Saudi Board of Grievances concludes staff development program

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Board of Grievances concluded the summer development program provided for a group of judges and employees at Case Western Reserve University in the US, as part of the cooperation agreement signed between it and the university.
The program, which took place over four weeks and was conducted by a selection of law professors from the university, included training modules encompassing a variety of lectures, daily discussion sessions, and debates focusing on legal subjects, including administrative law and its definitions, structures, and the nature of administrative law in the US. It also covered the shared elements between the Saudi and US administrative judiciaries, the mechanisms of the Saudi administrative judiciary, and its modern legislations, in addition to discussing international and civil legal subjects.
This program is the first of its kind, dedicated to advancing qualifications in law and the judiciary, and contributing to the development of administrative judiciary mechanisms and performance within the Kingdom. It also seeks to transfer the best Saudi judicial practices globally. Additionally, the program marks the beginning of a lasting collaboration agreed upon between the Board of Grievances and Case Western Reserve University.
Saudi foreign ministry welcomes UN announcement of successful Safer tanker mission
Saudi Arabia was one of the first donor countries to provide financial grants for the operation to remove the oil to go ahead
Updated 11 August 2023
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s ministry of foreign affairs welcomed on Friday the UN announcement that the transfer of more than one million barrels of oil from the dilapidated Yemeni tanker FSO Safer was successful, Al-Ekhbariya reported.
The operation, which saw 1.14 million barrels of oil taken off the decaying vessel, removed the imminent risk of a spill.
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres “welcomes the news that the ship-to-ship transfer of oil from the FSO Safer to the Yemen replacement vessel has been safely concluded today, avoiding what could have been a monumental environmental and humanitarian catastrophe,” a statement said.
The foreign ministry reiterated Saudi Arabia’s appreciation of the efforts of Guterres and the UN working team who “worked to harness all efforts to end the problem of the Safer tanker,” the Al-Ekhbariya report added.
Saudi Arabia was one of the first donor countries to provide financial grants for the operation to remove the oil to go ahead through donations via the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid.
TikTok star Lamah Najjar puts Saudi twist on classic content
“After the first video my co-star made for me, I realized I am a decent actor. I truly enjoyed performing even though I was incredibly anxious, but it didn’t show on camera, so I continued creating sketches till now,” Najjar told Arab News
Updated 11 August 2023
Rahaf Jambi
RIYADH: Lamah Najjar had no idea that, in less than three years, she would amass over 636,000 TikTok followers and become a social media sensation.
Najjar creates comedic sketches that explain real-life events that can happen to anyone, and some situations that people find difficult to describe. In these cases, she recreates the incident in a hilarious way that everyone can understand, and plays various roles — including a mother, a wife, a friend, and a daughter — excelling in each one.
The comedian started recording sketches during the COVID-19 pandemic, and her account quickly became popular because of her acting abilities.
Local audiences love her skits on relatable subjects, and she and her co-star actors are eager to support Saudi voices on social media.
“After the first video my co-star made for me, I realized I am a decent actor. I truly enjoyed performing even though I was incredibly anxious, but it didn’t show on camera, so I continued creating sketches till now,” Najjar told Arab News.
While filming a video with her friends, Najjar discovered her comedic side. Her friends were impressed by her acting abilities and encouraged her to keep going; as a result, she is now a full-time content maker.
Najjar agreed that working on content creation often overlaps with her personal life because the work takes up most of her day.
“Because shooting a sketch takes hours and we have to stay current with trends, finding a balance between work and my personal life has been difficult for me and has had a significant negative impact,” she said.
Najjar guided Arab News through every step of the video production process, from idea generation to postproduction.
“We have a pre-production phase where all the writers and actors meet to brainstorm, collect ideas, and determine what the audience will find appealing. This takes place over the course of one full day. The second day, we like to prepare the location design for the scene, such as the kitchen or the living room, and we do this the day before shooting. Finally, on the final day of shooting, we produce more than 10 to 12 sketches to use throughout the following week.”
She continued: “People watch the 10-second sketch and believe it to be simple, but it takes a lot of planning and takes a lot of time. However, we enjoy what we do so much that we occasionally shoot 12 sketches in a day and repeat-act the sketch until it is flawless.”
Najjar majored in business administration, but her passion, that she discovered by coincidence, took her onto another career path and her family were very supportive and respected her decision.
Najjar said that being a social media content creator is very demanding because you are constantly on the lookout for the newest trends and because you need to have excellent viewer analytics to ensure that you will receive sponsors and advertisements.
“As a result, you can't stop creating content and should treat your account as your sole source of income,” she said.
How Saudi Arabia is building the foundation of a year-round tourist destination
The Kingdom’s tourism industry is flourishing, with visitor numbers outstripping pre-pandemic levels
International travel agencies are offering tailor-made packages sampling its natural and cultural highlights
Updated 11 August 2023
Rebecca Anne Proctor
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia is tapping its potential of becoming a major international tourism hub, attracting increasing numbers of foreign visitors seeking a unique travel experience at any time of the year.
The Kingdom’s tourism industry has enjoyed a swift rebound since the COVID-19 pandemic brought a worldwide halt to travel. In fact, not only has the Saudi tourism sector recovered, it has grown.
International travel agencies are arranging trips to the country’s numerous attractions, from Umluj, known as the “Maldives of Saudi Arabia,” to the ancient oasis city AlUla and the cool mountainous Soudah area of the southern Asir region.
In May, Riyadh launched the “Rethink Summer” campaign to promote the Kingdom as a year-round destination.
“Saudi is glorious in the summer and all year round,” Abdullah Al-Dakhil, a spokesperson for the Saudi Tourism Authority, told Arab News.
“Our ‘Rethink Summer — Visit Saudi’ campaign is encouraging people to visit the Kingdom to experience its dynamic and diverse locations, including the cool, green Asir region, where an eight-week cultural festival is running until Sept. 1,” he added.
“Saudi Arabia is leading the way as the world’s biggest investor in tourism, committing $550 billion to new destinations alone by 2030.
“The investment is paying off with the country receiving an impressive 94 million plus visits in 2022 and total tourism spend amounting to SR185 billion ($49.3 billion), an increase of 93 percent compared to 2021, while 2023 has also seen record visitor growth.
“These figures are excellent news for Saudi tourism and clearly show huge opportunities lie ahead with Saudi firmly on the map as a must-visit destination for international tourists.”
In July, Ahmed Al-Khateeb, Saudi Arabia’s minister of tourism, noted that the Kingdom’s travel and tourism market had grown 12 percent compared to pre-pandemic levels.
Tourism currently makes up 2-3 percent of Saudi Arabia’s gross domestic product. In June, at the France-Saudi Investment Forum in Paris, Al-Khateeb revealed that Saudi Arabia aims to increase tourism’s contribution to 10 percent of its GDP.
One popular destination is AlUla. Saudi Arabia created the Royal Commission for AlUla in 2017 to develop the region into a living, open museum, featuring luxury hotel options.
According to its official website, the RCU aims to “protect and regenerate the natural beauty of AlUla’s unique geological landscape and reaffirm its position as one of Saudi Arabia’s most important archeological and cultural areas.”
Rapid strides have been made in the ensuing six years. According to the RCU, the total number of flights to the historic attraction increased by 64 percent between April and June, while the total number of passengers increased by 74 percent.
AlUla is a sought-after retreat for city-dwellers since it offers a tranquil place where they can relax and enjoy some much-needed respite from the sweltering heat.
The RCU has created a three-day itinerary for this summer. It is designed for visitors to experience some of the region’s highlights, including the sites of Hegra, Dadan, Jabal Ikhmah, and Harrat viewpoint, among others.
Visitors can also enjoy a helicopter tour of the region’s picturesque heritage sites, strolls around the vibrant Al-Jadidah Arts District, and even stargaze in the vast desert.
Melanie de Souza, executive director of destination marketing at the RCU, said the increasing number of packages and programs for travelers wishing to visit the ancient oasis city over the summer and in September is reflective of the tourism sector’s overall growth in recent years.
AlUla “is fast becoming a year-round destination,” de Souza told Arab News.
That is partially thanks to its more temperate climate compared to other Gulf locations. Humidity in the region is low and summer temperatures are cooler compared to the capital Riyadh and major cities next door in the UAE.
“Our ambition is very much for AlUla to be a year-round destination,” said de Souza.
“We do have quite hot temperatures during the middle of the day, but there are places that are at least 5 C cooler than other places in the GCC area, plus or minus humidity. And we do have some of the most blissful mornings and late evenings.”
Even during those parts of the day when the heat can feel unbearable, there are alternative indoor activities visitors can enjoy. De Souza said there are “wellness packages” in “stunning settings” such as “Habitas AlUla and Banyan Tree in Ashar Valley.”
She also noted that visitors can enjoy activities and trips tailored to their preferences and interests. “For us, it is about recognizing in terms of itinerary planning,” she said.
For example, many visitors may spend early mornings and late evenings enjoying outdoor experiences and then retreat during the hottest times of the day to places like the oasis, luxury spas or to enjoy one of the many indoor events on offer.
Thanks to Saudi Arabia’s varied topography, there are numerous beaches, mountains, and even forests with cooler temperatures that visitors can still enjoy during the hotter summer months.
Coastal sea breezes also make the climate more tolerable during the hotter summer months, as do many of the water activities, such as snorkeling and scuba diving.
Those less familiar with Saudi Arabia’s varied landscape will not likely have heard of Abha, the provincial capital of the Asir region.
Situated at 2,200 meters above sea level between the Sarawat Mountains, Abha is a gem, not just for its more temperate climate but for its myriad natural wonders and heritage, including the ancient village of Rijal Almaa, which features unique stone castles.
“With its light breezes, refreshing fog, and lush mountains, Asir is a summer haven for travelers as temperatures rise globally — and we expect to see its popularity as a destination continue to grow,” said Al-Dakhil of the Saudi Tourism Authority.
The juniper tree-covered Soudah mountain region is the Kingdom’s highest point at more than 3,000 meters above sea level. Its snowy peaks make it popular for paragliding and skydiving, while its trails make it appealing for cyclists and hikers.
There is also Wadi Disah — the valley of palm trees — an enchanting secluded natural wonder in the mountainous region of the northern Tabuk province, which also features rare archeological sites, including carvings and tombs in the sandstone.
Taif is another region suitable for those seeking cooler weather in the summer. Its average temperature in the summer ranges between 26 and 36 C. The city is located on the eastern side of the Sarawat Mountains, where visitors can hike and enjoy the natural environment.
Another summer getaway is the southwestern city of Al-Baha. Also situated within the Sarawat Mountains, visitors can explore the 400-year-old village of Thee Ain and immerse themselves in Saudi heritage, culture, and mesmerizing natural landscape.
In just a few short years, Saudi Arabia has demonstrated that it has a lot to offer tourists who might not otherwise have considered the Kingdom as an enticing place to vacation.
Its success in attracting a wider variety of tourists will further benefit the sector and help the Kingdom achieve its stated goal of diversifying its economy in line with the Vision 2030 reform agenda.
Red Sea film foundation announces accreditation open for 2023 festival
Red Sea International Film Festival is dedicated to ensuring inclusivity and equal opportunities for all participants
Updated 11 August 2023
Afshan Aziz
JEDDAH: Filmmakers and professionals can take advantage of the early bird offer and get accreditation for the third Red Sea International Film Festival at half price, until Sept. 18, 2023, while students and the media can register for free.
Accredited filmmakers will have the privilege of attending up to four film screenings per day, with the added advantage of 48-hour priority access for ticket bookings, said the organizers.
Moreover, they will enjoy unrestricted access to Red Sea 360 panels, talks, workshops, the exhibitor hall, and talent days, providing a comprehensive festival experience.
Film professionals seeking Red Sea Souk accreditation will receive an extensive package that includes all the benefits of festival accreditation.
Additionally, they will gain exclusive access to Cinando membership, market screenings, the project market, and the Red Sea First work-in-progress screenings.
This comprehensive accreditation equips professionals with a wealth of resources.
Press and media professionals will receive the same benefits as filmmakers, with the added advantage of exclusive access to certain market screenings.
For students, the Red Sea International Film Festival offers exclusive privileges, such as 24-hour priority access to two film screenings daily.
Additionally, they will have full access to Red Sea 360, Exhibitor Hall, and Talent Days, providing valuable opportunities for engagement and learning.
Accreditation grants industry individuals varying levels of access to festival events and facilities, with the opportunity to be featured in the online guide for enhanced exposure and networking possibilities.
After completing the registration process, attendees will receive a physical badge upon their arrival at the festival.
The Red Sea International Film Festival is dedicated to ensuring inclusivity and equal opportunities for all participants.
Recognizing that the cost of accreditation can pose a challenge, particularly for emerging filmmakers and students, the festival has made a conscious effort to keep accreditation fees affordable.
By doing so, the festival aims to remove financial barriers and encourage greater participation from filmmakers at all stages of their careers.
The Red Sea Film Festival not only celebrates the diverse voices in film, but also serves as a significant event in the international film calendar, contributing to the growth of the global film community.
Dutch breeder flying high at international falcon auction in Riyadh
Owner of Spider Falcon sells five of his 10 birds in first few days
Falcons worth $3.65m have been traded since event began
Updated 11 August 2023
Rashid Hassan
RIYADH: The International Falcon Breeders Auction is underway once more, with the Dutch owner of one of the farms taking part getting off to a flying start on his debut appearance at the event.
Held at the headquarters of the Saudi Falcon Club in Malham, about 80 km north of Riyadh, the annual auction is now in its third year and attracts falconers and breeders from all around the world. It opened on Saturday and runs through Aug. 25.
The owner of Dutch farm Spider Falcon, who gave his name only as Dennis, said he was delighted to be at the event and had managed to sell five of the 10 birds he had brought in the opening few days.
“This is my first visit to the Kingdom and I have sensed the great care and great interest of the Saudi Falcon Club. The logistics and organization are impressive,” he said.
Spider Falcon is the first Dutch farm to take part in the auction, which, according to its organizers, “aims to host a secure and thriving market for falconers and producers, and foster leadership in falconry development, innovation, breeding and care.”
Dennis was full of praise for the organizers, whom he said were continuously checking to make sure all of the birds were fit and healthy and the auction process was running smoothly.
The event features six auction rounds specifically for falcons brought in from overseas. The Dutch breeder said he was confident his five remaining birds would find new homes before the end of the show.
All of the falcons bought at the auction are eligible to take part in the Al-Melwah competition at the King Abdulaziz Falcon Festival, which runs from Nov. 28 to Dec. 14, the Saudi Falcon Club said.
The annual auction is known for attracting leading falcon farms from all over the world. Dennis said he was impressed with the level of knowledge he had witnessed among his fellow participants, whom he described as “very cooperative.”
“We have been sharing knowledge about the lengths and weights (of the birds), the breeding environment and feeding methods,” he said.
Created to provide a “reliable and safe market for falconers and falcon producers” – according to a spokesperson for the Saudi Falcons Club – the first two auctions saw more than 800 birds sold for a combined total of more than SR10 million ($3.65 million).