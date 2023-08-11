You are here

REVIEW: Trouble lies ahead in 'The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart' 

“The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart” is adapted from Holly Ringland’s novel of the same name. (Supplied)
Updated 11 August 2023
Matt Ross

  Sigourney Weaver shines in this new drama on Amazon Prime 
Matt Ross

LONDON: There’s a fascinating opening few minutes to Amazon’s new limited series, “The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart” — adapted from Holly Ringland’s novel of the same name. Nine-year-old Alice lives a seemingly idyllic life in the gorgeous Australian countryside with her doting mother and (initially, at least) loving father. But then, over the course of a few scenes, we start to notice that Alice, and her mother Agnes, are sporting some nasty looking bruises, and that her father, Clem, rules his house with a decidedly closed fist. It’s an arresting about-turn, especially for the first episode. 




“The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart” is Amazon’s new limited series. (Supplied)

Once we’re all up to speed, however, “The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart” wastes no more time — limited, in this case, is right, as the show premieres with three episodes, with weekly releases for the following four. As the reality of Agnes and Alice’s situation sinks in, we learn exactly why a very young girl dreams of setting her father on fire. Soon after reading a book about a phoenix rising from the ashes, their house is consumed in a mysterious blaze, with Alice the only survivor. If that seems a little on the nose, it’s because it is. And it’s not the only time “The Lost Flowers” leans into portentous forbearing. The entire thing is dripping with symbolism. So much so that, on occasion, it can feel a little condescending — hand-holding to the point of being patronizing can leave a nasty taste in the mouth.  

But “The Lost Flowers” has a secret weapon: Sigourney Weaver as Alice’s grandmother June, who takes her to live on her flower farm. Her (presumably) Australian accent might be a little hit-and-miss, but everything else about her performance is a triumph. Every worried frown and eye flick betrays unspoken secrets and (as yet) unrevealed truths about the farm, Clem, Agnes and even Alice herself. Between Weaver and the extremely talented Alyla Browne as Alice — Alycia Debnam-Carey (“Fear The Walking Dead”) plays the adult Alice later in the series — it’s possible to forgive the more egregious bouts of pretension and enjoy this beautifully shot, scored and acted show.  

Topics: The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart Amazon Prime

Updated 11 August 2023
William Mullally

DUBAI: At long last, the world has finally lent its ears to Morocco. After decades as an underground scene, the country's hip-hop community is currently thriving, with star rapper Tagne — along with his contemporary and collaborator ElGrandeToto — dominating both the regional charts and finding a footing across Europe, earning a dedicated following in France, the Netherlands, and Germany.  

For Tagne, who released his debut album “LMAKTOUB” in June (he classifies 2020’s “Moroccan Dream” as a mixtape), the rise of Moroccan rap is not a matter of luck, it’s the culmination of his shared vision for what it could become once it consciously emerged from the shadows.   

“Previously, Moroccan rappers didn’t really take risks. They didn’t understand how to move forward,” Tagne tells Arab News. “But now, it’s truly changed, and rappers here have gotten truly inventive with their flow, melodies, and production.  

“Before, Moroccan music was very insular, and not a lot of them would collaborate with international artists. Now, it’s transformed, and international artists and labels are chasing us to do features. It’s the start of something huge.” 

It’s fitting that Tagne, who was just chosen to be the first artist from the MENA region to participate in the global Spotify Singles program, has emerged as a leader for the now-internationally minded Moroccan rap scene. After all, he’s the product of two vastly different cultures, with a Cameroonian father and Moroccan mother, both of whom had a strong influence on his upbringing and subsequent musical output.  

“This mix taught me at a young age not to be closed off to the cultures and religions of others, to be open-minded and not to judge people's mentalities,” he says. “Everyone comes from a different background. My paternal family is quite different from my maternal family, but I adapt to both, just as I've listened to both musically. I've been exposed to all the well-known classic Arabic songs since my childhood, as well as African music, which has also influenced me. So, for me, it's a rich blend.” 

Born in Casablanca in 1997, Tagne first developed his ever-expanding musical palate at home, with favorites such as Moroccan singer Latifa Raafat and Congolese legend Koffi Olomide. His emerging eclectic taste then led him to look outward to see what his hometown had to offer. 

“Casablanca is a huge city; it teaches you to be resourceful from a young age, not to let yourself be walked over, to challenge the unknown. I believe it's thanks to this city that I took my first steps in this field,” Tagne says. 

At 13, he snuck onto a local bus — without enough money for the fare — trying to reach the city’s Yasmina Park, where he could show off the freestyle skills he’d been developing in his bedroom. It was there that he found the support he craved, pushing him to improve and giving him an outlet for the mental anguish he hadn’t yet learned how to deal with. 

“I experienced a challenging adolescence, facing issues both at school and on the streets. Family life was no easy task and, socially, things became increasingly difficult. Rap provided me with a means to express myself and voice what was in my heart in my own way. Writing lyrics unconsciously turned into a form of therapy for me, and gradually my passion for making music paved the path to my career,” says Tagne.  

Though he quickly earned respect in the local community, the rapper did not immediately pursue a solo career. First, he founded the group XACTO with fellow rhymesmith Madd before joining the popular collective known as Wa Drari Squad. While the latter group brought him fame and national attention, plugging him into the upper echelon of the country’s evolving scene, it eventually became clear that the experience was holding him back, forcing him to make the difficult choice to break out on his own. 

“We had a great time with Wa Drari Squad, sharing good and tough moments. This experience brought me to the real music industry for the first time, and helped me understand its workings. I even discovered my musical abilities beyond rapping, realizing I could sing. But I felt the urge to assume control of myself. At a certain point, I realized that I needed to forge my own musical freedom,” Tagne explains. 

The move was thrilling, but also terrifying — a fear he quickly learned was justified. While initially hopeful about all the possibilities that breaking out on his own opened up for him, there was a stark reality before him: He was broke, no longer had a crew to support him, and, in many ways, he was starting from scratch. He realized he would not only have to forge new connections, he would have to mature as a person. 

“I honestly was very stressed back then — not to mention dirt poor,” Tagne says with a laugh. “I’ve really grown from who I was in that moment, and the process of making my music has changed drastically. In a lot of ways, it’s become easier. It’s still a lot of work, but the actual flow now comes so much more naturally.” 

He kept telling himself that better things were written in the stars for him. It’s what pushed him to become the man he is today — and inspired the name of his new album. 

“‘L’Mektoub’ is an Arabic saying, something that we all say, basically meaning ‘God has written this for you.’ I was really going through a tough time three years ago, but I was always focused in following my path. God paves my road, so I just keep driving. If it works, it works. But if it doesn’t work, I’ll try again, and I’ll try even harder,” says Tagne.  

After “Moroccan Dream” — released at the height of his struggles — lifted his spirits as well as his profile on the world stage, his intentions with “LMAKTOUB” were to crystalize all that he believed Moroccan hip-hop could be. To complete the project, he successfully recruited collaborators not only from his own country, such as ElGrandeToto, but those from the countries in which his music had begun to catch on, including popular French artists Kaaris, Niro, and NEJ. 

“On my own, I've learned the value of discipline and self-motivation during challenging times. This experience has helped me shape my own way of doing things and put together my own structure. I've even taken the step of setting up my own company. But, all along, I've never overlooked the strength of being part of a team. I've always grasped how crucial a team can be in reaching our goals. That's why I've got my own crew around me, kind of like how it was when I was part of a group,” says Tagne. 

“The underlying goal hasn't changed: to tap into diverse viewpoints. Just like in group dynamics, these outside opinions bring me a broader understanding, fresh ideas, and a valuable sense of perspective. Next, I want to collaborate with Egyptian rappers, Nigerian rappers, and German rappers — Albanians too. I’ve been focused on making the best stuff from Morocco with Moroccan artists, but I want to take another step forward in becoming more international and amplifying the conversation across the world,” he continues. “For me, and for Morocco, this is only the beginning.” 

Topics: Tagne

Updated 11 August 2023
ANAN TELLO

LONDON: The veteran Syrian writer and journalist Siham Tergeman died on July 26 at the age of 91, leaving a legacy of literary works for a nostalgic generation pining for the old courtyard houses and narrow alleyways of old Damascus, as well as a record for younger Syrians who do not know the history of the Old City.    

Best known for her acclaimed literary memoir “Ya Mal Al-Sham,” (Daughter of Damascus) Tergeman was born in the Damascus’ Amarah neighborhood in what is known today as the Old City. She earned a bachelor’s degree in Philosophy from Damascus University and began a career as a journalist and television presenter.   

Tergeman’s other works include the novel “Jabal Al-Shaikh Fi Baiti” (Mount Hermon in My House), which serves as a detailed account of the 1973 Arab–Israeli War, and “Risalah Ila Attayar Al-Israeli Allathi Qatala Zawji” (A Letter to the Israeli Fighter Pilot Who Killed My Husband).   

Sami Moubayed and Siham Tergeman. (Supplied)

“‘Ya Mal Al-Sham’ holds a significant place in the history of Damascus literature, as it emerged in 1978, when many people had forgotten about the Old City,” Damascus-based historian and writer Sami Moubayed told Arab News. 

“Old Damascus was a shadow of its former self,” he continued. “The state allocated very little of its budget to the Old City, and this was long before it was rediscovered by tourists, investors, and locals who came to frequent it in the 1990s after the mushrooming of restaurants, cafes, and boutique hotels.”  

“Ya Mal Al-Sham” is an endearing book that captured many hearts, including those of people who had never inhabited the historic quarters of Damascus. It chronicles the smallest details of life in traditional Damascene homes, and became known as a literary gem that resonated with many Syrian families and takes readers on a heartwarming journey.   

Tergeman is best known for her acclaimed literary memoir “Ya Mal Al-Sham.” (Supplied)

“Her book was not an academic study but what you can describe as a labor of love,” said Moubayed, a former visiting scholar at the Carnegie Middle East Center.  

He added: “Siham spoke about the splendor and majesty of Damascus, about its ways of life and little secrets, passed down by word of mouth from one generation to the next. It came from the heart, based on her memory and what she had heard from her parents and grandparents.”  

Moubayed believes the book “did justice not only to Old Damascus, but to Damascene society as a whole and to new Damascus as well.” He noted that the residential parts of the ancient city had been “abandoned for a more-modern life in the new neighborhoods that emerged under the French Mandate starting in the early 1920s.”  

Marwah Morhly is a Turkiye-based writer. (Supplied)

Turkiye-based writer Marwah Morhly told Arab News: “Not only did Siham Tergeman create a literary mosaic of Damascus with all its charming details, but she was one of the first to witness the ancient city’s transformation when concrete buildings rose as intruders into its identity.”   

She continued: “Tergeman, in her iconic book ‘Ya Mal El Sham,’ takes you on a journey to her Damascus, as she knew and loved it, and as she wanted everyone else to experience it.”   

Tergeman’s ethnographic memoir was translated into English in 1994 by American anthropologist Andrea Rugh, but it remains primarily cherished by Damascene people, many of whom have read the book several times throughout their lives.   

Former English teacher Bana K., who grew up in Abu Rummaneh, an upscale neighborhood that emerged in Damascus’ modern quarters in the 1960s, said that although she had read the book in both languages, the Arabic version from Tergeman’s pen “felt closer to my heart.”   

She told Arab News: “I read this book four times, and every time I felt as though I was living Siham’s full experience — touching the white limestone of Damascene homes, breathing in the warm scent of coffee, and hearing the water gurgle and splash in the carved stone fountain.”   

Several Syrian Facebook pages published tributes to Tergeman following her death, mourning yet another loss for Syrian culture and heritage, and sharing photos of the departed writer and quoting her celebrated memoir.   

Topics: Siham Tergeman 

Updated 10 August 2023
Arab News

  • Initiative is being run via the Hawi digital platform, set up as part of the Kingdom’s Quality of Life Program to bring Saudi communities together through hobby clubs
RIYADH: A campaign to raise awareness about the lifestyle advantages of pursuing hobbies was on Thursday launched in Saudi Arabia.

The initiative is being run via the Hawi digital platform, set up as part of the Kingdom’s Quality of Life Program to bring Saudi communities together through hobby clubs.

The campaign, running until Aug. 24 and titled “If you have a hobby, you have a story,” is the latest drive under a wider scheme aimed at reaching more than 6,000 amateur clubs in the country by 2030.

Director general of Hawi, Tareq bin Adnan Al-Ghourabi, said that by promoting the benefits of taking up a hobby, officials hoped to contribute to improving the lifestyle of individuals and families.

Platform users are invited to take part in an online test designed to identify the hobbies that best match their interests, while being invited to participate in various activities.

The campaign has been developed following extensive collaboration between relevant government and private-sector parties.

The Hawi platform was established by 12 government agencies to encourage the setting up of amateur clubs, register memberships, offer information support on matters such as regulations, booking spaces, and facilities, promote training courses, and help coordinate community partnerships with local institutions.

Details on services, clubs, membership packages and more can be found at hawi.gov.sa, via the portal’s official social media accounts, or by calling 920003039.

Topics: Quality of Life Program (QOLP) Hawi Tareq bin Adnan Al-Ghourabi

Updated 10 August 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: US pop superstar Taylor Swift on Tuesday wore a custom-made midnight blue bodysuit by Lebanese designer to the stars Zuhair Murad during her Eras Tour in Los Angeles.  

The ensemble was adorned with shimmering crystal embellishments and intricate beaded fringes and was accompanied by a matching garter. 

The music sensation performed at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium. 

Meghan Markle reportedly attended the concert with her friend Lucy Fraser, according to Page Six. 

Besides Murad, the singer and songwriter has been on a streak championing Arab designers including Elie Saab, Azzi & Osta and Yousef Al-Jasmi.

In March, Swift showed off a glittering, custom-made ballgown by Murad during a tour concert in Glendale, Arizona. The gown featured a peachy hue with starburst sequin work across its length.

Shortly after, she wore a show-stopping shimmering dark blue outfit with embellishment and fringe detailing also by Murad for her Eras Tour in Las Vegas.

She also wore two Saab gowns.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ELIE SAAB (@eliesaabworld)

In Tampa, she donned a gold-embellished, floor-length gown by Saab, featuring floral tulle detailing, while in New Jersey she wore another dreamy gown by the designer with a wide skirt and an embellished corset.

Swift was also spotted wearing a couture gown by Lebanese fashion house Azzi & Osta in her music video “Karma,” which saw her collaborate with rapper Ice Spice.

The handmade gown, part of their 2023 haute couture collection Between Light and Sea, featured antique silver embroidered sequins on silk georgette, adorned with ombre, silver and gold embroidered leaves on the shoulders, long cape and skirt.

She also dazzled in a catsuit by Kuwaiti designer Al-Jasmi in “Karma.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by REEM ACRA (@reemacra)

Swift wore a lilac tulle gown by Lebanese designer Reem Acra for the cover of her album “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version),” which is a re-recording of her third studio album from 2010, “Speak Now.”

The star announced at the concert that her next re-recorded album will be “1989 (Taylor’s Version),” and will be released on Oct. 27. 

Topics: Taylor Swift Zuhair Murad

Updated 10 August 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Noted Lebanese filmmaker Nadine Labaki has been announced as a jury member for the 48th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival, set to take place from Sept. 7-17.

She will serve on the TIFF Platform jury, which also includes Oscar-winning filmmaker Barry Jenkins as chair; and 2022 Platform Prize–winning filmmaker Anthony Shim.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by TIFF (@tiff_net)

The Platform program, going into its eighth year, is curated for its bold directorial visions. The movies in the 2023 program are eligible for the Platform Prize, an award of $20,000 Canadian dollars ($14,900) selected by the in-person international jury.

“I am delighted to announce that we have an international dream jury with acclaimed filmmakers Barry Jenkins, Nadine Labaki and Anthony Shim as jury members for the Platform program at TIFF,” said Anita Lee, TIFF chief programming officer, in an official statement.

“Together, they represent the bold and independent spirit of the Platform Prize.”

Topics: Nadine Labaki Toronto International Film Festival

