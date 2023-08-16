You are here

New research institute set to drive health innovation in Saudi Arabia

New research institute set to drive health innovation in Saudi Arabia
The establishment of the institute will have an additional impact, as it will benefit the country amid the transformation in the health sector. (SPA/File)
  • Minister highlights importance of health research and clinical trials in the Kingdom, and thanks nation’s leaders for their continued support
RIYADH: Following the Saudi Cabinet’s approval on Tuesday of the establishment of a National Institute for Health Research, Saudi Health Minister Fahd Al-Jalajel on Wednesday thanked King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their continued support for the health sector in the Kingdom.

He said it was important to promote the value of translational research, which aims to turn basic research into practical results that directly benefit people, and clinical trials, which have a crucial role to play in the transformation of the nation’s health sector and in achieving the objectives of the national development and diversification plan, Saudi Vision 2030.

The initiative aligns with national health priorities, he added, and the aspirations expressed by the crown prince in relation to research, development and innovation.

“The Cabinet’s decision to approve the establishment of the National Institute for Health Research is a step that supports researchers in the health sector and outstanding competencies in the field of translational research and clinical trials, in order to improve the health sector in the Kingdom,” Al-Jalajel said.

“The establishment of the institute will have an additional impact, as it will benefit the country amid the transformation in the health sector. This includes focusing on urgent national health priorities, translating cognitive outputs into diagnostic, prevention and treatment products, in addition to enabling pharmaceutical manufacturers and vital national medical and technical apparatuses to develop innovative products, bridging the gap between basic science outputs and their applications in clinical practices, reducing disease incidence and the cost of healthcare, supporting national health security, attracting the investment of international medical companies, and increasing the return on research funding.”

The new institute will oversee and support translational research and clinical trials in the Kingdom, the minister said, with the aim of enhancing the health sector and gaining added value from research by translating results into practical health and economic benefits. This in turn will help improve the health and quality of life of the population, he added.

The institute will actively promote the prevention of health risks, Al-Jalajel said, in keeping with the goals of Vision 2030 and the Health Sector Transformation Program. This will be accomplished through research, development, and innovation, he added, which will also help to shape health policies and strategies.

The new organization will also prioritize health needs to better benefit patients and healthcare providers, and use research results to help improve levels of health, the minister said. In addition it will help in the development of innovative national systems for the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of diseases, he added.

“The institute is considered one of the initiatives of the Health Sector Transformation Program, as this decision complements the health transformation journey which started with the launch of the Saudi Vision 2030,” Al-Jalajel said.

“The decision was also preceded by a series of supportive decisions such as the establishment of the Saudi Patient Safety Center and the National Public Health Laboratory, along with the National Health Emergency Operations Center.”

  PIF company to unlock camel industry potential
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund has set up a company to promote the growth of camel milk products and contribute to the development of a sustainable local production system.

The company, Sawani, is the latest step in the Kingdom’s efforts to support the agriculture and food sector, and diversify the local economy in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

Camels have long been an important food and natural resource in the region, providing milk, meat and hides, while camel products play a central role in many customs.

The new initiative aims to preserve this natural wealth and expand its sustainable utilization using the latest technology.

There are an estimated 1.6 million camels in the Kingdom, with more than half this number in the Riyadh, Eastern and Makkah provinces. The best milk-producing breeds are Al-Mujahim and Al-Wadh.

Three licensed projects are now specializing in camel milk and its derivatives, while three other initiatives have been granted preliminary licenses to manufacture consumable camel milk products.

The latest efforts will also counter the indiscriminate supply of camel milk, and increase availability of camel milk products.

Ibrahim Al-Aqili, executive director of the Food Industries Institute, told the Saudi Press Agency that Sawani’s investment will promote the growth of the camel industry and develop a sustainable local production system.

It will also strengthen and consolidate food security, he said.

Al-Aqili said that one of the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 is to strengthen local industries and human resources, as well as industries related to livestock, including camels, which are considered a national heritage.

Shujaa Al-Bogmi, an associate professor at Imam Mohammed Ibn Saud Islamic University, said that Sawani’s investment in the camel industry will have a noticeable impact on its growth.

“Camel products are a very good economic resource, and Sawani is expected to have more robust and vibrant competitive advantages, based on many important pillars, such as the Kingdom’s geographical location, investment power, and the great efforts of the Camel Club, as well as the abundance of camels due to the interest of many citizens in this enormous wealth,” he said.

Economic data shows there is a healthy international market for camel products, Al-Bogmi said.

Sawani will raise production standards of items made from camel milk, he added, leading to increased demand in the Gulf region due to the presence of a more reliable company.

“Saudi Vision 2030 has opened up boundless horizons for investors and entrepreneurs in all sectors,” Al-Bogmi said.

The camel products sector will play an important role in future in terms of investment potential, contributing to the national economy and providing job opportunities, he added.

Camel milk is known for its high nutritional value. The UN Food and Agriculture Organization has endorsed products made from camel milk, which is superior to goat and cow’s milk in terms of protein, vitamins and minerals. Camel milk is also a rich source of essential nutrients and unsaturated fatty acids, and also has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.

  AlUla World Archaeology Summit will be 'a global platform promoting cultural heritage'
  • It is set to take place from Sept. 13-15 at Maraya
RIYADH: The Royal Commission for AlUla is to host the inaugural AlUla World Archaeology Summit in September, which is described as “a global platform promoting archaeology and cultural heritage,” bringing together both local and international pioneers in the field.

The summit focuses on four main themes: identity, ruins, resilience, and accessibility. It will boast a range of talks such as “Archaeology Weaves an Interconnected World,” “The Preservation Paradox: How to Save Everything When There’s Not Enough Room,” and “Saving Archaeology One TikTok at a Time.”

Abdulrahman Al-Trairi, the chief of communications and PR for the commission, said: “The AlUla World Archaeology Summit reinforces the position of AlUla and Saudi Arabia as a leading international hub for archaeological discovery and a top tourism destination for those interested in exploring the heritage of northwest Arabia.

“As part of AlUla’s year-round events and attractions, the summit will bring hundreds of new international visitors to the destination, contributing to the local economy and expanding AlUla’s contribution to Saudi GDP.”

The summit, which is set to take place from Sept. 13-15 at Maraya, will include dialogue sessions aimed at developing archaeology in the Kingdom in a way that contributes to increasing discoveries and activating them on a global scale.

It will be a global stage for intellectual discourse, collaborations, and advancements on a broad scale, with more than 60 speakers exploring archaeological science and issues within the field in a modern context.

A wide number of experts and specialists from around the world will participate in the Future Forum that will be held on the sidelines of the summit. This forum will represent a space for cooperation and conversations in the fields of archaeology and heritage.

The summit will also endeavor to put ideas garnered from Saudi Arabia’s cultural legacy and scientific advancement into practice for the benefit of humanity, to help realize the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

The event takes place around the same time as Saudi Arabia’s hosting of the 45th assembly of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee in Riyadh, from Sept. 10-25.

The summit’s goals are to publicize historical, geographical, and heritage attractions, in addition to encouraging the organization of relevant conferences that confirm the presence of AlUla as one of the most important sites in the world.

The commission hopes to position not only AlUla but the Kingdom as a whole as the premier location for the international archaeological community, by creating a central platform for research and innovation.

By jointly developing innovative, heritage-based solutions to current problems across sectors, the commission hopes to increase the relevance of archaeology to global issues.

It is also attempting to motivate the next generation of anthropologists and archaeologists to carry this forward by putting new knowledge and research into practice.

Al-Trairi stressed how global awareness of the summit will help raise AlUla’s status and help encourage greater interest in the commission.

AlUla is distinguished by its captivating landscape and originality, making it a special place and providing guests with an exceptional experience.

For more details about the summit, visit worldarchaeologysummit.com.

  Tripoli's worst armed clashes in a year have killed 55 people and wounded 146
A cease-fire is currently in place
  • A cease-fire is currently in place
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia expressed deep concern over recent armed clashes in Libya’s capital on Wednesday.

Tripoli’s worst armed clashes in a year have killed 55 people and wounded 146, Libyan media reported as a truce took hold.

Fighting erupted on Monday night and raged through Tuesday between the influential 444 Brigade and the Al-Radaa, or Special Deterrence Force, two of the myriad of militias that have vied for power in the country since the overthrow of Muammar Qaddafi in 2011.

The Kingdom called on all Libyan parties to exercise restraint and prioritise the interest of the Libyan people in a way that preserves national gains.

It also urged all parties to abide by international resolutions aimed at strengthening security and stability in Libya.

  Among prominent species found in the reserve are Arabian oryx, Arabian sand gazelle, ibex, and Arabian wolves
RIYADH: The King Salman bin Abdulaziz Royal Reserve Development Authority is home to a diverse range of wildlife including 350 species of mammals, birds, reptiles, and amphibians, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

Among prominent species found in the reserve are Arabian oryx, Arabian sand gazelle, ibex, Arabian wolves and foxes, wildcat, sand cat, wild rabbit, bustard, golden eagle, owl, and curlew.

The reserve, with its mountains, plains, and plateaus, covers more than 130,000 sq. km taking in Harrat Al-Harrah, Al-Tubayq, Al-Khunfah, along with the Jouf, Hail, Tabuk, and Northern Borders regions.

The authority works to protect and encourage wildlife by conserving biodiversity and reintroducing endangered species back into their natural habitats.

As well as its 14 geographical formations, the reserve is rich in six valuable minerals.

Situated near to the Saudi border with Jordan, it was recently added to the World Database on Protected Areas, becoming the first Saudi reserve to be registered on the site.

The database serves as the official source for statistics on protected land and is used by government agencies and international organizations.

  To support artists and designers in the Kingdom who may reside outside of Riyadh, the Diriyah Biennale Foundation is offering grants for two participants
Riyadh: The Diriyah Biennale is offering two artist grants for people in the Kingdom to attend its Embroidery Landscapes workshop in Riyadh, scheduled for Aug. 19.

The workshop, which will focus on textile, embroidery, heritage and ecology, will serve as a knowledge-exchange session to allow designers, artists and craftsmen to “collaboratively develop a set of symbols, inspired by the wild plants and insects of Diriyah’s landscape, and transform these symbols into embroidery motifs,” a statement said.

Led by artists Lucy and Jorge Orta, the workshop will be part of “Biennale Encounters,” the series of events that will set the tone for the upcoming 2024 Diriyah Contemporary Art Biennale.

To take part, candidates must submit a portfolio of relevant works, as well as a 200-word statement outlining their experience.

Submissions can be written in English or Arabic. The workshop will be conducted in English but translation assistance will be made available for Arabic speakers.

To support artists and designers in the Kingdom who may reside outside of Riyadh, the Diriyah Biennale Foundation is offering grants for two participants, covering accommodation as well as domestic travel costs to and from Riyadh.

The workshop will be limited to 25 participants and all materials will be provided.

It will be held at the Diriyah Biennale Foundation space at JAX District in Riyadh on Aug. 19 between 2-6 p.m.

The workshop will be followed by a public talk by Lucy and Jorge from 7-9 p.m. 

To apply, email [email protected] by Aug. 18.

