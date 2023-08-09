Arab Youth Hackathon invites Saudi innovators to find solutions for pressing climate challenge                

You are here

The Arab Youth Hackathon invites young Saudi innovators to find solutions for pressing climate challenges. (Supplied)
The winners will be announced at COP28 in Dubai. (Supplied)
Updated 09 August 2023
Arab News

The Arab Youth Hackathon invites young Saudi innovators to find solutions for pressing climate challenges. (Supplied)
  • Three winners will be announced during COP28 in Dubai and receive seed funds worth $30,000, $20,000, and $10,000 respectively
  • Once the shortlist of teams is selected, PepsiCo, the PepsiCo Foundation, Plug and Play and AYC will host a three-day local hackathon
RIYADH: Climate change is one of the most pressing issues of our time, which threatens the lives and livelihoods of billions of people across the globe.

The Arab Youth Center, which strives to empower young Arabs across the Middle East and North Africa region, alongside the PepsiCo Foundation, has opened applications for young Arab innovators for the Arab Youth Hackathon, a regional entrepreneurship program aimed at creating smarter solutions to climate-related issues in agriculture, circular economy, water security, and renewable energy and efficiency.

The hackathon will run in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Jordan, Egypt, and Lebanon, and is seeking applicants, including university students and early-stage entrepreneurs, who either are looking to ideate or have a preliminary existing idea at the testing phase, which will evolve during the hackathons.

Candidates must apply in teams of two to three participants aged between 18 to 35 years of age, with at least one member older than 21.

The hackathon is open for applications until Oct. 13 in Saudi Arabia. Interested participants can submit their entries at arabyouthhackathon.com 

Once the shortlist of teams is selected, PepsiCo, the PepsiCo Foundation, Plug and Play and AYC will host a three-day local hackathon, providing mentorship and curated workshops to transfer knowledge to the participants.

In Saudi Arabia, the hackathon will take place at The Garage in Riyadh from Nov. 3-5.

The proposed solutions will be assessed and selected based on innovation, scalability and financial feasibility.

A panel of experts will evaluate the entries based on their sustainability alignment, ability to reduce emissions, and the magnitude of impact on areas such as climate change, energy, circular economy, deforestation, green transformation, soil fertility, waste management, water scarcity, and marine environment wellbeing.

The finals of the competition, featuring 15 of the most promising solutions from the five countries, will take place in December in Dubai.

The three best innovators will receive an equity-free seed fund from the PepsiCo Foundation to launch their businesses, worth $30,000 for the winner, $20,000 for the runner-up, and $10,000 for third place.

In addition, they will participate in a five-month incubation program that will help them develop and scale their groundbreaking ideas and ensure long-term success.

C.D. Glin, president of PepsiCo Foundation and global head of philanthropy at PepsiCo, said: “At the PepsiCo Foundation, we know that global challenges require bold, innovative, local and lasting solutions. The Arab Youth Hackathon provides a platform for us to feed the potential and entrepreneurial spirit of the next generation of innovators across MENA as they develop home-grown solutions for our planet’s most pressing issues. We are proud to support them and couldn’t be more excited about the social impact they will make.”

Sadeq Jarrar, executive director at AYC, said: “We are thrilled to begin accepting applications for the Arab Youth Hackathon in anticipation of COP28. We heavily prioritize and promote climate action at the AYC, and always strive to formulate impactful initiatives to engage Arab youth in thinking about the future of our world.

“At the AYC, we wholeheartedly believe in the power that youth hold when they mobilize and voice their opinions to collaborate. Through this initiative, we hope to foster a culture of leadership among Arab youth for the betterment of future generations.”

Updated 19 min 27 sec ago
Rahaf Jambi

  • A Saudi teen with autism loves the prehistoric reptiles, and he aspires to be a paleontologist
RIYADH: The drive of one Saudi teenager to become a paleontologist has proven that children with autism can achieve amazing things if they set their minds to them.

Fares Al-Shaikh was diagnosed with autism when he was just three years old, but despite this, over the years he developed a deep interest in and love for dinosaurs. He can talk about more than 600 species of the now-extinct prehistoric reptiles, and has an encyclopedic knowledge of paleontology — from the evolution of dinosaurs and their habits and behaviors, to the ages in which they lived and the locations where they were discovered.

The 13-year-old told Arab News: “I like reptiles and I have a vast collection of dinosaur models, including modern reptiles like snakes, lizards, and alligators as well as extinct reptiles such dinosaurs like torosaurus.” 

His interest in anatomy started to grow as he linked the forms of modern animals with their dinosaur ancestors, and he even envisages how they might look in the future. He started to present his own theories about them and search for any information that supports or helps him to prove them.  

Fares’s father, Ahmed Al-Shaikh, told Arab News: “We noticed that Fares loves animals so we tried to buy him all the pets that we could, and we took him to pet stores whenever we (could) but with time, we noticed that he loves reptiles.”

Origami, the Japanese art of paper folding, is another skill that Fares possesses. He can do it quickly and enjoys making dinosaur models out of paper and clay. 

Fares speaks English fluently but was not always the most talkative boy. His parents assumed he might have a speech delay when he was three years old, but when he was diagnosed with autism they had no idea how to handle the condition.

He father explained: “We took him to several pediatric specialists, and they conducted clinical examinations. They confirmed the safety of his organs and that he was healthy in speech, hearing, and vision, but there was a problem with speech.

“After consulting, a speech therapist informed us that he has autism, and stated that we should accept the fact that our son will grow up, but his mind will remain like the mind of (a child).” 

Fares started speaking at the age of four after a long struggle to help him become verbal and learn oral speaking skills. His family discovered that, due to the shows he frequently watches on his iPad, he spoke more English than Arabic, so they decided to communicate with him in that language while still using Arabic when necessary.  

His family noticed that his visual perception was strong and they tried their best to provide models of dinosaurs, books and videos to help satisfy his curiosity. Every time he saw a new type or species of dinosaur, he searched for more information about it. 

“We supported him in what he loved, no matter what it cost us. Even if it was not his interest in the future, we will continue to support him,” his father added. 

Fares aspires to become a paleontologist and discover dinosaur fossils in Saudi Arabia, and even hopes to run a museum devoted to them. 

He was honored for his excellence by several official bodies in the Eastern region, including the Sheikh Mohammed Al-Jabr Institute for Autism and the Saudi Association for Special Education.

During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Fares won the Academic Center for Consultation and Institutional Development’s Community Prevention Ambassador Award in Sharjah for his awareness video, titled “Implementation of the Dinosaur Park,” which he shared on social media and with friends and family.

In his project, Fares created a lego city depicting dinosaurs and humans, and commented on the importance of following guidelines and staying at home to practice our hobbies or learn new things in order to preserve the community’s safety during the pandemic — so that we do not become extinct like dinosaurs.

Speaking about his son’s social media accounts, Ahmed said: “The purpose of Fares’s social media presence is to give parents of autistic children hope that their children can adapt and become valuable members of society and that there are actual cases of autistic children who have destroyed the idea that they are powerless.”

Saudi minister of human resources inaugurates membership guide for Council of NGOs

Saudi minister of human resources inaugurates membership guide for Council of NGOs
Updated 2 min 50 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s minister of human resources and social development, Ahmad bin Sulaiman Al-Rajhi, who is also chairman of the board of the National Center for the Non-Profit Sector, inaugurated the membership guide for the Council of NGOs on Wednesday in Riyadh. 

The event was attended by various officials, experts, heads of subsidiary and specialized councils, as well as leaders of non-governmental organizations in the Kingdom.

Saadoun Al-Saadoun, president of the council, emphasized in a speech that the membership guide aims to engage NGOs in council membership, thereby contributing to its financial sustainability and enabling the fulfilment of its national mission and objectives.

This effort is complemented by regulating and enhancing the sector’s role in increasing its contribution to social and economic development, aligning with the aspirations of Saudi Vision 2030.

Al-Saadoun elaborated on the three distinct categories of council membership, each offering its own benefits in the council’s principal functions: representation, coordination, and empowerment. He said that the guide will generate positive effects on NGOs and interested parties involved with member organizations by making use of the council’s services.

These entities will also be given priority in representing NGOs to governmental and non-governmental bodies, fostering collaboration, integration, and coordination among organizations in projects and initiatives.

Abdul Majeed Al-Dahmashi, CEO of the council, provided an overview of the membership guide. Following this, Al-Rajhi was granted honorary membership in the council.

Saudi journal highlights mining, geoscience advancements

Saudi journal highlights mining, geoscience advancements
Updated 10 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Geological Survey officials recently launched the organization’s annual geoscientific journal, Ardhona.

The publication covers topics on geology and mining related to the Kingdom’s development plans and goals in the field of earth sciences, with contributions from scientists and industry experts.

Written in Arabic and English, mining strategy, technical projects, studies, and research feature among the journal’s content.

SGS spokesperson, Tarek Aba Alkhail, said the latest edition aimed to give updates on survey initiatives and works, while contributing to the advancement of scientific studies through its written content, visual diversity, and high-quality research articles.

He added that the journal was also designed to inspire a new generation of geologists and keep young scientists and researchers up to speed with developments in mining and earth sciences.

Alkhail noted that the journal highlighted the importance of the geology and mining sector in supporting Saudi Arabia’s industrial economy, creating investment opportunities, and promoting sustainable practices.

KSrelief and Britain join forces in $9.16m donation to aid Sudan

KSrelief and Britain join forces in $9.16m donation to aid Sudan
Updated 09 August 2023
Arab News

  • The funding aims to provide support for health, protection, and food security and alleviate the urgent humanitarian needs of those affected in Sudan
  • Mitchell said that the joint project confirmed the depth of the partnership between the two countries in the humanitarian field
RIYADH: The Saudi aid agency KSrelief and the British Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office on Tuesday signed a joint $9.16 million agreement to support Sudan.
The two sides will each contribute $4.58 million to the International Committee of the Red Cross to support the regional emergency response to the humanitarian crisis in the country.
The funding aims to provide support for health, protection, and food security — while achieving the common goal of an effective humanitarian response — and alleviate the urgent humanitarian needs of those affected in Sudan.
The agreement was signed virtually by Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, the royal court adviser and head of KSrelief, and Andrew Mitchell, the British minister of state for development and African affairs, in response to the humanitarian appeal of the ICRC in Sudan.
Al-Rabeeah said: “The assistance provided by the Kingdom through the center reaffirms the keenness of the government, King Salman, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to stand by the brotherly Sudanese people. It also aims to mitigate the effects of the difficult crisis that Sudan is currently witnessing.”
Mitchell said that the joint project confirmed the depth of the partnership between the two countries in the humanitarian field, which helped alleviate human suffering in several countries.
The President of the ICRC Mirjana Spoljaric Egger said that the funding would help the organization to provide a neutral and impartial response to the victims of the crisis, which would allow the committee’s teams to respond quickly and effectively to the changing needs of the population.
She indicated that the donation had come at the appropriate time as the ICRC and many other humanitarian actors faced a restrictive financial environment amid growing humanitarian needs worldwide.
The agreement comes within the framework of the humanitarian and relief projects provided by the Kingdom through KSrelief, in cooperation with international agencies, to help reduce the suffering of the Sudanese people.

Islamic coalition launches digital transformation initiatives

Islamic coalition launches digital transformation initiatives
Updated 09 August 2023
Arab News

Riyadh: Maj. Gen. Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Moghedi, secretary-general of the Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition, has launched the secure digital transformation plan and the unified digital platform at the organization’s headquarters in Riyadh.

The initiatives focus on secure and protected digital automation in cyberspace. The coalition’s IT department has said that secure digital transformation includes the application of innovative procedures and policies designed to protect sensitive data and information from cyber threats.

These procedures and policies include the development of data protection and encryption systems, in addition to training employees on digital security and raising awareness of cyber risks.

The department added that the unified digital platform is considered a technical infrastructure as it aims to provide a unified system for various digital services. It allows the integration of data and information from various sources and provides users with a unified interface to access diverse digital services, including e-government and logistical, technical, and administrative services, among others.

The platform makes it easier for people to access and interact with digital services while also increasing their effectiveness, lowering costs and improving the interaction and communication between users and service providers.

Al-Moghedi said that the plan and the platform came as part of an initiative aimed at promoting digital transformation at the coalition’s headquarters.

He added that the focus was also on the promotion of safe and effective use of digital technology and the improvement of integration among different digital systems and services.

