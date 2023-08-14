Tanweer Jameel program rewards orphans with educational trips

The Tanweer Jameel program recently concluded its summer trips, which served as rewards for orphans with outstanding academic performances throughout the year 2023. Organized by Community Jameel Saudi Foundation, a philanthropic organization that was established by Shaikh Mohammed Jameel. The organization offers many programs and initiatives that aim to achieve economic, social, technological and environmental prosperity in Saudi Arabia in accordance with Vision 2030, in collaboration with the Rehabilitation and Social Guidance Agency of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development.

The summer trips took place in July and included two separate journeys, one to Japan for girls and another to Thailand for boys. A total of 40 students between the ages of 13 and 18, from various orphanages across the Kingdom, participated in this year’s Tanweer Jameel program. These exceptional students demonstrated remarkable commitment, outstanding academic performances, and exceptional talents throughout the academic year.

During the trips, students engaged in various interesting educational and recreational activities. They explored more than 25 tourist, cultural, historical, scientific and entertainment attractions in both countries. A key highlight of the two trips was meeting the Saudi ambassadors in Japan and Thailand. The trips offered an opportunity to develop personal, leadership, and creative capabilities of all participating students.

In Japan, the students visited historical museums, cultural centers, and scientific and technical centers, such as the National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation, the Toyota factory, and the Panasonic Center Tokyo. They also enjoyed excursions to popular attractions such as Tokyo Disneyland, the Tokyo Sky Tree Tower, and places offering advanced technical experiences, like gaming halls and the samurai experience in Asaka. The trip concluded with a meeting with Saudi Ambassador to Japan Nayef bin Marzouq Al-Fahadi, who warmly welcomed the students and wished them success in their future academic and professional endeavors.

During their trip to Thailand, the students experienced various interesting activities, learned about the local culture, and enjoyed the scenic tropical and coastal landscapes. Besides spending time in Bangkok, they visited Phuket and Pattaya and engaged in marine activities at the picturesque Coral Island. The students also explored the Thai National Observatory, the planetarium, and the old Phuket region. Shopping centers and the famous cashew factory were among other highlights of the trip. The adventure continued with a day at the Andamanda Water Park and King Mongkut’s University of Technology in Bangkok. The program’s conclusion included a meeting with Saudi Ambassador to Thailand Abdul Rahman Al-Suhaibani, who welcomed the group for lunch and expressed his gratitude to Community Jameel Saudi and the Ministry for organizing the trip.

Dr. May Taibah, member of the board of trustees at Community Jameel Saudi, said: “I am happy to continue this close collaboration between Community Jameel Saudi and the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development to achieve the social and economic development goals outlined in Vision 2030. We are delighted to witness the successful Tanweer Jameel Program trips to Japan and Thailand in 2023. These trips proved instrumental in enriching the students’ thinking, fostering personal and leadership growth, facilitating intercultural communication, and acquainting them with centers of scientific progress and innovation, which will not only benefit the participants, but also contribute to the betterment of their society and country.”

Ibtihal Ali Al-Saawi, general manager of the General Administration for the Care and Empowerment of Orphans at the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, said: “Since the launch of the cooperative program, we have organized 20 trips to various countries around world with the purpose of enhancing the spirit of competition among the students participating in the trips and encouraging them to achieve academic excellence. The trips also provide a valuable opportunity for students to visit the most important tourist, industrial and technical attractions around the world.”

Participating student Hind Nasser, who went to Japan, said: “I benefited and enjoyed my time immensely from visiting many cultural and scientific attractions. I was excited to explore the world of engineering when we visited the Toyota factory and the Nissan exhibitions. We were briefed on technical, engineering and creative development.”

Since its inception, the Tanweer Jameel program has seen the participation of 420 male and female students in 20 international trips to countries such as France, Spain, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Turkiye, and the UAE.