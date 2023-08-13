MENA ISC 2023 to spotlight predictive cybersecurity

The Middle East and North Africa Information Security Conference 2023 aims to draw attention to the ever-evolving landscape of the cybersecurity industry and its latest artificial intelligence developments.

The event themed “Cognitive Cyber: Evolution from Reactive to Predictive Cyber Leveraging AI and Emerging Technologies: IT, OT and IoT,” will be held on Sept. 12-13 at Hilton Riyadh Hotel and Residences.

The world has seen revolutionary improvements in the field of AI and its capabilities, and virtually no sector is left untouched by these advancements. The cybersecurity sector is no different, with AI leading the industry toward a more predictive stance than a reactive one when it comes to cybersecurity defense.

A report by Grant Thornton puts the average cost of a data breach in Saudi Arabia at SR22.4 million ($5.97 million), so companies that take a passive approach to cybersecurity will take both reputational and financial hits to their organizations. In contrast, companies that are proactive with cybersecurity solutions save time, money, and reputational damage by preventing cybersecurity attacks.

AI is a double-edged sword because hackers utilize it to hone their malicious activities, as can be seen by the rising number of cyberattacks each year.

The Trend Micro Annual Cybersecurity Report for 2022 showed that 110 million threats were detected and blocked through cybersecurity efforts in the Kingdom; since the number of records breached on average is much higher per incident in Saudi Arabia, there has never been a better time for companies and ministries to double their efforts to combat cybercrime and choose a predictive stance.

AI is becoming more prevalent than ever in the cybersecurity industry due to its automation, efficiency and accuracy; however, those same qualities are also why cybercriminals use AI to launch attacks and search for system vulnerabilities. It is because of these pressing issues that organizations need to be at the forefront of the latest developments in the field.

Since the launch of the Vision 2030 campaign in 2017, Saudi Arabia has risen to the second position globally when it comes to its commitment to cybersecurity, according to the Global Cybersecurity Index. With such explosive growth, there has never been a better time for visionaries and organizations from different sectors to come together and collaborate to define the cybersecurity industry’s future at the MENA ISC 2023.

The event will gather thought leaders from the cybersecurity sector with the goal of changing the industry’s stance from a defensive, reactive one to an offensive, predictive one.