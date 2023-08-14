You are here

Locals showcase creative skills at Beit Hail festival

Live demonstrations of local craft skills were being showcased at the second Beit Hail festival. (SPA)
  • Visitors have been flocking to the heritage event held in Aga Park
RIYADH: Live demonstrations of local craft skills were being showcased at the second Beit Hail festival.

Visitors have been flocking to the heritage event held in Aga Park.

Potter, Bashayer Al-Otaibi, was among the artists taking part. Self-taught, she moved from fine arts into pottery two years ago, adding inscriptions and drawings to her objects.

She said pottery involved several stages, including mixing dry clay with water, which is left to dry, followed by kneading by foot for up to 10 minutes.

A clay mass is then taken according to the size of the object to be made and sculpted by hand into the desired shape. On completion, the pottery item is placed in the sun to dry and then put in an oven for firming, Al-Otaibi added.

Another exhibitor at the festival was Umm Ashjan who makes wicker products from palm fronds. While demonstrating her craft, she explained to visitors how the branches needed to be softened to work with by soaking in water.

She pointed out that the craft remained popular among girls in the region, with the skill being passed down through generations. A plentiful supply of palm trees also meant raw materials were relatively easy to come by, she said.

Among the participating artisans was the winner of an Okaz Award for excellence in crafts and handicrafts, exhibiting products embroidered with Thamudic inscriptions. Depending on the design or type of cloth, pieces could take between one day and one month to complete.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Beit Hail

Two Saudi citizens jailed for 17 years for drug possession with intent to supply

  • The man was jailed for 12 years while the woman received a 5 year sentence
RIYADH: Two Saudi citizens have been jailed for a total of 17 years and fined SR100,000 ($26,655) after they were found guilty of possessing drugs with intent to supply.

The man and woman had prepared a holiday home to supply drugs and were found in possession of 100 pills of psychotropic substances, a quantity of hashish, and scales, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The man was jailed for 12 years while the woman received a 5 year sentence.

Topics: Saudi Arabia drugs

Ithra’s creatives win big for Arabic content

Ithra’s creatives win big for Arabic content
  • 23 winners for documentaries, literature, digital publications, music, podcasts, mobile games and translation
  • Celebration also included a thought-provoking panel session moderated by Ithra’s senior media relations specialist Eman Al-Khattaf
DHAHRAN: Twenty-three winners of the second Arabic Content Enrichment Initiative were honored at an intimate ceremony on Sunday at the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture in Dhahran.

The initiative was organized by the center, or Ithra, in partnership with the Kingdom’s Cultural Development Fund, which provides funding and other support for the sector.

There were 500 participants in the first edition of the event and over 900 in 2023.

The winning projects varied in style and scale but all had to be in Arabic.

The 23 winning projects were split into seven tracks: two awards went to documentary films, four to literature, four to digital publications, two to music, five to podcasts, five to mobile games and one for translation.

A representative of each project was present at the awards ceremony.

The celebration also included a thought-provoking panel session moderated by Ithra’s senior media relations specialist Eman Al-Khattaf.

The Arabic Content Enrichment Initiative, launched in 2020 by Ithra, was created to provide creators fresh opportunities in the cultural and creative sectors within the Kingdom. The support includes financing, marketing and logistical aid.

Ithra has been Saudi Aramco’s most ambitious social responsibility initiative, and the Kingdom’s largest advocate of creative content in the Arabic language.

Through a range of creative programs, Ithra has become a leader in world-class experiences that combine bilingual content focusing on culture, innovation and knowledge, designed to suit every age group and interest.

Topics: King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) Cultural Development Fund (CDF) Eman Al-Khattaf

Saudi culture, education ministries launch second phase of musical training program

Saudi culture, education ministries launch second phase of musical training program
RIYADH: The Saudi ministries of culture and education opened registration for the second phase of the qualifying program for teachers to train in the musical arts.

This phase, which will be held this coming September for four consecutive weeks, aims to help 8,000 kindergarten teachers, both in public and private preschools, to develop their competencies as they plan musical activities and lessons for children. The previous phase, held last May, saw the participation of over 7,000 kindergarten teachers.

The program’s ultimate objectives are to help children better express themselves and acquire an ear for music. It is part of the Kingdom’s measures to include music in the school curriculum and to expose Saudis to music from a young age, helping them in their intellectual and linguistic development and social-emotional skills.

The program runs from Sept. 3-28, with a total of 49 hours of training.

After they complete the program, participants will be presented with a certificate from the Music Commission and the Institute for Education and Professional Development.

Registration for the second phase of the program is now open for Saudi kindergarten teachers currently employed in a public or a private preschool in the Kingdom.

The training program is offered through the Rawdati (“My Kindergarten”) platform.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Glasgow conference to put spotlight on King Faisal Specialist Hospital

Glasgow conference to put spotlight on King Faisal Specialist Hospital
  • The forum takes place from Aug. 26-30 and KFSH will present extensive, cutting-edge programs under its academic and training affairs initiatives
Riyadh: King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre in Riyadh is set to showcase its groundbreaking efforts in transforming learning at the Association for Medical Education in Europe Conference in Glasgow.

AMEE is renowned for gathering healthcare and education professionals from around the world.

Graduate medical education has long focused on imparting medical knowledge and skills, and KFSH recognizes the need for a comprehensive approach to addressing medical trainees’ challenges.

The institution’s mission to nurture and champion the future healthcare workforce has driven the creation of unique educational programs that revolutionize GME.

The forum takes place from Aug. 26-30 and KFSH will present extensive, cutting-edge programs under its academic and training affairs initiatives.

These programs reflect the institution’s dedication to enhancing medical education and promoting best practices in healthcare.

Prof. Saud AlShanafey, acting chief education and training officer, and executive director of academic and training affairs at KFSH, said: “We look forward to being a part of AMEE Glasgow 2023, as it aligns well with our mission to transform medical education through innovation.”

Dr. Ali Alshehri, deputy executive director of academic and training affairs, said: “Our participation reflects our dedication to sharing our insights, experiences, and successes with the global medical community.”

Topics: Glasgow King Faisal Specialist Hospital

DCO launches digital prosperity awards to celebrate remarkable contributions

DCO launches digital prosperity awards to celebrate remarkable contributions
  • The Digital Innovation Award recognizes outstanding initiatives that leverage disruptive technology solutions to drive significant positive change and advancement
  • The Digital Transformation Award acknowledges exemplary efforts in utilizing digital technologies to enhance decision-making processes
RIYADH: The Digital Cooperation Organization on Monday announced the launch of the highly anticipated Digital Prosperity Awards to celebrate remarkable digital contributions, particularly those that advance the digital economy, which has a critical role in boosting development and growth.

The awards are structured around three core pillars, with each having individual award categories representing a crucial aspect of digital advancement.

The Digital Innovation Award recognizes outstanding initiatives that leverage disruptive technology solutions to drive significant positive change and advancement.

The Digital Transformation Award acknowledges exemplary efforts in utilizing digital technologies to enhance decision-making processes, foster progress and prosperity, and celebrate exceptional cooperation endeavors leveraging digital solutions to drive progress and prosperity.

The Empowering Society Award, meanwhile, honors exemplary initiatives that make use of ethical practices and principles in utilizing digital technologies for societal advancement and prosperity, recognizing outstanding contributions in leveraging digital innovations to address environmental challenges and promote sustainability for a prosperous future.

“The launch of the Digital Prosperity Awards is a significant milestone in recognizing outstanding digital contributions of the organizations that enable prosperity for all. We are looking forward to identifying the best digital innovators from the DCO’s member states and worldwide that benefit humankind,” said DCO Secretary-General Deemah Al-Yahya.

“The awards aim to acknowledge exceptional initiatives in adopting best practices, policies, and strategies to accelerate digital transformation in their respective countries. The objective is to accelerate digital economic advancement and lay the groundwork for constructive cooperation, cultivating shared vision and aspirations among all stakeholders,” she added.

Al-Yahya noted that the awards reinforce the DCO’s role as an information provider, advocator, facilitator and advisor to speed up sustainable growth of the digital economy and the digital transformation of member states, as well as to enhance welfare, social stability and cooperation to achieve digital prosperity for all.

A large and varied technical committee and judging panel of impartial global leaders, innovators and technical specialists will thoroughly assess the strongest nominees based on their initiatives tackling local, regional or global challenges in all economic sectors, fostering a more inclusive and digitally advanced world through cooperation and innovation.

In each category, there will be a winner from the public sector and one from the private sector or civil society, both exclusively representing DCO member states.

Winners from the private sector or civil society will be eligible for the DCO Member Prize for Digital Prosperity for All.

Additionally, there will be one finalist from global civil society for each category which is open to nominations from the public, and the ultimate recipient will be handed the DCO International Prize for Digital Prosperity for All.

To learn more about the award categories and the nomination process and submit or nominate a project, visit the official Digital Prosperity Awards website at: https://www.DigitalProsperityAwards.com

Topics: Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) Deemah Al-Yahya Digital Prosperity Awards

