  Huawei revolutionizes digital banking by collaborating with top banks in Kingdom

Huawei revolutionizes digital banking by collaborating with top banks in Kingdom

Huawei revolutionizes digital banking by collaborating with top banks in Kingdom
Updated 37 sec ago
Arab News

Huawei revolutionizes digital banking by collaborating with top banks in Kingdom

Huawei revolutionizes digital banking by collaborating with top banks in Kingdom
Updated 37 sec ago
Arab News

 

In an era of rapid technological advancement, Huawei Mobile Services has emerged as a trailblazer in forging collaborative relationships with some of the most influential banking applications in Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Among its notable partners are Al-Rajhi Bank, Saudi National Bank, Riyad Bank, Alinma Bank and Bank Albilad. This symbiotic connection not only transforms the landscape of digital banking in the region but also augments the user experience for Huawei device holders. 

Within the Kingdom, a number of premier banking institutions have harnessed the capabilities of Huawei AppGallery to showcase their innovative apps. Each of these apps boasts unique strengths and focal points:

Al-Rajhi Bank: Renowned for its comprehensive range of financial services, Al-Rajhi Bank’s app offers users the ability to access their accounts, perform transactions, and manage their finances with unparalleled convenience.

SNB: With its emphasis on user-friendly interfaces, SNB’s app simplifies the intricacies of financial management, providing users with intuitive tools for overseeing their monetary assets.

Riyad Bank: Riyadh Bank’s app distinguishes itself through its cutting-edge security features, enabling users to execute secure payments via facial recognition and fingerprint authentication, thus ensuring the utmost safety of transactions.

Alinma Bank: Alinma Bank’s app stands as a beacon of technological innovation, affording users seamless access to their accounts and facilitating swift and secure transactions.

Enjaz by Bank AlBilad: Enjaz Payment Services Company provides international and local money remittance services. Enjaz has emerged exceptionally among market leaders, positioning itself as one of the most preferred partners in remittance services across the Kingdom.

The collaborative undertakings between Huawei Mobile Services and these leading banking apps furnish Huawei users with a plethora of advantages. Primarily, this synergy widens the spectrum of accessible financial services. By integrating the featured banking apps into AppGallery, users can effortlessly manage their accounts and conduct transactions at any time and from any location. Furthermore, the apps leverage advanced technologies such as facial recognition and fingerprint authentication, ensuring secure payment processes.

The partnerships established with HMS offer substantial benefits to the banking apps themselves. Foremost, these collaborations provide an avenue to tap into a larger audience of Huawei device users. Given Saudi Arabia’s status as a pivotal market for Huawei, the partnerships empower banking apps to extend their reach to potential customers on a grander scale. Additionally, these strategic affiliations optimize the delivery of banking services to Huawei users, resulting in enhanced convenience for managing their financial affairs. This, in turn, cultivates a higher likelihood of consistent app utilization.

The strategic alliances between Huawei Mobile Services and preeminent banking apps in the Kingdom stand as a watershed moment in the realm of digital banking across the region. These synergies, brimming with mutual advantages for Huawei users and the associated banking apps, are poised to shape the future trajectory of digital banking in Saudi Arabia. As technology and banking intertwine, this collaboration heralds a new era of convenience, security and accessibility for financial management.

Mastercard ‘Her Voice’ selects Kholoud Attar for $30,000 grant

Mastercard ‘Her Voice’ selects Kholoud Attar for $30,000 grant
Updated 14 August 2023
Arab News

Mastercard ‘Her Voice’ selects Kholoud Attar for $30,000 grant

Mastercard ‘Her Voice’ selects Kholoud Attar for $30,000 grant
Updated 14 August 2023
Arab News

In May 2023, Mastercard announced the return of “Her Voice” podcast series, a platform empowering small businesses in Saudi Arabia. To further extend additional value to women entrepreneurs across the Kingdom, Mastercard partnered with SAB to offer an outstanding female entrepreneur the opportunity to be featured in the final episode of the season in addition to a $30,000 business grant.

Kholoud Attar, a serial entrepreneur and founder of KAAPH Media that publishes Design Magazine and Saudi Metaverse drb, was chosen the winner of “Her Voice.” Attar’s business acumen demonstrates strong synergy with Mastercard’s approach to helping female entrepreneurs in the Kingdom grow and thrive by empowering them with digital payment solutions, data insights, and innovative tools to run their enterprises more efficiently and securely.

Yasser Al-Barrak, chief executive of corporate and institutional banking, SAB, said: “We are delighted to announce Kholoud Attar as the winner of our SME grant in collaboration with Mastercard. At SAB, we believe in the power of entrepreneurship and innovation, and we recognize the critical role that small businesses play in driving economic growth and diversification. By providing support and resources to small businesses, we hope to play our part in unlocking the untapped potential of the SME sector in the Kingdom. We hope that this grant will serve as a source of inspiration and encouragement to other aspiring entrepreneurs, especially women, across the Kingdom.”

Maria Medvedeva, country manager, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, Mastercard, said: “The passion that small businesses and entrepreneurs in the Kingdom display is unmatched, they raise the bar higher every day. We are particularly proud to have been able to provide this grant to Kholoud Attar, a female entrepreneur who has demonstrated exceptional creativity, drive, and resilience. Women represent a significant untapped market in Saudi Arabia, and we believe that empowering them to start and grow their own businesses is essential to promoting sustainable economic development and advancing social progress.”

Meanwhile, Attar said: “Having been a staunch supporter in empowering female entrepreneurs in the Kingdom, this grant comes as a pleasant surprise and will further support me in my agenda to elevate Saudi women. I would like to thank Mastercard and SAB for choosing me as the winner and giving me a chance to talk about my journey and future plans on the ‘Her Voice’ platform.”

Mastercard has pledged to bring 25 million women entrepreneurs worldwide into the digital economy by 2025, connecting them to the digital tools, training, insights and solutions that will empower their business.

Tanweer Jameel program rewards orphans with educational trips

Tanweer Jameel program rewards orphans with educational trips
Updated 14 August 2023
Arab News

Tanweer Jameel program rewards orphans with educational trips

Tanweer Jameel program rewards orphans with educational trips
Updated 14 August 2023
Arab News

The Tanweer Jameel program recently concluded its summer trips, which served as rewards for orphans with outstanding academic performances throughout the year 2023. Organized by Community Jameel Saudi Foundation, a philanthropic organization that was established by Shaikh Mohammed Jameel. The organization offers many programs and initiatives that aim to achieve economic, social, technological and environmental prosperity in Saudi Arabia in accordance with Vision 2030, in collaboration with the Rehabilitation and Social Guidance Agency of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development.

The summer trips took place in July and included two separate journeys, one to Japan for girls and another to Thailand for boys. A total of 40 students between the ages of 13 and 18, from various orphanages across the Kingdom, participated in this year’s Tanweer Jameel program. These exceptional students demonstrated remarkable commitment, outstanding academic performances, and exceptional talents throughout the academic year.

During the trips, students engaged in various interesting educational and recreational activities. They explored more than 25 tourist, cultural, historical, scientific and entertainment attractions in both countries. A key highlight of the two trips was meeting the Saudi ambassadors in Japan and Thailand. The trips offered an opportunity to develop personal, leadership, and creative capabilities of all participating students.

In Japan, the students visited historical museums, cultural centers, and scientific and technical centers, such as the National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation, the Toyota factory, and the Panasonic Center Tokyo. They also enjoyed excursions to popular attractions such as Tokyo Disneyland, the Tokyo Sky Tree Tower, and places offering advanced technical experiences, like gaming halls and the samurai experience in Asaka. The trip concluded with a meeting with Saudi Ambassador to Japan Nayef bin Marzouq Al-Fahadi, who warmly welcomed the students and wished them success in their future academic and professional endeavors.

During their trip to Thailand, the students experienced various interesting activities, learned about the local culture, and enjoyed the scenic tropical and coastal landscapes. Besides spending time in Bangkok, they visited Phuket and Pattaya and engaged in marine activities at the picturesque Coral Island. The students also explored the Thai National Observatory, the planetarium, and the old Phuket region. Shopping centers and the famous cashew factory were among other highlights of the trip. The adventure continued with a day at the Andamanda Water Park and King Mongkut’s University of Technology in Bangkok. The program’s conclusion included a meeting with Saudi Ambassador to Thailand Abdul Rahman Al-Suhaibani, who welcomed the group for lunch and expressed his gratitude to Community Jameel Saudi and the Ministry for organizing the trip.

Dr. May Taibah, member of the board of trustees at Community Jameel Saudi, said: “I am happy to continue this close collaboration between Community Jameel Saudi and the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development to achieve the social and economic development goals outlined in Vision 2030. We are delighted to witness the successful Tanweer Jameel Program trips to Japan and Thailand in 2023. These trips proved instrumental in enriching the students’ thinking, fostering personal and leadership growth, facilitating intercultural communication, and acquainting them with centers of scientific progress and innovation, which will not only benefit the participants, but also contribute to the betterment of their society and country.”

Ibtihal Ali Al-Saawi, general manager of the General Administration for the Care and Empowerment of Orphans at the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, said: “Since the launch of the cooperative program, we have organized 20 trips to various countries around world with the purpose of enhancing the spirit of competition among the students participating in the trips and encouraging them to achieve academic excellence. The trips also provide a valuable opportunity for students to visit the most important tourist, industrial and technical attractions around the world.”

Participating student Hind Nasser, who went to Japan, said: “I benefited and enjoyed my time immensely from visiting many cultural and scientific attractions. I was excited to explore the world of engineering when we visited the Toyota factory and the Nissan exhibitions. We were briefed on technical, engineering and creative development.”

Since its inception, the Tanweer Jameel program has seen the participation of 420 male and female students in 20 international trips to countries such as France, Spain, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Turkiye, and the UAE.

Arab Youth Hackathon invites Saudis to tackle climate change

Arab Youth Hackathon invites Saudis to tackle climate change
Updated 13 August 2023
Arab News

Arab Youth Hackathon invites Saudis to tackle climate change

Arab Youth Hackathon invites Saudis to tackle climate change
Updated 13 August 2023
Arab News

PepsiCo and the Arab Youth Center have opened applications for young Arab innovators to apply for the Arab Youth Hackathon, a regional entrepreneurship program aimed at creating smarter solutions for climate-related issues in the areas of agriculture, circular economy, water security, and renewable energy and efficiency.

According to recent research, 65 percent of gen Z members in the MENA are concerned about the world, but a higher proportion — 66 percent are hopeful about the change they can deliver. Fifty percent are also actively striving to make a change through social, political or environmental means.

The hackathon will run in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Jordan, Egypt and Lebanon, and is seeking applicants, including university students and early-stage entrepreneurs who either are looking to ideate or have a preliminary existing idea at the testing phase, which will evolve during the hackathons. Candidates must apply in teams of two to three participants aged between 18 to 35 years of age, with at least one member older than 21 years.

Once the shortlist of teams has been selected, PepsiCo, PepsiCo Foundation, Plug and Play and AYC will host a three-day local hackathon, providing mentorship and curated workshops to transfer knowledge to the participants. In Saudi Arabia, the hackathon will take place at “The Garage” in Riyadh, from Nov. 3-5.

The proposed solutions will be assessed and selected based on its innovation; it should be financially feasible and scalable. A panel of experts will evaluate the entries based on their sustainability alignment, ability to reduce emissions, and the magnitude of impact on areas under the four pillars of the competition, such as climate change, energy, circular economy, deforestation, green transformation, soil fertility, waste management, water scarcity, and marine environment well-being.

The finals of the competition, featuring 15 of the most promising solutions from the five countries, will take place during December, in Dubai. The three best innovators will receive an equity-free seed fund from the PepsiCo Foundation to launch their businesses, worth $30,000 for the winner, $20,000 for the runner-up, and $10,000 for the second runner-up. In addition, they will participate in a five-month incubation program that will help them develop and scale their ideas and ensure long-term success.

Eugene Willemsen, CEO — Africa, Middle East and South Asia at PepsiCo, said, “This year, through tangible investment and collaborative action, PepsiCo is advancing COP28’s goal to promote youth engagement in climate action. We are committed to diversity in thought, perspective, and action to move the needle in ways we haven’t imagined before, and the Arab Youth Hackathon harnesses the power of collaboration to channel this potential in tangible and measurable ways.”

C.D. Glin, president, PepsiCo Foundation and global head of philanthropy, PepsiCo, added: “The Arab Youth Hackathon provides a platform for us to feed the potential and entrepreneurial spirit of the next generation of innovators across MENA as they develop home-grown solutions for our planet’s most pressing issues.”

Sadeq Jarrar, executive director — Arab Youth Center, said: “We are thrilled to begin accepting applications for the Arab Youth Hackathon in anticipation of COP28. We heavily prioritize and promote climate action at the Arab Youth Center, and always strive to formulate impactful initiatives to engage Arab youth in thinking about the future of our world.”

The hackathon will be supported by “The Garage,” as well as a range of universities including Prince Sultan University, King Abdul Aziz University, KAUST, King Faisal University, and King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals. They will work closely with PepsiCo and the Arab Youth Center to identify promising talent and guide them through the process. 

Plug and Play, known for accelerating innovation across a wide network of accelerators, industry-leading corporations and venture capitalists globally, will also lend its expertise to help bring the program to life in the region.

The Arab Youth Hackathon is open for applications until Oct. 13 in Saudi Arabia. Interested participants can submit their entries at arabyouthhackathon.com.

MENA ISC 2023 to spotlight predictive cybersecurity

MENA ISC 2023 to spotlight predictive cybersecurity
Updated 14 August 2023
Arab News

MENA ISC 2023 to spotlight predictive cybersecurity

MENA ISC 2023 to spotlight predictive cybersecurity
Updated 14 August 2023
Arab News

The MENA Information Security Conference 2023 — themed, “Cognitive Cyber: Evolution from Reactive to Predictive Cyber Leveraging AI and Emerging Technologies: IT, OT and IoT” — aims to draw attention to the ever-evolving landscape of the cybersecurity industry and its latest artificial intelligence developments.

The world has seen revolutionary improvements in the field of artificial intelligence and its capabilities, and virtually no sector is left untouched by these advancements. The cybersecurity sector is no different, with AI leading the industry towards a more predictive stance than a reactive one when it comes to cybersecurity defense.

A report by Grant Thornton puts the average cost of a data breach in Saudi Arabia at SR22.4 million, so companies that take a passive approach to cybersecurity will take both reputational and financial hits to their organizations. In contrast, companies that are proactive with cybersecurity solutions save time, money, and reputational damage by preventing cybersecurity attacks.

A Kaspersky report for 2021 showed that 7 million threats were detected in just the first two months of that year; in essence there has never been a better time for companies and ministries to double down on their efforts to combat cybercrime and choose a predictive stance.

Artificial intelligence is becoming more prevalent than ever in the cybersecurity industry due to its automation, efficiency and accuracy. However, those same qualities are also why cybercriminals use AI to launch attacks and search for system vulnerabilities. It is because of these pressing issues that organizations need to be at the forefront of the latest developments in the field.

Since the launch of the Vision 2030 campaign in 2017, Saudi Arabia has risen to second position globally when it comes to its commitment to cybersecurity, according to the Global Cybersecurity Index. With such explosive growth, there has never been a better time for visionaries and organizations from different sectors to come together and collaborate to define the cybersecurity industry’s future at the MENA ISC 2023 event.

Anton Ivanov, Chief Technology Officer at Kaspersky and also a speaker at MENA ISC 2023, said: “Unfortunately, cyberattacks will continue to grow in volume and sophistication. As digitization grows, so do vulnerabilities in technology which are exploited for malicious reasons by known and unknown threats.”

“Basically, it is important for organizations to double down on cyber resilience. And, since we believe traditional cybersecurity will become obsolete sooner or later, our newly introduced concept of ‘cyber immunity’ is an ideal way forward for organizations, especially in the industrial and critical infrastructure sectors, to build their resilience against cyberattacks,” Ivanov added.

The Middle East-North Africa Information Security Conference 2023 aims to gather thought leaders from the cybersecurity sector with the goal of changing the industry’s stance from a defensive, reactive one to an offensive, predictive one.

Salam collaborates with Oracle to accelerate digital transformation

Salam collaborates with Oracle to accelerate digital transformation
Updated 13 August 2023
Arab News

Salam collaborates with Oracle to accelerate digital transformation

Salam collaborates with Oracle to accelerate digital transformation
Updated 13 August 2023
Arab News

Salam, previously known as Integrated Telecom Company, has selected Oracle to drive 5G innovation across the Middle East.

Recently recognized as Saudi Arabia’s fastest growing and most innovative telecom brand, and part of the Mawarid Media and Communications Group and Mawarid Holding Company, Salam will utilize Oracle Communications’ monetization and unified operations solutions to help quickly deliver differentiated services to its consumer and enterprise customers.

“Salam aims to provide customer-centric offers that help create a digital society in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 digital transformation plans,” said Ahmed Al-Anqari, CEO, Salam. “With Oracle, we have a future-ready digital strategy to accelerate our time to market for 5G and other digital services. With a modular pre-integrated stack, we avoid the costly and time-consuming process of complex integrations and high level of customizations. This means we can launch, orchestrate, and monetize new offerings as the market demands while delivering an excellent experience for our customers in the process.”

Founded in 2005, Salam has quickly become a leading homegrown telecom company at the heart of the Kingdom’s communications modernization efforts. Oracle’s technologies will provide the modern technology architecture to help support and extend Salam’s digital abilities and help expedite the launch of wide-ranging services.

By implementing Oracle Cloud Scale Monetization and Oracle Unified Operations solutions — combined with Oracle CRM Sales— Salam will replace its legacy systems with a modern, end-to-end stack. These solutions will enable Salam to offer unique promotion bundles across various customer segments. And through automated orchestration, Salam will be able to accelerate time to revenue for existing and new digital services, such as 5G-enabled streaming, AR/VR gaming, and IoT-connected devices.

Salam chose Oracle based on its in-depth industry knowledge, its extensive portfolio of communications applications, and its proven success with complex telecoms transformation projects.

“As Salam continues on its impressive transformation journey, it’s critical to have powerful, next-generation applications that enable business efficiency and empower growth opportunities,” said Jason Rutherford, senior vice president and general manager, Oracle Communications, Applications. “Salam has built its company reputation around innovation, elevating traditional telco offerings with a unique, experience-led presence in the market. We’re honored to be the trusted technology partner in enabling their vision to create a more digital society in the Kingdom.”

Huawei revolutionizes digital banking by collaborating with top banks in Kingdom
Huawei revolutionizes digital banking by collaborating with top banks in Kingdom
Russia’s Lavrov accuses West of causing global crises, Shoigu says Ukraine ‘depleted’
Russia’s Lavrov accuses West of causing global crises, Shoigu says Ukraine ‘depleted’
Oman LNG partners with German firm to expand global footprint 
Oman LNG partners with German firm to expand global footprint 
UK’s Afghan refugee policy faces fresh criticism
UK’s Afghan refugee policy faces fresh criticism
Saudi minister meets Paraguay’s president-elect
Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Climate Envoy Adel Al-Jubeir meets with the President-elect of Paraguay Santiago

