LuLu 'Utsav' brings best of India to Kingdom

LuLu ‘Utsav’ brings best of India to Kingdom
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

LuLu ‘Utsav’ brings best of India to Kingdom

LuLu ‘Utsav’ brings best of India to Kingdom
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

LuLu Group is celebrating the warm Saudi-India ties through “India Utsav,” an immersive festival of commerce and cuisine, on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day of India. The colorful retail celebration was formally inaugurated at the LuLu store in Riyadh’s prestigious Diplomatic Quarter, by Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Dr. Suhel Ajaz Khan. He was welcomed by Shehim Mohammed, director, LuLu Saudi Hypermarkets, and senior officials of LuLu. The event witnessed attendance from ambassadors, diplomats, journalists, Saudi nationals and other expatriates. The attendees were offered food delicacies from different states of India during the networking reception.

To the delight of shoppers, LuLu organized its product highlights in a bazaar-style “Indian Street,” where each corner displays some of the typical Indian products such as sarees, fashion accessories, Indian food, spices and others. A special attraction was the fusion fashion display of classic Indian saree material, presented in a way to create gowns, jalabiyas, abayas, skirts, summer dresses and bags.

More than 714 popular Indian products have been put on special promotion — from high-grade Assam tea to ethnic ready meals and snacks. In addition, a dedicated “product wall” has been designed where shoppers can see new product lines such as GI tagged products, and millet and millet-based products. During the event, four new top Indian food brands were also launched: Anil, Eatopia, Faani and Monsoon Harvest.   

During his address to the audience, the ambassador said that the commercial ties between Saudi Arabia and India have grown exponentially in the last few years, and that the bilateral trade figures crossed the historic milestone of $52 billion in FY23. He said commercial entities like LuLu Hypermarkets have played an important role in the overall growth of Saudi-India commercial relations. 

A cake cutting ceremony took place to mark the occasion. Ambassador Khan also briefed the audience about the range of special products under the “One District — One Product” and GI categories. He underlined the importance of the inclusion of millets in daily food habits while talking about the International Year Of Millets 2023 celebration. 

Speaking at the inauguration, Mohammed said: “LuLu Group International is at the forefront of India-GCC trade and in 2022, we exported nearly $185 million worth of Indian products to the GCC. In 2022, LuLu Saudi alone imported nearly $58 million worth of Indian products. With our network of food sourcing and logistics centers across India, food processing units and LuLu’s own-label food products, as well as a cohort of skilled fashion buyers who help our garments and clothing department to stay ahead of the trend, we are well-prepared to treat our shoppers with this truly amazing ‘Utsav’ shopping.”

The event showcases a wide range of food products, agri-produce, as well as meat and seafood. LuLu, which has a strong Indian network of food processing and logistics centers for exporting bulk products to the Middle Eastern countries, has flown in many exclusive Indian products for this shopping festival. To complete the Indian cultural experience, trendy high-street fashion as well as a curated collection of designer wear for festivals and weddings have been made available. 

India Utsav will run until Aug. 19 and features super deals on all Indian products and fashion wear. The festival is running across all LuLu stores in the Kingdom and online.

Carrefour kicks off 'back-to-school' campaign

Carrefour kicks off ‘back-to-school’ campaign
Updated 16 August 2023
Arab News

Carrefour kicks off ‘back-to-school’ campaign

Carrefour kicks off ‘back-to-school’ campaign
Updated 16 August 2023
Arab News

With the new school year approaching, Carrefour — owned and operated by Majid Al-Futtaim in the UAE, has announced up to 50 percent discounts across school supplies including electronics, stationery, fresh food and more.

From backpacks and lunchboxes to electronic gadgets and stationery, Carrefour aims to be a one-stop-shop for back-to-school shopping in the UAE. Customers can have their back-to-school purchases customized at a customization counter with a minimum spend of 200 dirhams ($55) or more.

Commenting on the campaign, Bertrand Loumaye, country manager of Carrefour UAE at Majid Al-Futtaim Retail, said: “Back-to-school season can be a very exciting yet overwhelming time for families. We have effectively worked with our partners to study and understand back-to-school trends, upon which we’ve identified a number of challenges customers face. This includes finding affordable prices and a wide range of products suiting various classroom needs. To make the back-to-school shopping experience seamless and serve as a one-stop-shop for our customers’ needs, all essentials and must-haves are conveniently located in one dedicated section of every store. Our customization counter will enable customers to add a personal touch to their purchases, making them less likely to be misplaced. What’s more, our unmatched discounts and offers will make back-to-school shopping more accessible and affordable for everyone.”

Carrefour recognizes the aim to provide a stress-free shopping environment. A designated section across all Carrefour stores will enable customers to find all their back-to-school necessities without any hassle. Moreover, Carrefour’s user-friendly website and mobile application make it easy for busy parents to shop from the comfort of their homes.

Community Jameel's StartSmart competition concludes semifinals

Community Jameel’s StartSmart competition concludes semifinals
Updated 16 August 2023
Arab News

Community Jameel’s StartSmart competition concludes semifinals

Community Jameel’s StartSmart competition concludes semifinals
Updated 16 August 2023
Arab News

Community Jameel Saudi, a member of the global network of the Abdul Latif Jameel World Education Lab of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, announced the conclusion of the semifinals of the StartSmart Competition, after three months of intense training. The competition is sponsored by Community Jameel Saudi and organized by Bab Rizq Jameel, with this year marking its 7th consecutive edition. Through this competition, Community Jameel Saudi aims primarily to bolster the entrepreneurship ecosystem in the Kingdom, fostering innovation, and empowering entrepreneurs to develop their own ideas and projects. This will ultimately help increase the number of SMEs and create job opportunities in the local market.

This year’s competition witnessed remarkable participation, drawing more than 1,000 applicants from diverse age groups and sectors since its launch in April. Participants chose from four distinct tracks: Startups, Ideas, Social Enterprise and Environment, with 60 teams qualifying for the semifinal stage. These teams underwent an intensive training camp between July 16-18, covering a variety of topics, including strategic planning, marketing and financial management. During the Virtual Demo Day, participants presented their projects and ideas to a judging panel, resulting in the selection of 36 teams for the final stage.

Soraka S. Alkhatib, CEO of Elmi Center and a judge in the Startups track, said: “I am honored to participate in the StartSmart competition, during which I witnessed many exciting and ambitious innovations. I was especially impressed by the diversity of the ideas presented, which resonated with the current aspirations of Saudi society.”

The final stage includes a month-long mentoring program for entrepreneurs, facilitated by local and international experts and consultants, offering detailed advice and guidance to refine their ideas and projects. The final event will feature the final judging panels on Sept. 27, followed by the closing ceremony on Sept. 28, where 12 winners will be announced (3 per track). Additionally, the ceremony will include free training workshops for the public, a conference and an exhibition, featuring prominent speakers and experts to discuss the entrepreneurship ecosystem in the Kingdom.

Mohammed Abdul Ghaffar, general manager for social initiatives at Community Jameel Saudi, added: “We are committed to contributing to social, economic, and environmental prosperity, in line with Vision 2030’s objectives. We strive to launch initiatives such as the StartSmart Competition that help in developing the skills of Saudi youth and empowering them economically to reach new horizons of growth and success. We invite all entrepreneurs and interested parties to benefit from the knowledge and workshops offered at the closing ceremony on Sept. 28, which will also provide a great networking opportunity with the most prominent names in the entrepreneurship ecosystem in the Kingdom.”

This initiative closely aligns with the goals of Vision 2030, aiming to boost the SMEs’ contribution to the national GDP. 

Since its inception in 2016, the competition has facilitated the establishment of more than 120 companies, and provided world-class training to over 6,000 entrepreneurs, including special mentoring sessions and opportunities for participating startups to gain media visibility. Most notably, it provides networking opportunities with investors, business incubators, and leaders from both the private and governmental sectors, allowing entrepreneurs to establish startups and create job opportunities in the Kingdom.

Aljomaih & Shell renew partnership with Al-Wallan

Aljomaih & Shell renew partnership with Al-Wallan
Updated 16 August 2023
Arab News

Aljomaih & Shell renew partnership with Al-Wallan

Aljomaih & Shell renew partnership with Al-Wallan
Updated 16 August 2023
Arab News

Aljomaih and Shell Lubricating Oil Company has renewed its partnership with Al-Wallan Trading Co., the authorized distributor of Hyundai and Genesis in the central and northern regions, and Geely and Renault across the Kingdom. Through this partnership, Shell will supply Al-Wallan’s service centers with its technically advanced lubricants.

Saher Hashem, CEO of JOSLOC, said the partnership renewal represents a successful model for sustainable cooperation between companies in the Saudi private sector.

Over the past 10 years, Aljomaih and Shell have provided the complete range of Shell lubricants, specially produced for Hyundai cars, to Al-Wallan’s service centers, thereby ensuring the provision of excellent services to Al-Wallan’s customers.

Abdul Aziz Al-Wallan, vice chairman of Al-Wallan Trading Co., said: “Since its inception, Al-Wallan has established long-term fruitful partnerships, and from this standpoint, our strategic partnership with Shell allows us to achieve our vision of providing the best customer experience by taking care of our cars as we annually serve more than 350,000 customers at our maintenance centers, which constitute an important focal point in our prosperity and the advancement of our business.”

Ma'aden to supply 600,000 tons of fertilizers to Bangladesh

Ma’aden to supply 600,000 tons of fertilizers to Bangladesh
Updated 15 August 2023
Arab News

Ma’aden to supply 600,000 tons of fertilizers to Bangladesh

Ma’aden to supply 600,000 tons of fertilizers to Bangladesh
Updated 15 August 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabian Mining Company, known as Ma’aden, has renewed its agreement with the Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation, to supply 600,000 tons of fertilizers to BADC. The agreement was signed on the sidelines of a BADC delegation visit to Ma’aden’s headquarters.

Ma’aden, which is the largest multi-commodity mining and metals company in the Middle East and the world’s second-largest exporter of phosphate fertilizer, supplies approximately 42 percent of Bangladesh’s estimated requirement of di-ammonium phosphate. The renewal of this agreement further solidifies the company’s commitment to meeting global market demand for phosphate fertilizers.

Over the past years, Ma’aden has scaled its production of sustainable and resilient phosphate fertilizers, with plans to increase its phosphate fertilizer production by 50 percent to 9 Mtpa through the company’s Phosphates 3 megaproject. Ma’aden is playing a growing role in the global agricultural value chain, by strengthening partnerships with key stakeholders to deliver high-quality fertilizers and play a role in helping support global food security. 

We are excited to extend our near-decade-long relationship with Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation and play a role in helping support food security efforts in the region.

Hassan Al-Ali, executive vice president, Phosphate BU at Ma’aden

Reflecting on the agreement, Hassan Al-Ali, executive vice president, phosphate business unit at Ma’aden, said: “We are pleased that we are able to continue working with BADC to ensure a reliable supply of high-quality fertilizer products to the Bangladesh market. As we grow our business, partnerships like these are helping us drive sustainable growth in agricultural output to agricultural markets around the world despite global economic challenges. We are excited to extend our near-decade-long relationship with BADC and play a role in helping support food security efforts in the region.”

Ma’aden, which had revenues of SR40.3 billion ($10.7 billion) in 2022, aims to develop the mining industry into the third pillar of the Saudi economy in line with Vision 2030.

The company operates 17 mines and sites, has 6,500+ direct employees and exports products to more than 30 countries. It plans to embark on massive growth over the next 18 years across phosphate, aluminum, gold, copper and new minerals — to leverage the Kingdom’s estimated $1.3 trillion mineral endowment and international opportunities.

GoDaddy brings .AI domain extension to Saudi Arabia

GoDaddy brings .AI domain extension to Saudi Arabia
Updated 15 August 2023
Arab News

GoDaddy brings .AI domain extension to Saudi Arabia

GoDaddy brings .AI domain extension to Saudi Arabia
Updated 15 August 2023
Arab News

GoDaddy Inc., the world’s largest domain registrar helping entrepreneurs thrive, has announced the launch of the .AI domain extension in the Kingdom. This addition opens up a world of opportunities for individuals, developers, startups and research institutions, aligning perfectly with Saudi Arabia’s visionary AI strategy and dynamic growth in the field of artificial intelligence.

As a part of its commitment to foster AI potential, the Kingdom has established the Saudi Data and AI Authority to drive the national data and AI agenda and to outline a multi-phased approach with six dimensions, namely ambition, skills, policies and regulations, investment, research and innovation, and ecosystem. The ultimate goal is to position Saudi Arabia as a global hub for data and AI activities and to create a strong domestic ecosystem.

.AI domains bring numerous advantages to small businesses across various sectors. By associating with AI, these domains become powerful branding tools, projecting innovation and technological expertise to customers and stakeholders alike.

“AI is set to contribute $135 billion to Saudi Arabia’s economy and we will see AI’s contribution to GDP rise to 12.4 percent in 2030, making it the biggest beneficiary of AI in the Middle East. By introducing .AI domains in the Kingdom, we aim to provide a platform for businesses and individuals to fully embrace AI’s transformative potential,” said Selina Bieber, vice president, international markets at GoDaddy.

GoDaddy provides a user-friendly tool to help entrepreneurs select the perfect domain name for their business. With GoDaddy Domain Names Creator, users can answer basic questions about their business and industry, receiving a series of domain suggestions that will make their company stand out on the web.

“Having seen the Kingdom’s progress in AI firsthand, we are excited to be part of this journey by offering .AI domains, which will undoubtedly add value to the AI community in Saudi Arabia,” added Bieber.

In the event that a desired domain is already owned, GoDaddy offers the assistance of dedicated domain brokers who can strategize and negotiate with the current domain owner to secure the best possible price while ensuring confidentiality.

“We firmly believe that the .AI domain extension will play a key role in shaping the future of AI-driven businesses in Saudi Arabia. It is a powerful branding tool that signifies technological expertise and innovation,” Bieber said.

The future of businesses in the Kingdom is set to be reshaped as 85 percent of business leaders foresee the transformative impact of generative AI on their customer offerings or business operations within the next three years, according to a recent study.

The Kingdom’s dedication to AI is reflected in its impressive global rankings. Saudi Arabia is the top-ranking country in the world for government strategy in AI. It scored 100 percent in all criteria related to AI, including establishing the National Strategy for Data and AI, having a dedicated government authority for AI, and adequate funding for AI initiatives.

