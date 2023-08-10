You are here

Explosion occurs at steel complex in Iran's N.Khorasan province -ISNA

Explosion occurs at steel complex in Iran’s N.Khorasan province -ISNA
Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters

Explosion occurs at steel complex in Iran’s N.Khorasan province -ISNA

Explosion occurs at steel complex in Iran’s N.Khorasan province -ISNA
Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: A huge explosion has occurred at the Esfarayen Industrial Complex EICO in Iran's northern province of North Khorasan, and eight people have been injured, the semi-official ISNA news agency reported on Thursday.

Lebanon defense minister survives assassination attempt

Lebanon’s Minister of Defense Maurice Sleem. (@SleemMaurice)
Lebanon’s Minister of Defense Maurice Sleem. (@SleemMaurice)
Updated 15 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

Lebanon defense minister survives assassination attempt

Lebanon’s Minister of Defense Maurice Sleem. (@SleemMaurice)
  • The minister was transported to a safe area and was not injured
Updated 15 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s Minister of Defense Maurice Sleem survived an assassination attempt on Thursday after the car he was traveling in was shot at in the Jisr Al-Basha area.

The minister was transported to a safe area and was not injured, media reports stated.

In comments to MTV Lebanon, the minister said he was fine but the rear windshield of his car had been shattered by the impact of bullets.

The assassination attempt comes a day after a truck belonging to the militant Hezbollah group overturned on a mountain road near the Lebanese capital and was followed by a shooting that left two people dead.

Topics: Lebanon Lebanese Minister of Defense

US, UK and Canada sanction Lebanon's former central bank chief Riad Salameh

US, UK and Canada sanction Lebanon’s former central bank chief Riad Salameh
Updated 10 August 2023
AFP

US, UK and Canada sanction Lebanon’s former central bank chief Riad Salameh

US, UK and Canada sanction Lebanon’s former central bank chief Riad Salameh
  • US Treasury: Riad Salameh abused his position of power to enrich himself and his associates
  • Sanctions were also imposed against “four close associates of Salameh”
Updated 10 August 2023
AFP

WASHINGTON: The US Treasury announced coordinated sanctions with Canada and Britain on Thursday against Riad Salameh, Lebanon’s longtime central bank chief who recently left office without a successor.

Salameh is wanted for alleged financial crimes in several European countries and stepped down at the end of his term in late July after three decades in the post. He has denied all the charges and vowed to challenge them.

The 73-year-old’s “corrupt and unlawful actions have contributed to the breakdown of the rule of law in Lebanon,” the US Treasury department said in a statement, adding that its action had been coordinated with Britain and Canada.

“Salameh abused his position of power, likely in violation of Lebanese law, to enrich himself and his associates by funneling hundreds of millions of dollars through layered shell companies to invest in European real estate,” the statement said.

Sanctions were also imposed against “four close associates of Salameh, including members of Salameh’s family and his primary assistant,” it said.

The sanctions effectively freeze any US-based assets of Salameh and his associates and prohibit transactions between them and US citizens or businesses.

The statement made clear the sanctions do not apply to the Lebanese central bank.

Salameh remains the subject of judicial investigations at home and abroad into allegations including embezzlement, money laundering, fraud and illicit enrichment, charges that he denies.

He is wanted in France and Germany, and Interpol has issued a Red Notice for his arrest, but Lebanon does not extradite its nationals.

A European diplomatic source has told AFP that Salameh is soon to be tried in Paris.

France, Germany and Luxembourg seized assets worth 120 million euros ($135 million) in March 2022 in a move linked to a probe into Salameh’s wealth.

In February, Lebanon also charged Salameh with embezzlement, money laundering and tax evasion as part of its own investigations.

Topics: US UK Lebanon Riad Salameh Canada

Israel's Netanyahu pledges to unfreeze funds for Arab towns

Israel’s Netanyahu pledges to unfreeze funds for Arab towns
Updated 10 August 2023
Reuters

Israel’s Netanyahu pledges to unfreeze funds for Arab towns

Israel’s Netanyahu pledges to unfreeze funds for Arab towns
  • Netanhayu said the money would be transferred after a review but gave no details
  • Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich doubled down on the fund freeze
Updated 10 August 2023
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged on Wednesday to release at least $54 million to Arab towns after his finance minister’s decision to withhold them drew accusations of racism.
Netanhayu said the money would be transferred after a review but gave no details on what that would entail or how long it would take. His spokesperson declined further comment.
“Israel’s Arab citizens deserve what all citizens do and I’m committed to this. I demand this of all government ministries and it will be carried out following an evaluation to ensure that funds are transferred for their designated purpose – Israel’s Arab citizens,” Netanyahu said in a statement.
At the same time, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich doubled down on the fund freeze at a press briefing.
Echoing his earlier announcement, Smotrich, a member of Netanyahu’s religious-nationalist coalition, told reporters on Wednesday that he was withholding budget funds marked for Arab local councils out of fear that the money would end up in the hands of criminals and terrorists.
Arab community leaders said the minister was guided by racism.
“The finance minister is continuing his campaign of incitement against Arab society and its elected leaders,” said the National Committee of Arab Local Councils in Israel.
Arab citizens, most of whom are descendants of Palestinians who stayed in the new Israeli state after the 1948 war surrounding its creation, make up about a fifth of Israel’s population.
Palestinian citizens in Israel have for decades faced social and economic disparities with Jewish citizens, including high poverty, overcrowding, inadequate infrastructure and poorly funded schools.
The funding, earmarked for basic services and development in 67 Arab local councils, is an effort to correct years of insufficient budget allocations and to narrow the gaps between Jewish Israeli and Palestinian communities, said Ameer Bisharat, CEO of the National Committee of Arab Local Councils in Israel.

Topics: Israel Benjamin Netanyahu Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Palestine

Sweden embassy in Lebanon attacked amid Qur'an row, no casualties

Sweden embassy in Lebanon attacked amid Qur’an row, no casualties
Updated 10 August 2023
AFP

Sweden embassy in Lebanon attacked amid Qur’an row, no casualties

Sweden embassy in Lebanon attacked amid Qur’an row, no casualties
  • Multi-confessional Lebanon saw protests at mosques
Updated 10 August 2023
AFP

BEIRUT: An assailant threw a Molotov cocktail at Sweden’s embassy in Beirut, causing no casualties, Stockholm’s foreign minister and a diplomatic source said Thursday, amid anger over recent Qur'an desecrations.
“We confirm that there was a Molotov cocktail thrown at the facade of our embassy last evening, which did not explode,” a diplomatic source at the embassy said, requesting anonymity as they were not authorized to talk to the media.
The “perpetrator managed to run away,” the source added.
Tensions have flared between Sweden and Muslim countries following several protests involving public desecrations of the Qur'an in Stockholm — including setting pages alight.
Multi-confessional Lebanon saw protests at mosques, while the head of the powerful pro-Iran Shiite Muslim group Hezbollah has called for the Swedish ambassador to be expelled.
Lebanese security forces had bolstered measures around the embassy in downtown Beirut for fear of attacks.
Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said “it was sheer luck that no one was injured” in Wednesday’s attack and that staff were safe.
“The incident is currently being investigated,” he said in a statement on Thursday, noting that “Lebanese authorities have an obligation under the Vienna Convention to protect diplomatic missions.”
Late last month, two Iraqi men set a copy of the Qur'an alight outside the Swedish parliament in Stockholm, in an act similar to others in recent weeks that had drawn widespread condemnation.
Salwan Momika and Salwan Najem stomped on the Muslim holy book, set its pages ablaze before slamming it shut, as they did at a protest outside Stockholm’s main mosque in June.
The duo also staged a similar protest outside Iraq’s embassy in the Swedish capital on July 20, where they stomped on the religious text.
Iraqi protesters had stormed the Swedish embassy in Baghdad twice, starting fires within the compound on the second occasion.

Topics: Lebanon Sweden

Tunisia, Libya announce deal on migrants stranded on border

Tunisia, Libya announce deal on migrants stranded on border
Updated 10 August 2023
AFP

Tunisia, Libya announce deal on migrants stranded on border

Tunisia, Libya announce deal on migrants stranded on border
  • Migrants, primarily from sub-Saharan African countries, taken to desert area of Ras Jedir by Tunisian authorities
  • Three groups of about 300 migrants in total remain stranded
Updated 10 August 2023
AFP

TUNIS: Tunisia and Libya announced on Thursday they had agreed to share responsibility for providing shelter for hundreds of migrants stranded in a border area, many of them for a month.
A spokesman for Tunisia’s interior ministry, Faker Bouzghaya, said during a joint meeting with Libyan authorities in Tunis that “we have agreed to share the groups of migrants who are at the border.”
The migrants, primarily from sub-Saharan African countries, had been taken to the desert area of Ras Jedir by Tunisian authorities, according to witnesses, rights groups and UN agencies.
Aid groups said three groups of about 300 migrants in total remain stranded there.
“Tunisia will take charge of a group of 76 men, 42 women and eight children,” Bouzghaya told AFP.
He said the groups were transferred on Wednesday to reception centers in the cities of Tatouine and Medenine and provided with health and psychological care, with the help of the Tunisian Red Crescent.
Under the agreement, Libya will take charge of the remaining 150 migrants, humanitarian sources said.
The Libyan interior ministry earlier on Thursday announced the bilateral agreement to “put an end to the crisis of irregular migrants stranded in the border area.”
Racial tensions had flared in Tunisia’s second city of Sfax after the July 3 killing of a Tunisian man following an altercation with migrants.
Up to 1,200 black Africans were “expelled, or forcibly transferred by Tunisian security forces” to desert border regions with Libya and Algeria, Human Rights Watch said.
Crossing attempts have multiplied in March and April following a incendiary speech by President Kais Saied who had alleged that “hordes” of irregular migrants were causing crime and posing a demographic threat to the mainly Arab country.
Humanitarian officials have reported at least 25 deaths of migrants abandoned in the Tunisian-Libyan border area since last month.
Xenophobic attacks targeting black African migrants and students have increased across the country since Saied’s February remarks, and many migrants have lost jobs and housing.
The two countries are major gateways for migrants and asylum seekers primarily from other parts of Africa, attempting perilous voyages in often rickety boats in the hopes of a better life.

Topics: Tunisia Libya immigration

