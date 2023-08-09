You are here

The 'forgotten' camps where Syria war displaced languish

The ‘forgotten’ camps where Syria war displaced languish
Thousands of people displaced by 12 years of war are stuck in squalid, unofficial camps in Syria's Kurdish-held northeast, languishing in extreme poverty and largely cut off from international assistance. (File/AFP)
Updated 09 August 2023
AFP

The ‘forgotten’ camps where Syria war displaced languish

The ‘forgotten’ camps where Syria war displaced languish
  • Located near the Euphrates River, Al-Yunani is one of many informal camps inside Syria for people displaced by the conflict
Updated 09 August 2023
AFP

RAQQA: Thousands of people displaced by 12 years of war are stuck in squalid, unofficial camps in Syria’s Kurdish-held northeast, languishing in extreme poverty and largely cut off from international assistance.
“We’ve been completely forgotten,” said Rahma Al-Hammud, 33, standing at her tent — a shoddy patchwork of worn-out fabric, tarp and old fertilizer bags crudely sewn together.
“Our children get sick over and over again. They get fever, diarrhea and vomiting,” said the widowed mother of four.
She lives in the Al-Yunani camp in the northern province of Raqqa, where the Daesh group had set up its de facto capital before its defeat in 2017 by US-backed Kurdish-led fighters.
Located near the Euphrates River, it is one of many informal camps inside Syria for people displaced by the conflict.
Women can be seen carrying heavy buckets of water from communal tanks in heat that can exceed 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit), while children in filthy clothes and bare feet play in the dirt.
Sheikhmous Ahmed, an official in the semi-autonomous Kurdish administration, said tens of thousands of people live in dozens of informal camps in north and northeast Syria.
Only 16 camps, housing around 150,000 people, are formally recognized and have access to international aid, including Al-Hol and Roj, which host suspected relatives of IS fighters, he said.
While living and hygiene conditions can be dire even in official displacement camps, the situation in informal settlements is sometimes worse, with no semblance of organization and little or no humanitarian assistance.
Tanya Evans of the International Rescue Committee said such informal camps “can be considered the ‘forgotten camps’ of Syria.”
“Increased attention, funding, and sustained efforts by the international community are crucial” to ensuring such camps “receive the assistance they desperately need,” she told AFP in a statement.
Hammud, who is displaced from elsewhere in Raqqa province, said aid was “scarce” and that international organizations “do not recognize” the Al-Yunani camp.
“Even if they helped us every two or three months, people would have” better lives, said Hammud, a day laborer in the agriculture sector.
Three of her children also work in an industrial area nearby to help make ends meet.
Syria’s war has killed more than half a million people and displaced millions since it broke out in 2011 with the regime’s repression of peaceful protests.
It spiralled into a deadly conflict that pulled in foreign powers and global jihadists.
According to Sheikhmous Ahmed, Kurdish authorities are working “on a plan to transfer residents from informal to formal camps” in a bid to improve their living conditions.
If this were to come true it could improve the life of residents of Sahlat Al-Banat, a makeshift camp which sits next to a landfill on the outskirts of Raqqa city.
Residents spend their days scavenging the rubbish tip for anything of value, such as scrap metal and bits of plastic, which they hope to sell. It is their main source of income.
“The situation in the camp is tragic,” said 30-year-old mother Shakura Mohammed, who was displaced from nearby Deir Ezzor province.
“People search through the rubbish for things they can sell in order to buy bread and earn a living,” she said.
“No aid comes to the camp,” she added.
According to a report by the United Nations humanitarian agency OCHA, 79 percent of settlements in Raqqa province are informal.
A UN cross-border mechanism allowing aid to enter northeast Syria from neighboring Iraq was halted in early 2020 after pressure from regime ally Russia at the UN Security Council, worsening conditions for those in need.
Umm Rakan, who lives at Sahlat Al-Banat, said she had given up on the idea that things would improve.
“We no longer count on anyone’s help. We lost hope years ago,” said the woman in her 40s, who was also displaced from Deir Ezzor.
“We are destined to live trapped in this hell forever.”

Topics: Syria

Syria’s Assad says he will not meet Turkish president under his conditions

Syria’s Assad says he will not meet Turkish president under his conditions
Updated 09 August 2023
Reuters

Syria’s Assad says he will not meet Turkish president under his conditions

Syria’s Assad says he will not meet Turkish president under his conditions
Updated 09 August 2023
Reuters

DUBAI: Syrian President Bashar Assad has said he will not meet with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on the latter’s terms.
“The meeting cannot happen under Erdogan’s conditions,” Assad said in an excerpt of an interview to be aired later on Wednesday on Sky News Arabia.

During the interview, Al-Assad touched on many issues, such as the spread of the Captagon trade, the relationship with Turkiye and Hamas, and the position of his country from the United States.

Topics: Syria Turkiye

Iran says it has obtained supersonic cruise missile technology- Tasnim

Iran says it has obtained supersonic cruise missile technology- Tasnim
Updated 33 min 59 sec ago
Reuters

Iran says it has obtained supersonic cruise missile technology- Tasnim

Iran says it has obtained supersonic cruise missile technology- Tasnim
Updated 33 min 59 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Iran has obtained the technology to build a supersonic cruise missile which is still under test, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Wednesday.
The announcement comes amid rising tensions with the US in the Gulf and following the unveiling last week of new vessels equipped with 600-km range missiles.
“This missile, which is a new generation of Iranian-made cruise missiles, is currently undergoing its tests and will be a new chapter in Iran’s defense power,” the agency said.

West must keep ‘promises’ on Ukraine grain deal: Erdogan

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses his party members, in Ankara, Turkey, late Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. (AP)
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses his party members, in Ankara, Turkey, late Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. (AP)
Updated 09 August 2023
AFP

West must keep ‘promises’ on Ukraine grain deal: Erdogan

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses his party members, in Ankara, Turkey, late Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. (AP)
  • Turkiye was a key player in the now collapsed deal that allowed for safe passage of Ukrainian grain shipments via the Black Sea
Updated 09 August 2023
AFP

ANKARA: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Tuesday that the revival of a deal with Russia to allow Ukrainian grain exports, brokered by Ankara and the UN, “depends on Western countries which must keep their promises.”
“I think a solution can be found,” Erdogan added, referring to a recent telephone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who refused to extend the accord.
Turkiye was a key player in the now collapsed deal that allowed for safe passage of Ukrainian grain shipments via the Black Sea.
The accord, brokered by Ankara and the United Nations in July 2022, ended last month after Moscow refused to renew it.
Last month, during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Erdogan announced that Putin would visit Turkiye in August.
But Moscow was annoyed when Zelensky returned from Istanbul with five top commanders from the Azov regiment of Ukraine, who were supposed to have remained in Turkiye until the end of the conflict under a prisoner exchange deal with Moscow.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at the time that it was “a direct violation” of the agreement with Turkiye.
Turkiye, a NATO member, has managed to maintain friendly ties with both Russia and Ukraine throughout the war.
Ankara has shied away from Western sanctions imposed on Russia, but has supplied arms to Ukraine.
 

 

Topics: Ukraine Russia Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Morocco intercepts 50 migrants in Atlantic

Morocco intercepts 50 migrants in Atlantic
Updated 09 August 2023
AFP

Morocco intercepts 50 migrants in Atlantic

Morocco intercepts 50 migrants in Atlantic
  • At least 13 Senegalese migrants died in mid-July when their boat sank off the Moroccan coast
Updated 09 August 2023
AFP

RABAT, Morocco: Morocco’s navy on Tuesday intercepted more than 50 sub-Saharan African migrants off the kingdom’s southwestern coast, state media said, the latest in a surge of attempted crossings to Spain from North Africa.
The naval unit was on patrol off the coast of Tantan when it assisted “56 would-be irregular migrants of sub-Saharan African origin aboard a makeshift boat,” state news agency MAP quoted a military source as saying.
Spain’s Canary Islands are only about 150 kilometers (93 miles) off southern Morocco, west of Tantan.
The Spanish islands have long been a draw for migrants seeking a better life in Europe, with many boats setting off from the coastline of Morocco, Western Sahara, Mauritania and Senegal.
The interception on Tuesday came a day after a military source told MAP that the Moroccan navy recovered the bodies of five migrants and rescued 189 others after their boat capsized further south, off the coast of the disputed Western Sahara.
Non-governmental organizations regularly report deaths in Moroccan and Spanish territorial waters.
At least 13 Senegalese migrants died in mid-July when their boat sank off the Moroccan coast.
On July 25, the Moroccan Association for Human Rights (AMDH) said five Moroccan migrants had died in a shipwreck off Western Sahara.
According to figures released by Spanish NGO Caminando Fronteras, which helps migrant boats in distress, 778 people died while trying to reach the Canary Islands in the first half of 2023.
Figures from the International Organization for Migration (IOM) give a lower figure of 126 dead or missing over the same period.
Moroccan authorities said they foiled 26,000 irregular migration attempts in the first five months of the year.
Atlantic crossings began surging in late 2019 after increased patrols along Europe’s southern coast dramatically reduced Mediterranean crossings.
In the first six months of 2023, 7,213 migrants reached the Canary Islands by boat, Spanish interior ministry figures show.

 

Topics: migrants Morocco

Why Morocco is emerging as Europe’s renewable-energy partner of choice

Why Morocco is emerging as Europe’s renewable-energy partner of choice
Updated 09 August 2023
ROBERT BOCIAGA

Why Morocco is emerging as Europe’s renewable-energy partner of choice

Why Morocco is emerging as Europe’s renewable-energy partner of choice
  • North African country has plans to generate 52 percent of its domestic electricity from renewables by 2030
  • The EU has committed to programs worth $688.6 million to support Morocco’s transition to “green energy”
Updated 09 August 2023
ROBERT BOCIAGA

JUBA, South Sudan: Blistering heatwaves across the Northern Hemisphere throughout this summer are a stark reminder of the need for sustainable energy solutions. The good news is that one Arab country has positioned itself as a potential supplier of solar power to energy-hungry Europe.

Morocco has developed a vibrant solar energy sector, making use of year-round sunshine, wide open spaces for infrastructure projects, and access to millions of euros in EU development funding.

Europe’s energy crisis, coupled with the urgency of tackling the challenge of global warming and climate change, has catalyzed efforts to seek new sources of clean and renewable energy.

Located on Europe’s doorstep and armed with ambitious plans to generate 52 percent of its domestic electricity from renewables by 2030, Morocco has emerged as a promising energy partner.

The vision is to export a significant amount of its solar energy capacity via undersea cables to Europe — an initiative that holds the promise of bolstering the continent’s clean energy transition while helping Morocco achieve its development goals.

Earlier this year, the EU committed itself to programs worth €624 million ($688.6 million) to support Morocco’s transition to “green energy,” as well as tackling irregular migration, and facilitating key reforms in crucial areas like social protection, climate policy and public administration.

Despite its enormous untapped potential, Morocco faces challenges in expanding its renewable energy capacity. Currently, the nation relies on imports for 90 percent of its energy, mostly from fossil fuels.

Increasing solar and wind power generation could spur economic growth, create much-needed jobs, and decouple the country from fossil fuel price volatility. (AFP/File)

The transition to renewables alone requires substantial investment, estimated at $52 billion, to achieve Morocco’s 2030 targets.

Global institutions have been supportive, providing financial assistance for the renewable energy sector’s growth, but removal of bureaucratic bottlenecks from the path of private investment is of the essence.

Furthermore, the region’s embrace of renewable energy is not without its critics, who have concerns about the environmental impact of massive infrastructure projects and increased water usage in arid regions.

What is indisputable is that Morocco, by envisioning itself as a clean energy hub with the potential to export electricity to Europe, has set a precedent for other nations to emulate.

“Morocco’s renewable energy ambitions present a win-win proposition for both Europe and the country itself,” Grammenos Mastrojeni, senior deputy secretary-general of the Union for the Mediterranean, told Arab News.

“Historically energy has always been considered a national and a sovereignty issue. Now, climate change is calling to something which is quite new. To make the system functional we need to start reasoning in terms of regional cooperation.”

Morocco is not the only Arab country prioritizing solar-energy development. The Gulf states too are accelerating their transition to renewable energy by launching ambitious infrastructure projects designed to help reduce their reliance on oil and gas to meet domestic energy needs.

Saudi Arabia aims to expand its total solar-energy capacity substantially by 2030. Specific development plans in the Kingdom include the NEOM smart city, which will include a $5 billion hydrogen plant, and the Red Sea Project, which will have the capacity to generate 400 MW of solar power and will host the world’s largest off-grid energy-storage project to date.

As Europe and North Africa are marked by fragmented markets, significant economic inequalities and uneven demographic patterns, the potentially adverse consequences of climate change cannot be overstated.

Mastrojeni believes a solution to overcoming these challenges lies in the integration of energy markets, as doing so holds the potential for shared energy security and macroeconomic advantages within the region.

INNUMBERS

• 52% Morocco’s renewable power target for 2030.

• 18.3% Morocco’s target for emissions reduction by 2030.

• 58.7 GW Saudi Arabia’s renewable power target for 2030.

• 14 GW UAE’s clean energy target for 2030.

• 33 GW Expected addition to MENA-installed renewables capacity by 2026.

“One significant benefit of regionally integrated energy production is its capacity to stimulate strong economic growth,” he said.

Increasing solar and wind power generation could spur economic growth, create much-needed jobs, and decouple the country from fossil fuel price volatility.

For Europe, sourcing clean energy from Morocco offers a viable solution to diversify energy sources and reduce dependence on fossil fuels, particularly in the wake of the Ukraine conflict-related energy crisis.

Historically, North Africa has been a significant supplier of fossil fuels to Europe, powering cars and heating homes across the continent.

But owing to the urgent need to transition to sustainability, at least six new projects are being considered to carry electricity from solar and wind installations in North Africa to Europe through undersea cables.

One notable project, spearheaded by Xlinks Ltd., plans to connect a 2,000-mile undersea cable from Morocco’s Atlantic coast to southern England. The ambitious venture has generated considerable investor interest, with £30 million ($38.5 million) committed by investors from the UK and the UAE.

Although the project comes with substantial costs, it has the potential to power approximately 7 million homes in the UK and help the country meet its net-zero carbon emissions target by 2035. However, some experts have cautioned against relying solely on any single supplier for energy.

Laura El-Katiri, an energy economist, has suggested that connecting solar and wind installations in Africa fully with the European grid would ensure a more robust and secure energy supply.

Several countries are now exploring two-way connections, which would also allow electricity to flow southward during periods of excess power on European grids.

The proposals highlight the advantages of connecting countries with diverse weather patterns, enabling them to support each other during periods of low local wind or limited sunlight.

Despite previous failed attempts to harness renewable energy in the region, the potential benefits of utilizing North Africa’s abundant sun- and wind-power resources outweigh the risks.

Morocco’s strides in renewable energy are evident through projects like the Noor Ouarzazate Solar Complex, which stands as the world’s largest concentrated solar power plant.

Spanning thousands of hectares with its mirror arrays, this facility exemplifies the transformative potential of harnessing solar energy.

In a coastal town in southeastern Morocco is located another giant renewable-energy project, the Tarfaya wind farm, one of the largest such facilities in entire Africa.

While the prospect of cheaper and cleaner electricity has raised expectations in a region plagued by high unemployment and limited purchasing power, there are still communities waiting for promises to be fulfilled.

Hajar Knamlichi, a board member of the Moroccan Alliance for Climate and Sustainable Development, a network of 800 environmental civil society organizations, says all regional parties concerned should strive for equitable benefits when it comes to energy cooperation.

“It is not correct to solely focus on producing clean energy for exports, leaving behind the benefits that more people can have access to locally, such as electricity access, fighting electricity poverty, and economic benefits from producing renewable energy for local use,” she told Arab News.

Solar is seen as a viable solution in the wider North Africa region as well as a new industrial paradigm for electricity production. (AFP/File)

That being said, in the face of extreme weather events and rising temperatures, adaptation is equally critical. Experts in natural resources stress the importance of carbon capture and storage technology to mitigate emissions from existing oil and gas production facilities.

In addition, as Morocco seeks to shift from traditional energy sources to eco-friendly alternatives, its pursuit of cutting-edge solutions has sparked a surge in exploration for wave energy, which marks a pioneering effort in Africa.

As the first of its kind on the continent, this ambitious venture is turning heads and attracting global interest.

Mohamed Taha El-Ouaryachi, a co-founder of WAVE BEAT, an innovative energy company, has developed technologies capable of harnessing the power of ocean tides to generate electricity.

“The company is driven by a strong sense of responsibility toward society and the environment,” El-Ouaryachi told Arab News. “We strive to contribute significantly to Morocco’s ongoing energy transition.”

With more than 3,100 km of coastline along the Atlantic and Africa, Morocco possesses a vast expanse of untapped wave energy potential, attracting investments from various sources, including the World Bank and private investors from the Middle East, the US, and Europe.

For Mastrojeni, of the Union for the Mediterranean, the Northern Hemisphere’s scorching heatwaves and volatile weather patterns are proof, if any further is required, that the transition to sustainable energy sources cannot wait.

That is why “our shared commitment to adapt, innovate, and build resilience against climate challenges has the power to reshape the realities of climate change,” he said.

Topics: Morocco Editor’s Choice

