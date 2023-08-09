You are here

  • Home
  • Liverpool connections, home comforts key to Mane’s Al-Nassr move

Liverpool connections, home comforts key to Mane’s Al-Nassr move

New Al-Nassr signing Sadio Mane. supplied
New Al-Nassr signing Sadio Mane. supplied
Short Url

https://arab.news/5ezrf

Updated 09 August 2023
Arab News

Liverpool connections, home comforts key to Mane’s Al-Nassr move

New Al-Nassr signing Sadio Mane. supplied
  • Former Anfield star relishing his stay in Saudi Arabia after words of encouragement from mother, former teammates
  • Mane and Senegal teammate Edouard Mendy impressed by standard of young Saudi talent
Updated 09 August 2023
Arab News

JEDDAH: With the new era of the Roshn Saudi League set to get underway this weekend, new Al-Nassr signing Sadio Mane has admitted that words of encouragement from some legendary names — and an important member of his family — tempted him to join the influx of superstars in Saudi Arabia this season.

The former Liverpool striker signed for Al-Nassr this summer after a season in the Bundesliga with champions Bayern Munich and will team up with former Manchester United rival Cristiano Ronaldo, as the Riyadh giants aim to go one better than their second-place finish to Al-Ittihad last time round.

Mane enjoyed a warm embrace with former Anfield teammate Jordan Henderson at the official Roshn Saudi League launch event in Jeddah, and he admits the former Liverpool skipper is just one old teammate he has a strong connection with ahead of the new season.

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard took Henderson under his wing as Al-Ettifaq coach, while Mane’s former strike partner Roberto Firmino will play for Al-Ahli and midfielder Fabinho has signed for champions Al-Ittihad.

Mane joked about how Firmino and Fabinho had both encouraged him to join them at their new clubs. “I think first of all I spoke with Firmino for sure; I think he wanted me to come to the wrong club — I’m joking! He always called two or three times to convince me to come to Al-Ahli.

“At the same time, I spoke with Fabinho because he was quite close to me and he also wanted me to come to Al-Ittihad, but in this time when Al-Nassr came, I chose Al-Nassr. Of course, Henderson is here also, and he sent me a message two days ago to wish me good luck and I’m excited to meet all these great guys and also to meet them face to face for the first time. I’m going to win against you guys!”

Mane may have had words of encouragement from his former teammates, but it was some sound advice from his mother that sealed the deal.

He said: “Since I had the opportunity I spoke to my family, and they were happiest, of course, because it is a Muslim country. My mum especially encouraged me to go.

“My mum is Muslim like me. She was the first to vote for me to go here and my whole family was excited for me to come here so it was not hard — it is important to my faith. I am pleased to be part of this project and to make it go forward. We have a bright future ahead.”

The prospect of a mouth-watering attacking partnership with Ronaldo also played a big part in Mane’s decision. “I think you can see how quickly everything goes for me, because he is one of the best players in history if not the best, of course, and that was easy for me. He makes it easier for me. And (Brazil midfielder) Talisca and the other boys, they are all really great players and I am really excited to start the league with all these boys to make the club a real success.”

Mane admits he has been “really impressed” by the Saudi players since training with the Al-Nassr squad, and another former teammate agrees about the genuine talent in the Roshn Saudi League.

Mane’s international teammate, Edouard Mendy, is another big name starting a new chapter in Saudi Arabia this season. Widely regarded as one of the world’s best keepers, having won the Champions League Super Cup and Club World Cup with Chelsea, as well as the African Cup of Nations alongside Mane for Senegal, Mendy is set to turn out alongside Brazilian Firmino as well as Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez and Newcastle’s Allan Saint-Maximin in a star-studded Al-Ahli lineup.

The 31-year-old is confident this season’s influx of talent can quickly take Saudi’s players to the next level.

He said: “We could see in the World Cup, the Saudi players are very good technically. They know how to use the ball, they are really comfortable with the ball.

“So it was not a surprise to me to see the quality of the young players and also the experienced players — they just need to have the principles and they will improve. This is what we are doing. We want them to be at the highest level possible, and that’s why we work closely with the young players to help them to be better and better every day.”

When it comes to personal targets and demands, Mendy is as hungry as ever.

“My ambitions for the next year and the coming years is the same as at Chelsea, my previous club: To win and to perform in the best way possible. This club is used to winning trophies, so we know the expectations and we have to deliver on the pitch.”

The 2023-24 Roshn Saudi League season kicks off in Jeddah on Aug. 11 as Al-Ahli take on Al-Hazem at the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium.

Topics: Liverpool Sadio Mane Al-Nassr ROSHN Saudi Pro League 

Related

Mane’s Bayern departure sad but for the best — Tuchel
Football
Mane’s Bayern departure sad but for the best — Tuchel
Star signings Henderson, Gerrard committed to nurturing Saudi talent at Al-Ettifaq
Sport
Star signings Henderson, Gerrard committed to nurturing Saudi talent at Al-Ettifaq

Star signings Henderson, Gerrard committed to nurturing Saudi talent at Al-Ettifaq

Star signings Henderson, Gerrard committed to nurturing Saudi talent at Al-Ettifaq
Updated 09 August 2023
Arab News

Star signings Henderson, Gerrard committed to nurturing Saudi talent at Al-Ettifaq

Star signings Henderson, Gerrard committed to nurturing Saudi talent at Al-Ettifaq
  • Former Liverpool captains say they are keen to support young talent
  • ‘Hopefully I can help them in lots of ways on and off the pitch,’ Henderson says
Updated 09 August 2023
Arab News

JEDDAH: On the eve of the new Roshn Saudi League campaign, new Ettifaq signing Jordan Henderson and coach Steven Gerrard have both underscored their commitment to nurturing the next generation of Saudi Arabian footballing talent.

While the recent headlines have been about the big-name signings being made by SPL clubs, a new strategy was introduced in the close season that places an emphasis on fostering young Saudi talent while also securing the best international players.

As part of the SPL and Saudi Arabian Football Federation strategy to drive competitiveness on and off the pitch, new regulations have been rolled out, including an increase in playing time for young Saudi players by reducing the age of eligibility from 18 to 16, and a requirement for squad sizes to include 25 senior players and 10 aged under 21 from the 2025-26 season.

Henderson has been impressed by the quality of the youngsters in the Al-Ettifaq squad and is committed to helping the next generation develop alongside world-class players like his former Anfield teammates Roberto Firmino and Fabinho, as well as Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante and Riyad Mahrez, to name but a few.

Speaking at the launch event for the Roshn Saudi League in Jeddah, Henderson said: “There are a lot of good young players in the team and it has been really positive to train and play with them. Hopefully I can help them in lots of ways on and off the pitch with different things they may not be used to. They are young and it is a challenge and experience for me to help as many people as I can.”

Gerrard believes the future is bright for the Damman club ahead of the new season. He said at the launch event: “At Ettifaq we have a lot of promising young talent who have a bright future, and I am really proud to be coach of the team. Hopefully I can help support these players and help develop them into better players in the future.”

Ex-Liverpool captain Henderson was persuaded to move to the Kingdom by his former Anfield teammate. Having agreed to do so in the summer, he likened his experience so far to his “first day at school.”

“This is a totally different project and experience, and it is one of the reasons I wanted to come and try something completely different than I was used to for however many years,” he said.

“I’m excited and happy to be here and to get started. It’s obviously a very different challenge to anything I’ve ever done before and that’s one of the reasons I wanted to try it and have new experiences. I will learn a lot about myself in different ways and it has been really positive.

“People have been very welcoming and helped me to settle in very well. The heat has been hard and it has been tough trying to adjust, but training has been good — I enjoyed it and I’ve been trying to embrace this different experience and culture and way of living and playing football.

“The people in Saudi have been amazing to us and very welcoming. The staff and the people around the city and the country in general have been very good to us and I’m looking forward to getting started now.”

Henderson is hopeful that a strong performance in the Roshn Saudi League will keep the door open for England duty. National team coach Gareth Southgate said recently that he had held talks with the midfielder and that he would be “stupid” to turn his back on him because of his close season move.

Henderson said: “I’m focused on playing for England and giving my best. And if I do that there’s no reason I can’t play for England. As the gaffer said, we spoke over the last few weeks about it, as playing for England means a lot to me.

“I still feel I can bring a lot, as I showed in the last few games of the World Cup. But at the same time, I have a job to do at Al-Ettifaq. If I can do that, hopefully I can make the team as normal.”

Topics: Roshn Saudi League (RSL) Al-Ettifaq Jordan Henderson Steven Gerrard

Related

Special Football players, fans looking forward to star-studded new SPL season
Sport
Football players, fans looking forward to star-studded new SPL season
Star players in the spotlight at official launch of 2023-24 Roshn Saudi Professional League video
Saudi Sport
Star players in the spotlight at official launch of 2023-24 Roshn Saudi Professional League

Saudi Arabia’s youth handball team beat Iran at world championships

Saudi Arabia’s handball team defeated Iran 29-26. Credit: @sahfksa
Saudi Arabia’s handball team defeated Iran 29-26. Credit: @sahfksa
Updated 09 August 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s youth handball team beat Iran at world championships

Saudi Arabia’s handball team defeated Iran 29-26. Credit: @sahfksa
  • They meet the Faroe Islands on Tuesday, with a win ensuring their qualification to the quarterfinals
Updated 09 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s handball team defeated Iran 29-26 on Monday at the IHF Men’s Youth World Championship in Croatia, held at the Marino Cvetkovic Sports Hall in Opatija.

The Kingdom’s Hussein Freij won the award for the best player of the game.

Saudi Arabia now have two points, level with the other countries in their group, which includes Germany and the Faroe Islands.

They meet the Faroe Islands on Tuesday, with a win ensuring their qualification to the quarterfinals.

Topics: Saudi Arabian Handball Federation IHF Men’s Youth World Championship Croatia

Related

Saudi youth handball team starts its campaign at the IHF Men’s Youth World Championship in Croatia. (Supplied)
Saudi Sport
Saudi youth handball team starts World Championship campaign against Germany
Saudi Arabia lose to Slovenia in 2023 World Men’s Handball Championship opener
Sport
Saudi Arabia lose to Slovenia in 2023 World Men’s Handball Championship opener

Star players in the spotlight at official launch of 2023-24 Roshn Saudi Professional League

Star players in the spotlight at official launch of 2023-24 Roshn Saudi Professional League
Updated 09 August 2023
SALEH FAREED

Star players in the spotlight at official launch of 2023-24 Roshn Saudi Professional League

Star players in the spotlight at official launch of 2023-24 Roshn Saudi Professional League
  • The event at Al-Jawhara Hall included appearances by players from all the clubs, and highlighted the preparations designed to make the coming season one to remember
  • For the first time ever, 18 teams will battle it out for the championship, two more than the 16 that have competed in the league since the 2018-19 season
Updated 09 August 2023
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: The Saudi Pro League officially launched its 2023-24 season during a star-studded event at Al-Jawhara Hall in Jeddah on Sunday night.

This season, for the first time ever, 18 professional teams will battle it out for the championship, two more than the 16 that have competed for the league since the 2018-19 season.

There is an especially high level of excitement and expectation for the upcoming campaign, following the signing of a number of major international stars by several teams during the summer transfer season. They follow in the footsteps of Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo, who signed for Al-Nassr in December last year. There are now players from more than 40 countries playing in the Saudi top flight.

The launch ceremony highlighted some of the most important preparations league officials have been making for the new season, including a number of initiatives and plans designed to ensure it is one to remember.

The audience at the event included the president and other officials of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, along with senior officials from the 18 teams and several of their high-profile recent signings.

The night begin with with the entry of the Roshn Professional League trophy, which was carried in by Romarinho, the captain of reigning champions Al-Ittihad. Later, four members of each team were introduced on stage.

The recent arrival of big-name international signings is expected to build on a record-breaking 2022-23 season, during which crowds were bigger, Saudi football attracted more followers worldwide, and global viewing figures were higher than ever, with games being broadcast on 48 platforms and TV stations in more than 170 countries.

The season will kick off on Friday, Aug. 11 at Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium in Jeddah when newly promoted Al-Ahli, last season’s First Division champions, will renew their rivalry with fellow league newcomers Al-Hazem, who they pipped to the title by four points last season.

Topics: ROSHN Saudi Pro League  Saudi Pro League

Related

Ronaldo sends clinical Al-Nassr past Raja into semis of King Salman Cup
Saudi Sport
Ronaldo sends clinical Al-Nassr past Raja into semis of King Salman Cup
Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr and Al-Shabab reach semifinals of King Salman Cup
Sport
Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr and Al-Shabab reach semifinals of King Salman Cup

Latest updates

Ambassador Magoshi attends hand-over ceremony of Japan-funded project in Lebanon
Ambassador Magoshi attends hand-over ceremony of Japan-funded project in Lebanon
Ukraine denies Russian allegation it tried to attack Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
Ukraine denies Russian allegation it tried to attack Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
Arab News scoops 4 awards in 58th Society of Publication Designers competition
Arab News scoops 4 awards in 58th Society of Publication Designers competition
Fire at French vacation home for adults with disabilities leaves 11 dead
Fire at French vacation home for adults with disabilities leaves 11 dead
Rescue mission for Yemen’s deteriorating SFO Safer tanker nears completion
Rescue mission for Yemen’s deteriorating SFO Safer tanker nears completion

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.