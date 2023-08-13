Hundreds of civilians flee paramilitary onslaught in Darfur

WAD MADANI, Sudan: Attacks by Sudanese paramilitaries on Sunday sent hundreds of civilians fleeing a major city in Darfur, residents said as battles against the regular army intensify in the restive western region.
Darfur as well as Sudan’s capital Khartoum have borne the brunt of nearly four months of fighting between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces or RSF, led by rival generals vying for power.
One resident said that hundreds of people have been displaced from Nyala, Sudan’s second largest city and capital of South Darfur state, where “rockets are falling on houses.”
The war erupted in Khartoum on April 15 between the forces of army chief Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and his former deputy, RSF commander Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo.
At least 3,900 people have been killed nationwide, according to a conservative estimate by the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project.
More than 4 million people have been uprooted from their homes, according to the UN refugee agency.
Witnesses said on Sunday that RSF paramilitaries had attacked Nyala with “dozens of military vehicles” and that “hundreds of residents are fleeing intense artillery fire.”
The vast region of Darfur has a bloody history.
It is where Sudan’s former President Omar Bashir in 2003 unleashed Arab tribal militia in a scorched-earth campaign to quash a rebellion against perceived inequalities.
It is a stronghold of the RSF which emerged from the Janjaweed militia that had spearheaded Bashir’s deadly onslaught.
Fighting in the latest conflict has concentrated on El-Geneina, the capital of West Darfur state, where the UN suspects that crimes against humanity have been committed.
Several sources allege there have been massacres of civilians and ethnically motivated killings in Darfur, attributed to paramilitary forces and allied militias.
Researchers at Yale University in the US say that at least 27 villages in Darfur have been razed to the ground by the RSF and its allies since April.
“The ferocity and volume of the violence at least equals the genocide in 2003-2004,” said Nathaniel Raymond of the Humanitarian Research Lab at the Yale School of Public Health.
“The RSF and allied militias are moving methodically and quickly without impediment. They chose the time and place and attack to liquidate civilian communities,” he said.
Fighting was also reported on Sunday in Khartoum’s battle-scarred sister city of Omdurman just across the Nile, where one resident reported “artillery fire.”
BERLIN: A German lawmaker said on Sunday she was detained for several hours when entering Turkiye earlier this month based on social media posts she made in 2019, adding that she would still travel to Turkiye and speak her mind about its government.
Goekay Akbulut, a Bundestag member for far-left Die Linke party, was detained in Antalya airport on Aug. 3 after an arrest warrant was issued by the Turkish public prosecutor for alleged “terror propaganda,” she said.
Germany is home to the world’s largest Turkish diaspora community, but relations between Berlin and Ankara have been strained in recent years by German criticism of President Tayyip Erdogan’s crackdown on suspected opponents after a failed coup in 2016 and Turkiye’s military offensive against Kurdish militia in Syria in 2019.
Akbulut, a Turkiye-born German citizen of Kurdish heritage, was released after making contact with the German foreign ministry, she said. Turkish authorities were not immediately available to comment.
Akbulut has criticized the Turkish government for “waging a brutal war against the Kurdish population inside and outside its borders,” according to her official website.
“I will travel to #Tuerkei in October again as part of the delegation trip of the German-Turkish Parliamentary Group and, as always, will not mince my words: #FreeThemAll,” she said in a post on social media platform X on Sunday.
It was not clear exactly what she was referring to, nor which social media posts she believed triggered the Turkish arrest warrant.
The German embassy in Ankara and the consulate in Antalya were in contact with lawmaker, a source at the German foreign ministry told Reuters.
Akbulut, 40, has called for the lifting of a German ban on the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which is considered a terrorist group by the European Union and the United States.
DUBAI: The Middle East and North Africa region is experiencing a “youth bulge,” which occurs when young people make up a disproportionately large percentage of the population.
Although the crest of the demographic wave is believed to have passed in most Arab countries, the population of young people in the region as a whole is expected to reach 65 million by the end of 2030. Whether the countries concerned will be able to harness what remains of this phenomenon, however, is an open question.
The phrase “demography is destiny,” often attributed to the 19th-century French philosopher Auguste Comte, underscores the importance of demography to the development of everything from communities and nations to political economies.
A youth bulge can become a “demographic dividend” if the swelling ranks of working-age young men and women can be employed in productive activities, raising the level of average income per capita.
However, if most of the adults entering working age cannot find jobs and earn a satisfactory income, the frustrations resulting from high youth unemployment could grow into a security challenge.
Be it in the Arab world or any other region, a large youth population is therefore a mixed blessing when it comes to employment and educational opportunities, economic growth, and social and political stability.
According to a 2022 World Bank report, “Jobs undone: Reshaping the role of governments toward markets and workers in the Middle East and North Africa,” one in three (32 percent) of young people aged 15 to 24 in the MENA region are unemployed and not engaged in education or training.
In fact, the region’s young workers face the highest unemployment rates in the world, averaging 26 percent, reaching 30 percent in Algeria and Tunisia, 40 percent in Jordan, and surpassing 50 percent in Libya.
“The landscape in the MENA region varies a lot from country to country, with some being very much ahead in addressing labor-market issues and many others lagging behind,” Roberto D’Ambrosio, CEO of Axiory Global, told Arab News.
This makes the youth employability issue “a very difficult one to tackle, turning a great advantage and asset, which is represented by a very high percentage of young people, into de-facto a liability.”
D’Ambrosio pointed to “bureaucratic hurdles and rigid labor-market regulations” as factors that often hinder job creation and discourage private investment, making it difficult for young people to find work.
“In the most affected countries the main reason for youth unemployment is to be found in insufficient economic growth and diversification, in excessive bureaucracy and short-sighted protectionist policies, which along with some level of local hurdles, make it difficult for foreign-led investment to consider engaging those jurisdictions.”
Other challenges include a mismatch between education and the job market, and the types of employment on offer.
For example, informal employment is estimated to be as high as 77 percent of the total figure in Morocco, 69 percent in Egypt, 64 percent in the occupied Palestinian territories of West Bank and Gaza. By contrast, the rate is as low as 16 percent in Bahrain.
Informal employment often refers, among other cohorts, to domestic workers, street vendors, waste pickers and home-based workers such as garment makers, who are neither taxed nor monitored by the government.
“Informal employment lacks the same investment in talent and equal benefits as formal jobs,” Sonia Ben Jaafar, CEO of Abdulla Al-Ghurair Foundation, told Arab News.
Another critical issue in the data concerns women, accounting for just 20 percent of the MENA workforce, making it the lowest in the world. “Gender disparity is one of the many reasons a lot of young female youth are not a part of the existing workforce,” she said.
Not every MENA country is struggling to boost employment opportunities. Successful strategies in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, for instance, are helping these countries to diversify their economies beyond oil, invest in innovation hubs, and prioritize educational reforms that align with job-market needs.
“Emiratization policies have also shown some promising results, with more than 50,000 Emiratis joining the private sector in 2023 alone — exceeding the strategy’s expectations and broadening avenues for the workforce,” Ben Jaafar said.
It is no secret that many MENA economies rely disproportionately on extractive industries such as oil and gas, which experts believe is a major reason for the currently limited supply of employment opportunities beyond these sectors and government-backed entities.
“Economic diversification is crucial to creating a range of employment opportunities for the youth,” D’Ambrosio said. “This is being addressed with the deployment of massive investment in countries such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE.”
For example, Saudi Vision 2030 includes initiatives to reduce youth unemployment by boosting private-sector growth, promoting an entrepreneurial culture, expanding vocational and technical training, and encouraging investment in a range of new industries.
Similarly, the UAE’s National Program for Emiratization aims to increase the participation of nationals in the workforce and offers training and development programs to enhance the employability of Emirati youth.
“The UAE has become a very attractive jurisdiction for skilled and experienced professionals from North America, Europe and Asia,” D’Ambrosio said. “As time passes, such skills and experiences will be passed on to the local workforce, allowing greater employability of UAE nationals and residents.”
Additionally, the UAE and Qatar have sought to position themselves as international education hubs by attracting reputable institutions to establish schools and colleges. For the wider region, however, educational inequality remains a problem.
Nidhal Guessoum, professor of physics, astronomy and space science at the American University of Sharjah, believes the MENA region’s education sector is struggling to keep pace with rapid technological developments.
“People then fall victim to those developments. New graduates, dropouts and employees who are laid off because their jobs are no longer needed. And with the coming of age of artificial intelligence and its replacement of human workers, this trend will continue and accelerate,” he told Arab News.
“The education system in our region is notoriously sluggish and resistant to changes, yet we still focus on teaching content and ‘knowledge’ rather than skills, methods and possibilities.”
To help resolve this problem, Guessoum says governments must assemble standing committees of experts to constantly review trends in the world economy and advise on modifications to national curricula and industry.
Failure to adapt will only swell the ranks of unemployed young people as their skills fall short of current and future industrial requirements. According to Axiory Global’s D’Ambrosio, “there seems to be insufficient demand from regional organizations to employ those young people seeking employment.”
This translates into more young people joining the hunt for jobs, making it even more challenging for them to stand out individually to potential employers and secure a decent wage.
A 2019 report published by the IMF found that in most regions of the world, the duration of unemployment is shorter for young people than for adults, reflecting the natural tendency of youth to move between jobs more frequently.
However, in most MENA countries, youth unemployment appears to be the result of waiting for the right job. This means periods of unemployment may be longer on average, especially for educated youth, who may require more time to find a good job to match their skills.
“This is an important point, because it is the duration of unemployment, rather than its occurrence, that is most detrimental to human capital accumulation,” the IMF report said.
Placing the MENA ‘youth bulge’ approaches in perspective, Ben Jaafar said regional leaders are pivoting to more sustainable solutions that promote inclusion and create skill sets that are more fluid and flexible to match a changing economy.
“We are already starting to see policy shifts with respect to diversifying education-to-work pathways, as seen by the UAE Ministry of Education, which has already been open with its welcoming of online modality and consideration of stackable courses,” she said.
However, schools and colleges need to be equipped to implement engaging upskilling programs and initiatives that go beyond mere “employability.” Only then will young people be able to leverage their technical skills within various industries, Ben Jaafar said.
“To do this, we should not reduce educational leaders to job-certification professionals. They are cultivating a generation of critical thinkers to solve serious problems with our climate, our industry, our social connections, and all those pieces of our society that are at risk.”
Across the Arab world, she said, the youth unemployment problem is “complex and multifaceted,” a result of several external factors besides weak education systems.
The saving grace, according to Ben Jaafar, is that the current generation of young adults has the privilege of technological advancements and a variety of resources to guide their decisions.
“They realize the importance of education and want to succeed in life,” she said. “But they require proper guidance and pathways to be successful and be able to give back to the community.”
HAIFA: Members of Israel’s Arab minority fear they will bear the brunt of the hard-right government’s judicial overhaul, but have remained largely on the margins of a raging debate over the sweeping changes.
Israelis have rallied weekly since the controversial reform package was announced in January by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ruling coalition, dubbed “the worst ever” by Samira Kanaan Khalaylah, 57, who lives in the northern Arab town of Majd Al-Krum.
Arab or Palestinian citizens of Israel, who make up around 20 percent of the population, are already “on the sidelines” of Israeli society and politics, said Khalaylah, a school secretary.
Moves by the coalition — which includes extreme-right leaders with a history of anti-Arab rhetoric — to restrict judicial oversight of government decisions and to weaken watchdogs “will be very bad for us,” she said.
Israeli protesters have staged mass demonstrations against the government’s legislative agenda they view as a threat to democracy.
But Arabs have been largely absent from these rallies, often heavy with Israeli flags which some find alienating.
They have organized their own rallies calling for equality.
The broader protest movement has been spearheaded by activists and army reservists largely unwilling to highlight messages relating to the plight of the Arab minority or of Palestinians, fearing it would harm their cause in the eyes of Israel’s Jewish majority.
In the northern city of Haifa, Arab demonstrators have rallied in relatively small numbers, carrying banners against the legal overhaul and demanding rights.
Yousef Jabareen, a lawyer and former lawmaker, said the proposals might hand the government “authoritarian powers” which threaten Arab citizens and their elected representatives.
With limited oversight, “the right wing will have ... broader powers,” said Jabareen.
The first key clause of the reform package passed through parliament on July 24, amending the “reasonableness” clause which was used by the Supreme Court to overturn government decisions deemed unconstitutional.
The court is set to hear petitions against the legal change in September.
Other proposals include handing the government a greater say in the appointment of judges and downgrading the status of legal advisers attached to ministries.
Netanyahu’s government which took office late last year has been set on expanding settlements in annexed east Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank, both seized in the Six-Day War of 1967.
“The extreme right wants to get rid of” the few objections “presented by the Supreme Court against settlement projects,” Jabareen said.
Leah Tsemel, a lawyer who has represented many Palestinians in Israeli courts, said multiple rulings have failed to protect minority rights even before the “reasonableness” amendment.
The Supreme Court has upheld the 2018 Nation State Law which enshrined Israel’s primary status as a state for Jews and downgraded Arabic as an official language.
The court has also signed off on handing east Jerusalem properties to settler organizations who hold deeds proving past Jewish ownership, prompting the eviction of Palestinian residents.
Tsemel noted the court had failed to recognize Palestinians’ ownership claims over properties in west Jerusalem.
The court has ruled “in favor of the state or settlement associations, and ignored the ‘reasonableness’ argument,” she said.
Studies by leading rights groups have concluded that Israel’s legal system and policies amount to apartheid, which Israel denies.
The Haifa-based Mossawa Center advocacy group has warned the judicial overhaul will only worsen “the rights violations of the Arab minority” and further the occupation of Palestinian territories.
Despite widespread reservations concerning Israel’s legal system, there had been “hope in Palestinian society that the court will intervene in unreasonable government decisions,” said Mossawa’s director, Jafar Farah.
He said the erosion of the court’s powers will “deepen institutional corruption,” affecting both Arab and Jewish Israelis.
But the minority wields far less political power, with an independent Arab party only once being part of a coalition government, in 2021-22.
With parliament now in recess until Oct. 15, Netanyahu has said the door remains open for talks with his detractors.
But after his allies pressed ahead with the July vote — which opposition lawmakers boycotted — protesters have vowed to stay on the streets as hopes for a compromise fade.
AL-MUKALLA: Yemeni teachers have gone on strike in Houthi-controlled areas as outrage grows over the militia’s failure to pay public employees.
In a rare public protest, teachers in Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, and other major cities skipped classes to pressure the Houthis to pay their salaries, which they have not received for seven years.
Teachers Club, an umbrella organization for teachers in Houthi-controlled areas, said in a series of statements that the teachers decided to strike after learning that senior Houthi leaders in the Supreme Political Council, ministers, MPs, and public employees at ministries of electricity and water, among others, are paid.
On Sunday, the club conformed the strike and said that the Houthis had begun abducting teachers and dismissing others in order to push them not to walk out.
The teachers said that the Houthis approved an “emergency timetable” that includes replacing striking teachers with others who can teach courses over a short period of time.
According to the Houthi plan, “instead of 16, a physics teacher will teach only four classes every month.”
Thousands of government employees in Houthi-controlled areas have not been paid since late 2016 when the militia refused to deliver state income to the Central Bank in Aden in protest of its relocation from Sanaa.
Despite collecting billions of Yemeni riyals from state entities and other sources, the Houthis refused to pay public employees and insisted that the Yemeni government in Aden do so.
The Houthis responded to the walkout by kidnapping teachers, including a union head named Mohsen Al-Dar, questioning others at security facilities, and accusing them of working for the internationally recognized government and the Arab coalition.
Abu Zaid Al-Kumaim, head of the Teachers Union, said that he received “painful” accounts of unpaid teachers committing suicide or breaking up with their spouses because they were unable to feed their children or pay rent.
Al-Kumaim shared on his Facebook page a message from an unpaid teacher of three decades, who lives with one kidney and has two ill children, complaining that the Houthis labeled him and other teachers who demanded their salaries as supporters of their opponents.
“Does anyone who demands his salary suddenly become a mercenary and on the side of aggression? Isn’t it my right, as a 33-year teacher, to get my small wage so that I and my children can live?” He said in his letter.
On Sunday, Al-Kumaim told Arab News that 80 to 100 percent of teachers complied with the union’s strike call and that the Houthis had released the abducted teachers.
Yemeni activists and journalists voiced their support for the striking teachers and demanded that the Houthis compensate them so that classes could recommence. Journalist Jameel Mofereh slammed the Houthis for insisting that Yemeni public employees seek payment from Saudi Arabia.
“Because you (Houthis) are an authority, you are accountable not just to us but also to God for people under your charge. Do not tell me that I expect my salaries from Saudi Arabia,” Mofereh said.
Abdul Wahab Qatran, a Sanaa-based legal activist, also demanded that the Houthis compensate striking teachers and cease intimidating them.
“Pay the salary of Yemen’s teachers. Your pathetic attempts to instil terror among the Teachers Club will fail,” he said on Twitter.
According to Yemeni government estimates, the Houthis have amassed 4.62 trillion Yemeni riyals ($18.45 billion) from taxes, customs, zakat, oil, mobile companies, and the sale of Iranian-imported gas since the UN-brokered ceasefire went into effect in early 2022.
The proceeds are more than sufficient to compensate public employees in areas under Houthi control, the government said.
AMMAN: A drone carrying crystal meth that was flying into Jordan from Syria on Sunday was shot down by the Jordanian military, Petra news agency reported.
The state agency said in a statement the drone was “taken control of and downed,” citing a source within the Jordanian armed forces.
The source added that the seized items were transferred to the “competent authorities.”
War-torn Syria has become a hub for a multi-billion-dollar drugs trade, with Jordan a main transit route for a Syrian-made amphetamine known as Captagon.
The Jordanian military has previously downed drones from Syria carrying narcotics or weapons but has rarely identified seized drugs as crystal meth.
Military and security officials from Jordan and Syria have met to discuss ways to curb the growing smuggling problem. Despite pledges by Damascus, Jordan says it has not seen any real attempt to clamp down on the illicit trade.
In an interview last week, Syrian President Bashar Assad denied Syria's role in the drug trade, saying that ending narcotics smuggling was a common interest that Syria shares with Arab countries.
* With Reuters
