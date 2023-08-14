Caretaker PM to take oath today on Pakistan’s 77th Independence Day

You are here

Pakistani politician Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar will take the oath of office as Pakistan's new caretaker prime minister today.
Updated 43 sec ago

Updated 43 sec ago
Arab News Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani politician Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar will take the oath of office as Pakistan’s new caretaker prime minister today, Monday, the country’s 77th Independence Day, the foreign office confirmed in a statement.

President Dr. Arif Alvi approved Kakar’s appointment on Saturday after outgoing PM Shehbaz Sharif and leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, Raja Riaz, unanimously announced him as a candidate for the post.

On Sunday, Kakar wrote on Twitter that he would relinquish his position as a senator and member of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) before taking up the role of caretaker prime minister.

“It is tomorrow [Monday] at 3.00 pm,” Pakistan’s foreign office said about Kakar’s signing-in-ceremony in a statement to the media on Sunday evening.

Analysts who have closely observed Kakar’s political career say he is close to Pakistan’s powerful military, which has held sway over the country’s politics over the past seven decades.

He entered the political fray in 2008 and started his political career from the platform of the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) party before joining the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in 2012. He is among the founding members of BAP, widely viewed as a creation of the military establishment in 2018 to rule Pakistan’s largest and most volatile province of Balochistan after general elections that year.

Apart from running the caretaker administration’s day-to-day affairs, Kakar’s main challenge would be to oversee the upcoming general elections in Pakistan. He will take over the reins of the country at a time of heightened political crisis in Pakistan, with former prime minister Imran Khan, arguably the country’s most popular politcian, behind bars on graft allegations and elections expected to be delayed.

General elections were scheduled to be held in November this year, 90 days after the National Assembly’s dissolution. However, the outgoing Sharif government’s decision to approve the results of the 2023 digital census means the election regulator would be required to redraw hundreds of constituencies as per those results. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will be able to provide an election date once the constituencies are redrawn and the vote is thus widely expected to be delayed to as far ahead as February.

Topics: Pakistan Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar

Topics: Pakistan Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar

Ukraine downs waves of missiles, drones over Odesa

Ukraine downs waves of missiles, drones over Odesa
Updated 14 August 2023
AFP

Ukraine downs waves of missiles, drones over Odesa

Ukraine downs waves of missiles, drones over Odesa
  Air defense forces repelled all attacks, but falling debris damaged student dormitory and supermarket in Odesa
Updated 14 August 2023
AFP

KYIV: Ukraine downed three waves of Russian missiles and drones targeting Odesa, its army said early on Monday, the latest in a string of attacks in the southern region on the Black Sea coast.
“The enemy attacked Odesa region three times during the night, using two waves of attack drones, a total of 15, and eight Kalibr-type sea-based missiles,” the Operational Command South wrote on Telegram.
Air defense forces repelled all the attacks, but falling debris damaged a student dormitory and a supermarket in Odesa’s city center, leaving three workers wounded, the army said.
“The blast wave damaged windows and balconies in several buildings, and damaged cars parked nearby,” it said, adding that firefighters were battling two blazes.
Photos and videos shared by the army on Telegram showed firefighters trying to extinguish flames engulfing a multi-story supermarket, with a large plume of smoke rising into the air.
Russia and Ukraine have stepped up attacks in the Black Sea since Moscow exited a deal last month that had granted Kyiv’s grain exports safe passage during the conflict.
Since withdrawing from the agreement, Moscow has pounded ports in the Odesa region that were key for Ukrainian grain exports under the deal.
The overnight missile and drone attacks come a day after Moscow said warning shots were fired from a Russian warship at a cargo vessel heading toward Izmail, a city on the Danube river in Odesa.
The Russian ship spotted the Sukru Okan cargo vessel sailing under the flag of Palau and fired the shots after its captain did not respond to demands to stop.
After inspection, the cargo ship was allowed to continue its journey.
On August 2, Russia struck port infrastructure in Izmail, one of the main export routes for Ukrainian agricultural products to neighboring Romania.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Odesa

Six Niger soldiers, 10 suspected militants killed in fighting

Six Niger soldiers, 10 suspected militants killed in fighting
Updated 14 August 2023
AFP

Six Niger soldiers, 10 suspected militants killed in fighting

Six Niger soldiers, 10 suspected militants killed in fighting
  Suspected militants on motorbikes ambushed the troops near the western town of Sanam
Updated 14 August 2023
AFP

NIAMEY: Six Niger soldiers and 10 “terrorists” were killed on Sunday during fighting in the west of the country, authorities said.
Suspected militants on motorbikes ambushed the troops near the western town of Sanam on Sunday, according to a statement issued by the National Guard High Command.
Sanam is in the Tillaberi tri-border area where Niger meets Mali and Burkina Faso, a region where jihadist attacks are common.
On August 9, five soldiers were killed in an attack in the same area, according to the military regime that has been in power since the overthrow of President Mohamed Bazoum on July 26.
Coup leader General Abdourahamane Tiani has justified the overthrow of Bazoum by referring to the “deteriorating security situation” in the country.

Topics: Niger Niger Coup

Hunter Biden counsel says US prosecutors reneged on plea deal

Hunter Biden counsel says US prosecutors reneged on plea deal
Updated 14 August 2023
Reuters

Hunter Biden counsel says US prosecutors reneged on plea deal

Hunter Biden counsel says US prosecutors reneged on plea deal
  US Special Counsel David Weiss said on Friday that Hunter Biden may be headed for a criminal trial
Updated 14 August 2023
Reuters
The legal counsel for US President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, said late on Sunday that prosecutors had reneged on a “previously agreed-upon plea agreement.”
US Special Counsel David Weiss said on Friday that Hunter Biden may be headed for a criminal trial and that talks between the two sides have broken down.
In July, Hunter Biden’s proposed deal with prosecutors to plead guilty to tax charges and avoid a gun charge hit a snag when the judge in the case said she needed more time to review their agreement.
The parties ultimately agreed that the deal would only grant Biden immunity on a limited set of tax, drug and firearm offenses.
Hunter Biden’s lawyers said in the filing on Sunday addressed to US District Judge Maryellen Noreika that “consistent with their terms,” he signed both agreements, and was willing to waive some rights, and to accept responsibility for his past mistakes.
“While counsel for the defendant are still prepared to respond to the questions Your Honor posed at the July 26 hearing, in light of the United States’ decision on Friday to renege on the previously agreed-upon Plea Agreement, we agree that those issues are moot at this point.”

Taiwan will not back down to threats, VP William Lai says on US trip

Taiwan will not back down to threats, VP William Lai says on US trip
Updated 14 August 2023
Reuters

Taiwan will not back down to threats, VP William Lai says on US trip

Taiwan will not back down to threats, VP William Lai says on US trip
  Both Taipei and Washington are aiming for the US stopovers to be low-key, and have called on China not to take any provocative action in response
Updated 14 August 2023
Reuters

TAIPEI: If Taiwan is safe then the world is safe and Taiwan will not back down in the face of authoritarian threats, the island’s vice president told supporters on a US visit that Beijing has condemned, while reiterating a willingness to talk to China.
William Lai, also frontrunner to be Taiwan’s next president at January elections, is in the United States on what is officially a transit stop on his way to Paraguay for the inauguration of its new president. Paraguay is one of only 13 countries to maintain formal ties with the Chinese-claimed island.
Taiwan and the United States both say the stopovers, including one in San Francisco on the way back, are routine, but China has denounced them and called Lai a separatist “troublemaker.”
In comments at a lunch in New York on Sunday, Lai said that “if Taiwan is safe, the world is safe, if the Taiwan Strait is peaceful, then the world is peaceful,” according to a read out from Taiwan’s presidential office.
“We are already on the right track. Don’t be afraid and turn back because of the increased threat from authoritarianism. We must be brave and strong to continue to grow Taiwan on the road of democracy,” he said.
China has a particular dislike of Lai, who has previously described himself as a “practical worker for Taiwan independence,” a red line for Beijing which has never renounced the use of force to bring the island under its control.
Lai has pledged to maintain peace and the status quo.
Lai reiterated in New York that on the basic of dignity and parity he was “very willing” to talk to China and seek peace and stability, following Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen’s policies.
But Lai said he will protect Taiwan’s sovereignty, that only Taiwan’s people can decide their future and that the Republic of China — Taiwan’s formal name — and the People’s Republic of China are “not subordinate to each other.”
Both Taipei and Washington are aiming for the US stopovers to be low-key, and have called on China not to take any provocative action in response.

Topics: Taiwan William Lai US Taipei

North Korea's Kim orders sharp increase in missile production, days before US-South Korea drills

North Korea’s Kim orders sharp increase in missile production, days before US-South Korea drills
Updated 14 August 2023
AP

North Korea’s Kim orders sharp increase in missile production, days before US-South Korea drills

North Korea’s Kim orders sharp increase in missile production, days before US-South Korea drills
  Since the start of 2022, Kim's military has conducted more than 100 missile tests, many of them in the name of warning the US and South Korean over their expansion of joint military training exercises
Updated 14 August 2023
AP

SEOUL, South Korea: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made another inspection tour of major munitions factories and ordered a drastic increase in production of missiles and other weapons, state media said Monday, days before South Korea and the US begin annual military drills that North Korea views as an invasion rehearsal.
Kim’s push to produce more weapons also comes as US officials believe Russia’s defense minister recently talked with North Korea about selling more weapons to Russia for its war with Ukraine.
The Korean Central News Agency said Kim visited factories producing tactical missiles, mobile launch platforms, armored vehicles and artillery shells on Friday and Saturday.
During a stop at the missile factory, Kim set a goal to “drastically boost” production capacity so the facility can mass produce missiles to meet the needs of frontline military units, KCNA said.
“The qualitative level of war preparations depends on the development of the munitions industry and the factory bears a very important responsibility in speeding up the war preparations of the (North) Korean People’s Army,” Kim said, according to the report.
Visiting other factories, Kim called for building more modern missile launch trucks and said there is an urgent need to boost production of large-caliber multiple rocket launcher shells “at an exponential rate,” the report said. Kim also drove a new utility combat armored vehicle, KCNA said.
Kim has been focusing on enlarging his nuclear and missile arsenals since his high-stakes diplomacy with then US President Donald Trump collapsed in 2019. Since the start of 2022, Kim’s military has conducted more than 100 missile tests, many of them in the name of warning the US and South Korean over their expansion of joint military training exercises.
North Korea could perform more weapons tests soon as the US and South Korea are set to start their summer military exercises later this month. North Korea calls the US-South Korean training a practice for an invasion. The allies say they have no intentions of attacking North Korea.
KCNA quoted Kim as saying North Korea must have “an overwhelming military force and get fully prepared for coping with any war” with the power to “surely annihilate” its enemies.
Many experts say Kim eventually aims to use his modernized weapons arsenals to wrest US concessions, such as sanctions relief, whenever diplomacy resumes with Washington.
Earlier this month, the White House said US intelligence officials had determined that Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu spoke to North Korean officials during a visit to Pyongyang last month about increasing the sale of munitions to Moscow for its war in Ukraine.
North Korea has denied American claims that it shipped artillery shells and ammunition to Russia. But the North has publicly supported Russia over the war and hinted at sending workers to help rebuild Russian-occupied territories in Ukraine.
Kim has been trying to beef up ties with China and Russia in the face of US-led pressure campaigns over its nuclear program and pandemic-related economic difficulties.

Topics: North Korea Kim Jong Un Military Drills US-South Korea

