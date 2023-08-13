Pochettino pleased with new-look Chelsea on ‘unbelievable’ Premier League return

You are here

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge Stadium in London, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. (AP)
Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge Stadium in London, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. (AP)
Updated 13 August 2023
AFP

  • Pochettino took over a side that had finished 12th last season - Chelsea’s lowest finishing position since 1994
AFP

LONDON: Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino said he was disappointed just to take a point from his opening match in charge after his side came from behind to draw 1-1 with Liverpool on Sunday.
The visitors settled into the new season quicker at Stamford Bridge and could have been out of sight inside the first 30 minutes.
Mohamed Salah hit the crossbar before teeing up Luis Diaz to open the scoring.
Salah then saw a second goal ruled out after a VAR review for offside.
But the momentum swung back Chelsea’s way after debutant Axel Disasi equalized eight minutes before half-time.
VAR intervened once more to deny the Blues a second when Ben Chilwell scored and the home side wasted a series of chances to secure three points after the break.
Pochettino took over a side that had finished 12th last season — Chelsea’s lowest finishing position since 1994.
And the Argentine believes they will only improve as the season goes on.
“Fantastic way to start the season, unbelievable game,” said Pochettino, who previously managed Southampton and Tottenham in the Premier League.
“Overall I think we deserve a little bit more. We feel pleased and at the same time disappointed.
“That is only the beginning and I am so pleased with the performance of the players.”
Chelsea and Liverpool have spent recent days battling for the signing of Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo for a Premier League record fee.
Liverpool had a £110 million ($140 million) offer for the Ecuadorian accepted by the Seagulls, but the player appears to be holding out for Chelsea and Brighton to agree a fee.
“If we want to be a contender we need to improve in all areas,” added Pochettino.
“It’s time to work all together, once the transfer window closes, to find the best dynamic. This result makes us believe, that is why I am positive.”
Liverpool are in even more desperate need of midfield reinforcements after losing captain Jordan Henderson and Fabinho to the wave of players heading to the Saudi Pro League.
After a bright start, the Reds’ defense was easily picked apart with an attack-minded midfield offering little protection.
“The start was pretty convincing,” said Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp. “We scored two wonderful goals, one was disallowed for an offside.
“We opened up the door for Chelsea, we lost the ball in moments where it was difficult to prepare for it. It gave the game a different direction, so we were not in control of the game.”
However, Klopp insisted he is still “really looking forward” to the season ahead.
Liverpool are aiming to bounce back after missing out on Champions League qualification last season for the first time in seven years.
“Today didn’t decide where our season will go, it’s just important information,” added Klopp. “This team deserve so much trust, they will go for it!”

Australia’s Cameron Smith captures LIV Golf Bedminster crown

Australia’s Cameron Smith captures LIV Golf Bedminster crown
Updated 46 min 6 sec ago
AFP

Australia’s Cameron Smith captures LIV Golf Bedminster crown

Australia’s Cameron Smith captures LIV Golf Bedminster crown
  • The 29-year-old from Brisbane finished 54 holes at the New Jersey layout on 12-under 201 with India’s Anirban Lahiri a distant second
  • LIV Golf title is the third for Smith, a six-time winner on the US PGA Tour before jumping last year to the Saudi-backed upstart series
Updated 46 min 6 sec ago
AFP

BEDMINSTER, New Jersey: Australia’s Cameron Smith, last year’s British Open champion, fired a three-under-par 68 on Sunday for a blowout victory at the LIV Golf League event at Trump National Bedminster.
The 29-year-old from Brisbane finished 54 holes at the New Jersey layout on 12-under 201 with India’s Anirban Lahiri a distant second, seven strokes adrift.
“That was a good day,” Smith said. “I’m looking forward to a couple weeks with the clubs down.”
Smith moved atop LIV’s season points list with the victory.
“That was the goal since the start of the year, to at least be up there with a shot at it with one tournament to go. Ticking the box in that department this week.”
Smith, a six-time winner on the US PGA Tour before jumping last year to the Saudi-backed upstart series, captured his third career LIV Golf title, having taken last year’s Chicago trophy and last month’s London crown.
There was little suspense after Phil Mickelson’s challenge faded early.
Smith began the final round with a four-stroke lead over six-time major winner Mickelson but opened with a bogey.
After Smith and Mickelson made bogeys at the third hole, the Aussie saw his lead trimmed to two when Mickelson birdied the par-3 fourth.
Smith boosted his lead with a birdie at the sixth and Mickelson plunked two in the water at the par-3 seventh on his way to a quintuple-bogey 8 that dropped the 53-year-old US left-hander eight adrift — leaving Smith five ahead of the field with 11 to play.
Smith reeled off three birdies in a row starting at the par-5 eighth, stretching his lead to seven strokes, and cruised from there.
Ripper GC, captained by Smith, won the team competition on 20-under, defeating Crushers and Stinger by 11 strokes.
 

How Saudi cricket can emulate the transformation of the football landscape in the Kingdom

How Saudi cricket can emulate the transformation of the football landscape in the Kingdom
Updated 13 August 2023
Shaguf Altaf

How Saudi cricket can emulate the transformation of the football landscape in the Kingdom

How Saudi cricket can emulate the transformation of the football landscape in the Kingdom
  • The country’s central location between Europe and Asia makes it an ideal location for a cricket league
Updated 13 August 2023
Shaguf Altaf

RIYADH: Amidst an electrifying atmosphere, the 2023-24 season of the Roshn Saudi League roared into life last Friday, igniting a fervor unparalleled in its history.

After recruiting one of the most followed footballers in the world, Cristiano Ronaldo, last season, the Saudi League took huge strides by further recruiting an abundance of international talent.

The Roshn Saudi League has experienced a significant overhaul, characterized by the introduction of high-profile players and an overall transformation that has garnered global attention. As Saudi cricket seeks to expand its horizons and enhance its global standing, it can draw valuable insights from the successful changes implemented in football.

It is an undeniable truth that cricket in Saudi Arabia pales in comparison to the soaring popularity of football. However, the Kingdom is home to over 6 million expats who hail from cricketing nations. Furthermore, cricket has had a long tradition within the Kingdom with some local cricketing bodies being in existence for over thirty years. Capitalizing on the current sports frenzy in Saudi Arabia, Saudi cricket stands poised to seize the moment and deliver a much-needed, exemplary product that surpasses all expectations.

Saudi cricket has already made headlines around the world when the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation teased a proposed franchise-based cricket league, which the Guardian called “(potentially) the world’s most lucrative Twenty20 tournament.” 

ICC Chairman Greg Barclay was also asked about the proposed league and said: “Given their advance into sport more generally, cricket would work quite well for Saudi Arabia. They’re pretty keen to invest in sport and given their regional presence, cricket would seem a pretty obvious one to pursue.”

The Roshn Saudi League's decision to bring in high-profile foreign players has had a significant impact on elevating the league’s profile and attracting a global audience.

Currently, the league is being broadcast in over 170 countries. Saudi cricket can learn from this approach by actively exploring opportunities to recruit international talent to play in a competitive local environment. The introduction of renowned cricket players from around the world would not only enhance the quality of matches but also generate greater interest and excitement among global fans. Saudi Arabia’s strategic location could also help in attracting international players and audiences to a Saudi Cricket League.

The country’s central location between Europe and Asia makes it an ideal location for a cricket league, with easy access for players and fans from both continents.

Infrastructure development is a critical aspect of any sport’s growth, and Saudi cricket can draw inspiration from the Roshn Saudi League’s investment in state-of-the-art stadiums and training facilities. To facilitate the growth of sport in the Kingdom, the Public Investment Fund established SRJ Sports Investments on Aug. 6, 2023, a sports investment company aiming to accelerate the development of the sports sector in Saudi Arabia and the broader Middle East and North Africa region.

This strategic move signifies a strong commitment to sports, including cricket, and provides opportunities for investment in infrastructure, player development, and marketing initiatives. The establishment of SRJ Sports Investments can serve as a catalyst for the growth and expansion of Saudi cricket, enabling the SACF to tap into the expertise and resources required to propel it to new heights. The availability of top-notch infrastructure would not only enhance the playing experience but also position Saudi Arabia as an attractive destination for hosting domestic and international cricket tournaments.

Marketing and promotion also play a crucial role in building a fan base and generating interest in any sport. The Roshn Saudi League’s successful marketing strategies can serve as a blueprint for Saudi cricket. Leveraging digital platforms, social media, and strategic collaborations with influencers and media outlets can significantly enhance the visibility of Saudi cricket, both domestically and internationally. By effectively marketing Saudi cricket, showcasing its unique offerings, and engaging with fans, the SACF can create a strong and passionate community of supporters, driving increased participation and interest in the sport.

In non-cricketing nations, where the sport may be relatively unfamiliar to the general population, effective marketing becomes essential to pique interest, generate awareness, and build a fan base. The US and Canada have made significant strides in this regard, employing comprehensive marketing campaigns for their respective leagues; that showcased the excitement, athleticism, and entertainment value of T20 cricket.

Replicating the transformation witnessed in the Roshn Saudi League within Saudi cricket is a complex process that requires time and strategic planning.

While it is challenging to provide an exact timeline, it is reasonable to expect significant progress within the next few years, if the SACF continues its initiatives on cricket. The blueprint given by the Roshn Saudi League allows for the implementation of key initiatives such as foreign player recruitment, infrastructure development, marketing campaigns, and partnerships, all of which will also contribute to the growth and maturation of Saudi cricket.

Powerboater Rashed Al-Qemzi ready for big test after tough day in Lithuania

Powerboater Rashed Al-Qemzi ready for big test after tough day in Lithuania
Updated 13 August 2023
Arab News

Powerboater Rashed Al-Qemzi ready for big test after tough day in Lithuania

Powerboater Rashed Al-Qemzi ready for big test after tough day in Lithuania
  • Team Abu Dhabi’s triple world champion in mood for new title challenge
Updated 13 August 2023
Arab News

 

Team Abu Dhabi’s triple world champion in mood for new title challenge

Arab News

KLAIPEDA, Lithuania: Team Abu Dhabi’s Rashed Al-Qemzi faces another stern test in Sunday’s powerboating Grand Prix of Lithuania as he launches his bid for a fourth drivers’ title in the 2023 UIM F2 World Championship.

Driving a new DAC in the opening round of the series, Al-Qemzi had to be content with fourth place in qualifying, as Monaco’s Giacomo Sacchi snatched pole position ahead of Estonian rookie Stefan Arand and Norway’s Tobias Munthe-Kaas.

On a day characterized by hazardous conditions, with the boats at times bouncing over waves stirred by the wind, Team Abu Dhabi’s Mansoor Al-Mansoori qualified in sixth place from the qualifying shoot-out.

Al-Qemzi, who scored Grand Prix victories in Lithuania in 2017 and 2019 on the way to two of his world titles, will now look to summon up a big challenge from the race start to give himself the chance of another victory.

It was always going to be a difficult day to start the new season, with the race organizers being forced to move the course away from the harshest conditions in Klaipeda, a city on the Baltic Sea.

With the rough waters troubling all the drivers and making racing very much a test of nerve, Al-Qemzi set the fastest time in the first qualifying session ahead of Mette Bjerknaes and team-mate Al-Mansoori.

In conditions showing no sign of easing, Al-Mansoori and Al-Qemzi moved into the six-boat qualifying shoot-out in fourth and fifth spots as Arand went quickest from Munthe-Kaas and Sacchi.

Half of the way through the final qualifying session Al-Qemzi held the fastest time, before losing it after a yellow flag briefly halted proceedings because of a problem with the timing system.

Team Abu Dhabi have embarked on the new season driven by optimism and determination, Al-Qemzi looking to add to his three F2 crowns, and Al-Mansoori also aiming for the top spot following his third-place overall finish in last year’s championship.

With a mix of heavy experience and rising talent, including seven drivers making their F2 debuts, the starting line-up was reduced to 18 boats when Lithuanian newcomer Egidijus Dagilis failed to pass scrutineering.

Winds churning up high rollers made the free practice session a battle of the brave, and Al-Qemzi and Al-Mansoori were third and fourth fastest as Sacchi set the early pace from three-time former F2 champion, Britain’s Colin Jelf.

Saudi Toyota Championship 2023 hill climb highlights Kingdom’s thriving motorsport talent

Saudi Toyota Championship 2023 hill climb highlights Kingdom’s thriving motorsport talent
Updated 13 August 2023
Arab News

Saudi Toyota Championship 2023 hill climb highlights Kingdom’s thriving motorsport talent

Saudi Toyota Championship 2023 hill climb highlights Kingdom’s thriving motorsport talent
Updated 13 August 2023
Arab News

AL-BAHA: The much-anticipated second round of the Hill Climb Championship, part of the Saudi Toyota Championship 2023, concluded Saturday amid high spirits at the heights of Prince Mishari bin Saud Park, in Bani Hassan governorate, Al-Baha region.

The championship saw driver Fadi Hammadeh secure first place, followed by runners-up Jean Lahoud and Saeed Zaki Almouri, who finished second and third respectively.

The event was organized and overseen by the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation in collaboration with the Ministry of Sports and the Emirate of Al-Baha region.

In the ranking of categories, the G1 category was dominated by Abdulaziz Majed Al-Fudhaili, with Sultan Saeed Abu Nab and Alwaleed Zaki Mahmoud trailing behind him.

The G2 category witnessed Ali Mohammed Alkhudhayr bagging first place ahead of Sultan Jalal Al-Deen Hamdi and Hisham Badiea Al-Badiea.

In contrast, the G3 category saw Mubarak Ali Al-Zbidi taking the top spot, followed by Abdulaziz Abdul Rahman Al-Ramih and Mostafa Ahmed Elberjawi.

The G4 category was won by Rabih Moayad Al-Awar, with Sultan Thamer Kayello and Mohammed Abdul Rahman Al-Sheryan securing second and third positions. 

Jean Lahoud topped the G5 category in front of Faisal Soufyan Alkabbani and Ahmed Jamal Abdelhady, and Fadi Yousef Hammadeh topped the G6 category, followed by Saeed Zaki Almouri and Zakaria Silwan.

Finally, Reem Thamer Al-Aboud clinched first place in the Women’s Cup, ahead of Jalah Faisal Al-Ghalib and Hadeel Malik Khan.

Smith leads by 4; Rippers and Stingers tied at LIV Golf Bedminster

Smith leads by 4; Rippers and Stingers tied at LIV Golf Bedminster
Updated 13 August 2023
Arab News

Smith leads by 4; Rippers and Stingers tied at LIV Golf Bedminster

Smith leads by 4; Rippers and Stingers tied at LIV Golf Bedminster
  • HyFlyers GC Captain Phil Mickelson is tied for second heading into the final round
Updated 13 August 2023
Arab News

BEDMINSTER, NJ: Cameron Smith will take a four-shot lead into Sunday’s final round at LIV Golf Bedminster. Considering the difficulty of the course and Smith’s current form, catching the Ripper GC captain will be a huge challenge for the rest of the field.

But Smith, who won LIV Golf London last month and is seeking his third LIV Golf victory, is taking nothing for granted.

“It’s nice to have it,” he said after shooting a 4-under 67 on Saturday to finish at 9 under through the first two rounds. “I wouldn’t say it’s close to in the bag yet. There was a couple of tee shots out there where it gets pretty narrow, and if the driver is getting whirly, you’re hitting 3 off the tee. About as comfortable as I can be at a course like this.”

One of his closest pursuers is HyFlyers GC Captain Phil Mickelson, who also shot 67 and is tied for second with Stinger GC’s Dean Burmester at 9 under. Those three will be in the leaders group — and for Mickelson, it’s the first time in his 18 regular-season LIV Golf starts that he’ll play in the final group on a Sunday. The T2 position is his best after any LIV Golf round.

“It would mean a lot to me to win one of these events,” said the 53-year-old Mickelson, seeking his first professional win since the 2021 PGA Championship. “I am really trying hard. That’s a strong goal of mine. I'm working really hard to do it.

“This is a great stepping-stone for me to build on and to have that opportunity tomorrow, and we’ll see how it goes tomorrow.”

Although Smith has a healthy advantage on the individual leaderboard, the team competition at Bedminster is tight. Ripper GC and Stinger GC are tied at 11 under, with RangeGoats GC at 7 under and HyFlyers at 6 under.

LIV Golf has never had a team playoff in its history, but Sunday’s battle promises to be close. Smith’s Rippers are looking for their first team victory, having come in second in London. Last week at Greenbrier, Ripper failed to finish inside the top 8 that receive points for the season-long competition.

“I think collectively as a team we’ve all been trying to just work a little bit harder the last couple of months,” Smith said. “Not really do anything different, just put our heads down, and you can see it kind of flourishing there a little bit.

“Last week wasn’t our greatest week, but it’s good to see us at the top of the that leaderboard again, and it gives me motivation to go out there and shoot another low one tomorrow.”

The Stingers finished third at Greenbrier and will be looking for their sixth podium finish of the season. The South African team could move into second place in the season-long standings behind 4Aces GC, depending on how Torque GC fares on Sunday.

“Tomorrow if we can get a team win, then everyone is going to shave their head,” Burmester said, “so I’m excited for that.”

Meanwhile, the excitement level for the final group will definitely be high, given that Mickelson has always drawn huge support from fans in the area. Seeing him in contention in the final round will only increase their enthusiasm.

“I love playing in the New York/New Jersey metropolitan area,” Mickelson said. “The people have been great to me here, and I feel good hitting some good shots and shooting some good scores.”

Smith expects a vocal crowd to follow the leaders.

“I don’t mind a rowdy crowd,” he said. “I actually quite enjoy it.”

Here are the standings and counting scores for Saturday’s second round of the team competition at LIV Golf Bedminster. The three best scores from each team count in every round for their total team score. The team with the lowest cumulative score after three rounds wins the team title.

T1. RIPPER GC (-11): Cameron Smith 67, Marc Leishman 69, Matt Jones 70 (Rd. 2 score: -7)

T1. STINGER GC (-11): Louis Oosthuizen 68, Dean Burmester 68, Branden Grace 69 (Rd. 2 score: -8)

3. RANGEGOATS GC (-7): Bubba Watson 69, Thomas Pieters 69, Talor Gooch 70 (Rd. 2 score: -5)

4. HYFLYERS GC (-6): Phil Mickelson 67, James Piot 70, Brendan Steele 72 (Rd. 2 score: -4)

5. CRUSHERS GC (-5): Anirban Lahiri 64, Paul Casey 72, Bryson DeChambeau 73 (Rd. 2 score: -4)

6. 4ACES GC (-3): Patrick Reed 70, Peter Uihlein 70, Pat Perez, 73 (Rd. 2 score: Even)

7. FIREBALLS GC (-2): Carlos Ortiz 70, Sergio Garcia 70, Eugenio Chacarra 71 (Rd. 2 score: -2)

8. CLEEKS GC (+2): Richard Bland 70, Graeme McDowell 71, Martin Kaymer 73 (Rd. 2 score: +1)

9. TORQUE GC (+3): David Puig 70, Mito Pereira 71, Joaquin Niemann 72 (Rd. 2 score: Even)

10. IRON HEADS GC (+5): Kevin Na 69, Scott Vincent 70, Danny Lee 75 (Rd. 2 score: +1)

11. MAJESTICKS GC (+6): Laurie Canter 69, Ian Poulter 69, Henrik Stenson 74 (Rd. 2 score: +3)

12. SMASH GC (+8): Jason Kokrak 71, Matthew Wolff 73, Brooks Koepka 76 (Rd. 2 score: +7)

