Baghdad zoo animals suffer as mercury hits 50 degrees

A zookeeper looks on as a lion reacts in its cage amid sweltering temperatures at the Baghdad Zoo in the Iraqi capital on August 8, 2023. (AFP)
A zookeeper looks on as a lion reacts in its cage amid sweltering temperatures at the Baghdad Zoo in the Iraqi capital on August 8, 2023. (AFP)
Siberian tigers cool off amid sweltering temperatures at the Baghdad Zoo in the Iraqi capital on August 8, 2023. (AFP)
A zookeeper checks on a pair of lions being cooled by an air-conditioner amid sweltering temperatures at the Baghdad Zoo in the Iraqi capital on August 8, 2023. (AFP)
Flamingos stand in the water amid sweltering temperatures at the Baghdad Zoo in the Iraqi capital on August 8, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 20 sec ago
AFP

  • Iraq is unable to provide sufficient electricity to meet domestic needs and is consequently plagued by power cuts that can last up to 10 hours a day
BAGHDAD: A pair of Siberian tigers pant incessantly beside a pond at their zoo enclosure in the scorching summer heat of the Iraqi capital.
Temperatures on Monday breached 50 degrees Celsius (122 Fahrenheit) in Baghdad for the second day in a row — making life outdoors unbearable for both humans and animals.
The orange, striped felines from far-eastern Russia are more suited to living “where temperatures drop to as low as minus 20 degrees” than in one of the hottest cities in the world, said Wassim Sarih, the veterinarian at Baghdad’s only zoo.
Underfunded and run down by years of unrest and mismanagement, the zoo’s dilapidated facilities make matters worse for its roughly 900 animals, including lions, exotic birds, bears and monkeys.
Most of the enclosures are open air and “suit animals that live in hot climates,” said Sarih. “We don’t have ones for animals accustomed to the cold.”
In an attempt to lower the temperature, air coolers have been installed in front of the lion cages, and pools are provided for the bears and tigers.
Iraq is unable to provide sufficient electricity to meet domestic needs and is consequently plagued by power cuts that can last up to 10 hours a day.
Baghdad Zoo hasn’t seen major renovations since the 1970s, said its director Haider Al-Zamili, who is forced to make do with the meagre funds the authorities allocate.
Under such conditions, Sarih said “the lifespan of our animals is shorter compared to other zoos.”
The zoo’s Siberian tigers live for 17 or 18 years while their counterparts in other zoos have a life expectancy of 20 to 25 years, with the heat making the difference, he said.
The veterinarian said the zoo has lost bears, lions and birds in recent years, some of them because of the soaring temperatures caused by climate change.

The United Nations says Iraq is one of the five countries in the world most touched by the effects of climate change.
Currently the country is facing its fourth consecutive year of drought.
Not a single visitor was seen at the zoo as it’s far too hot to venture outside. Only the cries of monkeys and singing of birds can be heard.
Karrar Jassem, a zoo employee, is one of the few people seen wandering around the garden under the punishing sun as he feeds the animals.
Like the many outdoor workers in Iraq exposed to the heat, the 32-year-old said he must provide for his family.
He earns only 250,000 Iraqi dinars a month (about $165 or 150 euros).
Employees’ wages are “very low and don’t correspond to the hazards they face, such as potential injuries or joint pains,” said Sarih.
The veterinarian said he had contacted the authorities, including the municipality of Baghdad, which is responsible for the zoo, but had yet to come across “any receptive ears.”
Sarih predicted the zoo will soon have to close its doors in the absence of an ambitious renovation plan.
“Then the whole community will be a loser,” he said.
 

 

Topics: Iraq zoo

Hezbollah chief lashes back at Israel ‘stone age’ war threats

Hezbollah chief lashes back at Israel ‘stone age’ war threats
  In a televised speech on Monday to mark the anniversary of the latest war in 2006 between Israel and the Lebanese armed group, Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah said: "You too will be returned back to the stone age... if you go to war with Lebanon"
BEIRUT: The leader of Lebanon’s powerful Iran-backed Hezbollah movement said Monday his group could send Israel “back to the stone age,” in tit-for-tat threats following similar Israeli remarks as border tensions brew.
During a tour of the Lebanese-Israeli border last week, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant had threatened to send Lebanon “back to the stone age” should Hezbollah escalate tensions at the border.
In a televised speech on Monday to mark the anniversary of the latest war in 2006 between Israel and the Lebanese armed group, Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah said: “You too will be returned back to the stone age... if you go to war with Lebanon.”
The comments come amid increased tensions along the border area between Israel and Lebanon, which remain technically at war.
South Lebanon, near the Israeli border, is a Hezbollah stronghold and the site of sporadic incidents and skirmishes.
Hezbollah is the only Lebanese faction that kept its weapons after the end of the 1975-1990 civil war. It is considered a “terrorist” organization by many Western governments.
Nasrallah said it would take “a few high-precision missiles” for his group to destroy targets including “civilian and military airports, air bases, power stations... and the Dimona (nuclear) power station.”
If a future conflict “draws in the resistance axis... there will be no such thing called Israel anymore,” he said, referring to Hezbollah’s regional allies including some Palestinian factions and other Iran-backed groups.
Nasrallah also urged calm days after a Hezbollah ammunition truck overturned in a town near Beirut, triggering deadly clashes between Christian residents and members of the Shiite Muslim group.
One resident of Kahale and one Hezbollah member were killed by gunfire.
Nasrallah blamed unnamed politicians for stoking intercommunal tensions and “driving the country toward civil war.”
“Today my call is a call for reason,” he said addressing Lebanon’s Christian community.
“The interest of Lebanon, the Lebanese people and the resistance is for calm to prevail in Lebanon.”
The Lebanese army said it had seized the munitions from the truck after the incident in Kahale, a town in the mountains east of the Lebanese capital, on the road linking it to the Bekaa Valley bordering Syria.
 

 

Topics: Hezbollah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah

Sudan army chief accuses paramilitary forces of committing war crimes

Sudan army chief accuses paramilitary forces of committing war crimes
  Amnesty International has blamed both warring parties for committing deliberate killings of civilians as violence intensifies
WAD MADANI, Sudan: In a rare televised speech on Monday, the head of Sudan’s military accused the rival paramilitary force of committing war crimes as all-out civil war threatens to engulf the northeast African country.

Sudan was plunged into chaos in April when months of simmering tensions between the military, led by Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, and the Rapid Support Forces, commanded by Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, exploded into open fighting in Khartoum and elsewhere.

In a speech broadcast on Sudan TV, Gen. Al-Burhan accused the RSF and Dagalo of committing violations under the falsehood of promising to restore democracy.

“How can you bring about democracy by committing war crimes?” he said, in a speech celebrating Sudan’s annual armed forces day.

The rights organization Amnesty International has accused both warring parties of committing extensive war crimes, including deliberate killings of civilians and mass sexual assault. 

In its 56-page report, the group said almost all rape cases were blamed on the RSF and its allied Arab militias.

In Darfur, the scene of genocidal war in the early 2000s, the conflict has morphed into ethnic violence, with the RSF and allied Arab militias targeting African communities in the western region, UN officials say.

Last week the violence intensified in South Darfur province, killing dozens. 

The Darfur Bar Association, a Sudanese legal group focusing on human rights in the western Darfur region, said at least five civilians died in crossfire during intense clashes between the military and the RSF in Nyala, South Darfur’s capital, on Friday.

Some 50 km west of Nyala, Arab tribesmen riding RSF vehicles raided the Kubum area of South Darfur last week, burning down the local market and sacking a police station, the legal group said in a separate statement. At least 24 people were killed during the attack, it said.

Last Month, Karim Khan, a prosecutor from the International Criminal Court, told the UN that he would be investigating alleged new war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Darfur.

The near four-month conflict has also reduced the capital, Khartoum, to an urban battlefield. 

Across the city, RSF forces have commandeered homes and turned them into operational bases, residents and doctors groups say. 

The army, in turn, has struck residential areas from the air and with artillery fire.  Over 2.15 million people have since fled Khartoum state, according to UN data.

Meanwhile, Meta confirmed that it had suspended the RSF’s account and the account belonging to Dagalo. 

Meta told the AP in an email that the group had violated its Dangerous Organizations and Individuals policy but did not provide any further details.

On its website, Meta says the policy aims to clamp down on “organizations or individuals that proclaim a violent mission or are engaged in violence.”

The RSF did not respond to AP’s request for comment. 

The paramilitary and Dagalo still have active accounts on X, the platform previously known as Twitter.

Topics: Sudan Unrest

Clashes hit Libyan capital, residents say

Clashes broke out in the Libyan capital Tripoli on Monday, residents said. (File/AFP)
Clashes broke out in the Libyan capital Tripoli on Monday, residents said. (File/AFP)
Clashes hit Libyan capital, residents say

TRIPOLI: Clashes broke out in the Libyan capital Tripoli late on Monday, residents said, after the reported seizure of a powerful armed faction commander by a rival force.
“We have heard gunfire for almost two hours now and we do not know what will happen. We fear for our safety,” said one of the residents in Furnaj district.
Mahmoud Hamza, head of the 444 brigade that controls much of Tripoli, was detained at Mitiga airport by the Special Deterrence Force, local media and a source in the 444 brigade said.
Any sustained fighting between the two factions, the most powerful in the capital after a period of military consolidation, could pose significant risks.
Monday’s clashes are already the worst to hit Tripoli for months, though there has been sporadic violence between armed factions in some other parts of northwest Libya in recent weeks.
Libya has had little peace or security since a 2011 NATO-backed uprising and it split in 2014 between warring eastern and western factions. Major warfare has been paused since a 2020 cease-fire, but there is no sign of a lasting political solution.
A video shared online, that a witness to the clashes said was authentic, showed tracer fire streaming past an apartment building as the sound of gunshots rattled out.
A Reuters journalist in the Ain Zara district, near where the clashes were taking place, said armed men had closed a major road in the area. 

 

Topics: Libya Tripoli

Interior minister assures Lebanon that security services are ready to protect citizens

Interior minister assures Lebanon that security services are ready to protect citizens
  Armed forces handled Kahale incident well, remain on alert to keep the peace says Mawlawi 
  Authorities break up human trafficking network in north of country
BEIRUT: Lebanon’s military and security services have increased their readiness to react and protect citizens amid a number of security developments, caretaker Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi said on Monday.

The Central Security Council held a meeting on Monday attended by military, security and judicial officials after a truck belonging to Hezbollah overturned in Kahale last week.

The truck was carrying ammunition and the accident led to armed clashes between Hezbollah and local residents after armed men appeared at the scene, causing the death of one Hezbollah member and a civilian from the town.

A military source told Arab News the Lebanese Armed Forces was now in charge of the ammunition, adding “if the overturned truck had caught fire, it would have caused great harm.”

The source said the fate of the ammunition shipment would depend on the military officials supervising the investigation into the incident.

The shipment might be destroyed or remain with the army, or potentially be returned to Hezbollah based on the findings of the investigation.

“Let’s leave it to the military judiciary, as through the ongoing investigation, it will determine the purpose of its use upon its transfer,” said the source.

Three days after the Kahale incident, pro-Hezbollah social media activists published a video taken in Bekaa, featuring an armored convoy supposedly belonging to Hezbollah in a sign of strength.

Close-up pictures showed the armored vehicles parked inside metal tents, including Russian and American troop carriers, tanks, heavy machinery and machine cannons.

Addressing a press conference that followed the meeting of the Central Security Council, Mawlawi said that the security personnel handled the Kahale incident in a way that protected the citizens and kept the peace.

He emphasized the pivotal role played by the security and judicial apparatuses in achieving stability in the country.

The Kahale incident is not the only event to have stirred trouble in Lebanon in recent weeks. A few days ago, a Lebanese Forces supporter was killed by unknown assailants in Ain Ebel, with Hezbollah suspected of being behind the crime, which was caught on CCTV.

The investigation into the death is ongoing, said Malawi.

The Central Security Council’s meeting also discussed the violent clashes in the Palestinian refugee camp of Ain Al-Helweh, south Lebanon, two weeks ago between Fatah and extremist groups.

Mawlawi said the General Security Forces, the Lebanese Armed Forces and the follow-up committee were pursuing investigations and endeavors to control the matter and de-escalate tensions.

“We will not allow camps, especially the Ain Al-Helweh camp, to be a source of security disruption in any Lebanese region,” he added.

Mawlawi did not mention whether the council meeting discussed attempts to smuggle people across the border with Syria into Lebanon and from there onwards across the Mediterranean, though.

The army is currently intensifying measures to prevent such illegal operations, with smuggling set to increase until November due to favorable weather conditions.

The security source told Arab News: “Thirty Syrians were arrested last weekend while they were trying to enter Lebanon illegally and travel by sea through traffickers.”

The source added all those making the journey were Syrian residents and not refugees staying in Lebanon, and that more Syrians were seeking asylum in Europe through illegal smuggling networks.

In addition, the source revealed army intelligence recently shut down a major smuggling operation and arrested the Lebanese kingpin behind it, based in the northern town of Bebnine.

The operation included confiscating fishing boats in the northern border village of Al-Arida, used to take people to a larger transport vessel already at sea.

Smuggling operations were also taking place through Beirut International Airport, said the source.

On Sunday, Spanish police revealed that trafficking operations had been carried out by a criminal organization smuggling Syrian migrants from Lebanon to Spain, Germany and Norway in a scheme spanning three continents. 

Commenting on the case, the security source said: “These Syrians leave Beirut airport legally and we don’t know what happens after that. The problem isn’t caused by us.”

Topics: Lebanon

Retired Israeli army chief and spy compares nation’s actions in West Bank to those of Nazi Germany

Retired Israeli army chief and spy compares nation’s actions in West Bank to those of Nazi Germany
  Amiram Levin described his country's occupation as "absolute apartheid" and added: 'Walk around Hebron and you will see streets where Arabs cannot walk, just like what happened in Germany'
  He said there has been no democracy in the West Bank since 1967 and the Israeli army is 'standing by and watching the rampant settlers, and is beginning to be complicit in war crimes'
LONDON: A retired Israeli army general, and former Mossad spy, has described his country’s occupation of the West Bank as “absolute apartheid,” and compared its methods with those once employed by Nazi Germany.

Amiram Levin, once the head of Israel’s Northern Command, the part of the armed forces responsible for policing the Lebanon and Syria border region, and a former deputy head of Mossad, also condemned far-right politicians close to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over rights abuses in the Palestinian territory.

Violence in the West Bank has escalated over the past 15 months amid increasingly frequent Israeli raids, rampages by Jewish settlers in Palestinian villages, and Palestinian street attacks. According to the UN, at least 196 Palestinians and 24 people in Israel have been killed during hostilities since January.

Speaking to Kan Reshat Bet radio on Sunday, Levin said there has been no democracy in the West Bank since 1967, and the Israeli army is “standing by and watching the rampant settlers, and is beginning to be complicit in war crimes.”

He has been outspoken in the past and made extreme comments about Palestinians, including in 2017 when he said they “deserved” to be occupied. Now, however, he has directed his anger toward the current right-wing Israeli government.

“Walk around Hebron and you will see streets where Arabs cannot walk, just like what happened in Germany,” he said.

In a thinly-veiled reference to Finance Minister Belazel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, he added: “I am not pitying the Palestinians, I am pitying us. We are killing ourselves from within. Bibi (Netanyahu) failed here; he placed criminals and draft dodgers in key positions, who in a civilized country would be sitting behind bars.”

Danny Danon, a senior figure within Israel’s ruling Likud party, rejected the comparisons with Adolf Hitler’s regime and said: “Those who compare us to Germany or the Nazi regime should be examined.”

Topics: Middle East Israel Palestine Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

