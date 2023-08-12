Hyundai reveals all-new, multi-talented Kona SUV

Hyundai Motor Company Middle East and North Africa, in partnership with its Saudi distributors, Wallan, Almajdouie and Al-Naghi, held a regional press event, in Riyadh’s JAX district to unveil the new Hyundai Kona, a multi-talented car B-segment SUV, with advanced safety and comfort features, and class leading driving performance.

The second-generation Kona offers one of the most comprehensive product packages in the B-SUV segment, including the widest range of engines. Customers can choose from hybrid and internal combustion engine powertrain options in addition to the N Performance version of each, with the all-electric EV variant to follow soon and in select markets.

In an unconventional and creative move, Hyundai Motor developed the new Kona as an electric vehicle first, in line with the company’s announced accelerated electrification strategy that will bring 11 new all-electric Hyundai vehicles to the market by 2030.

With its muscular, dynamic design and refined dimensions, the new Kona retains its distinctive character, supporting the active lifestyles of customers of all ages and generations, while introducing new technologies and convenience features that deliver a safe, connected and comfortable experience. Among these upgrades are the dual 12.3-inch panoramic display screen.

The new Kona arrives in the market equipped with Hyundai’s Advanced SmartSense Driver Assistance System and safety systems, including Forward Collision Avoidance, Blind Spot Monitoring, and Intelligent Assist for Remote Vehicle Parking, and Driver Condition Monitoring.

Compared to the previous generation Kona, the new model has unique proportions and increased dimensions. It is now 4,355 mm long, 175 mm longer than the previous generation in 2017, with a wheelbase of 2,660 mm, 60 mm longer. It measures 1,825 mm wide by 25 mm wide by 20 mm high by 1,575 mm high.

For the new Kona, Hyundai Motor has moved away from the traditional ICE-to-EV development process and toward an electric-to-ICEV conversion process, resulting in a futuristic EV-focused exterior that stands out to make a strong and dynamic impression.

With a drag coefficient of just 0.27, the new Kona excels in aerodynamic performance without sacrificing style. Between the aerodynamic front and tailgate, sculpted wheel arches and parametric surfaces give a character to pure volume, with dynamic lines of chrome connecting the belt line to the rear spoiler with integrated high stop lamp. As for the bright exterior colors, they further emphasize the iconic Kona design that is inspired by the diverse lifestyles of a wide range of customers.

N Performance versions feature black mirrors, an optional black spoiler and roof, more aggressive front and rear styling with a wing-shaped bumper to emphasize the lowered stance, dual exhausts, and silver-painted trim.

Based on the model’s improved dimensions and global EV-derived base, Hyundai Motor has been able to design a larger interior “living space” to suit a wide range of lifestyles. The driver-focused front row is accentuated by a horizontal floating C-panel with integrated dual 12.3-inch panoramic displays that underscore the Kona’s tech-savvy personality.