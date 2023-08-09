You are here

Fire at French vacation home for adults with disabilities leaves 11 dead

Fire rages at a vacation home in the town of Wintzenheim, north-eastern France, on Aug. 9, 2023. (AP)
PARIS: A devastating fire that raged through a vacation home for adults with disabilities in eastern France Wednesday left 11 people dead, the local deputy prosecutor said.
Nathalie Kielwasser, deputy prosecutor for Colmar, said 11 people who were sleeping on the upper floor and in a mezzanine area of the private accommodation in the town of Wintzenheim were trapped by the fire, while five managed to escape.
Some 12 people who were staying on the ground floor were able to evacuate, she said.
The adults, who had “slight intellectual disabilities,” were on a vacation sponsored by two specialized associations, she added.
Investigations are ongoing to determine the circumstances of the fire and whether the building met all the required security standards, she added.
Authorities said one of the survivors was sent to a hospital with serious injuries.
French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne arrived at the scene on Wednesday afternoon. She said she wanted to show the government’s support for the families of the victims and for the firefighters and rescuers on site.
Lt. Col. Philippe Hauwiller, who was leading the rescue work of firefighters, said the fire likely started on the home’s upper floor.
The ground floor was made of stone and the upper part of the building was built entirely of wood in the traditional style of the region, which might partly explain why the fire spread so quickly.
The local administration of the Haut-Rhin region said the fire broke out at 6:30 a.m. Christophe Marot, the secretary general of the local administration, said on news broadcaster France Info that 10 people with disabilities and a person accompanying the group were believed to be among the dead.
Many of the visitors came from the city of Nancy in eastern France, a statement from the Haut-Rhin prefecture said.
No other information about the victims was provided.
The fire department deployed 76 firefighters, four fire engines and four ambulances to contain the blaze and treat the victims. Forty police officers were also mobilized. The fire was brought under control Wednesday morning.
French President Emmanuel Macron wrote on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter: “In the face of this tragedy, my thoughts are with the victims, the injured and their families. Thank you to our security forces and emergency services.”

WHO tracking new EG.5 coronavirus variant spreading in UK and US — Tedros

LONDON: The World Health Organization is currently tracking several coronavirus variants, including the EG.5 variant that is spreading in the US and UK, Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday.
“The risk remains of a more dangerous variant emerging that could cause a sudden increase in cases and deaths,” Tedros said, adding that the agency is publishing a risk evaluation report on it today.
WHO on Wednesday also issued a set of standing recommendations for COVID, in which it urged countries to continue reporting COVID data, particularly mortality data, morbidity data, and to continue to offer vaccination.

Poland to double troops number at border with Belarus, accuses it of organizing illegal migration

Poland to double troops number at border with Belarus, accuses it of organizing illegal migration

WARSAW: The Polish government announced Wednesday that it is planning to deploy an additional 2,000 troops to its border with Belarus, twice the number the Border Guard agency had requested, as fears of illegal migration rise.
In an interview with state news agency PAP, a deputy interior minister, Maciej Wasik announced the decision and accused the Belarusian authorities of organizing illegal migration.
He said migration pressure on the Polish-Belarusian border area is growing, although it cannot compare to the situation two years ago.
At the time, large numbers of migrants from the Middle East and Africa arrived at the border, their travel there facilitated by flights and visas provided by the Minsk government — something Warsaw considered to be a form of “hybrid warfare.”
“If we had real border guards on the other side and not a smuggling service, these crossings would not exist at all,” Wasik said.
Polish authorities retaliated by building a tall steel wall, which has reduced the numbers of migrants and refugees crossing the border, but did not stop them entirely.
The fallout from Russia’s war against Ukraine has brought other concerns, including the presence of Russia-linked Wagner group mercenaries in Belarus this summer after their short-lived mutiny in Russia.
Earlier this week Belarus also began military exercises near its border with Poland and Lithuania. And last week two Belarusian helicopters flew briefly into Polish air space in what was viewed by Warsaw as a deliberate provocation.
The new troops will be an addition to the 2,000 already at the border. They support the work of hundreds of police and Border Guard officers, according to PAP.
Wasik said the new troops would reach their destination within the coming two weeks.
Poland’s President Andrzej Duda announced Tuesday that Poland will hold its parliamentary election on Oct. 15. The ruling authorities that he is allied with have been trying to show voters that they are serious about security and defense as they seek a third term.

Taliban reject Pakistan's 'repeated allegations' blaming Afghans for cross-border attack

KABUL: Afghanistan’s Taliban administration has rejected allegations made by Pakistani officials on the string of attacks in the neighboring country and said that Islamabad was responsible for finding a solution on its own.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif claimed recently that militants behind a spate of suicide attacks in the country – including a blast that killed at least 63 people in northwestern Pakistan in July – were being helped by “Afghan citizens” across the border.

“After the recent security incident in Pakistan, officials have once again blamed Afghans instead of strengthening the security of their country,” Zabihullah Mujahid, chief spokesman for Afghanistan’s Taliban administration, said in a statement issued on Tuesday night.

“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan strongly rejects these allegations and insists that Afghanistan is a country that has come out of a long-lasting war, and it does not want to threaten the security of any country, especially neighboring countries.”

Pakistani officials have blamed the uptick in militant attacks on the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP, which Islamabad claims was emboldened by the Afghan Taliban takeover in 2021.

Though the TTP openly pledged allegiance to the Afghan Taliban after the fall of Kabul in 2021, they were not accepted by the latter and remained a separate militant group.

“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan once again emphasize that it is not in favor of any attack on Pakistan and we will not allow anyone to use the soil of Afghanistan against Pakistan,” Mujahid added.

“However, it is not our responsibility to prevent and control attacks inside the territory of Pakistan.”

Afghan officials have responded to similar allegations in the past in the same way, including when Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi met with Pakistan’s special envoy for Afghanistan, Asif Durrani, in Kabul last month.

Afghanistan and Pakistan should find a “common solution” when attacks occur, Mujahid said, adding that “blaming is not the solution.”

“In the past two years, since the establishment of an Islamic Emirate in Afghanistan, the security situation of the country and the region has improved significantly,” Mujahid said. “The security incidents have increased only in Pakistan; it is the responsibility of the country to find a solution on its own.”

Mohammad Sadiq Shinwari, a security analyst based in Kabul, told Arab News on Wednesday that Pakistan’s allegations could “damage the strategic and diplomatic relations of both countries.”

“If Pakistan wants to solve the existing problems, it should share its intelligence issues … with the intelligence officials of the Afghan government so that the existing problems can be solved,” Shinwari said.
 

US seeks to prevent new Russian gain in coup-hit Niger

WASHINGTON: The United States is seeking to prevent Russia from scoring a major new win with coup-hit Niger, wagering despite initial disappointment that long-standing military ties will keep the country in the Western orbit.
Niger has been the linchpin of US and French anti-militant operations in the Sahel, especially since the military takeover of neighboring Mali, which has shown the door to Western forces and welcomed Russia’s ruthless Wagner mercenary force.
Victoria Nuland, the acting deputy secretary of state, on an unannounced visit to Niamey on Monday acknowledged little progress on reversing the July 26 coup but said that the military leaders “understand very well the risks to their sovereignty when Wagner is invited in.”
She said that her main interlocutor, the newly named military chief of staff Brig. Gen. Moussa Salaou Barmou, has worked closely with US Special Forces and that she went into detail on “aspects of our cooperation that he has historically cared about a lot.”
“So we are hopeful that that will sink in,” she said.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken just months earlier paid a highest-ranking visit ever by a US official to Niger. He saluted gains under the elected president, Mohamed Bazoum, who was an honored guest both at democracy and Africa summits thrown by President Joe Biden.
US policymakers see no Russian hand in the coup but point to Russian influence operations since then, including French-language social media postings and rallies in support of the military takeover.
Playing on resentment of former ruler France, Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin in a purported audio message hailed the coup as “nothing more than the struggle of the people of Niger against colonizers.”
In an interview with the BBC, Blinken said that Bazoum’s ouster was “not instigated by Russia or by Wagner,” but warned that Wagner would “try to take advantage of it.”
State Department spokesman Matthew Miller brushed aside suggestions of pro-Moscow sentiment after Russian flags appeared in demonstrations in Niger.
“I think it’s very strange that if your country is taken over by a military junta and you want to show your support, the way you decide to do that is by running out and buying — I guess at a store locally — a Russian flag,” Miller said.
Cameron Hudson, an Africa expert at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said the coup showed the West had made incorrect judgments on Niger, where France and the United States together have stationed some 2,500 troops.
“I think Washington was operating under the impression that they were engaged with a very reliable Western partner,” he said.
But Hudson said Niger was different from the Wagner strongholds of Mali and the Central African Republic, which both turned to the Russians after sensing an “existential threat.”
He said that Niger’s military, by contrast, appears happy to preserve relations with the United States — which instead has suspended aid and demanded restoration of the constitutional order.
“But the one thing that Russia does offer is a chance to break isolation,” Hudson said.
“If you do find yourself being pressured by regional and international organizations like the UN and the AU and ECOWAS, then Russia presents itself as a very convenient tool for helping to skirt or undermine that isolation.”
Wagner has also backed warring sides in Sudan and Libya and allegedly has links with Burkina Faso. The mercenaries offer brutal military tactics — UN investigators say more than 500 people were massacred last year in the Malian town of Moura — and support to preserve regimes.
In return, Wagner wins coveted access to minerals and other natural resources and Russia gains diplomatically, with Mali one of the only countries to vote no at the United Nations on condemning the Ukraine invasion.
A month before the Niger coup, Prigozhin — a gruff former inmate who grew wealthy on catering contracts to Vladimir Putin’s Kremlin — staged a dramatic revolt at home as he derided supposed military weakness in Ukraine.
But to the surprise of many outside observers, he has survived. Shortly before the Niger coup he vowed that Wagner would step up operations in Africa.
Prigozhin “has created such a complex network of companies as well as mercenaries that he’s still of value to the Kremlin, despite his actions with the mutiny,” said Heather Ashby, acting director of the Center for Russia and Europe at the US Institute of Peace.
“It’s lucrative for Russia to continue along these lines. And so, I don’t anticipate that Wagner will go anywhere.”

Ethiopia troops push back Amhara fighters: residents

NAIROBI: Ethiopian troops appeared to be pushing back militia fighters in two cities in the conflict-hit Amhara region, residents said Wednesday, after local authorities reported that “relative peace” was being restored.
There has been no official casualty toll from the Amhara violence, but two hospital doctors told AFP that a number of civilians have died and many injured.
Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government last week declared a six-month state of emergency in the region after clashes erupted between local fighters and federal troops.
The fresh unrest in Africa’s second most populous country comes just nine months after the end of a devastating two-year war in the neighboring Tigray region that also drew in Amhara fighters.
Tensions have been boiling since April, when the federal government announced it was dismantling regional forces across Ethiopia, triggering protests by Amhara nationalists who said the move would weaken their region.
The United States has expressed concern about the fighting, and several Western nations have advised their citizens against traveling to Amhara.
Amhara’s regional administration said late Tuesday calm was being restored, although some residents reported continuing gunfire Wednesday.
“The violence that happened recently in some areas of our region, which was aided by extremist and predatory power-hungry groups, is returning to relative peace and stability in all areas of the region,” the Amhara government said.
Ethiopian Airlines also announced it was resuming flights to the region’s capital Bahir Dar and the city of Gondar from Thursday after suspending operations on Tuesday.
Local residents contacted by AFP on Wednesday said federal troops appeared to be pushing back militia fighters in Gondar and Lalibela, a UNESCO World Heritage Site famous for its ancient rock-hewn churches.
Access to Amhara is restricted for journalists and it is not possible to independently verify the situation on the ground.
“Things seem to be changing today,” said Simachew, a Gondar rickshaw driver.
The Ethiopian army, backed by tanks and armored vehicles, “is taking control of most parts of the city after heavy fighting for the past couple of days.”
He said Fano militants were “now restricted” to one area of Gondar and that fighting was ongoing there.
“Since Thursday evening, I had been hearing consistent daily sounds of gunfire... but since yesterday evening I have stopped hearing sounds of gunfire,” said another resident who did not want to give his name.
A Lalibela resident who gave his name only as Ayalew said Ethiopian troops were now based on the airport road.
“Fano has left the city and are in the forest,” he said, but added that he could still hear heavy artillery being fired.
A doctor at Gondar University Hospital told AFP there had been many casualties.
“About 20 died after reaching the hospital and more than 190 people were injured and were brought to the hospital, most of them were civilians,” the doctor said on condition of anonymity.
“We also running out of food and medicine,” the doctor added. “In this facility patients are dying due to a lack of oxygen and blood.”
In Bahir Dar, a doctor at Felege Hiwot hospital said they had received 130 injured civilians and that 10 people had died.
“People are coming here by foot with their families carrying them on their shoulders taking their own risks on the roads,” the doctor said, also on condition of anonymity.
“Ambulances have stopped due to the heavy risk in the city,” the medic said, adding that the situation in Bahir Dar appeared calm with Ethiopian troops patrolling the city.
The World Health Organization said Sunday the violence was affecting humanitarian operations in Amhara, which was caught up in the war between government-backed forces and Tigray rebels.
UK charity Save the Children also warned Wednesday about the risk to civilian lives in Amhara.
“We call upon warring parties to prioritize the safety of civilians and allow humanitarian aid to reach those in need including 580,000 people in the region already displaced by previous conflict,” it said in a statement.
The November deal that silenced the guns in Tigray was not welcomed by many in the Amhara community, the second largest ethnic group in Ethiopia, and once its economic and political elite.

