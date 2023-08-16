You are here

Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Russia yet to move troops to Finnish border: Finnish FM

Luxembourg's Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn (C) speaks with Iceland's Foreign Minister ThordÌs Kolbrun Reykfjord Gylfadottir (R) and Finland's Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen as they attend the meeting of the North Atlantic Council (NAC) during a NATO Summit in Vilnius on July 11, 2023. (AFP)
Luxembourg's Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn (C) speaks with Iceland's Foreign Minister ThordÌs Kolbrun Reykfjord Gylfadottir (R) and Finland's Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen as they attend the meeting of the North Atlantic Council (NAC) during a NATO Summit in Vilnius on July 11, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 16 August 2023
AFP

Russia yet to move troops to Finnish border: Finnish FM

Russia yet to move troops to Finnish border: Finnish FM
  The Kremlin's offensive in Ukraine upended Europe's security landscape and prompted Finland to drop decades of military non-alignment to join NATO
Updated 16 August 2023
AFP

HELSINKI: Russia has yet to make good on a threat to move troops to the border with Finland after the Nordic country joined NATO, Finland’s foreign minister told AFP on Tuesday.
Moscow in April branded Finland’s membership of the western alliance an “assault on our security” and vowed to “take countermeasures... in tactical and strategic terms.”
Finland shares a 1,340-kilometer (830-mile) border with Russia. Its NATO membership has doubled the US-led alliance’s border with Russia.
“Russia announced military reforms and the creation of new units in northwest Russia already last December, referring to the expansion of NATO’s presence,” Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen told AFP in an email.
“These efforts do not seem to have progressed very quickly,” she added.
“Russian resources seem to be tied up elsewhere at the moment,” she said, referring to Ukraine.
“The situation on the eastern border is calm.”
The Kremlin’s offensive in Ukraine upended Europe’s security landscape and prompted Finland to drop decades of military non-alignment to join NATO.
The Nordic country of 5.5 million people is also in the process of fencing in a 200-kilometer section of its border with Russia, due to be completed by 2026.
At present, Finland’s borders are secured primarily by light wooden fences, mainly designed to stop livestock from wandering to the wrong side.
Russia recently reiterated the threat on August 9 when it accused both Finland and Poland of threatening its security, vowing a response to the multiplication of “threats” to Russia’s western frontier.
Poland has strengthened security on its border with Moscow’s close ally Belarus.
“Threats to the military security of the Russian Federation have multiplied in the western and northwestern strategic directions,” Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said at a meeting with military officials.
Those risks “require a timely and adequate response,” he added.
Valtonen said Finland was “always well prepared for different situations. Including this one.”
“NATO is a defensive alliance and does not threaten Russia any more than Finland does... Russia’s criticism of NATO is a long-standing position and it is nothing new,” she said.
 

 

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Russia says shot down three drones southwest of Moscow

Russia says shot down three drones southwest of Moscow
Updated 5 sec ago
AFP

Russia says shot down three drones southwest of Moscow

Russia says shot down three drones southwest of Moscow
  The air attack is at least the fifth this month over the Kaluga region that Russia says it has thwarted
Updated 5 sec ago
AFP
MOSCOW: Russia’s defense ministry said Wednesday it shot down three Ukrainian drones southwest of Moscow, the latest in a surge of aerial attacks near the capital.
Ukraine launched the attack at 5:00 am using “three unmanned aerial vehicles on objects in the Kaluga region”, the ministry said on Telegram.
“All UAVs were detected and destroyed in a timely manner by Russian air defense systems.”
Kaluga’s governor said the drones were shot down in the south of the region, a few hundred kilometers southwest of Moscow.
“There are no consequences for people and infrastructure,” Vladislav Shapsha said on Telegram.
The air attack is at least the fifth this month over the Kaluga region that Russia says it has thwarted.
Russian officials previously said they had intercepted drone attacks in the region on August 12, 10, 7 and 3.
Until a series of attacks in recent months, the capital and its surrounding areas had not been targeted during the conflict in Ukraine, which began more than a year ago.
In recent weeks, two drone attacks were repelled over Moscow’s financial district, with each causing minor damage to the facades of high-rise buildings. In May, drones were shot down near the Kremlin.
On July 30, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that “war” was coming to Russia, with the country’s “symbolic centers and military bases” becoming targets.

US, S. Korea, Japan to launch new defense steps at Camp David -officials

US, S. Korea, Japan to launch new defense steps at Camp David -officials
Updated 16 August 2023
Reuters

US, S. Korea, Japan to launch new defense steps at Camp David -officials

US, S. Korea, Japan to launch new defense steps at Camp David -officials
  Washington has formal collective defense arrangements in place with both Tokyo and Seoul separately, but it wants those two countries to work closer together given growing concerns about China's mounting power and worries about its intentions
Updated 16 August 2023
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The United States, Japan and South Korea will launch a series of joint initiatives on technology and defense when the countries’ leaders gather at Camp David this Friday, according to senior US administration officials, amid mounting shared concerns about China.
While the summit is unlikely to produce a formal security arrangement that commits the nations to each others’ defense, they will agree to mutual understanding about regional responsibilities and set up a three-way hot line to communicate in times of crisis, the officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
US President Joe Biden invited Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, to the storied presidential retreat in Maryland’s Catoctin Mountains as the Asian nations work to mend their tattered diplomatic relations in the face of greater regional threats posed both by China’s rise and North Korea.
It will mark the first in what US officials hope will be an annual gathering between the three country’s leaders, formalizing their ties and cooperation.
South Korea and Japan held their first joint summit in 12 years this March, and have made steps to ease tensions after years of disputes including some related to Japan’s 1910-1945 occupation of Korea.
Washington has formal collective defense arrangements in place with both Tokyo and Seoul separately, but it wants those two countries to work closer together given growing concerns about China’s mounting power and worries about its intentions.
“We are anticipating some steps that will bring us closer together in the security realm,” said one of the US officials, and that doing so would “add to our collective security.”
But the US official added that, “it’s too much to ask — it’s a bridge too far — to fully expect a three-way security framework among each of us. However, we are taking steps whereby each of the countries understand responsibilities with respect to regional security, and we are advancing new areas of coordination and ballistic missile defense, again technology, that will be perceived as very substantial.”
The summit is also expected to lead to a joint statement between the countries that includes some language speaking to concerns about China’s desire to change the status of self-governed Taiwan, which it claims as its own territory.
The US, Japanese and South Korean joint statement is set to include language on maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, one of the officials said. The exact language on that and other provisions is expected to be negotiated up to the last minute.
But the language currently under consideration would be consistent with prior US positions on the subject, avoiding a sharp escalation in rhetoric with Beijing as Washington has been seeking to ease tensions ahead of possible talks between Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping later this year.
Christopher Johnstone, a former Biden White House official now with Washington’s Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank, said the US administration was seeking to take advantage of the Tokyo-Seoul rapprochement to “institutionalize” some of the progress and make it more difficult for future leaders to reverse.
However, Johnstone told a briefing previewing the summit that progress remained fragile.
“In South Korea, President Yoon’s efforts are still not widely popular. And in Japan there’s this constant refrain of skepticism that the improvement will be durable and that ... a future (South Korean) president could flip the table over again,” he said.
Johnstone said he expected a summit statement recognizing that the security of the three countries is linked, “and that some measure of threat to one is a threat to all,” even if this would fall short of NATO’s Article 5 language, that sees an attack on one as an attack on all.
He expected this to complemented with new defense initiatives, including a deepening of join military exercises and missile defense cooperation.

 

Topics: US South Korea Japan Camp David China North Korea

As Trump wrestles indictments, Biden keeps focus on economy

As Trump wrestles indictments, Biden keeps focus on economy
Updated 16 August 2023
AFP

As Trump wrestles indictments, Biden keeps focus on economy

As Trump wrestles indictments, Biden keeps focus on economy
  Biden is walking a careful line ahead of his possible 2024 rematch with Trump, who remains the frontrunner for the Republican nomination
Updated 16 August 2023
AFP

MILWAUKEE: As criminal charges against Donald Trump mount, his rival for the White House President Joe Biden is determined to avoid commenting on the Republican’s legal troubles.
A day after Trump was indicted for the fourth time, for alleged racketeering and election interference in Georgia, Biden delivered a public speech in another key swing state, Wisconsin, focused on wind power and job creation.
In a factory busy with new orders for wind turbines, the Democrat boasted of new jobs and investments linked, in his view, to the major energy and infrastructure policies he has enacted during his first term.
Though the speech was aimed squarely at countering Trump’s message of American decline, he was careful not to even mention his predecessor’s name — and certainly not the Georgia indictment.
“They tell us America is failing,” Biden said of Republicans’ political messaging.
“They are wrong... America isn’t failing. It’s winning.”
Asked about Trump’s latest legal development, White House spokeswoman Olivia Dalton said Tuesday aboard Air Force One that she was “certainly not going to comment.”
Biden is walking a careful line ahead of his possible 2024 rematch with Trump, who remains the frontrunner for the Republican nomination.
Trump’s refusal to accept his 2020 election loss to Biden has led to the slew of indictments against him — first in federal court in August, and again in the southern state of Georgia on Monday, where he was painted as leading a Mafia-like operation to subvert Biden’s victory.

Biden, 80, has maintained his silence since Trump was hit with his first indictment — in New York earlier this year, over hush-money payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels.
The US leader knows that the slightest comment he makes will be seized on by rival Republicans as alleged proof that he has unleashed the Justice Department to immobilize his likely 2024 opponent.
Already not fond of speaking with reporters, Biden has carefully avoided the press since the beginning of the summer and their persistent questions about Trump.
He frequently ignores shouted questions as he boards his plane or while taking bike rides at his beachside home in Delaware.
The Democrat instead sticks to well-practiced speeches on major economic policies, especially his signature “Inflation Reduction Act.”
While its name was designed to show Americans he was taking action over rising prices, the gut of the policy is incentives for investment and job creation in the renewable energy sector.
Biden says it has already generated $110 billion in private investment.
“In Wisconsin alone, companies have committed over $3 billion in manufacturing and clean energy investments since President Biden was sworn into office,” the White House said Tuesday.

For his 2024 reelection campaign, Biden likely knows he cannot drown out all the noise about Trump’s indictments and coming trials.
But he is betting that ultimately the robustness of the US economy, which has defied predictions of recession, will convince voters to support him.
To set himself out from his rival, Biden does not see the need to stoke the fires of Trump’s legal woes.
Equally so, he is mute on the legal problems of his own son, Hunter Biden, who faces possible criminal tax and other charges from a Justice Department special counsel appointed just last week.
While that drew big headlines, it was quickly eclipsed by Georgia’s indictment of Trump.
Still, Biden faces an uphill battle.
Opinion polls show he has a low confidence rating among voters, who don’t completely understand his economic policy and are put off by his age. If reelected, Biden would be 86 when he finishes his second term.
Still, at the peak of a five-decade political career, the US leader is gambling that time favors him and that voters will prefer his personality to Trump’s.
“This is still a country that believes in honesty, decency and integrity,” Biden said Tuesday in a thinly veiled swipe at his Republican opponent.

 

Topics: Donald Trump Joe Biden

Myanmar arrests nearly 150 fleeing Rohingya

Myanmar arrests nearly 150 fleeing Rohingya
Updated 16 August 2023
AFP

Myanmar arrests nearly 150 fleeing Rohingya

Myanmar arrests nearly 150 fleeing Rohingya
  Myanmar is facing genocide accusations at the United Nations' top court following the 2017 crackdown, which sent hundreds of thousands fleeing to Bangladesh
Updated 16 August 2023
AFP

YANGON: Myanmar authorities have arrested nearly 150 Rohingya suspected of trying to flee the country, an official told AFP on Tuesday.
The mainly Muslim Rohingya are seen in Myanmar as interlopers from Bangladesh. They are denied citizenship and require permission to travel.
The military launched a crackdown on Rohingya in 2017, and thousands now risk their lives each year making perilous journeys from camps in Bangladesh and Myanmar to reach Muslim-majority Malaysia and Indonesia.
The 127 Rohingya men and 18 women were arrested on Friday near the village of Waekhami in southern Mon state.
“They have been detained since then and under investigation according to the immigration law,” Aung Myat Kyaw Sein, spokesperson for Mon State Administration Council, told AFP.
Myanmar is facing genocide accusations at the United Nations’ top court following the 2017 crackdown, which sent hundreds of thousands fleeing to Bangladesh.
Last week, a boat carrying around 50 Rohingya broke up in heavy seas off the Myanmar coast. Rescuers have recovered 17 bodies, but the rest are still missing.
Bangladesh and Myanmar have discussed efforts to begin repatriating Rohingya refugees, though a senior US rights envoy said last month that conditions are not safe for their return.
Myanmar has been in chaos since Aung San Suu Kyi’s civilian government was toppled in a military coup in February 2021, ending its brief period of democracy.
 

 

Topics: Myanmar Rohingya Muslims

Ex-FBI counterintelligence official pleads guilty to conspiracy charge for helping Russian oligarch

Ex-FBI counterintelligence official pleads guilty to conspiracy charge for helping Russian oligarch
Updated 16 August 2023
AP

Ex-FBI counterintelligence official pleads guilty to conspiracy charge for helping Russian oligarch

Ex-FBI counterintelligence official pleads guilty to conspiracy charge for helping Russian oligarch
  McGonigal pleaded guilty to a single count of conspiring to launder money and violate the International Emergency Economic Powers Act
Updated 16 August 2023
AP

NEW YORK: A former high-ranking FBI counterintelligence official pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiring to violate sanctions on Russia by going to work, after he retired, for an oligarch he once investigated.
Appearing before a federal judge in New York City, Charles McGonigal, 55, said he was “deeply remorseful” for work he did in 2021 for the billionaire industrialist Oleg Deripaska.
McGonigal told the judge he accepted over $17,000 to help Deripaska collect derogatory information about another Russian oligarch who was a business competitor. Deripaska has been under US sanctions since 2018 for reasons related to Russia’s occupation of Crimea.
McGonigal was also trying to help Deripaska get off the sanctions list, Assistant US Attorney Rebecca Dell said, and was in negotiations along with co-conspirators to receive a fee of $650,000 to $3 million to hunt for electronic files revealing hidden assets of $500 million belonging to the oligarch’s business rival.
McGonigal pleaded guilty to a single count of conspiring to launder money and violate the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. He could face up to five years in prison. Judge Jennifer H. Rearden scheduled his sentencing for Dec. 14.
McGonigal, who lives in New York, is separately charged in federal court in Washington, D.C. with concealing at least $225,000 in cash he allegedly received from a former Albanian intelligence official while working for the FBI.
McGonigal was special agent in charge of the FBI’s counterintelligence division in New York from 2016 to 2018. He supervised investigations of Russian oligarchs, including Deripaska.
The US District Court for the District of Columbia later affirmed the sanctions against Deripaska, finding there was evidence he had acted as an agent of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
McGonigal, who became choked up at one point as he described his crime, said Deripaska funneled the $17,500 payment he received through a bank in Cypress and a corporation in New Jersey before it was transferred into his bank account.
“This, as you can imagine, has been a painful process not only for me, but for my friends, family and loved ones,” McGonigal said. “I take full responsibility as my actions were never intended to hurt the United States, the FBI and my family and friends.”
In a release, Matthew G. Olsen, assistant attorney general of the Justice Department’s National Security Division, said, “McGonigal, by his own admission, betrayed his oath and actively concealed his illicit work at the bidding of a sanctioned Russian oligarch.”
“Today’s plea shows the Department of Justice’s resolve to pursue and dismantle the illegal networks that Russian oligarchs use to try to escape the reach of our sanctions and evade our laws,” he added.

 

Topics: FBI Russian oligarchs

