Six patients get new lease of life thanks to donated organs

The center has previously obtained consent from the families of the three-brain-dead people to have their organs donated to the said patients. (AFP/Filephoto)
Updated 42 sec ago
Arab News

  The center has previously obtained consent from the families of the three brain-dead people to have their organs donated
RIYADH: Six patients gained a new lease of life after receiving donated organs from three-brain-dead individuals through separate surgical procedures conducted by the Saudi Center for Organ Transplantation on them, state news agency SPA reported on Thursday. 

The procedures were a heart transplant for a patient who suffered from acute heart failure, three liver transplant operations, two kidney transplants and procedures to treat acute renal insufficiency. 

The center has previously obtained consent from the families of the three brain-dead people to have their organs donated to the said patients.

Protocols approved by King Abdulaziz Medical City, Prince Miteb bin Abdulaziz Hospital and King Saud Medical City ensured the diagnosis of brain death and authorized the donation of the organs for patients with terminal organic insufficiency. 

Dr. Talal Al-Qoufi, Director General of the Saudi Center for Organ Transplantation, explained the process of distributing organs was carried out in accordance with medical ethics, in a manner that guarantees fair distribution. 

Al-Qoufi expressed his gratitude to the families of the deceased who chose to donate their organs to these patients.

 

Topics: Riyadh Saudi Center for Organ Transplantation

