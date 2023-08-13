You are here

Polish government plans referendum asking if voters want ‘thousands of illegal immigrants’

Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki wants to ask voters in a referendum if they support accepting thousands of illegal immigrants from the Middle East and Africa (AP)
Updated 13 August 2023
AP

  • Officials have long made clear that they consider Muslims and others from different cultures to be a threat to the nation’s cultural identity and security.
  • The prime minister announced the referendum question Sunday in a new video published on social media
Updated 13 August 2023
AP

WARSAW: Poland’s ruling party wants to ask voters in a referendum whether they support accepting “thousands of illegal immigrants from the Middle East and Africa” as part of a European Union relocation plan, the prime minister said Sunday, as his conservative party seeks to hold onto power in an October parliamentary election.
Mateusz Morawiecki announced the referendum question in a new video published on social media. It indicated that his party, Law and Justice, is seeking to use migration in its election campaign, a tactic that helped it take power in 2015.
Poland is hosting more than a million Ukrainian refugees, who are primarily white and Christian, but officials have long made clear that they consider Muslims and others from different cultures to be a threat to the nation’s cultural identity and security.
EU interior ministers in June endorsed a plan to share out responsibility for migrants entering Europe without authorization, the root of one of the bloc’s longest-running political crises.
The Polish government wants to hold the referendum alongside the parliamentary election, scheduled for Oct. 15. Morawiecki said that the question would say: “Do you support the admission of thousands of illegal immigrants from the Middle East and Africa under the forced relocation mechanism imposed by the European bureaucracy?”
The video announcing the question includes scenes of burning cars and other street violence in Western Europe. A Black man licks a huge knife in apparent anticipation of committing a crime. Party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski then says: “Do you want this to happen in Poland as well? Do you want to cease being masters of your own country?”
Leaders have announced two other questions in recent days. One will ask voters for their views on privatizing state-owned enterprises and the other will ask if they support raising the retirement age, which Law and Justice lowered to 60 for women and 65 for men.
The questions are set up to depict the opposition party, Civic Platform, as a threat to the interests of Poles. The pro-business and pro-EU party, which governed from 2007 to 2015, raised the retirement age during its time in power, favored some privatization and signaled a willingness to accept a few thousand refugees before it lost power.
The video takes aim directly at Civic Platform leader Donald Tusk, a former president of the European Council. “Tusk is the greatest threat to our security, he is the greatest threat to Poland’s security,” Morawiecki says. “Let’s not let Tusk — as an envoy of the Brussels elites — demolish security in Poland.”
Europe’s asylum system collapsed eight years ago after well over a million people entered the bloc — most of them fleeing conflict in Syria — and overwhelmed reception capacities in Greece and Italy, in the process sparking one of the EU’s biggest political crises.
The 27 EU nations have bickered ever since over which countries should take responsibility for people arriving without authorization, and whether other members should be obliged to help them cope.
Initially Poland was neither an entry country nor a destination country for migrants and refugees. It became a front-line state two years ago when migrants began crossing from Belarus, something European authorities view as an effort by the Russian ally to generate turmoil in Poland and other European countries.
Poland responded by building a large wall on its border. It has recently increased its military presence on the border fearing an uptick in migration and other possible instability.
As well as disagreements over migration, Law and Justice has long been in conflict with the EU over a perception by the bloc that the Warsaw government has been eroding democratic norms.

Topics: Poland Europe illegal immigrants

At least 2 militants killed after attack on Chinese convoy in Pakistan’s Gwadar

At least two militants were killed on Sunday in Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province, a local government official said.
At least two militants were killed on Sunday in Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province, a local government official said.
At least two militants were killed on Sunday in Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province, a local government official said.
  • Chinese convoy reportedly included bulletproof vehicles, almost two dozen personnel
  • Chinese mission in Karachi issued safety warning following the incident on Sunday. Naimat Khan Karachi
NAIMAT KHAN

KARACHI: At least two militants were killed on Sunday in Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province, a local government official said, after a separatist group carried out an attack on a convoy of Chinese engineers in Beijing-financed Gwadar port. 
The attack on the convoy, which has been claimed by the Balochistan Liberation Army, occurred on Sunday morning and was reportedly followed by hours-long intense gunfight with security forces in the province. 
 “Situation under control. Two terrorists killed, the Chinese are safe. Law enforcement agencies are combing the area,” Hamza Shafqat, Balochistan province’s information secretary, told Arab News via WhatsApp. 
The death toll was also confirmed by Inter-Services Public Relations, the media arm of the Pakistan army, which said that the militants used “small arms and hand grenades.” 
ISPR said there was “no harm to any military or civil persons.” 
Sunday’s attack took place in Gwadar, a strategic location central to the multibillion-dollar China Pakistan Economic Corridor, or CPEC, project, and occurred a day after Pakistan named Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, who is from Balochistan, as the caretaker prime minister. 
The Chinese convoy had carried 23 Chinese personnel and comprised three SUVs and a van, all bulletproof, China’s state media tabloid Global Times said on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.
“An IED exploded during the attack and the van was shot at, creating cracks in the glass,” Global Times wrote on X. 
The Chinese Consulate General in Karachi issued a safety warning following the incident, urging people to maintain high vigilance and strictly control large-scale gatherings due to the “severe security situation.” 
The separatist group BLA said in a statement that four Chinese nationals and nine military personnel were killed and several were injured, while a local source who requested anonymity for security reasons told Arab News that members of the Chinese convoy had been able to escape unharmed from the attack. 
Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, chief minister of Balochistan, condemned the “terrorist firing incident” in Gwadar. 
“The Chief Minister underscored his satisfaction that the incident did not result in any loss of life,” a statement quoting Bizenjo read. “The preservation of enduring peace in the province, including Gwadar, remains a shared commitment of both the public and the institutions.
Three Chinese language teachers and their Pakistani driver were killed in April last year, when a blast that also injured several others ripped through their van near Karachi University’s Confucius Institute. The attack was later claimed by BLA. 

Iowa legislator urges Arab-American state candidates to focus on local issues first

Iowa legislator urges Arab-American state candidates to focus on local issues first
RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: Iowa’s first elected Arab-American legislator, Sami Scheetz, said that he believes candidates who run for statewide offices should focus on local issues and leave Middle East issues to national office-holders.

In many instances, Arab and Muslims elected to local and state office have sought to address or impact foreign policy issues in the Middle East.

But Scheetz, whose mother is Syrian and Palestinian and whose father is white ethnic, is very proud of his Arab-American heritage and culture, which he said has had a long presence in Iowa, a Midwest, mostly farmland, state.

“Having that multicultural background I think was something that was extremely formative in shaping how I viewed the world and how I viewed politics, and through the lens that I view advocacy and organizing,” Scheetz told Arab News.

“I think having that different experience is extremely important to the work that I do at the Iowa House of Representatives. And being elected as the first Arab-American of the House of Representatives, or the legislature in general, here in Iowa, was extremely heartwarming for me. Because we in Cedar Rapids have over a 130-140-year history of a really prominent and really proud Arab-American community. We have the oldest mosque in North America, in Cedar Rapids. And in my legislative district we have an Arab-Christian church that has been around for generations. It is a part of the community here in Cedar Rapids that has been vocal, prominent and a group that I am very, very proud to be a product of.”

Scheetz, whose parents work helping immigrants, added: “Obviously growing up in an Arab household and having Arab relatives, there is no way you can get around not knowing what is going on in the Middle East and hearing a thousand different opinions on what is happening and on which country. It is something that is always in the back of my mind.”

The National Park Service identifies the Mother Mosque in Cedar Rapids, which dates from Feb. 15, 1934, as the first building to house Muslim services in America.

A Democrat, Scheetz was elected in November 2022 to represent the Iowa 78th House District, which has about 60,000 constituents and includes the city of Cedar Rapids. He said that his Arab heritage was not a major campaign issue in Iowa’s legislative race, although it was “extremely important” to him.

Scheetz said that voters he spoke with were first and foremost concerned about local issues in that state election and not on Middle East politics, which he said is something that states should not engage in and should leave to Federal office-holders.

“When I knock on doors and listen to people, even Arab-Americans included, the majority of what I heard about were things that we all talk about on a state level and national level campaign — it was our public education system, it was our health care system. It was at the time record inflation that people were facing and how that was impacting their family’s ability to buy basic things like groceries and gasoline or baby formula for younger parents. Those were the conversations that I was hearing over and over again and that is mostly what I focused on when I was running. It was focused mostly on Iowa in the Iowa legislature,” Scheetz said.

“That was the kind of message that I was discussing and listening to when I talked to voters. Middle East politics; I can argue not just the Middle East but foreign policy in general is not something that is on top of mind for a majority of American voters.”

He said Arab-Americans who do run for legislative seats or even local public offices should make issues that directly impact their constituents and their districts their priority and leave foreign policy to the nationally elected members of Congress and to the president.

“It just shouldn’t be the role of a state legislature to get involved in directly, really important US national security and foreign policy decisions. That is what we elect our Congress people for, our senators, and that is why we elect our president to lead and enact those foreign policy objectives. And there is a host of reasons why different communities including the Arab community should be organizing and activating around these issues,” Scheetz said.

Scheetz won without ever holding prior public office. He graduated from Georgetown University and worked on the re-election campaign of former president, Barack Obama. His experience also includes working to support US President Joe Biden, but he became familiar with many Middle East issues through his family life and while working in Dubai for the US State Department.

“It is an incredible part of my identity that I am extremely proud of. And I am very proud of, like I mentioned earlier, being the first Arab-American in our legislature from the community in Cedar Rapids, that has had such an old and proud Arab-American community,” Scheetz said.

“So, it is something that I think about all the time. It is something I am very proud of. But when it comes to the daily work of the state legislature, big foreign policy issues and issues like the census are not in our purview ... You wouldn’t want the state of Alabama, the state of Iowa and the state of Illinois all having different foreign policies on some of these (Middle East) questions that are extremely important to US National Security and Foreign policy.”

Scheetz criticized the failure of the US Census to identify Arab-Americans but said that they have been a strong presence in Iowa since the 19th century, with Christian and Muslim immigrants initially coming in large waves from Lebanon and Syria.

“It’s more of a federal issue that the United States Congress needs to address because the census is federal. Now that we have more Arab-American representation in Congress, I think hopefully that is something that can get passed,” he said of the absence of an Arab category on the US Census.

But he stressed: “Most foreign policy is in the purview of Congress and the president.”

Scheetz made his comments during an appearance on The Ray Hanania Radio Show, broadcast on the US Arab Radio Network and sponsored by Arab News, the voice of a changing region. The audio podcast of the interview is available at ArabNews.com

You can listen to the radio show’s podcast by visiting ArabNews.com/rayradioshow.

Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazar pin new hope on OIC support

Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazar pin new hope on OIC support
Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazar pin new hope on OIC support

  • Rohingya refugees believe organization can ‘help us more’ as largest platform of Muslim ummah
  • Joint OIC, UN visit seen as ‘positive contribution’ to keeping Rohingya issue at top of global agenda
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazar have sought support from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation as they continue to face uncertainties about their future compounded by a massive cut in UN food rations this year.

Aid for the Rohingya in Bangladesh was cut to $8 per person per month, or 27 cents a day, at the beginning of June. The World Food Programme said a lack of funding had forced it to reduce the rations, first slashed in March from $12 to $10.

The aid cuts are affecting more than 1 million Rohingya people, most of whom had escaped deadly violence and persecution in Myanmar to neighboring Bangladesh during a military crackdown in 2017.

After a recent visit of a joint delegation from the OIC and UN High Commissioner for Refugees, the Rohingya community in Bangladesh believed the OIC could provide them with the support they need.

“We request the OIC and UNHCR to create more funds to ensure enough food for our children until there is a sustainable and dignified repatriation,” Mohammad Zubair, chairman of Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights, told Arab News.

Based in Cox’s Bazar, ARSPH works for the rights and justice of the Rohingya.

“No one can give any guarantee for our future though we have been witnessing frequent visits by international delegations. In this context, as the largest platform of the Muslim ummah, the OIC can help us more since those who are suffering here are the Rohingya Muslims,” Zubair said.

“We are fully dependent on the food aid provided by the World Food Programme. But how could a person survive with only $8 per month?”

Refugees in the camps face a multitude of problems, including malnutrition and domestic violence, which Zubair noted had “significantly increased” in recent weeks.

Mohammed Rezuwan Khan, another Rohingya refugee in Cox’s Bazar, hoped that there would be some changes after the visit of the OIC-UNHCR delegation.

“I hope there should be some changes in our fate, at least it may help to reduce the ongoing funding crisis,” Khan told Arab News.

He also highlighted the issue of repatriation for Rohingya refugees, a process that had made little practical progress despite being on the UN agenda for years.

“I think the Myanmar government will not repatriate all of us,” Khan said. “In this context, third country resettlement can be another sustainable solution to our crisis. The OIC is a big platform and can play a vital role in this process. Third country resettlement will offer us education and livelihood scopes with dignity.”

The visit of the joint delegation was also welcomed by former Bangladesh ambassador to the US, Humayun Kabir, who told Arab News that the trip had helped to keep the Rohingya issue at the top of the global agenda.

“The OIC is already playing a significant role in the diplomatic field for resolving the Rohingya crisis,” Kabir said. “Amid the funding crisis for the Rohingya, there are some potentials that some OIC members can come up with to mitigate the crisis. Here, we can expect more support from Saudi Arabia.

“I think this joint delegation visit is a positive approach as they witnessed the situation on the ground, and it’s a positive contribution to keep the issue vibrant in the global agenda.”

In a statement on Sunday, OIC Assistant Secretary-General Tariq Ali Bakheet called on the international community to show solidarity for the Rohingya.

“The diplomatic track must advance hand in hand with humanitarian efforts to deal with the root causes of the problem and reach a permanent solution to the Rohingya crisis,” he said.

UK urged to speed up eligible Afghans’ relocation with thousands still stuck overseas

Thousands of Afghans eligible to live in the UK are still waiting for relocation two years after their country fell to Taliban.
Thousands of Afghans eligible to live in the UK are still waiting for relocation two years after their country fell to Taliban.
Arab News

Thousands of Afghans eligible to live in the UK are still waiting for relocation two years after their country fell to Taliban.
  • Government criticized as number of applications rejected over 2 years almost doubles in 8 weeks
  • Senior military figures call on prime minister to ‘intervene personally’ 
Arab News

LONDON: Thousands of Afghans eligible to live in the UK are still waiting for relocation two years after their country fell to the Taliban, with an increase in the number of claims rejected in the past few weeks drawing condemnation from senior politicians and military figures.

The Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy applications of at least 18,000 Afghans who worked with British forces remain unresolved, while 3,400 people whose applications have been approved are stuck in Afghanistan or neighboring Pakistan. Just 35 people have been relocated to the UK since December 2022.

Ministers said in 2021 the UK would “shift Heaven and earth” to move vulnerable Afghan allies to Britain.

The Independent said the Ministry of Defence has sped up its processing of applications in a bid to clear the backlog by the end of August. 

Of the 141,000 applications to have been received by the MoD since the scheme’s launch, just 3,527 have been approved. The paper claimed 36,000 ARAP applications had been rejected between the fall of Kabul and June 21 this year, but that in the eight weeks since then, the figure had risen to over 69,000.

In addition, 490 people eligible to come to the UK under a different scheme for at-risk Afghans — the Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme — remain trapped in Pakistan. Many there fear for their futures, stuck in temporary accommodation and with visas set to expire.

The MoD told The Independent it had employed 100 staff dedicated to clearing the backlog, adding it had “made huge improvements in our casework processes and systems.”

But Gen. Lord Richards, former chief of the UK defence staff, called on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to intervene.

He said: “I and many others who had the privilege of serving in Afghanistan alongside our Afghan comrades have been very patient over the last two years, but the confusion and lack of action on the part of government is now beyond the pale and they must resolve this.

“They must now appoint a single minister to grip this disgraceful situation. The prime minister must sort this out personally.”

He was echoed by Gen. Sir Richard Dannatt, the former head of the British Army, who said the process of finding permanent housing for displaced Afghans in the UK needed to be “sped up.”

“It isn’t easy,” he said. “We have to acknowledge that the government and local authorities have a huge housing problem. The system is struggling, but we have a responsibility. Pressure has to be applied on local authorities to find suitable accommodation.”

Gen. Sir John McColl, the former deputy supreme allied commander for Europe, said he and other senior military figures had written to Sunak in July about the “impossible ask” of finding accommodation for Afghans in the UK, but received no reply.

He said: “These are people who fought alongside us, who have been through the very strict ARAP and ACRS tests. These are people who we have a debt to — we have given an undertaking that we will look after them and at the moment we are definitely not doing so.

“As far as I can tell, there is nobody working on it. It’s completely chaotic and what (the government) need is a focus to deliver the plan.”

Labour MP Dan Jarvis, who served with the British Army as a soldier in Afghanistan, told Sunak to “get a grip, get a plan and get these brave men and women to safety.”

Rachel Hopkins, the shadow veterans minister, said: “It’s shameful that thousands of ARAP applications are still to be processed despite the government promising to clear the backlog by the end of this month.”

Many Afghans have also voiced their dismay at the situation, with a former pilot commended as a “patriot” by his Western allies, and who is currently waiting for asylum in the UK, telling The Independent the UK needed to “stick to the covenant” made with Afghan men and women who “fought heroically and sincerely against the common enemy for years.”

A former interpreter stuck in Pakistan told The Independent he was worried for the future of his family as they await the outcome of their application.

He said: “Our Pakistan visas have expired — we cannot go anywhere because of the Pakistani police. Our children have no school or education, we are all jobless and hopeless. The British government make promises but they do not transfer us to the UK.”

A teacher with the British Council said she had been stuck in a hotel in Pakistan for seven months waiting for news.

She said: “I am in a cramped room with no access to education or healthcare. I have no job or income and I have a newborn son, whose life is confined to just one bed. Our visas have expired and we cannot go out for fear the police will send us back to Afghanistan.”

UK Veterans Minister Johnny Mercer told the House of Commons on March 23 that plans for the support of Afghans trapped in Pakistan and abroad would be announced “in due course,” but they have yet to be revealed.

A government spokesperson said: “The UK has made an ambitious and generous commitment to help at-risk people in Afghanistan and, so far, we have brought around 24,600 people to safety, including thousands of people eligible for our Afghan resettlement schemes.

“We continue to honor our commitments to bring eligible Afghans to the UK, and we are issuing new visas to people in Afghanistan and other countries for resettlement here. However, it is vital those arriving have somewhere suitable to stay once they are in the UK, so they can start their new life in the UK.”

Russian warship fires warning shots on cargo ship in Black Sea

Russian warship fires warning shots on cargo ship in Black Sea
Reuters

  • Ukraine and the West say Russia’s steps amount to a de-facto blockade of Ukrainian ports
  • Russia and Ukraine are two of the world’s top agricultural producers
Reuters

MOSCOW: A Russian warship fired warning shots with automatic weapons on Sunday on a Palau-flagged dry cargo ship in the southwestern Black Sea as it made its way toward Ukraine, the Russian defense ministry said.
Russia last month scuppered a UN-brokered grain deal that ensured Ukraine could get its agricultural produce to market via the Black Sea and Moscow cautioned that it would deem all ships heading to Ukrainian waters to be potentially carrying weapons.
Russia said in a statement that its Vasily Bykov patrol ship had fired automatic weapons on the Sukru Okan vessel after the latter’s captain failed to respond to a request to halt for an inspection.
The Sukru Okan was making its way toward the Ukrainian port of Izmail, the defense ministry said. Refinitiv shipping data showed the ship was heading north toward the coast of Bulgaria.
“To forcibly stop the vessel, warning fire was opened from automatic weapons,” the Russian defense ministry said.
The Russian military boarded the vessel with the help of a Ka-29 helicopter.
“After the inspection group completed its work on board, the Sukru Okan continued on its way to the port of Izmail,” the defense ministry said.
Reuters could not immediately reach the vessel or its owners for comment.
Ukraine and the West say Russia’s steps amount to a de-facto blockade of Ukrainian ports that threatens to cut off the flow of wheat and sunflower seeds from Ukraine to world markets.
Ukraine’s response — sea-drone attacks on a Russian oil tanker and a warship at its Novorossiysk naval base, next door to a major grain and oil port — has added to these new dangers for transport in the Black Sea.
Russia and Ukraine are two of the world’s top agricultural producers, and major players in the wheat, barley, maize, rapeseed, rapeseed oil, sunflower seed and sunflower oil markets. Russia is also dominant in the fertilizer market.

