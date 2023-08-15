Saudi Arabia’s inflation eases to 2.3% in July   

You are here

A report released by the General Authority for Statistics attributed the fall in inflation rate to the decrease in prices of furnishings, household equipment and maintenance which went down by 0.3 percent in July.  (Shutterstock)
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s inflation rate fell to 2.3 percent in July compared to 2.7 percent in June, driven by relatively stable prices across all sectors, official data showed. 

A report released by the General Authority for Statistics attributed the fall to the decrease in prices of furnishings, household equipment and maintenance, which went down by 0.3 percent in July. 

Clothing and footwear prices slipped by 0.8 percent in July compared to June, while the cost of personal goods and services dipped by 0.6 percent during the same period. 

In contrast, in July, housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuel prices increased by 0.3 percent compared to June. 

The report further pointed out that food and beverage prices increased by 0.4 percent in July compared to June, while hotel prices rose by 0.3 percent. 

Due to global economic headwinds, the inflation rates of all major economies have been witnessing a rise in recent months. However, Saudi Arabia has successfully bucked this trend by steadily maintaining its Consumer Price Index. 

In June, the International Monetary Fund said that the Kingdom’s inflation rate is expected to remain at 2.8 percent in 2023, thanks to Saudi Arabia’s strong currency and ceiling on gasoline prices. 

The Washington-based lender also noted that the Kingdom’s non-oil sector is predicted to remain strong and grow at an average of 5 percent this year. 

Annual inflation rate rose in July 

The rise in inflation on an annual basis in July was driven by an increase in housing prices which went up by 10.3 percent. 

According to the GASTAT report, rents of apartments grew by 21.1 percent in July year-on-year. 

“Prices for rents were the main driver of the inflation rate in July 2023 due to their high relative importance in the Saudi consumer basket with a weight of 21 percent,” said the statistics authority. 

Additionally, food and beverage prices increased by 1.4 percent in July compared to the same month of the previous year, while transport expenses also rose by 0.9 percent in the same period. 

WPI falls by 0.9% in July 

Saudi Arabia’s Wholesale Price Index decreased by 0.9 percent in July compared to the year-ago period, driven by the decline in prices of basic chemicals, which fell by 21.5 percent. 

According to the report, prices of agriculture and fisheries products dipped by 3.6 percent year-on-year in July, while metal products, machinery and equipment prices dropped by 1.6 percent during the same period. 

“Other transportable goods decreased by 0.9 percent, due to the decrease in basic chemicals prices by 21.5 percent and wooden products prices by 8.5 percent,” added GASTAT in the report. 

Compared to June 2023, the WPI stabilized in July because of the stability of the prices of metal products, machinery and equipment.

Russian central bank plans to intervene as ruble hits its lowest level since early in the war

Russian central bank plans to intervene as ruble hits its lowest level since early in the war
Updated 14 August 2023
AP

Russian central bank plans to intervene as ruble hits its lowest level since early in the war

Russian central bank plans to intervene as ruble hits its lowest level since early in the war
  • The Russian currency had passed 101 rubles to the dollar, continuing a more than one-third decline in its value since the beginning of the year and hitting the lowest level in almost 17 months
  • After Western countries imposed sanctions after the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the ruble plunged as low as 130 to the dollar
Updated 14 August 2023
AP

LONDON: The Russian ruble on Monday reached its lowest value since the early weeks of the war in Ukraine as Moscow increases military spending and Western sanctions weigh on its energy exports.
It led Russia’s central bank to announce an emergency meeting for Tuesday to review its key interest rate, raising the likelihood of an increase in borrowing costs that would support the flagging ruble.
The Russian currency had passed 101 rubles to the dollar, continuing a more than one-third decline in its value since the beginning of the year and hitting the lowest level in almost 17 months. The ruble recovered slightly after the central bank’s announcement.
The meeting was set after President Vladimir Putin’s economic adviser, Maksim Oreshkin, blamed the weak ruble on “loose monetary policy” in an op-ed Monday for state news agency Tass. He said a strong ruble is in the interest of the Russian economy and that a weak currency “complicates economic restructuring and negatively affects people’s real incomes.”
Oreshkin said Russia’s central bank has “all the tools necessary” to stabilize the situation and said he expected normalization shortly.
Bank deputy director Alexei Zabotkin told reporters Friday that it is adhering to a floating exchange rate because “it allows the economy to effectively adapt to changing external conditions.”
Analysts say the weakening of the ruble is being driven by increased defense spending — leading imports to rise — and falling exports, particularly in the oil and natural gas sector. Importing more and exporting less means a smaller trade surplus, which typically weighs on a country’s currency.
The Russian economy is now “working on different types of state orders related to the war, such as textile enterprises, pharmaceuticals and the food industry,” said Alexandra Prokopenko, nonresident scholar at the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center and a former Russian central bank official.
Pivoting the entire economy to a war footing not only drives up imports but also raises the prospect of worsening inflation, she said.
To help lessen that prospect, the central bank said last week that it would stop buying foreign currency on the domestic market until the end of the year to try to prop up the ruble and reduce volatility.
Russia typically sells foreign currency to counter any shortfall in revenue from oil and natural gas exports and buys currency if it has a surplus.
The central bank also enacted a big increase of 1 percent to its key interest rate last month, saying inflation is expected to keep rising and the fall in the ruble is adding to the risk. The next meeting to discuss Russia’s key interest rate was planned for 15 September.
On Monday, some Russians in Moscow appeared concerned about the weakening currency.
“Prices will rise, which means that the standard of living will fall. It has already fallen, and it will fall even more — there are definitely more poor people,” said Vladimir Bessosedny, 63, a retired teacher.
Others hoped the fall of the ruble was temporary and that it would stabilize.
In January, the ruble traded at about 66 to the dollar but lost about a third of its value in subsequent months.
After Western countries imposed sanctions after the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the ruble plunged as low as 130 to the dollar, but the central bank enacted capital controls that stabilized its value. By last summer, it was in the 50-60 range to the dollar.
Zabotkin on Friday dismissed speculation that capital flight from Russia also was to blame for the ruble’s fall, saying the idea was “not substantiated.”

Experts gather in Riyadh to discuss Islamic finance

Experts gather in Riyadh to discuss Islamic finance
Updated 14 August 2023
Arab News

Experts gather in Riyadh to discuss Islamic finance

Experts gather in Riyadh to discuss Islamic finance
  • Event to deliberate on competence development, risk management practices
Updated 14 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Representatives from the Islamic financial services industry are expected to deliberate on competency development and risk management practices at the 42nd council meeting of its apex body held in Riyadh on Monday and Tuesday.

The event, organized by the Islamic Financial Services Board, will debate recent events in the industry aimed at improving its stability, according to a statement released by the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA.

SAMA Gov. Ayman Al-Sayari, who is also the chairman of IFSB, will steer the annual council and general assembly meetings.

Governors, council members and experts in Islamic finance will also gather at the event.

This year’s annual meetings will host a capacity-building workshop for banks besides commemo- rating the 20th anniversary of the founding of the IFSB.

FASTFACTS

According to a report from S&P Global Ratings in May, the Islamic finance industry is forecast to grow in 2023-2024 thanks to Saudi Arabia's strong banking system. 

The US-based agency expected around 10 percent growth across the industry in 2023-2024 after seeing a similar expansion in 2022, with the Kingdom and Kuwait largely fueling last year's rise.  

According to a report from S&P Global Ratings in May, the Islamic finance industry is forecast to grow in 2023-2024 thanks to Saudi Arabia’s strong banking system.

The US-based agency expected around 10 percent growth across the industry in 2023-2024 after seeing a similar expansion in 2022, with the Kingdom and Kuwait largely fueling last year’s rise.

S&P Global Ratings also believe that despite a predicted economic slowdown and a decline in sukuk issuance this year, new supplies of the product will exceed those set to mature.

The report echoed findings from US-based Fitch Ratings released in April, which claimed the global sukuk issuance for the second quarter of 2023 is building up even as it faces short-term uncertainties amid continued macro-volatilities.

In its report, S&P Global Ratings said: “We expect a material slowdown in GCC economies’ real GDP growth in 2023-2024, compared with 2022, largely based on lower oil production. However, we think that Saudi Arabia’s banking system performance will continue to underpin a large portion of the expanding Islamic finance industry.

“In other GCC countries, growth of about 5 percent appears plausible in the absence of new major government investment cycles.”

The report argued that Islamic finance is still more of a collec- tion of local industries than a truly globalized sector, and that it is looking at ways to “enhance its competitiveness” in order to secure a broader appeal.

Riyadh to host inaugural Thai exhibition featuring over 100 prominent brands 

Riyadh to host inaugural Thai exhibition featuring over 100 prominent brands 
Updated 14 August 2023
Arab News

Riyadh to host inaugural Thai exhibition featuring over 100 prominent brands 

Riyadh to host inaugural Thai exhibition featuring over 100 prominent brands 
Updated 14 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: In a move poised to fortify economic and trade relations between Saudi Arabia and Thailand, Riyadh will host an exhibition this month showcasing over 100 prominent brands from the Southeast Asian nation.

Set to be held in the city’s International Convention and Exhibition Center on Aug. 27, the four-day event is a result of collaborative effort between the Thai Embassy and the Saudi General Authority for Foreign Trade, reported the Saudi Press Agency.

The exhibition aims to catalyze and enrich trade and economic interactions between the two nations, and will be attended by entrepreneurs, professionals, and companies eager to tap into potential business prospects and forge partnerships,

In addition to the business aspect, the event will provide an opportunity for visitors interested in tourism and cultural exchange to explore Thailand’s heritage and attractions.

The announcement of the exhibition came on the same day as GAFT Deputy Gov. for International Relations Abdulaziz Al-Sakran held a meeting with Thai businessman Aswin Techajareonvikul.

They discussed collaboration opportunities with Thai companies.

Relations between Saudi Arabia and the Southeast Asian nation have been growing stronger in recent months. 

Last November, authorities in Thailand proposed a bilateral cooperation plan to strengthen their country’s newly restored relations with the Kingdom, as a high-profile investment delegation from Riyadh visited Bangkok.

 

Saudi airline flynas inks deal with SIRC to embrace sustainability

Saudi airline flynas inks deal with SIRC to embrace sustainability
Updated 14 August 2023
ARAB NEWS 

Saudi airline flynas inks deal with SIRC to embrace sustainability

Saudi airline flynas inks deal with SIRC to embrace sustainability
Updated 14 August 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s commitment to a circular economy has drawn the attention of the aviation sector, with low-cost airline flynas signing an agreement with Saudi Investment Recycling Co. to embrace integrated waste management practices. 

According to a press statement, the memorandum of understanding will help the airline explore partnership opportunities in sustainability to work toward an advanced circular economy. 

It will also look into recycling solutions from the operational waste collected from airlines, including oils, plastics and batteries. 

Flynas CEO Bander Al-Mohanna and SIRC CEO Ziad Al-Shiha signed the MoU. 

“We are pleased to enter into this promising partnership with the Saudi Investment Recycling Co. as a pioneering company in this field,” said Al-Mohanna. 

He added: “We are confident that this step will enhance flynas’ efforts to build a sustainable growth model that combines profitable economic returns and low impacts on the environment, in line with the national goals to neutralize greenhouse gas emissions by 2060.” 

The airline industry generates a significant amount of waste, which includes cabin and inflight items such as newspapers, food packaging and plastic cutlery. 

HIGHLIGHTS

The memorandum of understanding will help the airline explore partnership opportunities in sustainability to work toward an advanced circular economy. 

The airline industry generates a significant amount of waste, which includes cabin and inflight items such as newspapers, food packaging and plastic cutlery. 

According to the International Air Transport Association, airlines generated 5.7 million tons of inflight waste globally in 2016, most of which went to landfills or incinerators. 

SIRC’s Al-Shiha said the partnership with flynas aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals and will contribute to the Saudi Green Initiative’s objectives, including reducing harmful emissions. 

“This collaboration represents a significant step forward as we establish a robust partnership with the shared objective of advancing the recycling industry and advocating for the principles of the circular economy,” added Al-Shiha. 

Al-Shiha further pointed out that SIRC is working to lead the circular economy in the Kingdom by activating local and global partnerships and investments, promoting local content, and using best practices in recycling and waste management. 

SIRC was founded in 2017 to achieve the sustainability goals of Vision 2030 by contributing to the development of waste management, promoting recycling, preserving natural resources, and supporting the transition to a circular economy. 

Closing bell: Saudi stocks edge lower to close at 11,494

Closing bell: Saudi stocks edge lower to close at 11,494
Updated 14 August 2023
Arab News

Closing bell: Saudi stocks edge lower to close at 11,494

Closing bell: Saudi stocks edge lower to close at 11,494
Updated 14 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index declined on Monday, dropping 52.33 points, or 0.45 percent, to close at 11,493.82.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR5.9 billion ($1.5 billion) as 86 of the 228 stocks advanced, while 127 retreated.

The Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu slipped 110.26 points, or 0.47 percent, to close at 23,488.37, while the MSCI Tadawul Index dropped 12.44 points, or 0.83 percent, to settle at 1,487.90.

The best-performing stock of the day was Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Co. The company’s share price surged 7.35 percent to SR6.20.

Other notable gainers were Cenomi Retail and Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries and Medical Appliances Corp., whose share prices jumped 5.78 percent and 4.46 percent, respectively.

On the announcements front, Saudi Arabia’s real estate development company Dar Al Arkan released its semi-annual financial results to report a decrease in year-on-year figures.

It recorded SR1.5 billion in revenue in 2023, a decrease of 30.76 percent compared to the same period last year which resulted in a downfall of 23.73 percent in gross profit.

However, the company registered a surge in its financial figures on a quarterly basis, recording an 8.1 percent increase in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the previous quarter, according to a bourse filing.

The company saw a 24.5 percent increase in profit, netting SR146 million in the second quarter of the year compared to SR117.6 million in the first quarter.

Al-Abdullatif Industrial Investment Co. also filed its financial results for the first half of the year on Tadawul, recording a year-on-year decrease in revenue by 24.6 percent.

It reported losses to the tune of SR39.7 million compared to SR15.5 million in losses in the same period last year.

On a quarterly basis, Al-Abdullatif saw a 1.2 percent decrease in its net losses, registering SR19.76 million in negative balance in the second quarter of the year compared to SR20 million in the first quarter.

