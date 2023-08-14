You are here

  • Home
  • Mastercard ‘Her Voice’ selects Kholoud Attar for $30,000 grant

Mastercard ‘Her Voice’ selects Kholoud Attar for $30,000 grant

Mastercard ‘Her Voice’ selects Kholoud Attar for $30,000 grant
Winner Kholoud Attar receives the $30,000 business grant from Mastercard and SAB.
Short Url

https://arab.news/28kam

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Mastercard ‘Her Voice’ selects Kholoud Attar for $30,000 grant

Mastercard ‘Her Voice’ selects Kholoud Attar for $30,000 grant
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

In May 2023, Mastercard announced the return of “Her Voice” podcast series, a platform empowering small businesses in Saudi Arabia. To further extend additional value to women entrepreneurs across the Kingdom, Mastercard partnered with SAB to offer an outstanding female entrepreneur the opportunity to be featured in the final episode of the season in addition to a $30,000 business grant.

Kholoud Attar, a serial entrepreneur and founder of KAAPH Media that publishes Design Magazine and Saudi Metaverse drb, was chosen the winner of “Her Voice.” Attar’s business acumen demonstrates strong synergy with Mastercard’s approach to helping female entrepreneurs in the Kingdom grow and thrive by empowering them with digital payment solutions, data insights, and innovative tools to run their enterprises more efficiently and securely.

Yasser Al-Barrak, chief executive of corporate and institutional banking, SAB, said: “We are delighted to announce Kholoud Attar as the winner of our SME grant in collaboration with Mastercard. At SAB, we believe in the power of entrepreneurship and innovation, and we recognize the critical role that small businesses play in driving economic growth and diversification. By providing support and resources to small businesses, we hope to play our part in unlocking the untapped potential of the SME sector in the Kingdom. We hope that this grant will serve as a source of inspiration and encouragement to other aspiring entrepreneurs, especially women, across the Kingdom.”

Maria Medvedeva, country manager, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, Mastercard, said: “The passion that small businesses and entrepreneurs in the Kingdom display is unmatched, they raise the bar higher every day. We are particularly proud to have been able to provide this grant to Kholoud Attar, a female entrepreneur who has demonstrated exceptional creativity, drive, and resilience. Women represent a significant untapped market in Saudi Arabia, and we believe that empowering them to start and grow their own businesses is essential to promoting sustainable economic development and advancing social progress.”

Meanwhile, Attar said: “Having been a staunch supporter in empowering female entrepreneurs in the Kingdom, this grant comes as a pleasant surprise and will further support me in my agenda to elevate Saudi women. I would like to thank Mastercard and SAB for choosing me as the winner and giving me a chance to talk about my journey and future plans on the ‘Her Voice’ platform.”

Mastercard has pledged to bring 25 million women entrepreneurs worldwide into the digital economy by 2025, connecting them to the digital tools, training, insights and solutions that will empower their business.

Arab Youth Hackathon invites Saudis to tackle climate change

Arab Youth Hackathon invites Saudis to tackle climate change
Updated 13 August 2023
Arab News

Arab Youth Hackathon invites Saudis to tackle climate change

Arab Youth Hackathon invites Saudis to tackle climate change
Updated 13 August 2023
Arab News

PepsiCo and the Arab Youth Center have opened applications for young Arab innovators to apply for the Arab Youth Hackathon, a regional entrepreneurship program aimed at creating smarter solutions for climate-related issues in the areas of agriculture, circular economy, water security, and renewable energy and efficiency.

According to recent research, 65 percent of gen Z members in the MENA are concerned about the world, but a higher proportion — 66 percent are hopeful about the change they can deliver. Fifty percent are also actively striving to make a change through social, political or environmental means.

The hackathon will run in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Jordan, Egypt and Lebanon, and is seeking applicants, including university students and early-stage entrepreneurs who either are looking to ideate or have a preliminary existing idea at the testing phase, which will evolve during the hackathons. Candidates must apply in teams of two to three participants aged between 18 to 35 years of age, with at least one member older than 21 years.

Once the shortlist of teams has been selected, PepsiCo, PepsiCo Foundation, Plug and Play and AYC will host a three-day local hackathon, providing mentorship and curated workshops to transfer knowledge to the participants. In Saudi Arabia, the hackathon will take place at “The Garage” in Riyadh, from Nov. 3-5.

The proposed solutions will be assessed and selected based on its innovation; it should be financially feasible and scalable. A panel of experts will evaluate the entries based on their sustainability alignment, ability to reduce emissions, and the magnitude of impact on areas under the four pillars of the competition, such as climate change, energy, circular economy, deforestation, green transformation, soil fertility, waste management, water scarcity, and marine environment well-being.

The finals of the competition, featuring 15 of the most promising solutions from the five countries, will take place during December, in Dubai. The three best innovators will receive an equity-free seed fund from the PepsiCo Foundation to launch their businesses, worth $30,000 for the winner, $20,000 for the runner-up, and $10,000 for the second runner-up. In addition, they will participate in a five-month incubation program that will help them develop and scale their ideas and ensure long-term success.

Eugene Willemsen, CEO — Africa, Middle East and South Asia at PepsiCo, said, “This year, through tangible investment and collaborative action, PepsiCo is advancing COP28’s goal to promote youth engagement in climate action. We are committed to diversity in thought, perspective, and action to move the needle in ways we haven’t imagined before, and the Arab Youth Hackathon harnesses the power of collaboration to channel this potential in tangible and measurable ways.”

C.D. Glin, president, PepsiCo Foundation and global head of philanthropy, PepsiCo, added: “The Arab Youth Hackathon provides a platform for us to feed the potential and entrepreneurial spirit of the next generation of innovators across MENA as they develop home-grown solutions for our planet’s most pressing issues.”

Sadeq Jarrar, executive director — Arab Youth Center, said: “We are thrilled to begin accepting applications for the Arab Youth Hackathon in anticipation of COP28. We heavily prioritize and promote climate action at the Arab Youth Center, and always strive to formulate impactful initiatives to engage Arab youth in thinking about the future of our world.”

The hackathon will be supported by “The Garage,” as well as a range of universities including Prince Sultan University, King Abdul Aziz University, KAUST, King Faisal University, and King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals. They will work closely with PepsiCo and the Arab Youth Center to identify promising talent and guide them through the process. 

Plug and Play, known for accelerating innovation across a wide network of accelerators, industry-leading corporations and venture capitalists globally, will also lend its expertise to help bring the program to life in the region.

The Arab Youth Hackathon is open for applications until Oct. 13 in Saudi Arabia. Interested participants can submit their entries at arabyouthhackathon.com.

MENA ISC 2023 to spotlight predictive cybersecurity

MENA ISC 2023 to spotlight predictive cybersecurity
Updated 14 August 2023
Arab News

MENA ISC 2023 to spotlight predictive cybersecurity

MENA ISC 2023 to spotlight predictive cybersecurity
Updated 14 August 2023
Arab News

The MENA Information Security Conference 2023 — themed, “Cognitive Cyber: Evolution from Reactive to Predictive Cyber Leveraging AI and Emerging Technologies: IT, OT and IoT” — aims to draw attention to the ever-evolving landscape of the cybersecurity industry and its latest artificial intelligence developments.

The world has seen revolutionary improvements in the field of artificial intelligence and its capabilities, and virtually no sector is left untouched by these advancements. The cybersecurity sector is no different, with AI leading the industry towards a more predictive stance than a reactive one when it comes to cybersecurity defense.

A report by Grant Thornton puts the average cost of a data breach in Saudi Arabia at SR22.4 million, so companies that take a passive approach to cybersecurity will take both reputational and financial hits to their organizations. In contrast, companies that are proactive with cybersecurity solutions save time, money, and reputational damage by preventing cybersecurity attacks.

A Kaspersky report for 2021 showed that 7 million threats were detected in just the first two months of that year; in essence there has never been a better time for companies and ministries to double down on their efforts to combat cybercrime and choose a predictive stance.

Artificial intelligence is becoming more prevalent than ever in the cybersecurity industry due to its automation, efficiency and accuracy. However, those same qualities are also why cybercriminals use AI to launch attacks and search for system vulnerabilities. It is because of these pressing issues that organizations need to be at the forefront of the latest developments in the field.

Since the launch of the Vision 2030 campaign in 2017, Saudi Arabia has risen to second position globally when it comes to its commitment to cybersecurity, according to the Global Cybersecurity Index. With such explosive growth, there has never been a better time for visionaries and organizations from different sectors to come together and collaborate to define the cybersecurity industry’s future at the MENA ISC 2023 event.

Anton Ivanov, Chief Technology Officer at Kaspersky and also a speaker at MENA ISC 2023, said: “Unfortunately, cyberattacks will continue to grow in volume and sophistication. As digitization grows, so do vulnerabilities in technology which are exploited for malicious reasons by known and unknown threats.”

“Basically, it is important for organizations to double down on cyber resilience. And, since we believe traditional cybersecurity will become obsolete sooner or later, our newly introduced concept of ‘cyber immunity’ is an ideal way forward for organizations, especially in the industrial and critical infrastructure sectors, to build their resilience against cyberattacks,” Ivanov added.

The Middle East-North Africa Information Security Conference 2023 aims to gather thought leaders from the cybersecurity sector with the goal of changing the industry’s stance from a defensive, reactive one to an offensive, predictive one.

Salam collaborates with Oracle to accelerate digital transformation

Salam collaborates with Oracle to accelerate digital transformation
Updated 13 August 2023
Arab News

Salam collaborates with Oracle to accelerate digital transformation

Salam collaborates with Oracle to accelerate digital transformation
Updated 13 August 2023
Arab News

Salam, previously known as Integrated Telecom Company, has selected Oracle to drive 5G innovation across the Middle East.

Recently recognized as Saudi Arabia’s fastest growing and most innovative telecom brand, and part of the Mawarid Media and Communications Group and Mawarid Holding Company, Salam will utilize Oracle Communications’ monetization and unified operations solutions to help quickly deliver differentiated services to its consumer and enterprise customers.

“Salam aims to provide customer-centric offers that help create a digital society in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 digital transformation plans,” said Ahmed Al-Anqari, CEO, Salam. “With Oracle, we have a future-ready digital strategy to accelerate our time to market for 5G and other digital services. With a modular pre-integrated stack, we avoid the costly and time-consuming process of complex integrations and high level of customizations. This means we can launch, orchestrate, and monetize new offerings as the market demands while delivering an excellent experience for our customers in the process.”

Founded in 2005, Salam has quickly become a leading homegrown telecom company at the heart of the Kingdom’s communications modernization efforts. Oracle’s technologies will provide the modern technology architecture to help support and extend Salam’s digital abilities and help expedite the launch of wide-ranging services.

By implementing Oracle Cloud Scale Monetization and Oracle Unified Operations solutions — combined with Oracle CRM Sales— Salam will replace its legacy systems with a modern, end-to-end stack. These solutions will enable Salam to offer unique promotion bundles across various customer segments. And through automated orchestration, Salam will be able to accelerate time to revenue for existing and new digital services, such as 5G-enabled streaming, AR/VR gaming, and IoT-connected devices.

Salam chose Oracle based on its in-depth industry knowledge, its extensive portfolio of communications applications, and its proven success with complex telecoms transformation projects.

“As Salam continues on its impressive transformation journey, it’s critical to have powerful, next-generation applications that enable business efficiency and empower growth opportunities,” said Jason Rutherford, senior vice president and general manager, Oracle Communications, Applications. “Salam has built its company reputation around innovation, elevating traditional telco offerings with a unique, experience-led presence in the market. We’re honored to be the trusted technology partner in enabling their vision to create a more digital society in the Kingdom.”

Hyundai reveals all-new, multi-talented Kona SUV

Hyundai reveals all-new, multi-talented Kona SUV
Updated 12 August 2023
Arab News

Hyundai reveals all-new, multi-talented Kona SUV

Hyundai reveals all-new, multi-talented Kona SUV
Updated 12 August 2023
Arab News

Hyundai Motor Company Middle East and North Africa, in partnership with its Saudi distributors, Wallan, Almajdouie and Al-Naghi, held a regional press event, in Riyadh’s JAX district to unveil the new Hyundai Kona, a multi-talented car B-segment SUV, with advanced safety and comfort features, and class leading driving performance.

The second-generation Kona offers one of the most comprehensive product packages in the B-SUV segment, including the widest range of engines. Customers can choose from hybrid and internal combustion engine powertrain options in addition to the N Performance version of each, with the all-electric EV variant to follow soon and in select markets.

In an unconventional and creative move, Hyundai Motor developed the new Kona as an electric vehicle first, in line with the company’s announced accelerated electrification strategy that will bring 11 new all-electric Hyundai vehicles to the market by 2030.

With its muscular, dynamic design and refined dimensions, the new Kona retains its distinctive character, supporting the active lifestyles of customers of all ages and generations, while introducing new technologies and convenience features that deliver a safe, connected and comfortable experience. Among these upgrades are the dual 12.3-inch panoramic display screen.

The new Kona arrives in the market equipped with Hyundai’s Advanced SmartSense Driver Assistance System and safety systems, including Forward Collision Avoidance, Blind Spot Monitoring, and Intelligent Assist for Remote Vehicle Parking, and Driver Condition Monitoring.

Compared to the previous generation Kona, the new model has unique proportions and increased dimensions. It is now 4,355 mm long, 175 mm longer than the previous generation in 2017, with a wheelbase of 2,660 mm, 60 mm longer. It measures 1,825 mm wide by 25 mm wide by 20 mm high by 1,575 mm high.

For the new Kona, Hyundai Motor has moved away from the traditional ICE-to-EV development process and toward an electric-to-ICEV conversion process, resulting in a futuristic EV-focused exterior that stands out to make a strong and dynamic impression.

With a drag coefficient of just 0.27, the new Kona excels in aerodynamic performance without sacrificing style. Between the aerodynamic front and tailgate, sculpted wheel arches and parametric surfaces give a character to pure volume, with dynamic lines of chrome connecting the belt line to the rear spoiler with integrated high stop lamp. As for the bright exterior colors, they further emphasize the iconic Kona design that is inspired by the diverse lifestyles of a wide range of customers.

N Performance versions feature black mirrors, an optional black spoiler and roof, more aggressive front and rear styling with a wing-shaped bumper to emphasize the lowered stance, dual exhausts, and silver-painted trim.

Based on the model’s improved dimensions and global EV-derived base, Hyundai Motor has been able to design a larger interior “living space” to suit a wide range of lifestyles. The driver-focused front row is accentuated by a horizontal floating C-panel with integrated dual 12.3-inch panoramic displays that underscore the Kona’s tech-savvy personality.

Investment in tourism driving KSA’s hospitality sector: report

Investment in tourism driving KSA’s hospitality sector: report
Updated 12 August 2023
Arab News

Investment in tourism driving KSA’s hospitality sector: report

Investment in tourism driving KSA’s hospitality sector: report
Updated 12 August 2023
Arab News

The Tourism Development Fund announced signing an agreement with the General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises as part of efforts to offer support and expand SME operations in the tourism sector. Furthermore, in addition to ongoing visa reforms, a well-planned events calendar is driving the Kingdom’s performance in the hospitality sector, according to JLL’s KSA Real Estate Market Overview Report for Q2 2023.

These factors largely underpinned the strong performance across both Riyadh and Jeddah’s hospitality markets last quarter. The latest data from STR shows Riyadh’s occupancy reached 62 percent and the average daily rate climbed to $196 for year to June 2023, which led to revenue per available room rising by 15 percent year-on-year to $120.

Similar improvements were also noted in Jeddah’s hospitality market, with the occupancy rate increasing to 64 percent for YT June 2023. Additionally, for the same period, ADR rose to $215, which consequently resulted in RevPAR increasing by 21 percent to reach $137 when compared to the same period last year.

While the total existing hotel stock remained stable at 21,000 keys in Riyadh and 16,000 keys in Jeddah in the second quarter, approximately 1,400 keys are scheduled to be handed over in the capital and 600 keys are planned to be completed in Jeddah in the remainder of this year. 

Today, the Kingdom is being recognized as one of the world’s biggest investors in tourism, with existing and new investments set to drive its growth.

Saud Alsulaimani, country head, Saudi Arabia, at JLL

“As the Kingdom intends to draw 100 million visitors by 2030 in line with its ongoing diversification efforts, the robust performance in the hospitality sector reflects the success of its numerous strategic initiatives that are helping to boost tourism,” said Saud Alsulaimani, country head, Saudi Arabia, at JLL. “By streamlining visa processes, increasing air connectivity, developing multiple tourist attractions — and ultimately market accessibility — and hosting several local and global events, the Saudi government has made significant efforts to attract investment into the country. Today, the Kingdom is being recognized as one of the world’s biggest investors in tourism, with existing and new investments set to drive its growth and position it as a year-round tourist destination.”

The second quarter saw retail space in Jeddah grow by approximately 102,300 square meters to 1.9 million square meters, whereas the completion of two small neighborhood malls and an expansion of a regional mall added approximately 49,500 square meters of retail gross leasable area in the capital, increasing the total stock to 3.4 million square meters. 

In Riyadh, average annual rents for super regional and regional malls increased by 9 percent and 8 percent, respectively. However, Jeddah’s retail market softened, and average rents for super regional malls decreased by 17 percent year-on-year in Q2. Conversely, average rents in regional malls in Jeddah increased marginally by 1 percent when compared to the same period last year. 

Undergoing rapid growth and transformation, retail developments in the Kingdom are no longer seen as a place to shop alone. 

Malls have evolved into a place to socialize with an increased focus on enhancing the customer experience. Additionally, in line with the growing popularity of online e-commerce, there has been an increasing shift toward omnichannel retailing. As retailers aim to cater to the evolving needs of customers, they are offering the ability to shop online, in-store or through a combination of both channels. 

Meanwhile, the Kingdom’s residential sector continued to respond to market dynamics. Despite the addition of around 8,000 new units, pushing Riyadh’s residential stock to 1.4 million units, and about 4,000 units handed over in Jeddah in Q2 2023, a slowdown in residential transactions was observed due to increasing prices. The total number of transactions decreased by 2 percent in the capital and 17 percent in Jeddah, according to the latest data from the Real Estate General Authority. Demand for apartments and small units has been rising across the Kingdom owing to their relative affordability.

Latest updates

Experts gather in Riyadh to discuss Islamic finance
Experts gather in Riyadh to discuss Islamic finance
Pakistan’s flag carrier completes first flight from Dubai to Skardu with 80 passengers
Pakistan’s flag carrier completes first flight from Dubai to Skardu with 80 passengers
What We Are Reading Today: The Eighth Continent
What We Are Reading Today: The Eighth Continent
Sudan army chief accuses paramilitary forces of committing war crimes
Sudan army chief accuses paramilitary forces of committing war crimes
Clashes hit Libyan capital, residents say
Clashes broke out in the Libyan capital Tripoli on Monday, residents said. (File/AFP)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.