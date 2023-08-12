Russia destroys 20 Ukrainian drones over Crimea

You are here

Drone attacks on Russian-controlled territories in Ukraine and deep inside Russia have increased since a drone was destroyed over the Kremlin in early May. Above, an operator carries a reusable airstrike drone made by the Ukrainian company UA Dynamics during a test in Kyiv on Aug. 11, 2023. (AFP)
Reuters

  • No casualties and no damage as a result of the attempted attack, defense ministry says
Reuters

Russian forces destroyed 20 Ukrainian drones launched onto the Crimean Peninsula early on Saturday, Russia’s defense ministry said.
There were no casualties and no damage as a result of the attempted attack, the ministry said on the Telegram messaging app. It said 14 drones were destroyed by air defense systems and six were suppressed by electronic warfare.
Reuters could not independently verify the report.
It was not immediately clear what was targeted in the reported attacks on the Russian-annexed peninsula.
Sergei Kryuchkov, an adviser to the Russia-installed governor of Crimea, said earlier that air defense systems were engaged in repelling air attack in different parts of the peninsula.
Crimea transport authorities said on their Telegram channel that traffic on the Crimean Bridge, which links the Black Sea peninsula with the Russian region of Krasnodar, was suspended for about two hours from 1:30 a.m. (2230 GMT).
Drone attacks on Russian-controlled territories in Ukraine and deep inside Russia have increased since a drone was destroyed over the Kremlin in early May.
Ukraine almost never publicly claims responsibility for the attacks but has said destroying Russia’s military infrastructure is crucial for Kyiv’s counteroffensive.
Moscow annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, eight years before President Vladimir Putin ordered the full-scale invasion of Russia’s neighbor in February last year.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine Crimea

AP

  • All four people were already sanctioned by Australia, Canada, EU, New Zealand and UK
  • Alfa Group is one of Russia’s largest conglomerates with interests in oil, natural gas and banking
AP

WASHINGTON: The US Treasury Department on Friday imposed financial sanctions against four Russians on the board of Alfa Group, one of Russia’s largest conglomerates with interests in oil, natural gas and banking.
The sanctions are part of continuing efforts to place restrictions on the economy of Russia and its wealthiest powerbrokers, a response to its invasion last year of Ukraine and the ensuing war.

Sanctioned by Treasury are Petr Olegovich Aven, Mikhail Maratovich Fridman, German Borisovich Khan and Alexey Viktorovich Kuzmichev.
“Wealthy Russian elites should disabuse themselves of the notion that they can operate business as usual while the Kremlin wages war against the Ukrainian people,” said Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo. “Our international coalition will continue to hold accountable those enabling the unjustified and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.”
Also sanctioned is the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs. The group is involved in the technology sector and has helped Russia counteract other sanctions stemming from the war, the Treasury Department said.
All four people were already sanctioned by Australia, Canada, the European Union, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.
Fridman is a founder of Alfa Group and ranked as one of Russia’s wealthiest tycoons. The group’s Alfa Bank, Russia’s largest nonstate bank, was sanctioned by the EU in March 2022 and Fridman left the board thereafter to try to help the bank skirt sanctions. Aven headed Alfa-Bank until March 2022, but like Fridman left the board after EU sanctions.
The sanctions against the individuals would block access to their US properties and financial interests.
 

Topics: Russia invasion in Ukraine Alfa Group Petr Olegovich Aven Mikhail Maratovich Fridman German Borisovich Khan Alexey Viktorovich Kuzmichev

AFP

  • Secretary-General Antonio Guterres laments deteriorating humanitarian situation worsened by the resurgence of the M23 rebel group
AFP

KINSHASA: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said the body’s mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo is entering its “final phase,” but warned the situation in the conflict-hit country has “deteriorated sharply.”
In a report addressed to the UN Security Council, Guterres delivered a stark assessment of the turmoil in the DRC and set out a plan for the “accelerated and responsible withdrawal” of the UN’s MONUSCO mission after almost 25 years in the country.
The 15-page document published on Thursday pointed to heightened regional tensions and a worsening humanitarian situation over the last year, with “hundreds of thousands of civilians being forcibly displaced.”
“Sexual violence against children more than doubled from 2021 to 2022,” the report added.
It said that in the eastern provinces of North Kivu and Ituri, the two areas worst affected by the violence, 28 and 39 percent of the population are displaced respectively — around four million people.
At the heart of these conflicts is the resurgence of the M23 rebel group, which has “seized large swathes” of territory, it said.
The rebels have “established parallel, illegal administrations” and carried out “arbitrary arrests and extrajudicial executions,” the report said.
The document made no mention of Rwandan troops being present alongside the M23 on Congolese soil, contrary to recent reports by the UN Group of Experts on the DRC that led many countries to condemn Rwanda for its involvement in the conflict.
The final departure of the UN mission has been at the heart of debates on the DRC’s future for years, and is a source of tension and populist rhetoric in the country.
“MONUSCO continues to be a focus of popular discontent and frustration over its perceived inaction,” Guterres said.
In line with the stated wishes of the DRC’s government, the UN reaffirmed its willingness to pull MONUSCO out, but warned “a premature withdrawal... would have consequences for the civilians relying on the Mission for their protection and safety.”
In September 2022, Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi told France 24 he believed there would be no reason for MONUSCO to remain beyond the December 2023 presidential election, when he is standing for re-election.

Topics: DR Congo MONUSCO Secretary-General Antonio Guterres UN Security Council (UNSC) Felix Tshisekedi

AP

  • The preferential treatment for Zuma to avoid serving out a 15-month sentence was authorized by President Cyril Ramaphosa
  • Opposition leaders slammed the move as a "cynical manipulation of the justice system”
AP

JOHANNESBURG: Former South African President Jacob Zuma was taken back to prison on Friday after his parole was ruled invalid, only to be released again within two hours under a new program to reduce overcrowding in jails.
The move immediately raised more questions over whether the 81-year-old is receiving preferential treatment to avoid serving out a 15-month sentence for contempt of court for refusing to testify at an inquiry into corruption. It was called “an absolute joke” by South Africa’s main opposition party.
The remissions program was authorized by President Cyril Ramaphosa and made public for the first time Friday. While justice officials said it aims to release more than 9,400 inmates from jail and put them under correctional supervision at home, Zuma appeared to be the first to benefit from it.
Zuma reported to the Estcourt Correctional Center in the Kwa-Zulu Natal province at 6 a.m., ostensibly to serve the remaining 13 months of his sentence. But he was released some time after 7 a.m. when his remission was processed, said Makgothi Thobakgale, the acting national commissioner of the corrections department.
Zuma later arrived back at his rural Nkandla estate in a convoy of black SUVs, according to video broadcast by South African media.
“Surprise, surprise, he is the first beneficiary of a brand new policy,” said John Steenhuisen, the leader of South Africa’s main opposition party, the Democratic Alliance. “This is a cynical manipulation of the justice system.”
Justice Minister Ronald Lamola said President Ramaphosa had taken the decision to “remit the sentence” of his predecessor under the constitutional authority he has to remit the sentence of “any offender at any time.”
“The president’s decision is to remit sentences of offenders across the country. It is not a specific decision about former president Zuma. It’s about all the offenders across the country,” Lamola said.
Friday’s twist continued a two-year legal wrangle over Zuma’s sentence. He was sent to prison in July 2021 for defying a court order to testify at a corruption inquiry, but was released on medical parole having served just two months.
That medical parole — granted to Zuma by a former prisons boss seen as one of his political allies — was ruled invalid in court, forcing the Department of Corrections to make a new call on whether Zuma should go back to jail to serve the outstanding 13 months or whether his time on medical parole should count as him having served his sentence.
Instead, the corrections department went for neither. Including Zuma in the newly announced remissions program to ease prison congestion was viewed as a fudge by some to avoid the kind of violent unrest that erupted in South Africa the first time Zuma was sent to jail.
In 2021, more than 350 people died in some of the worst violence the country has seen since the final days of apartheid in the late 1980s and early 1990s, as rioting swept across Zuma’s home province of Kwa-Zulu Natal and the economic hub province of Gauteng.
South Africa had deployed the army to provide extra security in four provinces last month when the Constitutional Court ruled that Zuma’s early release on medical parole was improper, and security forces were on high alert again this week.
Zuma has recently returned from Russia where he received medical treatment for an undisclosed illness.
He is also on trial for corruption in a separate case, where he faces a 15-year jail sentence having been charged with corruption, fraud, racketeering and money laundering. Those charges were laid in early 2021 but the trial — which centers on a multibillion-dollar arms deal South Africa secured before Zuma was president — has been bogged down in hearings and no testimony has yet been heard.
Zuma was acquitted of rape in a trial in 2006 and revived his political career to be elected president of Africa’s most developed economy in 2009. He was forced to resign in 2018 in the face of corruption allegations and was later called to testify at a judicial inquiry into the alleged graft during his tenure.
At the inquiry, witnesses testified to massive graft during Zuma’s presidency, mostly involving huge contracts at state-owned businesses. Zuma refused to testify, leading to him being convicted of contempt of court.
Although the inquiry showed how South Africa lost billions of dollars of public money to rampant corruption under Zuma, no one has been convicted over that graft and no major figures have been brought to trial.
 

Topics: South Africa Jacob Zuma Cyril Ramaphosa

  • On Thursday, the ECOWAS bloc said it had decided to deploy a “standby force” aimed at restoring Niger's elected president Mohamed Bazoum to power
  • US laments that Niger’s military leaders have refused to release the family of the detained president in a proposed goodwill gesture
NIAMEY, Niger: West African nations on Friday suspended a key military meeting on the crisis in Niger, a day after saying they would muster a “standby” force in their bid to reinstate the country’s deposed leader.
Fears also mounted for elected President Mohamed Bazoum, who was ousted by members of his guard on July 26, with reports saying his detention conditions were deteriorating.
Chiefs of staff from West African ECOWAS bloc countries were set to attend a meeting on Saturday in Ghana’s capital Accra, regional military sources had said on Friday.
But they later said that it had been suspended indefinitely for “technical reasons.”
The sources said the meeting was originally set up to inform the organization’s leaders about “the best options” for activating and deploying the standby force.
ECOWAS has yet to provide details on the force or a timetable for action, and the leaders have emphasised they still want a peaceful solution.
The last-minute cancelation came as thousands of coup supporters rallied near a French military base in Niger on Friday.
Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken lamented that Niger’s military leaders have refused to release the family of the detained president in a proposed goodwill gesture.
In a phone call with Niger’s former president Mahamadou Issoufou, a fellow Western ally whom Bazoum served, Blinken “expressed his grave concern at the continued unlawful detention under deteriorating conditions of President Bazoum and his family.”
Blinken “shared that he is particularly dismayed by the refusal of those who seized power in Niger to release Bazoum’s family members as a demonstration of goodwill,” a State Department statement said.
During Friday's rally, protesters near the base on the outskirts of the capital Niamey shouted “down with France, down with ECOWAS.”
Niger’s new leaders have accused ex-colonial power France, a close Bazoum ally, of being behind the hard-line ECOWAS stance against the coup.
Many brandished Russian and Niger flags and shouted their support for the country’s new strongman, General Abdourahamane Tiani.
“We are going to make the French leave! ECOWAS isn’t independent, it’s being manipulated by France,” said one demonstrator, Aziz Rabeh Ali, a member of a students’ union.
France has around 1,500 personnel in Niger as part of a force battling an eight-year jihadist insurgency.
It is facing growing hostility across the Sahel, withdrawing its anti-jihadist forces from neighboring Mali and Burkina Faso last year after falling out with military governments that ousted elected leaders.
Niger’s new leaders scrapped defense agreements with France last week, while a hostile protest outside the French embassy in Niamey on July 30 prompted Paris to evacuate its citizens.

EU, AU sound alarm
The European Union and African Union (AU) joined others in sounding the alarm for Bazoum on Friday.
“Bazoum and his family, according to the latest information, have been deprived of food, electricity and medical care for several days,” said EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.
UN rights chief Volker Turk said Bazoum’s reported detention conditions “could amount to inhuman and degrading treatment, in violation of international human rights law.”
The AU said “such treatment of a democratically elected president” was “unacceptable.”
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock warned that the “coup plotters must face harsh consequences should anything happen” to Bazoum or his family.
A source close to Bazoum said “he’s OK, but the conditions are very difficult.” The coup leaders had threatened to assault him in the event of military intervention, the source added.
Human Rights Watch said it had spoken to Bazoum earlier this week. The 63-year-old described the treatment of himself, his wife and their 20-year-old son as “inhuman and cruel,” HRW said.
“I’m not allowed to receive my family members (or) my friends who have been bringing food and other supplies to us,” the group quoted him as saying.
“My son is sick, has a serious heart condition, and needs to see a doctor,” he was quoted as saying. “They’ve refused to let him get medical treatment.”
Under pressure to stem a cascade of coups among its members, ECOWAS had previously issued a seven-day ultimatum to the coup leaders to return Bazoum to power.
But they defied the deadline, which expired on Sunday without any action being taken.
The coup leaders have since named a new government, which met for the first time on Friday.

Fifth coup in 63 years
Since 1990, the 15-country bloc has intervened among six of its members at times of civil war, insurrection or political turmoil.
But the possibility of intervention in deeply fragile Niger has sparked debate within its ranks and warnings from neighboring Algeria as well as from Russia.
Moscow, whose influence in the region has grown, said a military solution “could lead to a protracted confrontation” in Niger and “a sharp destabilization” across the Sahel.
The president of ECOWAS member Cape Verde, Jose Maria Neves, spoke out against a military intervention on Friday and said his country was unlikely to participate in such a campaign.
Military-ruled ECOWAS nations Mali and Burkina Faso have warned an intervention would be a “declaration of war” on their countries.
General Salifou Mody, Niger’s new defense minister, made a brief visit to Mali on Friday, according to a Malian presidential adviser speaking on condition of anonymity.
The coup is Niger’s fifth since the landlocked country gained independence from France in 1960.
Like Mali and Burkina Faso, the country is struggling with a brutal jihadist insurgency that has claimed thousands of lives, forced many people from their homes and undermined faith in government.

 

Topics: Niger Coup ECOWAS

AFP

  • Eritrea broke away from Ethiopia in 1993 and fought a border war with its neighbor, which poisoned relations until a peace deal in 2018, after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed came to power
AFP

NAIROBI: Eritrea’s information minister said Friday that his government had summoned a British diplomat to protest remarks by the UK ambassador to Ethiopia urging Asmara to withdraw from Ethiopia’s Tigray region.

Eritrean troops supported Ethiopian forces during the federal government’s two-year war against the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) and have been accused by the United States and rights groups of some of the conflict’s worst atrocities.
The war ended with a peace deal signed in November last year that called for the withdrawal of foreign forces, but Asmara was not a party to the agreement and its troops continue to be present in bordering areas of Tigray.
In an interview posted online on Wednesday, the British envoy to Ethiopia Darren Welch told the TPLF-linked broadcaster Tigrai TV that the UK government backed “calls for Eritrean forces to withdraw completely back to their own borders.”
Eritrea’s foreign ministry summoned the British charge d’affaires in Asmara on Thursday “to convey strong message to Whitehall on unwarranted remarks of (the) British Ambassador to Ethiopia... apparently endorsing TPLF’s irredentist claims,” Information Minister Yemane Gebremeskel said on X, formerly Twitter.
Eritrea broke away from Ethiopia in 1993 and fought a two-year border war with its neighbor — then ruled by the TPLF — which poisoned relations until a peace agreement in 2018, after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed came to power in Addis Ababa.
Dubbed the “North Korea” of Africa, Eritrea was sanctioned by the United States in 2021 after sending troops into Tigray.
Its forces have been accused of murder, rape and looting, according to residents who say Eritrean soldiers still remain in Tigray, more than nine months after the war ended.
During a rare press conference in Kenya earlier this year, Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki dismissed accusations of rights abuses by Eritrean troops in Tigray as “fantasy.”
Human Rights Watch in February called for fresh sanctions against Eritrea, accusing it of rounding up thousands of people, including minors, for mandatory military service, during the Tigray war.
The country sits near the bottom of global rankings for press freedom, as well as human rights, civil liberties and economic development.
 

Topics: Eritrea Tigray Ethiopia Tigray People’s Liberation Front

