Hyundai reveals all-new, multi-talented Kona SUV

The second-generation Kona offers one of the most comprehensive product packages in the B-SUV segment, including the widest range of engines.
Hyundai Motor Company Middle East and North Africa, in partnership with its Saudi distributors, Wallan, Almajdouie and Al-Naghi, held a regional press event, in Riyadh’s JAX district to unveil the new Hyundai Kona, a multi-talented car B-segment SUV, with advanced safety and comfort features, and class leading driving performance.

The second-generation Kona offers one of the most comprehensive product packages in the B-SUV segment, including the widest range of engines. Customers can choose from hybrid and internal combustion engine powertrain options in addition to the N Performance version of each, with the all-electric EV variant to follow soon and in select markets.

In an unconventional and creative move, Hyundai Motor developed the new Kona as an electric vehicle first, in line with the company’s announced accelerated electrification strategy that will bring 11 new all-electric Hyundai vehicles to the market by 2030.

With its muscular, dynamic design and refined dimensions, the new Kona retains its distinctive character, supporting the active lifestyles of customers of all ages and generations, while introducing new technologies and convenience features that deliver a safe, connected and comfortable experience. Among these upgrades are the dual 12.3-inch panoramic display screen.

The new Kona arrives in the market equipped with Hyundai’s Advanced SmartSense Driver Assistance System and safety systems, including Forward Collision Avoidance, Blind Spot Monitoring, and Intelligent Assist for Remote Vehicle Parking, and Driver Condition Monitoring.

Compared to the previous generation Kona, the new model has unique proportions and increased dimensions. It is now 4,355 mm long, 175 mm longer than the previous generation in 2017, with a wheelbase of 2,660 mm, 60 mm longer. It measures 1,825 mm wide by 25 mm wide by 20 mm high by 1,575 mm high.

For the new Kona, Hyundai Motor has moved away from the traditional ICE-to-EV development process and toward an electric-to-ICEV conversion process, resulting in a futuristic EV-focused exterior that stands out to make a strong and dynamic impression.

With a drag coefficient of just 0.27, the new Kona excels in aerodynamic performance without sacrificing style. Between the aerodynamic front and tailgate, sculpted wheel arches and parametric surfaces give a character to pure volume, with dynamic lines of chrome connecting the belt line to the rear spoiler with integrated high stop lamp. As for the bright exterior colors, they further emphasize the iconic Kona design that is inspired by the diverse lifestyles of a wide range of customers.

N Performance versions feature black mirrors, an optional black spoiler and roof, more aggressive front and rear styling with a wing-shaped bumper to emphasize the lowered stance, dual exhausts, and silver-painted trim.

Based on the model’s improved dimensions and global EV-derived base, Hyundai Motor has been able to design a larger interior “living space” to suit a wide range of lifestyles. The driver-focused front row is accentuated by a horizontal floating C-panel with integrated dual 12.3-inch panoramic displays that underscore the Kona’s tech-savvy personality.

The Tourism Development Fund announced signing an agreement with the General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises as part of efforts to offer support and expand SME operations in the tourism sector. Furthermore, in addition to ongoing visa reforms, a well-planned events calendar is driving the Kingdom’s performance in the hospitality sector, according to JLL’s KSA Real Estate Market Overview Report for Q2 2023.

These factors largely underpinned the strong performance across both Riyadh and Jeddah’s hospitality markets last quarter. The latest data from STR shows Riyadh’s occupancy reached 62 percent and the average daily rate climbed to $196 for year to June 2023, which led to revenue per available room rising by 15 percent year-on-year to $120.

Similar improvements were also noted in Jeddah’s hospitality market, with the occupancy rate increasing to 64 percent for YT June 2023. Additionally, for the same period, ADR rose to $215, which consequently resulted in RevPAR increasing by 21 percent to reach $137 when compared to the same period last year.

While the total existing hotel stock remained stable at 21,000 keys in Riyadh and 16,000 keys in Jeddah in the second quarter, approximately 1,400 keys are scheduled to be handed over in the capital and 600 keys are planned to be completed in Jeddah in the remainder of this year.

“As the Kingdom intends to draw 100 million visitors by 2030 in line with its ongoing diversification efforts, the robust performance in the hospitality sector reflects the success of its numerous strategic initiatives that are helping to boost tourism,” said Saud Alsulaimani, country head, Saudi Arabia, at JLL. “By streamlining visa processes, increasing air connectivity, developing multiple tourist attractions — and ultimately market accessibility — and hosting several local and global events, the Saudi government has made significant efforts to attract investment into the country. Today, the Kingdom is being recognized as one of the world’s biggest investors in tourism, with existing and new investments set to drive its growth and position it as a year-round tourist destination.”

The second quarter saw retail space in Jeddah grow by approximately 102,300 square meters to 1.9 million square meters, whereas the completion of two small neighborhood malls and an expansion of a regional mall added approximately 49,500 square meters of retail gross leasable area in the capital, increasing the total stock to 3.4 million square meters. 

In Riyadh, average annual rents for super regional and regional malls increased by 9 percent and 8 percent, respectively. However, Jeddah’s retail market softened, and average rents for super regional malls decreased by 17 percent year-on-year in Q2. Conversely, average rents in regional malls in Jeddah increased marginally by 1 percent when compared to the same period last year. 

Undergoing rapid growth and transformation, retail developments in the Kingdom are no longer seen as a place to shop alone. 

Malls have evolved into a place to socialize with an increased focus on enhancing the customer experience. Additionally, in line with the growing popularity of online e-commerce, there has been an increasing shift toward omnichannel retailing. As retailers aim to cater to the evolving needs of customers, they are offering the ability to shop online, in-store or through a combination of both channels. 

Meanwhile, the Kingdom’s residential sector continued to respond to market dynamics. Despite the addition of around 8,000 new units, pushing Riyadh’s residential stock to 1.4 million units, and about 4,000 units handed over in Jeddah in Q2 2023, a slowdown in residential transactions was observed due to increasing prices. The total number of transactions decreased by 2 percent in the capital and 17 percent in Jeddah, according to the latest data from the Real Estate General Authority. Demand for apartments and small units has been rising across the Kingdom owing to their relative affordability.

The Middle East Public Relations Association recently announced the highly anticipated fourth Annual KSA Leadership Majlis to be held on Oct. 12 in Riyadh.

This prestigious event will bring together local and international industry leaders, experts, and professionals to delve into the theme "Exploring the Future of Communications in the Kingdom: Innovations, AI, and Youth Development."

This year participants of the KSA Leadership Majlis will explore the latest trends in communications, including innovations and artificial intelligence. 

Distinguished speakers and leaders will also highlight the crucial role of youth development in shaping the industry's future, fostering growth and innovation.

The KSA Leadership Majlis will provide attendees with networking opportunities and the chance to learn from leading experts in the field of communications. The Majlis promises to leave a lasting impact on the attendees' professional journey.

"We are thrilled to bring together renowned leaders in the communications industry at this year's Majlis. This is an excellent opportunity for professionals to gain new perspectives, share insights, and engage in thought provoking and meaningful discussions, while establishing connections that will drive the communications landscape forward," said Kate Midttun, chairperson at MEPRA.

Global media monitoring and analysis company Carma is the platinum partner, bringing its unmatched expertise in media intelligence and data analytics to further elevate the KSA Leadership Majlis.

Additionally, Edelman KSA's sponsorship further enhances the event's prestige and recognition, solidifying the Majlis' position as a premier gathering in the Kingdom's communications sector. 

 

 

Courtyard by Marriott Riyadh Northern Ring Road has announced its latest catering promotion, providing businesses and organizations with an opportunity to elevate their meetings and events with high-quality catering services. 

The hotel’s exclusive promotion allows clients to book meetings, events, or gatherings with Courtyard by Marriott Riyadh Northern Ring Road whilst receiving three times the Marriott Bonvoy Points, adding significant value to their overall experience. Additionally, guests will benefit from a three percent rebate off the catering master bill, making this offer even more attractive for businesses and organizations alike, seeking both a remarkable event and rewarding incentives.

With a successful history in catering since its launch in 2020, Courtyard by Marriott Riyadh Northern Ring Road has established itself as a reliable partner in delivering seamless event experiences. The hotel’s commitment to culinary excellence ensures that each dish is prepared with the finest ingredients, catering to diverse tastes and preferences.

“Our commitment to providing exceptional service extends beyond the event itself,” said Mahmoud Omar, general manager at Courtyard by Marriott Riyadh Northern Ring Road. “With our generous rewards, we want to show appreciation to the valued clients and guests of Courtyard by Marriott. The promotion allows guests to not only enjoy a memorable event, but also to earn rewards that can be used for future stays and experiences within the Marriott Bonvoy program.”

Courtyard by Marriott boasts an experienced team of catering professionals who are well-equipped to handle events of any scale and complexity. From corporate meetings to social celebrations, the hotel’s diverse catering menus are thoughtfully crafted to cater to various occasions. 

Conveniently located near Riyadh’s top attractions, including Riyadh Park and Riyadh Boulevard, the hotel ensures a seamless experience for both business and leisure travelers. To take advantage of this exclusive catering offer, guests can book catering services with Courtyard by Marriott for meetings, events, or gatherings before Dec. 31. 

With more than 1,250 locations in 60 countries and territories, Courtyard by Marriott is the hotel brand of choice for trailblazing guests.

Gulf International Bank has announced outstanding H1 results with a 108 percent increase in net income attributable to shareholders of the bank, exceeding the full year results of 2022.

In the second quarter of 2023, the positive trend continued as the net profit attributable to the bank’s shareholders surged to $33.4 million, an increase of 27 percent, surpassing last year’s $26.3 million for the same period. This impressive performance is due to a 58 percent growth in net interest income, reaching $121.5 million, driven by a favorable interest rate environment and improved margins. Additionally, the foreign exchange income increased by 45 percent to $9.4 million, primarily from customer-initiated foreign exchange contracts, and trading income improved to $12.9 million. The second quarter provisions reported a charge of $29.1 million, compared to a provision release of $0.9 million in the second quarter of 2022.

The basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to the bank’s shareholders amounted to $1.67 during the second quarter of 2023, up from $1.05 per share in the same period last year. The total comprehensive income attributable to shareholders of the bank during the quarter increased by 86 percent to $38.7 million compared to $20.8 million from the same period last year.

For the first half of 2023, the bank’s outstanding performance demonstrates its strategic focus on enhancing and diversifying its core revenue. The bank achieved a remarkable 108 percent increase in net profit attributable to shareholders of the bank, reaching $81.2 million compared to $39.1 million in the prior year period. The bank’s net income for the first half of 2023 reached $96.5 million, compared to $46.6 million for the same period last year, representing a 107 percent increase.

The net interest income at $241.9 million was 67 percent higher than the prior year, attributed to an efficient balance sheet structure, enhanced lending margins, and the rising interest rate environment. 

The foreign exchange income of $19.7 million was higher than the prior year period, primarily due to positive traction in maximizing cross-sell activities. The trading income of $25.4 million was significantly higher than the trading loss recorded in 2022 of $3.9 million, primarily related to improved market value of equity funds managed by the bank’s Saudi-Arabian based subsidiary, GIB Capital, and the London-based subsidiary, GIB UK.

The total operating costs of $182.5 million for the six months were 18 percent higher than the prior period, reflecting the bank’s ongoing investment to support strategic growth and transformation.

The financial statements for the first half of 2023 were reviewed by the external auditors Ernst and Young and comply with International Accounting Standard 34 — Interim Financial Reporting.

Tenami Capital, a DIFC-based revenue-based investment firm, announced the closing of its largest investment to date in Golden Scent, the market-leading e-commerce platform for fragrance and beauty products in the MENA region. The specific deal value remains undisclosed.

Led by co-founders Malik Al-Shehab and Ronny Froehlich, Golden Scent was founded in September 2014 as a pure fragrances e-commerce platform serving the GCC region. The company has since expanded to become the market leader in online fragrances in the MENA region, with operations and warehouses in Saudi Arabia and the UAE and delivering to more than 80 countries worldwide.

With over 2 million shoppers, millions of visitors monthly, and 7 million downloads since its launch, Golden Scent has powered its way to a leadership position in Saudi Arabia and the GCC’s e-commerce shopping space and it is now poised for breakaway growth for the coming three years.

The revenue-based investment in Golden Scent builds on Tenami Capital’s growing track record and expertise in supporting regional entrepreneurs and founders of digital businesses.

