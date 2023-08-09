Jordan’s King Abdullah receives Palestinian president 

AMMAN: Jordan’s King Abdullah met Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Tuesday to discuss the maintenance of Arab coordination in support of the Palestinian cause, Jordan News Agency reported.

The meeting, which was held at Al-Husseiniya Palace and also attended by Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah, emphasized Jordan’s unwavering stance on the Palestinian issue and its dedication to protecting the holy sites in Jerusalem.

King Abdullah reiterated Jordan’s full support for the Palestinians in their pursuit of legitimate rights and the establishment of a sovereign state with East Jerusalem as its capital, based on the 1967 borders.

He emphasized the need for international support in safeguarding the Palestinians and encouraged renewed efforts to find a political solution through serious and effective negotiations based on the two-state solution.

The king expressed concerns about the absence of a political horizon and its potential impact on regional security and stability. He called for an end to all illegal unilateral Israeli actions and stressed the importance of ongoing coordination and consultation with the Palestinians on matters of mutual interest.

Abbas praised Jordan’s steadfast positions under its leadership, as well as its unwavering support for the Palestinian cause on the global stage.

Jordan’s Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh, Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan, General Intelligence Department Director Maj. Gen. Ahmad Husni, and a Palestinian delegation also attended the meeting.

Israeli settlers attacked a Palestinian village in the West Bank on Friday. They set fire to cars and opened fire on Palestinians throwing stones at them.

Two Israeli settlers suspected of killing 19-year-old Palestinian Qusai Matan remained in police custody on Monday.

The surge in violence is one of the worst between Israelis and Palestinians in recent decades.