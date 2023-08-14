Roberto Mancini likely to be next Saudi Arabia coach: Report

You are here

The former Sampdoria player led his country to the Euro 2020 title after beating England on penalties at Wembley. (AP)
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

  • The 58-year-old quit as manager of Italian national football team on Sunday night
Arab News

Italy’s Roberto Mancini has quit as coach of his country’s football team and could take over as manager of Saudi Arabia’s national squad, according to Arabic-language sports daily Arriyadiyah.

The news outlet quotes unnamed sources as saying that Mancini, 58, would likely take up the role vacated by Frenchman Herve Renard — who has not been replaced by the Saudi Arabian Football Federation since his departure in March — and is now manager of his nation’s women’s team.

Last night the Italian Football Federation announced Mancini’s resignation.

The former Sampdoria player led his country to the Euro 2020 title after beating England on penalties at Wembley.

If confirmed, Mancini would become the 49th coach of the Saudi national team, the 19th European and the first Italian.

The first order of business for the coach would be the Asian qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, starting in November, in which Saudi Arabia will take on Jordan, Tajikistan, and either Cambodia or Pakistan.

Topics: football Roberto Mancini

Cristiano Ronaldo leads Al-Nassr to King Salman Club Cup victory over Al-Hilal

Cristiano Ronaldo leads Al-Nassr to King Salman Club Cup victory over Al-Hilal
Updated 13 August 2023
Arab News

Cristiano Ronaldo leads Al-Nassr to King Salman Club Cup victory over Al-Hilal

Cristiano Ronaldo leads Al-Nassr to King Salman Club Cup victory over Al-Hilal
  • The clash in Abha marks the end of the pre-season preparations for both teams
Updated 13 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Cristiano Ronaldo delivered Al-Nassr’s first trophy of the season with both goals in an unforgettable 2-1 victory over Al-Hilal in the final of the King Salman Club Cup on Saturday.

With 15 minutes remaining on the clock and his team a goal and a man down against their bitter Riyadh rivals, the five-time Ballon D’or winner dragged his team into extra-time, victory and then delighted celebrations at the end of over two hours of draining and entertaining football.

The clash in Abha marks the end of the pre-season preparations for both teams who kick off their league campaigns on Monday with Al-Hilal staying in the same city to face Abha and Al-Nassr heading east to take on Ettifaq. Both will take positives from this tournament, previously known as the Arab Club Champions Cup, as well as this encounter.

The first real chance fell to Al-Hilal’s new midfielder Ruben Neves but his smart shot from the edge of the area went just wide of the post, an early warning for the men in Yellow and it looked ominous after six minutes when Salem Al-Dawsari burst through the defense but couldn’t quite keep the ball under control.

After that however, it was Al-Nassr who were on top and should have been ahead at the break and would have been had it not been for Al-Hilal goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais.

Cristiano Ronaldo delivered Al-Nassr’s first trophy of the season with both goals in an unforgettable 2-1 victory over Al-Hilal. (Twitter/@AlNassrFC)

Perhaps the best chance was made by Sadio Mane who sent over a perfect cross from the left for the incoming Abdullah Al-Khaibari, unmarked at the far post. The midfielder seemed to have done everything right with a powerful downward header but Al-Owais pulled off a fantastic one-handed save to somehow keep it out.

The half ended with more good play from Al-Nassr. Seko Fofana curled a dangerous pass through the defence from a central position for Ronaldo at the far post but the Portuguese star could only stretch and divert the ball into the arms of the goalkeeper.

Despite being second best, Al-Hilal took the lead early in the second half with a goal made in Brazil. New signing Malcom raced down to the left byline and chipped the perfect cross back for Michael to launch himself and head past Nawaf Al-Aqidi.

Al-Nassr resumed their attacks, this time with more desperation. Ronaldo had a fierce shot fly just over and Anderson Talisca brought another save from the busy Al-Owais. 

Al-Hilal were, however, starting to disrupt the rhythm of their Riyadh rivals. It got worse with 18 minutes remaining as Abdulelah Al-Amri was red carded, after a video review, for bringing down Malcom. 

Yet just when it seemed as if it was all over, Al-Nassr were level with 15 minutes remaining. For the first time all half, they got behind the defence as Sultan Al-Ghannam burst free down the right and his low cross was perfectly placed for Ronaldo to dart just in front of Al-Owais at the near post to tap home from close range for his fifth goal in successive games.

With five minutes left, Al-Nassr thought they were ahead as Ronaldo beat the defence to score but it was ruled out by VAR. Al-Hilal had been virtually non-existent as an attacking threat since equalising but almost snatched it at the end only for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic to head just wide after beating Al-Aqidi to a cross from Neves.

Early in extra-time, Ronaldo looked to have given his team the lead but while his shot from inside the area beat the ‘keeper, Ali Al-Bulaihi intervened with a spectacular clearance. 

No matter, he found the net soon after as he headed home the rebound after a Fofana shot had come back off the bar.  There was still time for Al-Nassr boss Luis Castro, upset at what he saw as rough challenges on his players, to be banished from the bench by the referee.

Al-Hilal threw everything in an attempt to force penalties but Al-Nassr defended resolutely. The headlines though will belong to a certain 38 year-old, who picked up a knock and left the pitch before the end. He looked fine however as he danced around the pitch in delight at the final whistle and hugged team-mates and then lifted the trophy, his first in Saudi Arabia. With Ronaldo in this form and attitude, anything can happen in the coming months.

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia Saudi Pro League Al-Nassr Al-Hilal 2023 King Salman Club Cup Cristiano Ronaldo

Roberto Firmino hat-trick in debut for Al-Ahli kicks Saudi Pro League season off in style

Roberto Firmino hat-trick in debut for Al-Ahli kicks Saudi Pro League season off in style
Updated 13 August 2023
John Duerden

Roberto Firmino hat-trick in debut for Al-Ahli kicks Saudi Pro League season off in style

Roberto Firmino hat-trick in debut for Al-Ahli kicks Saudi Pro League season off in style
  • In the opening game of the 2023-24 season, the Jeddah side marked their return to the top flight with a 3-1 victory over Al-Hazem
Updated 13 August 2023
John Duerden

JEDDAH: Roberto Firmino thrilled Jeddah, Saudi Arabia and the watching world on Friday with a hat-trick, as Al-Ahli defeated Al-Hazem 3-1 in the opening game of the 2023-24 Roshn Saudi League.

Though the visitors might disagree, it was the perfect start to what seems set to be a very special campaign, thanks to the promise of great play, big names on show and plenty of big-game atmosphere.

It really felt like a new era in Saudi Arabian football thanks to the presence of world-class talents such as Firmino, Riyad Mahrez and Allen Saint-Maximin, who came from top teams in England.

Much has changed since the end of last season, when Al-Ahli did not even celebrate promotion to the top flight as they felt that their time in the second tier was beneath a club with such a glorious history.

On Friday night, however, the club’s fans were exactly where they wanted to be as their team took to the pitch at the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium, and were happy to show their appreciation.

Both teams are newly promoted and last met just a few months ago, but since then Al-Ahli have not only added new players from the English Premier League, but also Franck Kessie from Barcelona. If that attacking talent was not enough, Roger Ibanez, a Brazilian center-back who joined from Roma just 48 hours earlier, was also included in the starting 11 by new coach Matthias Jaissle.

Given the talent on display, it was no surprise that the Jeddah giants took the game to the visitors from the get-go. Nor was it a surprise that there was an atmosphere in the stadium that the likes of Firmino, Mahrez and Kessie would have recognized from their times in top European leagues. Even before kick-off, one of Asia’s most storied arenas was already bouncing.

After just six minutes, Ali Majrashi, still just 23, set up Firmino — who was wearing the captain’s armband on his league debut — crossing the ball from the right for the former Liverpool star to head home.

Just four minutes later, it was the turn of Mahrez to turn provider. The Algerian attacker, who arrived from European champions Manchester City, was fed by the lively Saint-Maximin and sent over a perfect low cross from the right and once again the Brazilian Firmino — who until recently had been competing with the winger for English Premier League titles — was waiting to slot home from close range.

By the break, it seemed like the game was almost done and dusted. But five minutes after the restart Edouard Mendy, who signed from Chelsea, showed that even big names are not averse to making big mistakes. The new Al-Ahli goalkeeper cleared the ball from his area but it was a weak effort that went only as far as Vina, and the Brazilian lobbed the African shot stopper in some style.

Still, the hosts kept pushing forward, with Saint-Maximin causing problems for the Al-Hazem defense and goalkeeper. After going close himself, the former Newcastle favorite floated a ball over from the left with 20 minutes remaining and Firmino, who had a goal earlier in the half ruled out for offside, headed straight at the goalkeeper from close range. The ball came back out and the South American star made no mistake from the rebound.

In the final minutes, French star Saint-Maximin left the pitch to a standing ovation, as he had done so many times at Newcastle, after a performance that had seen him dribble, feint and delight those watching from the stands.

The headlines, however, belong elsewhere and rightly so, thanks to a debut hat-trick for Firmino and an opening win for newly promoted Al-Ahli. There was more to it than that, however — the Liverpool legend has shown the way for the other world-class talents who have recently arrived in Saudi Arabia. It really should be a season to remember.

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia ROSHN Saudi Pro League  Al-Ahli Roberto Firmino

New trophy unveiled for 2023 King Salman Club Cup

New trophy unveiled for 2023 King Salman Club Cup
Updated 11 August 2023
Khaled Al-Arafah

New trophy unveiled for 2023 King Salman Club Cup

New trophy unveiled for 2023 King Salman Club Cup
  • Specially created for the tournament, also known as the Arab Club Champions Cup, the trophy was revealed during an event at Tera Mall in the western Saudi city of Taif
  • The design includes elements inspired by the headscarf that is one of the symbols of formal Saudi attire, and is topped by a golden soccer ball
Updated 11 August 2023
Khaled Al-Arafah

RIYADH: The Union of Arab Football Associations on Thursday unveiled the new trophy that will be presented this weekend to the winners of the 2023 King Salman Club Cup.

The brand new trophy, specially created for the tournament, which is also known as the Arab Club Champions Cup, was revealed during a special event at Tera Mall in the western Saudi city of Taif.

The brand new trophy was specially created for this year's Arab Club Champions Cup. (Supplied)

Made by Sports Partners International, the trophy’s design includes elements inspired by the headscarf that is one of the symbols of formal Saudi attire. It is topped by a golden soccer ball, and an inscription at the bottom includes the name of the tournament. Made from bronze-coated copper, plated with 24-carat gold, it weighs 6.1 kilograms and stands 39.5 centimeters tall.

Special guests at the unveiling included tournament director Mu’eed Al-Shahri and Abdullah Al-Zayedi, the director of the Ministry of Sports in Taif. Afterwards, fans had a chance to have their photo taken with the trophy.

Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr will battle it out for the trophy in the final of the competition, which kicks off at 7pm on Aug. 12 at King Fahd Stadium in Taif.

 

 

Topics: 2023 King Salman Club Cup Union of Arab Football Associations

Cristiano Ronaldo partners Kickoff by Zuju to launch live football gaming experience

Cristiano Ronaldo partners Kickoff by Zuju to launch live football gaming experience
The game will offer an immersive second-screen experience, giving fans the opportunity to forecast the momentum of matches
Updated 11 August 2023
Arab News

Cristiano Ronaldo partners Kickoff by Zuju to launch live football gaming experience

Cristiano Ronaldo partners Kickoff by Zuju to launch live football gaming experience
  • 87 percent of fans engage with second screen during live sports broadcasts
  • 47 percent of Gen Z fans in 2021 watch sports on TV, digital platforms who interacted with other content at same time
Updated 11 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Kickoff by Zuju has launched a new mobile live football game in partnership with Al-Nassr’s Portuguese star player Cristiano Ronaldo.

The game will offer an immersive second-screen experience, giving fans the opportunity to forecast the momentum of matches and specific moments within them in real time.

According to the Sports Business Institute, 87 percent of fans engage with a second screen during live sports broadcasts. In 2021, 47 percent of Generation Z fans who watched sports on TV or digital platforms also interacted with other content at the same time, data showed.

Second-screen experiences have to date mostly been restricted to viewing static content or browsing on social media.

Kickoff by Zuju said it aimed to gamify the football-fan experience by offering users the chance to play along during live matches across all major football leagues and tournaments globally.

Five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo said: “Kickoff by Zuju provides fans with an extraordinary opportunity to connect further with the game, their favorite teams, and players.

“As someone who is deeply passionate about football and giving back to the supporters who have been with me throughout my career, I take immense pride in being part of this platform that elevates the way fans can enjoy the game.”

Kiat Lim, founder of zujuGP, the parent company of Kickoff by Zuju, said: “We are using technology intuitively to elevate the match experience in real time and to create a new football subculture.

“Kickoff by Zuju was inspired by fans all over the world who have long demanded a more engaging and immersive second-screen experience – and we are proud to be able to lead the way.”

The mobile game allows users to anticipate major moments, such as goals and shot attempts, through to micro events such as player touches in the penalty area, crosses, and free-kicks, ensuring there is something to play for at every stage during a match – in line with the brand’s #playeverymoment campaign.

Users can also choose their difficulty level when playing, to potentially win five times the number of points if successful, or risk losing the same number of points if the opposition team counteracts their selections.

The company said the game format had been designed to allow users to live and breathe every phase of play during a live match, creating an immersive and exciting fan experience.

Topics: football Cristiano Ronaldo

Al-Hilal through to the King Salman Club Cup final

Al-Hilal through to the King Salman Club Cup final
Updated 11 August 2023
Arab News

Al-Hilal through to the King Salman Club Cup final

Al-Hilal through to the King Salman Club Cup final
Updated 11 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Al-Hilal booked their place in the final of the King Salman Club Cup to set up a showdown with Riyadh rivals Al-Nassr this weekend.
The Blues dismissed Al-Shabab 3-1 in the semi-finals of the Arab club competition, with goals from Mohamed Kanno, Abdullah Alhamddan, and Malcom, despite having Abdullah Al Maiouf sent off in the 25th minute.
Earlier, a lone Ronaldo penalty was enough to give Al-Nassr the victory against Iraq’s Al-Shorta.
The final will be at King Fahd Sport City Stadium in Taif on Sunday (Kick-off at 7 p.m. KSA time).

Topics: 2023 King Salman Club Cup

