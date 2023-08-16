Saudi authorities foil drug-smuggling attempts

Jeddah: Saudi authorities have arrested several people and seized large quantities of illegal drugs in operations carried out across the Kingdom.
On Wednesday, Border Guard land patrols in the Al-Dair sector of the Jazan region foiled an attempt to smuggle 110 kg of qat.
Meanwhile, land patrols in the Al-Harth governorate of Jazan also prevented an attempt to smuggle 93 kg of qat.
The criminal investigation department in Riyadh arrested a female resident of Moroccan nationality and three Saudi citizens for selling 14.5 kg of hashish, amphetamine and other drugs. The suspects were also found in possession of two firearms and an unspecified sum of money.
The General Directorate of Narcotics Control arrested a citizen in the Northern Borders region for selling narcotic amphetamine, as well as two Pakistani residents in Riyadh for selling 17,780 tablets that fall under medical circulation regulations.
Police in Jeddah arrested a citizen for trafficking methamphetamine, a narcotic substance commonly referred to as “shabu.”
Preliminary legal procedures against all the suspects have been completed and their cases referred to public prosecutors.
Members of the public can report suspected smuggling or other violations in confidence via email at [email protected], or by calling 1910 from within the country or +966114208417 from overseas.
Financial rewards are offered for information that leads to the discovery of a crime involving drugs.
Arab ministers: ‘Political solution is the only formula to resolve the Syrian crisis’
RIYADH: A group of Arab ministers underscored on Tuesday that a political solution remains the only option in ending the Syrian crisis, according to a statement issued after a gathering in Cairo.
“The participants underscored that a political solution is the only formula to resolve the Syrian crisis, expressing hopes for the resumption of the constitutional path towards that goal, including holding the upcoming meeting of the Syrian Constitutional Committee in the Sultanate of Oman before the end of this year in coordination with the United Nations,” the statement said.
The group also welcomed the Syrian decision to extend humanitarian access at some key crossings in the country, and expressed hope for the continued and unaltered delivery of assistance to those most in need.
“Participants in the meeting welcomed the joint agreement between the United Nations and the Syrian Arab Republic announced on August 7, 2023, concerning the delivery of humanitarian assistance through the Bab al-Hawa Crossing for six months. They also welcomed the Syrian government’s decision to extend the opening of the Bab al-Salam and Al-Raei crossings for humanitarian assistance until November 13, 2023,” the statement read.
The meeting was attended by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, along with his Egyptian, Jordanian, Iraqi, Lebanese and Syrian counterparts and the secretary-general of the Arab League.
There was also emphasis on the need to address the refugee crisis. The Liaison Committee and the Syrian minister highlighted the importance of boosting cooperation between the Syrian government and nations hosting Syrian nationals to facilitate their return and end their suffering. The plan should be implemented with the coordination of UN entities such as the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, the statement said.
“The Minister stressed the government’s continuous commitment to taking and intensifying these measures, including facilitating the opening of additional offices for the UNHCR in the areas of refugee return. He added that there would also be periodic announcements about the measures being undertaken to facilitate refugee repatriation, including their inclusion under decrees of presidential pardons.”
The Syrian minister also confirmed the ongoing commitment to periodically release statistics concerning the returning refugee population.
The gathering was a follow up on the Amman Communique issued on May 1, 2023, seeking to enhance the Arab role in resolving the Syrian crisis, addressing its various implications in line with U.N. Security Council Resolution 2254.
Attendees also emphasized the important need to increase international cooperation on accelerating “the execution of early recovery projects,” advocating for broadening the spectrum of humanitarian endeavors while laying the essential groundwork for the recovery process.
“The Syrian Minister indicated the procedures and provisions that Syria has put in place. He pointed out the existing collaboration and dialogue with the UNHCR, emphasizing the supportive measures that the Syrian government has provided to facilitate the Commission's activities within Syria.”
On the issues of combatting the scourge of cross-border trafficking of drugs, the participants welcomed “the convening in July 2023 of the first meeting of the Jordanian-Syrian joint security committee to control borders and combat drug production and smuggling.”
“They also welcomed the joint cooperation between the governments of Iraq and Syria in the field of drug control through the exchange of information, which resulted in August 2023 in the dismantling of an international smuggling network that was smuggling drugs in the countries of the region as well as preparing to conclude a memorandum of understanding between the two countries in this regard,” the statement said.
And on the matter of terrorism, the members of the contact committee “stressed the need to support efforts to combat terrorism in Syria, the call for intensifying cooperation between the Syrian government, the concerned countries, and the United Nations, and for the international community to play an effective role in eliminating this threat in all its forms and manifestations.”
Saudi Cabinet welcomes successful effort to remove oil from FSO Safer
RIYADH: Saudi ministers on Tuesday welcomed the completion of the UN’s work to remove oil from a stricken tanker in the Red Sea.
The UN announced on Friday that it had successfully removed more than a million barrels from the FSO Safer, averting what could have been a massive environmental disaster.
Saudi Arabia, which has been one of the leading voices in calling for action on the tanker, said it appreciated the work of the UN and the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen.
During the weekley meeting chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah, the Cabinet reiterated interest in strengthening economic and investment ties with various countries in accordance with Saudi Vision 2030 and the unprecedented opportunities it entails in different areas.
It also commended the agreements signed between the Kingdom and various countries in Latin America in this regard.
The ministers backed the Kingdom’s emphasis, during the second G20 Anti-Corruption Ministerial Meeting held in India, on the success of the Riyadh Initiative for Enhancing International Anti-Corruption Law Enforcement Cooperation.
They also commended the joining of over 161 anti-corruption agencies representing 90 countries to the initiative’s Global Operational Network of Anti-Corruption Law Enforcement Authorities (GlobE Network).
The Cabinet praised the outcomes of the international Islamic conference hosted by the Kingdom within the framework of its keenness to serve Islam and Muslims, and its active role in consolidating solidarity and cooperation between Islamic countries in combating extremist ideas and promoting values of tolerance and coexistence.
Locally, the Cabinet approved the establishment of an agency named the Insurance Authority and an institute under the name the National Institute for Health Research.
Governor of the Saudi Central Bank said the that new Insurance Authority will work to develop the insurance sector by providing the appropriate environment to create strong insurance entities capable of competition and growth.
It will also support the stability of the insurance sector in particular, and the national economy in general, and ensure that the interests of beneficiaries and policyholders are not affected, the governor said.
The Minister of Health said that the National Institute for Health Research will contribute to attracting health investments, supporting scientists and researchers and enhancing health security.
Highly-anticipated film starring Margot Robbie has evoked mixed reactions from movie goers
Several nations in region considering outright ban of the movie
RIYADH: People have been rushing to cinemas here to watch “Barbie,” the movie that has garnered $1 billion at the US box office but also caused a storm of criticism, particularly from people and governments in the Middle East.
Last Thursday, on the opening day in Riyadh, movie goers descended on cinemas wearing various shades of pink and their funkiest accessories, demonstrating how the popularity of the film has affected local audiences.
Kuwait has banned “Barbie,” while there is heated debate underway in Lebanon on whether to do so. Concerns have been raised across the region about the movie’s supposed disruption of cultural norms.
Rumors had been circulating that Saudi Arabia would also prohibit the film when its screening was pushed to Aug. 31 — a month after its US release. But the film, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken respectively, was unexpectedly released on Aug. 10, with only a few days’ notice given for advanced ticket purchases.
Some also rushed to criticism.
The movie is essentially about the tribulations of a woman in the “real world,” but individuals across the Arab region have been bashing the film, claiming it is packed with extreme feminist ideologies that degrade men. Many also claimed it violated traditional family values.
On Aug. 10, one person shared a post on X that stated: “Honestly, whoever is booking, I assure you you’ll regret it and won’t finish the film. You’ll just be wasting your weekend.”
The film’s marketing campaign, reportedly costing a whopping $150 million, has left no commercial area free of the signature Barbie color — from clothing and makeup collaborations, to pink-coated desserts and tourist initiatives, which includes Airbnb listing Barbie’s Malibu Dream House for bookings.
For weeks “Barbie” has gone viral on social media platforms. Saudi movie goers have also weighed in with their views.
Mohammed F. told Arab News that the film’s strong point is that it tackles issues such as patriarchal attitudes and consumerism, in playful and fun ways, using Barbie dolls.
I enjoyed it for what it was and it was definitely funny but the movie did not bring anything new to the table when tackling feminism.
Nora Al-sadoon, Moviegoer
“It’s very educational especially for women who don’t realize or have a clear understanding on why unfortunately a lot of men with privilege abuse their rights and basically how the current reality — patriarchy — affects women’s growth and dreams and aspirations to accomplish greatness,” he added.
In the film, there are Barbies with careers traditionally taken up by men, like doctors, astronauts and construction workers, but central to the plot is a stereotypical Barbie still trying to find her place in the world.
Mohammed continued: “I think that also speaks to women who are currently objectified and put in a box, to then realize how important it is to find themselves.
“I believe men should definitely learn from this movie especially men who are toxic and objectify women because they are unfortunately the ones who find this movie controversial because they feel attacked by the truth they know is real.”
Many applauded the technical aspects and script of the film, which include lavish wardrobes, elaborate set designs, catchy soundtrack, and witty zingers in the all-so-pink world of Barbie Land.
For some women, it was the movie they have been waiting for because it appeared to represent their transition from innocent young girls to women facing the reality of contemporary society.
“It brought back so many precious childhood memories,” Mashael Abdulrahman told Arab News.
“What touched me the most was that it was about experiencing life, specifically through different human emotions. In several scenes I was left speechless, the way Barbie was trying to make sense of what she’s going through, how she was on a journey to self-discovery, understanding what does she truly want. And Ken too,” Abdulrahman explained.
For some, the storyline fell flat. “It just wasn’t very good,” said one woman who preferred to remain anonymous. While it flipped the idea of patriarchy on its head, she believes it did not go much further than that.
“Mostly I felt like it was a beautiful movie that was poorly made. Some parts felt rushed or unnecessary … But generally I felt like (it was) a modern blockbuster in the sense that it was a movie about an IP (a company’s intellectual property), trying to revitalize its image, and a director trying to break into making large blockbuster films. There were plenty of parts that were fun and funny but I don’t think it’s a breakthrough film,” the woman added.
Nora Al-Sadoon, who also watched the film, told Arab News: “Personally, I walked into it expecting a slightly more serious movie. I did like how it talked about Barbie presenting the dream for girls and them being anything they want to be, but the script and the story felt a little weak. I enjoyed it for what it was and it was definitely funny but the movie did not bring anything new to the table when tackling feminism.”
Some said that they expected more from Greta Gerwig, the actress, director, and screenwriter behind the critically-acclaimed films “Little Women” and “Ladybird.”
Abdullah Faisal said that he “resonated with some moments of the movie, yet given who worked on this movie, it wasn’t as strong or impactful as I expected it to be. For major topics like patriarchy and gender discrimination, the movie didn’t give them justice.”
Aside from gender, Faisal said the film seems to have highlighted generational differences in his family on certain issues. While his 37-year-old sister felt connected to the themes as a Saudi woman facing various societal challenges, his mother expressed a dislike for the film. “She said it had great messages but nothing new or emotionally provocative,” he explained.
Summer in Jeddah is a season of vibrant entertainment
KAEC is undergoing a significant evolution in its tourism potential, emphasizing sustainable long-term expansion aligned with the Vision 2030 framework
JEDDAH: As the scorching sun bears down on the city, Jeddah comes alive with a burst of energy and excitement, embracing the summer season with open arms.
A summer events calendar that promises a feast for the senses has been unveiled by the Jeddah Art Promenade, a popular location for both families and culture enthusiasts. Jeddah’s summer celebrations last until the end of October and include thrilling surfing experiences, interesting marine workshops, bustling shopping markets, and fun activities for kids.
Visitors can enter free every day from 6 p.m. until 2 a.m. The location has a sizable food court and outdoor seating, making it the perfect place to enjoy a variety of regional and international culinary treats.
Along the seafront, the Jeddah Art Promenade offers a picturesque boulevard where carnivals, live performances, street performers, and creative exhibits come to life. The appeal of Jeddah’s entertainment is boosted by the presence of a variety of eateries, cafes, and shops.
Beyond the art promenade, King Abdullah Economic City has become a magnet for numerous tourists due to its wide array of entertainment hubs and facilities, solidifying its position as the foremost tourist destination in the Kingdom, particularly during the summer season. This growth has been propelled by substantial enhancements, transforming it into one of the most pivotal economic hubs.
Apart from its maritime allure, KAEC boasts the most pristine and captivating beaches along the Red Sea. Its strategic location along the Red Sea coastline offers breathtaking sea vistas, underscoring its significance in both tourism and the economy.
Its numerous green spaces, gardens, modern recreation areas, and charming chalets, which collectively make up some of the most alluring sites to enjoy leisure time by a natural lake nestled among a cluster of mangroves, serve to further emphasize this significance.
The city offers a special chance to discover a variety of superb dining options that cater to the interests of tourists looking to discover new culinary experiences. It offers adequate locations for business events and is a top choice for culinary connoisseurs.
Additionally, KAEC offers a selection of options for participating in water sports and games along the Red Sea coast. These choices include a shooting-games-focused area with a number of swimming pools.
The Bay La Sun Club has facilities for football, tennis, a spectrum of water-based games, bowling, billiards, and golf, along with accessible shooting simulators.
KAEC’s Juman Park serves as a gathering place for a variety of recreational activities. In addition to walkways for strolling and cycling, this park offers amenities like miniature golf, tennis courts, and table tennis, as well as the chance for families to have picnics while taking in Yam Beach’s stunning coral reefs.
All of these services are lavishly infused with high levels of luxury, guaranteeing a wide range of recreational pursuits. Together, these activities capture the essence of the area, providing tourists with a unique and unmatched experience that satisfies their desire for variety in their travel plans.
KAEC is undergoing a significant evolution in its tourism potential, emphasizing sustainable long-term expansion aligned with the Vision 2030 framework. This strategic approach aims to establish tourism as a vital contributor to the national economy.
Tonight will also mark an unforgettable atmosphere reminiscent of the 1990s, brought back to life during a legendary event featuring iconic Arab singers in Jeddah. Among the esteemed artists gracing the stage are Moustafa Qamar, Ehab Tawfik, Hisham Abbas, Simone Kamel, Hamid Al-Shaeri, Khaled Ajaj, Hossam Hosni, and Mohamad Mohi.
This musical extravaganza, titled “The Nineties’ Cassette,” will take place at the Benchmark Theatre. The event aims to transport the audience in Jeddah back to the cherished memories of the glorious past by presenting a collection of the most enchanting Egyptian songs from the 1990s, all compiled into a single memory of the beautiful golden age.