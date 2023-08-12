OIC chief lauds members’ efforts to empower youth

TikTok star Lamah Najjar puts Saudi twist on classic content

RIYADH: Lamah Najjar had no idea that, in less than three years, she would amass over 636,000 TikTok followers and become a social media sensation.

Najjar creates comedic sketches that explain real-life events that can happen to anyone, and some situations that people find difficult to describe. In these cases, she recreates the incident in a hilarious way that everyone can understand, and plays various roles — including a mother, a wife, a friend, and a daughter — excelling in each one.

The comedian started recording sketches during the COVID-19 pandemic, and her account quickly became popular because of her acting abilities.

Local audiences love her skits on relatable subjects, and she and her co-star actors are eager to support Saudi voices on social media.

“After the first video my co-star made for me, I realized I am a decent actor. I truly enjoyed performing even though I was incredibly anxious, but it didn’t show on camera, so I continued creating sketches till now,” Najjar told Arab News.

While filming a video with her friends, Najjar discovered her comedic side. Her friends were impressed by her acting abilities and encouraged her to keep going; as a result, she is now a full-time content maker.

Najjar agreed that working on content creation often overlaps with her personal life because the work takes up most of her day.

“Because shooting a sketch takes hours and we have to stay current with trends, finding a balance between work and my personal life has been difficult for me and has had a significant negative impact,” she said.

Najjar guided Arab News through every step of the video production process, from idea generation to postproduction.

“We have a pre-production phase where all the writers and actors meet to brainstorm, collect ideas, and determine what the audience will find appealing. This takes place over the course of one full day. The second day, we like to prepare the location design for the scene, such as the kitchen or the living room, and we do this the day before shooting. Finally, on the final day of shooting, we produce more than 10 to 12 sketches to use throughout the following week.”

She continued: “People watch the 10-second sketch and believe it to be simple, but it takes a lot of planning and takes a lot of time. However, we enjoy what we do so much that we occasionally shoot 12 sketches in a day and repeat-act the sketch until it is flawless.”

Najjar majored in business administration, but her passion, that she discovered by coincidence, took her onto another career path and her family were very supportive and respected her decision.

Najjar said that being a social media content creator is very demanding because you are constantly on the lookout for the newest trends and because you need to have excellent viewer analytics to ensure that you will receive sponsors and advertisements.

“As a result, you can't stop creating content and should treat your account as your sole source of income,” she said.

