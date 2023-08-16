Carrefour kicks off ‘back-to-school’ campaign

With the new school year approaching, Carrefour — owned and operated by Majid Al-Futtaim in the UAE, has announced up to 50 percent discounts across school supplies including electronics, stationery, fresh food and more.
From backpacks and lunchboxes to electronic gadgets and stationery, Carrefour aims to be a one-stop-shop for back-to-school shopping in the UAE. Customers can have their back-to-school purchases customized at a customization counter with a minimum spend of 200 dirhams ($55) or more.
Commenting on the campaign, Bertrand Loumaye, country manager of Carrefour UAE at Majid Al-Futtaim Retail, said: “Back-to-school season can be a very exciting yet overwhelming time for families. We have effectively worked with our partners to study and understand back-to-school trends, upon which we’ve identified a number of challenges customers face. This includes finding affordable prices and a wide range of products suiting various classroom needs. To make the back-to-school shopping experience seamless and serve as a one-stop-shop for our customers’ needs, all essentials and must-haves are conveniently located in one dedicated section of every store. Our customization counter will enable customers to add a personal touch to their purchases, making them less likely to be misplaced. What’s more, our unmatched discounts and offers will make back-to-school shopping more accessible and affordable for everyone.”
Carrefour recognizes the aim to provide a stress-free shopping environment. A designated section across all Carrefour stores will enable customers to find all their back-to-school necessities without any hassle. Moreover, Carrefour’s user-friendly website and mobile application make it easy for busy parents to shop from the comfort of their homes.