessment. The certificate makes ZATCA the first and highest entity in the Kingdom to achieve this level of recognition from the foundation according to the new model of 2020.

Indeed, it is a culmination of ZATCA’s efforts to implement the most prominent standards and concepts of institutional excellence on the local and global levels, in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

“ZATCA won this prestigious recognition of its institutional excellence in accordance with the globally recognized approach of the European Foundation for Quality Management and its certified model, which is the most widespread in the world, with sectors aspiring to fulfill its requirements for institutional excellence,” a statement said.

The recognition enables institutions to achieve distinguished business results, and a strong and sustainable performance, contributes to improving the work environment and increases employee productivity.

The achievement seals the persistent efforts made by ZATCA in its journey toward institutional excellence and its quest for continuous improvement by activating “operational excellence and spending efficiency,” as one of its most important strategic enablers. Moreover, ZATCA has installed tools that ensure the sustainability of quality and institutional excellence by focusing on the satisfaction of customers, partners and pertinent parties, identifying current and future directions, developing and improving operations and services, measuring strategic and operational KPIs ,focusing on digital transformation and taking advantage of emerging technologies to ensure high efficiency in performance and services.

ZATCA has been keen to enable the practices of institutional excellence models that help continuous improvement, reflecting its constant commitment to achieving the highest standards of quality and institutional excellence in practicing its work and providing services to all its taxpayers and customers.

The authority intends to continue adopting the institutional excellence applications to be a global role model in protecting the Kingdom, enhancing the economy, and improving the customer experience.

As shoppers indulge in some high-level spending during the summer holidays and the following high-purchase back-to-school period, LuLu Hypermarket has partnered with Tabby, the MENA region’s leading shopping and financial services app, to add a “buy now, pay later” option to its payment channels, alongside offering the best deals and products.

The Tabby payment option allows shoppers to easily link their credit cards or debit cards and pay for their purchases at LuLu online or in-store in four payments with no fees or interest.

“LuLu is committed to offering the best deals as part of its efforts to make quality lifestyle choices affordable to shoppers,” said Shehim Mohammed, director of LuLu Hypermarket in Saudi Arabia. “The BNPL option enhances responsible spending patterns and is a win-win choice for LuLu as well as the shoppers. We wish all shoppers a great summer.”

Abdulaziz Saja, general manager at Tabby, Saudi Arabia, said: “We are delighted to partner with the largest retail chain in the Middle East to bring more flexible payment options to its customers and offer extraordinary experiences for everyday purchases.”
LuLu Hypermarket has also announced a suite of back-to-school promotions and offers that will be taking place in stores

