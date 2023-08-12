You are here

OIC chief lauds members' efforts to empower youth

OIC chief lauds members’ efforts to empower youth
Hissein Brahim Taha, secretary-general of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, urged OIC member states and relevant entities to support the Department of Youth and Sports. (AFP)
RIYADH: The secretary-general of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, Hissein Brahim Taha, conveyed his congratulations to young people across the world on Saturday to mark International Youth Day, celebrated annually on Aug. 12.

International Youth Day was conceived in order to mobilize and promote political support for youth-related issues, and to recognize the resilience and potential of young people. It also highlights the importance of involving youth in decision-making processes, as well as the implementation and evaluation of policies and programs that enhance their abilities and opportunities.

Taha expressed his appreciation for the endeavors of member states and the initiatives undertaken by OIC organs and institutions to strengthen the adaptability and resilience of youth in the Muslim world.

He emphasized that, when provided with the necessary information and opportunities, young people can become “a driving force for development.”

Taha said that the Islamic Conference of Youth and Sports Ministers — hosted by Saudi Arabia in September 2022, along with the Council of Foreign Ministers in Nouakchott, had decided to transform the Youth Unit of the General Secretariat into the Department of Youth and Sports. This change, he said “aims to enhance the representation of youth and sports issues within the OIC.”

Taha urged OIC member states and relevant entities to support the Department of Youth and Sports and emphasized the need for collective action to implement OIC resolutions on youth empowerment and to activate the OIC’s Youth Strategy.

Topics: OIC Organisation of Islamic Cooperation

RIYADH: Saudi authorities arrested 14,244 people in one week for breaching residency, work and border security regulations, according to an official report.

From Aug. 3 to 9, a total of 8,398 people were arrested for violations of residency laws, while 3,703 were held over illegal border crossing attempts and a further 2,143 for labor-related issues.

The report showed that among the 895 people arrested for trying to enter the Kingdom illegally, 54 percent were Yemeni, 45 percent Ethiopian, and 1 percent were of other nationalities.

A further 38 people were caught trying to cross into neighboring countries, and seven were held for involvement in transporting and harboring violators.

So far, the authorities transferred 32,286 offenders to their respective diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents, while 1,732 were transferred to complete their travel reservations and 9,983 were deported.

The Saudi Ministry of Interior said that anyone found to be facilitating illegal entry to the Kingdom, including providing transportation and shelter, could face imprisonment for a maximum of 15 years, a fine of up to SR1 million ($260,000), or confiscation of vehicles and property.

Suspected violations can be reported on the toll-free number 911 in the Makkah and Riyadh regions, and 999 or 996 in other regions of the Kingdom.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Updated 12 August 2023
Arab News

Prayers pour in for Makkah imam who fell ill during Friday prayers

Prayers pour in for Makkah imam who fell ill during Friday prayers
Updated 12 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Social media platforms were filled with prayers for Saudi imam Maher Al-Muaqily who fell ill while leading the Friday prayers at the Grand Mosque in Makkah.
Sheikh Maher Al-Muaqily had been replaced mid-prayer when he faltered during the Qur’an recitation of the Surah Fatiha.
This has prompted Sheikh Abdel Rahman Al-Sudais, who was praying behind him, to step in to complete the prayers.  

The Religious Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, headed by Sheikh Sudais, issued a statement to reassure the public of Al-Muaiqly’s health, saying his condition is now stable and that the fatigue had forced him to step aside.
Al-Muaqily is the imam and preacher of the Grand Mosque in Makkah, known in Arabic as Al-Masjid Al-Haram.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Makkah FRIDAY PRAYERS

Updated 12 August 2023
Afshan Aziz

  • Accredited filmmakers will have the privilege of attending up to four film screenings a day, with 48-hour priority access for ticket bookings
  • Organizers say that filmmakers will enjoy unrestricted access to Red Sea 360 panels, talks, workshops, the exhibitor hall, and talent days
Updated 12 August 2023
Afshan Aziz

JEDDAH: Filmmakers and professionals can take advantage of the early bird offer and get accreditation for the third Red Sea International Film Festival at half price, until Sept. 18, 2023, while students and the media can register for free.

Accredited filmmakers will have the privilege of attending up to four film screenings per day, with the added advantage of 48-hour priority access for ticket bookings, said the organizers. 

Moreover, they will enjoy unrestricted access to Red Sea 360 panels, talks, workshops, the exhibitor hall, and talent days, providing a comprehensive festival experience.

Film professionals seeking Red Sea Souk accreditation will receive an extensive package that includes all the benefits of festival accreditation. 

Additionally, they will gain exclusive access to Cinando membership, market screenings, the project market, and the Red Sea First work-in-progress screenings. 

This comprehensive accreditation equips professionals with a wealth of resources.

Press and media professionals will receive the same benefits as filmmakers, with the added advantage of exclusive access to certain market screenings. 

For students, the Red Sea International Film Festival offers exclusive privileges, such as 24-hour priority access to two film screenings daily. 

Additionally, they will have full access to Red Sea 360, Exhibitor Hall, and Talent Days, providing valuable opportunities for engagement and learning.

Accreditation grants industry individuals varying levels of access to festival events and facilities, with the opportunity to be featured in the online guide for enhanced exposure and networking possibilities. 

After completing the registration process, attendees will receive a physical badge upon their arrival at the festival.

The Red Sea International Film Festival is dedicated to ensuring inclusivity and equal opportunities for all participants. 

Recognizing that the cost of accreditation can pose a challenge, particularly for emerging filmmakers and students, the festival has made a conscious effort to keep accreditation fees affordable. 

By doing so, the festival aims to remove financial barriers and encourage greater participation from filmmakers at all stages of their careers.

The Red Sea Film Festival not only celebrates the diverse voices in film, but also serves as a significant event in the international film calendar, contributing to the growth of the global film community. 

For registration visit: https://redseafilmfest.com/en/accreditation/

Topics: Red Sea Film Foundation filmmakers FilmMaking

Updated 11 August 2023
Arab News

  • Saudi Arabia was one of the first donor countries to provide financial grants for the operation to remove the oil to go ahead
Updated 11 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s ministry of foreign affairs welcomed on Friday the UN announcement that the transfer of more than one million barrels of oil from the dilapidated Yemeni tanker FSO Safer was successful, Al-Ekhbariya reported. 

The operation, which saw 1.14 million barrels of oil taken off the decaying vessel, removed the imminent risk of a spill.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres “welcomes the news that the ship-to-ship transfer of oil from the FSO Safer to the Yemen replacement vessel has been safely concluded today, avoiding what could have been a monumental environmental and humanitarian catastrophe,” a statement said.

The foreign ministry reiterated Saudi Arabia’s appreciation of the efforts of Guterres and the UN working team who “worked to harness all efforts to end the problem of the Safer tanker,” the Al-Ekhbariya report added. 

Saudi Arabia was one of the first donor countries to provide financial grants for the operation to remove the oil to go ahead through donations via the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Yemen UN Safer tanker

Updated 11 August 2023
Rahaf Jambi

  • “After the first video my co-star made for me, I realized I am a decent actor. I truly enjoyed performing even though I was incredibly anxious, but it didn’t show on camera, so I continued creating sketches till now,” Najjar told Arab News
Updated 11 August 2023
Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: Lamah Najjar had no idea that, in less than three years, she would amass over 636,000 TikTok followers and become a social media sensation.

Najjar creates comedic sketches that explain real-life events that can happen to anyone, and some situations that people find difficult to describe. In these cases, she recreates the incident in a hilarious way that everyone can understand, and plays various roles — including a mother, a wife, a friend, and a daughter — excelling in each one.

The comedian started recording sketches during the COVID-19 pandemic, and her account quickly became popular because of her acting abilities.

Local audiences love her skits on relatable subjects, and she and her co-star actors are eager to support Saudi voices on social media.

“After the first video my co-star made for me, I realized I am a decent actor. I truly enjoyed performing even though I was incredibly anxious, but it didn’t show on camera, so I continued creating sketches till now,” Najjar told Arab News.

While filming a video with her friends, Najjar discovered her comedic side. Her friends were impressed by her acting abilities and encouraged her to keep going; as a result, she is now a full-time content maker.

FASTFACTS

• Najjar agreed that working on content creation often overlaps with her personal life because the work takes up most of her day. She said that being a social media content creator is very demanding because you are constantly on the lookout for the newest trends.

Najjar majored in business administration, but her passion, that she discovered by coincidence, took her onto another career path and her family were very supportive and respected her decision.

Najjar agreed that working on content creation often overlaps with her personal life because the work takes up most of her day.

“Because shooting a sketch takes hours and we have to stay current with trends, finding a balance between work and my personal life has been difficult for me and has had a significant negative impact,” she said.

Najjar guided Arab News through every step of the video production process, from idea generation to postproduction.

“We have a pre-production phase where all the writers and actors meet to brainstorm, collect ideas, and determine what the audience will find appealing. This takes place over the course of one full day. The second day, we like to prepare the location design for the scene, such as the kitchen or the living room, and we do this the day before shooting. Finally, on the final day of shooting, we produce more than 10 to 12 sketches to use throughout the following week.”

She continued: “People watch the 10-second sketch and believe it to be simple, but it takes a lot of planning and takes a lot of time. However, we enjoy what we do so much that we occasionally shoot 12 sketches in a day and repeat-act the sketch until it is flawless.”

Najjar said that being a social media content creator is very demanding because you are constantly on the lookout for the newest trends and because you need to have excellent viewer analytics to ensure that you will receive sponsors and advertisements.

“As a result, you can't stop creating content and should treat your account as your sole source of income,” she said.

https://www.tiktok.com/@lamahnajjar

 

Topics: Lamah Najjar TikTok Saudi Arabia

