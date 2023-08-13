You are here

'Really special' Bellingham strikes on debut as Real Madrid beat Athletic Bilbao

‘Really special’ Bellingham strikes on debut as Real Madrid beat Athletic Bilbao
Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Spanish La Liga match between Athletic Club and Real Madrid at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao Saturday. (AP)
Updated 13 August 2023
AP

‘Really special’ Bellingham strikes on debut as Real Madrid beat Athletic Bilbao

‘Really special’ Bellingham strikes on debut as Real Madrid beat Athletic Bilbao
  • Bellingham: It’s really special, the most important thing is the win
  • Carlo Ancelotti’s side earned a convincing victory at the San Mames to kick off their title bid, with Rodrygo Goes opening the scoring
Updated 13 August 2023
AP

BARCELONA: Jude Bellingham said “it was really special” to score on his Real Madrid debut in a 2-0 win at Athletic Bilbao on Saturday in their opening La Liga match.

Despite concerns at both ends of the pitch, Carlo Ancelotti’s side earned a convincing victory at the San Mames to kick off their title bid, with Rodrygo Goes opening the scoring.

Madrid, who lost Ballon d’Or holder Karim Benzema to Saudi football in the summer, are still heavily linked to Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe as a replacement, as the transfer saga drags on.

Brazilian duo Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo worked well as a strike duo, with Bellingham in the No. 10 role at the tip of a diamond midfield offering ample support.

“It’s really special, the most important thing is the win,” Bellingham told Real Madrid TV.

Los Blancos goalkeeper Andriy Lunin started in place of regular stopper Thibaut Courtois, who is set to miss the majority of the season with a cruciate ligament injury.

The Ukrainian was solid, although he may soon be behind Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga in the pecking order, with the Spaniard set to join on loan according to various reports.

Ancelotti, who will take over the Brazilian national team at the end of this campaign, handed defender Fran Garcia his second Madrid debut after his return from Rayo Vallecano.

However, it was Bellingham’s name that stood out and the 20-year-old demonstrated why Madrid paid over 100 million euros ($110 million) for him.

“I’m very happy to play with (Bellingham), he’s a great player, and I’m sure he’ll help us a lot this season,” said Rodrygo.

Ancelotti also hailed the England international on his fine debut.

“(He was) very good, he’s got personality, being here motivates him a lot,” said Madrid’s coach.

“He’s a fantastic player, a very important signing — he’s out of the ordinary.”

Madrid took the lead before the half-hour mark when Dani Carvajal hooked the ball back to Rodrygo, who slotted past Unai Simon at his near post.

The goalkeeper managed to force David Alaba’s header onto the post and thwarted Vinicius after he burst into the box, but Bellingham soon added Madrid’s second.

The England international netted in unorthodox fashion, volleying Alaba’s corner into the ground and over Simon.

Bellingham stood still, facing the home fans with arms wide in celebration, as if announcing his arrival to La Liga — drawing a rebuke from Athletic captain Iker Muniain.

“I’ve always been taught if you try and hit the target you can score,” said Bellingham.

“I didn’t make the best contact with it, I was a little bit lucky, but it worked.”

The midfielder nearly carved out another for Rodrygo with an inviting cross, but the Brazilian narrowly failed to make contact with an attempted bicycle kick.

Former Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde made a triple change at half-time to try and pull Athletic back into the game.

Madrid were forced into a change themselves early in the second half when Eder Militao hurt his knee and was replaced by Antonio Rudiger.

Bellingham continued to impress in the second half, bursting forward from deep into dangerous territory, but the move eventually broke down.

Wearing former Madrid midfielder Zinedine Zidane’s No. 5, the former Birmingham City man started as he means to go on.

Vinicius, making his first away appearance in La Liga since being racially abused by Valencia fans in May, was occasionally whistled by Athletic supporters.

The forward made way in the final stages for another debutant, Joselu, whom Madrid loaned from relegated Espanyol, as Los Blancos saw out their opening weekend win with ease.

“(Valverde) could have taken 11 players off,” Athletic defender Oscar de Marcos told Movistar.

“In the second half we were better but we couldn’t lay a glove on them.”

Elsewhere, Real Sociedad were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw by Girona.

The Basque side, who finished fourth last season to qualify for the Champions League, went ahead when Takefusa Kubo struck but were pegged back by Artem Dovbyk’s header.

Antonio Raillo earned Mallorca a 1-1 draw at promoted Las Palmas, who took the lead through Jonathan Viera’s penalty.

Champions Barcelona start their title defense at Getafe on Sunday.

Topics: real madrid Athletic Bilbao La Liga Jude Bellingham

Saka sparkles as Arsenal opens EPL season with win. Newcastle sends statement by dismantling Villa

Saka sparkles as Arsenal opens EPL season with win. Newcastle sends statement by dismantling Villa
Updated 13 August 2023
AP

Saka sparkles as Arsenal opens EPL season with win. Newcastle sends statement by dismantling Villa

Saka sparkles as Arsenal opens EPL season with win. Newcastle sends statement by dismantling Villa
  • Isak netted one goal in each half after new signing Sandro Tonali had opened the scoring, with Callum Wilson and Harvey Barnes adding late goals
  • At the age of 76, Crystal Palace coach Roy Hodgson began his 47th year in management with a win thanks to Odsonne Edouard’s goal early in the second half
Updated 13 August 2023
AP

LONDON: After Arsenal left fans standing in line for an extra 30 minutes to get into the stadium, Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka proved they were worth the wait.

Arsenal’s two star wingers lit up the opening Saturday of the Premier League season with an audacious assist and a curling long-range strike that helped the team start the campaign with a 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest.

Newcastle then sent the biggest statement of the day, with Alexander Isak scoring twice in a 5-1 dismantling of Aston Villa in the late game that showed Eddie Howe’s team could be a top-four contender again this season.

Jarrod Bowen provided another highlight with a strike similar to Saka’s to open the scoring for Bournemouth in a 1-1 draw with West Ham, while Brighton’s record signing Joao Pedro scored on his debut in a 4-1 win over newcomers Luton.

Everton, on the other hand, couldn’t produce any kind of breakthrough despite a slew of chances and paid the price when they conceded a second-half goal to lose 1-0 against visiting Fulham.

Crystal Palace beat Sheffield United 1-0 after also scoring in the second half of a game they largely dominated.

A day after defending champion Manchester City opened the season with a 3-0 win at promoted Burnley, Arsenal also needed to make a bright start to show they can once again be the main challengers to Pep Guardiola’s team.

The day got off to an embarrassing start, though, as Arsenal’s new digital ticketing system caused a 30-minute delay to the game when it collapsed and tens of thousands of angry fans were unable to get into the stadium in time for the scheduled kickoff.

Martinelli made most of them forget all about that mishap with his assist for the opening goal.

Taking on two defenders outside the area, the Brazilian produced a quick spin move followed by a backheel flick to Eddie Nketiah in the box, and the Arsenal striker carved out enough space for a shot that took a slight deflection before going past goalkeeper Matt Turner.

“It was a great bit of skill by Martinelli to get through,” Nketiah said.

Saka then produced an even better one just six minutes later.

Cutting in from the right, Saka launched a left-footed strike from outside the area that flew into the far corner past the outstretched Turner, the US international who was making his Forest debut just days after joining the club from Arsenal.

“Definitely one of my better goals,” said Saka, who scored 14 in the Premier League last season. “It’s one of those where, when it leaves your foot, you sort have a good feeling.”

It looked set to be a routine win for Arsenal, until the visitors suddenly found themselves right back in the game. Anthony Elanga launched a quick counter after an Arsenal corner in the 83rd minute and ran the length of the field before squaring to fellow substitute Taiwo Awoniyi, who slotted in from close range.

That created a nervy finish, although Forest couldn’t test Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale again.

NEWCASTLE IMPRESS

Newcastle are entering a season with Champions League soccer for the first time since 2002-03, and judging by Saturday’s performance they could well be back in the Premier League’s top four this time around.

Isak netted one goal in each half after new signing Sandro Tonali had opened the scoring, with Callum Wilson and Harvey Barnes adding late goals. The scoreline could have been even bigger if not for a number of saves by Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez.

Villa’s day was made even worse by a serious injury to defender Tyrone Mings, who had to be carried off on a stretcher in the 31st. It’s yet another blow for Unai Emery’s team after midfielder Emiliano Buendia suffered a serious knee injury this week.

Villa’s marquee summer signing Moussa Diaby had equalized for the visitors in the 11th.

NEW FACES, SAME BRIGHTON

Brighton were one of the big surprises last season when it finished sixth to qualify for Europe for the first time. Despite losing more key players this offseason, it picked up where it left off against Luton — thanks in part to two newcomers.

Pedro became the club’s record signing when he joined from Watford and netted his first goal for the club with a penalty in the 71st, after Solly March had given the hosts the lead in the first half.

Carlton Morris then converted a penalty for Luton’s first Premier League goal, but Simon Adingra — another new signing — capitalized on a big error from Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu to make it 3-1 before fellow substitute Evan Ferguson added the fourth in injury time.

EVERTON STRUGGLE UP FRONT

Judging by its opening game, Everton still have not found a solution to their scoring problems.

Sean Dyche’s team produced 19 shots but couldn’t find a way past Bernd Leno in the Fulham goal, and instead conceded a 73rd-minute goal by Bobby De Cordova-Reid.

At Bournemouth, Dominic Solanke scored a late goal to help the hosts salvage a 1-1 draw when he collected a loose ball in the box, rounded goalkeeper Alphonse Areola, and slotted it into the net in the 82nd minute at Vitality Stadium. Bowen had put the Hammers ahead with a left-footed curler from outside the area in the 51st.

At the age of 76, Crystal Palace coach Roy Hodgson began his 47th year in management with a win thanks to Odsonne Edouard’s goal early in the second half.

Topics: football Newcastle

Harry Kane makes his Bayern Munich debut but misses out on the German Super Cup trophy

Harry Kane makes his Bayern Munich debut but misses out on the German Super Cup trophy
Updated 13 August 2023
AP

Harry Kane makes his Bayern Munich debut but misses out on the German Super Cup trophy

Harry Kane makes his Bayern Munich debut but misses out on the German Super Cup trophy
  • Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel told broadcaster Sky before the game that his new star signing was a “model professional” and “just needs to be Harry Kane” at Bayern
  • Bayern’s title rivals Borussia Dortmund started their season with a 6-1 win over fourth-tier Schott Mainz  in the first round of the German Cup
Updated 13 August 2023
AP

MUNICH: Harry Kane was denied a long-awaited trophy in his first game with Bayern Munich after his team lost 3-0 to Leipzig in the German Super Cup on Saturday.

On the same day he signed for Bayern, Kane came on as a substitute in the 64th minute to a roar from the crowd with his team trailing 2-0 but could do little to turn the game around.

Instead, Leipzig’s Dani Olmo put on a display of Kane-style clinical finishing to score a hat trick as Bayern’s defensive frailties from last season persisted. The Spain midfielder scored off a loose ball at a third-minute free kick, again with a moment of solo skill just before halftime, and completed his hat trick from the penalty spot shortly after Kane entered the game.

Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel told broadcaster Sky before the game that his new star signing was a “model professional” and “just needs to be Harry Kane” at Bayern.

Kane greeted the crowd during the pre-game warmups to enthusiastic applause. He has the No. 9 shirt at Bayern, the number previously worn by Robert Lewandowski and 1970s great Gerd Muller.

Instead of a show of Bayern’s dominance in Germany, Kane had to watch as Leipzig exposed the shortcomings in his new team.

Leipzig needed just three minutes to take the lead. A free kick from the left flank took a deflection off Leipzig’s Benjamin Henrichs, allowing Olmo the space to shoot past goalkeeper Sven Ulreich, who was playing in place of the still-injured Manuel Neuer.

Olmo made a slick turn to squeeze through a gap between Matthijs de Ligt and Konrad Laimer before scoring through Ulreich’s legs for his second. The third came from a penalty awarded for handball when Bayern right back Noussair Mazraoui raised his hand in the penalty area and Leipzig’s Nicolas Seiwald headed the ball into it.

Bayern still needs a goalkeeper to replace Neuer, the defense can be slow to react to developing threats and the 18-year-old forward Mathys Tel, starting ahead of Kane, missed some key chances.

Speaking to Sky after the game, Tuchel said the defeat was “inexplicable” after good preseason form in friendlies, “as if we’d done nothing for four weeks.”

Former Leipzig midfielder Laimer was the only one of Bayern’s new signings to make the starting 11, with Kim Min-jae sitting next to Kane on the bench. Tuchel said the South Korea defender needed more time to adapt to Bayern after joining from Serie A champion Napoli. Kim came on at halftime with Bayern already 2-0 down and blocked Benjamin Sesko’s shot late on to stop Leipzig extending its lead.

Dortmund beat part-timers

While Kane’s transfer was stealing the show in Munich, Bayern’s title rivals Borussia Dortmund started their season with a 6-1 win over fourth-tier Schott Mainz’s team of part-time players in the first round of the German Cup. Sébastien Haller scored twice for Dortmund and midfielder Marcel Sabitzer had a goal on his debut after signing from Bayern.

Bayer Leverkusen beat Teutonia Ottensen 8-0 in coach Xabi Alonso’s first game since extending his contract.

Two Bundesliga teams had upset losses. Werder Bremen was beaten 3-2 by third-tier Viktoria Cologne on an added-time goal after playing with 10 men following Amos Pieper’s 11th-minute red card, and Bochum lost on penalties to Arminia Bielefeld following a 2-2 draw.

Stuttgart beat Balingen 4-0 and Mainz won 1-0 against Elversberg.

Top-division teams cannot play each other in the first round of the German Cup and must play away at lower-division clubs. Bayern and Leipzig’s Super Cup commitments mean they won’t play their first-round German Cup games until late September.z

Topics: Harry Kane Bayern Munich Thomas Tuchel Borussia Dortmund German Super Cup Bundesliga

Sandro Tonali, Newcastle United’s Italian import, impresses in his unexpected debut

Sandro Tonali, Newcastle United’s Italian import, impresses in his unexpected debut
Updated 13 August 2023
Liam Kennedy

Sandro Tonali, Newcastle United's Italian import, impresses in his unexpected debut

Sandro Tonali, Newcastle United’s Italian import, impresses in his unexpected debut
  • Calls had been for Sean Longstaff, the Magpies' stalwart to get to nod against Aston Villa, but Howe had other ideas
  • Tonali was AC Milan's best player in their run to the Champions League semi-final last season
Updated 13 August 2023
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Italian is known by many as the language of love — and while it's the spoken word that does the trick for most, it's the footballing feet of a Milanese import, that has Eddie Howe head over heals.

You can keep your flowers and chocolates, Sandro Tonali's Newcastle United debut has the Geordie nation struck by Cupid's bow.

The 23-year-old was handed an unexpected debut at St. James' Park on Saturday evening, and while pundits aplenty had written off the player's talents, Howe, in secret, knew exactly what was in store.

For 92 minutes the midfielder glided across the Tyneside turf, wowing with his range of passing and ability to dictate. He sped the game up when it needed it, and slowed it down similarly when so required. It takes a special kind of footballer to do that, especially in a new country, new league, speaking a new language and alongside teammates he only met five short weeks ago.

Calls had been for Sean Longstaff, the Magpies' stalwart to get to nod against Aston Villa, Howe had other ideas. And a 5-1 win, in which Tonali bagged the opener, proved why Howe makes the big bucks and was earmarked by Saudi chief Yasir Al-Rumayyan as the man to take United forward in 2021 ahead of his opposite number Unai Emery.

"We pursued him for a long, long time and paid a big fee for him because I fell in love watching him play a game last year," said head coach Howe.

"He is an outstanding talent, he can do a little bit of everything. Very similar to our other midfielders, he’s got a combination of a lot of attributes that will suit the Premier League. This is one game, I don’t want to go over the top and put more pressure on him but it’s a very good start and I’m just pleased he looked confident in the shirt and the fans have certainly taken to him, which is great to see."

Tonali may well have been an unknown quantity to the English, untrained eye, but his quality and class was known from Italy's Lo Stivale — the boot —up to the stylist swirls of the San Siro. He was AC Milan's best player in their run to the Champions League semi-final last season. Who'd bet against him orchestrating something similar at Newcastle.

"It was a tough decision between him (Tonali) and Sean (Longstaff) but in the end it was based on fitness really. Sean had missed a lot of pre-season with a niggly injury and Sandro completed all of pre-season. So basing it on that and how well Sandro had done in pre-season that’s why I made the decision," said Howe.

"And I thought he was magnificent for us. The goal helped, it builds confidence. It certainly looked at home in the midfield. I thought his style was really effective for us today. He’s an incredible technician, very good technically off both feet. Great to see him score and in the box in that moment.”

Was there any one moment in that historic season in Milan that gave Howe the flutters?

Howe continued: "It was no moment, just his style, what he did and how he approaches the game. I am a huge admirer of his.

"(He is) Always wanting the ball in every moment. Prepared to accept the ball under pressure with both feet. A very high football intelligence. When you watch him play he is always scanning and taking up good positions. He will help us play some very good football this year.

"He is one of those players who always looks like he has time on the pitch, even when he doesn't. Bruno is very similar in that respect.

"You need players who can control the game — and we probably haven't had that at times in previous seasons. Certainly in certain games we are going to have more of the ball. That is our idea at this moment in time.

"He played in some very high-profile games last season and, for me, he was the standout player."

Few Italians have really worked wonders in the English top flight, not ones at the very top of their game. Paolo Di Canio is the top scorer from the country in England, and Gianluca Vialli and Gianfranco Zola shone bright but burned rapidly.

Many put that down to the real difference in culture. But Howe says the move to Newcastle has not been a shock to the system for adaptable Tonali.

"He is very popular, I see a player who is very humble and very aware of his teammates, surroundings. He has settled in very well and made some good friendships in the group. We have a really good set of players who make it their job to welcome new players," concluded Howe.

It's certainly a debut that will live long in the memory for many a magpie — and Howe hopes his love affair will continue next week, when Newcastle have a potential heart breaker in the pipeline at treble-winning Manchester City.

Topics: Sandro Tonali Newcastle United Eddie Howe Yasir Al-Rumayyan

Son Heung-min named Spurs captain after Kane departure

Son Heung-min named Spurs captain after Kane departure
Updated 12 August 2023
AFP

Son Heung-min named Spurs captain after Kane departure

Son Heung-min named Spurs captain after Kane departure
  • Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou hailed Son’s leadership qualities, having had experience as captain of South Korea.
  • The star ‘has great leadership qualities, both on and off the pitch, and is the ideal choice to become the new captain.’
Updated 12 August 2023
AFP

LONDON: Son Heung-min was named Tottenham’s new captain on Saturday on the day the club’s all-time top goalscorer Harry Kane joined Bayern Munich.
Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has been Spurs skipper since 2015, but the Frenchman’s future at the club is in doubt.
Kane was expected to take over had he remained in north London rather than moving to Germany in pursuit of the first silverware of his career.
New signing James Maddison and Argentine center-back Cristian Romero have been named vice-captains.
“It’s such a big honor to captain this huge club,” said Son, who has scored 145 goals since joining the club in 2015.
“It was a big surprise and a very proud moment. I’ve already said to the players that everyone should feel like a captain, on and off the pitch.
“It’s a new season, a fresh start and I will give everything for this shirt and this armband.”
Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou hailed Son’s leadership qualities, having had experience as captain of South Korea.
“Sonny has great leadership qualities, both on and off the pitch, and is the ideal choice to become our new captain.
“Everyone knows he is a world class player, and he has enormous respect from everyone in the dressing room.
“He transcends groups within the squad. That’s not just because he’s popular — it’s because of what he has achieved in the game, both here and as captain of South Korea.”
Spurs begin life without Kane when they travel to Brentford on Sunday for their opening game of the Premier League season.
 

 

 

Topics: Tottenham Hotspur Harry Kane Son Heung-min Hugo Lloris

Arsenal launch Premier League title bid as Newcastle hit Villa for five

Arsenal launch Premier League title bid as Newcastle hit Villa for five
Updated 12 August 2023
AFP

Arsenal launch Premier League title bid as Newcastle hit Villa for five

Arsenal launch Premier League title bid as Newcastle hit Villa for five
  • Italian international Sandro Tonali enjoyed a dream debut as he fired the Magpies into the lead
  • Arsenal have splashed over £200 million ($254 million) on new signings to try and claim their first title for 20 years
Updated 12 August 2023
AFP

LONDON: Arsenal began their Premier League title challenge by beating Nottingham Forest 2-1 on Saturday as Alexander Isak scored twice in Newcastle’s 5-1 thrashing of Aston Villa.
After finishing second to Manchester City last season, Arsenal have splashed over £200 million ($254 million) on new signings to try and claim their first title for 20 years.
Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber all made their debuts at the Emirates and Arsenal should have had a far more convincing scoreline to show for their performance.
Eddie Nketiah opened the scoring after some sublime skill by Gabriel Martinelli opened up the Forest defense.
Bukayo Saka then curled into the top corner from outside the area, but the Gunners were guilty of not killing the game off.
Forest had barely threatened until the introduction of Anthony Elanga and Taiwo Awoniyi.
Former Manchester United winger Elanga marked his debut with a fine run and cross for Awoniyi to score in his fifth consecutive Premier League game eight minutes from time.
“We were super dominant,” said Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta. “There’s no question that we deserved to win the game.
“We have to be more ruthless and more critical of ourselves to be more pushy and kill the games.”
Victory ensured Arsenal did not lose any early ground on City, who began the defense of their title with a 3-0 win at Burnley on Friday.
Newcastle finished fourth last season to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in 20 years and their rise under the control of the Saudi sovereign wealth fund shows no sign of stopping.
Italian international Sandro Tonali enjoyed a dream debut as he fired the Magpies into the lead after just six minutes.
Villa equalized almost immediately through one of their own new signings Moussa Diaby.
But Unai Emery’s men, who also ended last season strongly to qualify for Europe, collapsed after Isak restored Newcastle’s lead.
The Swedish striker calmly slotted home his second just before the hour mark.
Harvey Barnes then came off the bench to exemplify Newcastle’s new-found strength in depth as the former Leicester winger teed up Callum Wilson to make it 4-1 and then rounded off the scoring himself in stoppage time to put Eddie Howe’s men top of the table.
Brighton shrugged off the absence of Moises Caicedo to thrash newcomers Luton 4-1.
The Ecuadorian is set to become the most expensive player in Premier League history after a £110 million deal was agreed with Liverpool.
However, Caicedo reportedly still prefers a move to Chelsea, who have had a series of bids rejected by Brighton.
Luton were making their top-flight return after 31 years, having risen from the fifth tier of English football in the past 10 seasons.
But they were outclassed at the Amex as Solly March headed in Kaoru Mitoma’s cross to open the scoring.
Joao Pedro opened his Brighton account from the penalty spot in the second-half before Carlton Morris reduced Luton’s arrears from the spot at the other end.
But late goals from Simon Adingra and Evan Ferguson gave a fairer reflection of Brighton’s dominance.
“Not one of the best games in my time, but we need much time to reach the same level, the same quality of play of last season,” said Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi.
“We won a very tough game. I’m really pleased.”
Everton’s need for a striker was laid bare as the Toffees wasted numerous chances in losing 1-0 at home to Fulham. Bobby Decordova-Reid scored the only goal at Goodison Park 17 minutes from time.
Crystal Palace were also 1-0 victors at promoted Sheffield United thanks to Odsonne Edouard’s second-half strike.
West Ham began life without Rice with a 1-1 draw at Bournemouth as Dominic Solanke’s equalizer for the home side canceled out Jarrod Bowen’s opener.

Topics: football soccer Premier league Newcastle United Arsenal

