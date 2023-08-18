You are here

Al-Hilal confirm signing Moroccan World Cup hero Bono from Sevilla
Yassine Bounou (Bono) joins The Blues. (Al-Hilal)
RIYADH: Al-Hilal have signed Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, the club announced early on Friday, as the team continues to bring in big-name players to the Saudi capital.
The signing of the 32-year-old, also known as Bono, will see him at the club till 2026 and comes only days after the Riyadh club announced the arrival of Neymar, one of the game’s biggest stars.
Bono helped Morocco in their impressive World Cup run in Qatar, who became the first African team to reach the semis of the competition.
The keeper played his last game for Sevilla in the loss to Manchester City in the Super Cup on Wednesday.

Neymar looks forward to facing ‘top quality’ opposition in Saudi Pro League

  • Brazilian star lauds Ronaldo for energizing Saudi football
  • Winning titles is the goal in the Kingdom, says striker
RIYADH: Brazilian superstar Neymar Jr. has credited fellow global footballing icon Cristiano Ronaldo for sparking the remarkable transformation of the Roshn Saudi League and says the “exciting” prospect of facing the Portuguese legend and stars including Karim Benzema and Robert Firmino will be motivation to “play even better” for new club Al-Hilal.

Neymar has joined one of the biggest and most successful clubs in Asia for an initial two-year period and brings an impressive CV that includes glory in the UEFA Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup, Copa Libertadores and Olympic Games. The former PSG, Barcelona and Santos goalscorer is the latest big name to join the Roshn Saudi League, following in the footsteps of Ronaldo, Benzema, Firmino, Sadio Mane, Riyad Mahrez, N’Golo Kante, Edouard Mendy and others.

Neymar said: “It is exciting, meeting top quality players on the other teams thrills you, and motivates you to play even better. And it is a given when you face Ronaldo, Benzema, Firmino, that the excitement is even greater. So I am happy to join this league, facing them will be wonderful, it will be fantastic.”

Speaking about the growing global profile of the Roshn Saudi League, he added: “I believe Cristiano Ronaldo started all of this and everybody called him ‘crazy,’ and this and that. Today you see the league grow more and more.”

Neymar may be joining a club that has won 66 trophies including a record four AFC Champions League titles, but he is not taking success for granted. “The league will be very competitive, especially after the signings made in the summer transfer window. I believe competitiveness is important. That’s why I am joining this league. I am driven by challenges. I am there to help the league grow.”

As Brazil captain and joint top scorer for the national team, on 77 goals alongside football’s original superstar Pele, Neymar is confident his country’s many football-crazy fans will turn their attentions to the league. He will join several compatriots including Al-Ahli star Firmino, Al-Ittihad midfielder Fabinho, Al-Nassr’s Alex Telles, as well as Al-Hilal teammates Malcolm and Michael.

 

 

He said: “Of course a lot of Brazil will be watching the league. Obviously I will be there and I expect all Brazilians and everybody following the league to support Al-Hilal. The message I have for them is I will do my best to make them enjoy football, our goal is winning all titles.”

Neymar will team up with Ruben Neves of Portugal, Serbia’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Kalidou Koulibaly of Senegal for Al-Hilal, alongside several players from the Saudi national squad. This includes Saleh Al-Shehri and Salem Al-Dawsari, the two goal scorers in the stunning 2-1 victory over eventual champions Argentina at the World Cup in Qatar.

Commenting on the talent in the Al-Hilal squad, he said: “I think it is very important to have quality in the squad. Obviously it helps in some decisions you take throughout your career. It was certainly for me. I am very excited to write a new story chasing all the objectives with the club and my teammates — winning more and more titles and fulfilling the club’s ambition. I am very excited in that regard.”

Neymar said he is looking forward to feeling the intense passion of the Al-Hilal fans: “I believe when it comes to football, we have similar passion to that of Al-Hilal fans. They can expect all the effort from me on the pitch. I will give my best for the club. Our goal is winning titles.

“As the season progresses, it is a step-by-step process, training session after training session, game after game. We will grow more and more. It is difficult to come and say ‘we are going to win’ before starting our work. That’s what I believe. To start work immediately, our objective is to win championships, win titles and surely reach the highest summit. It’s the fans’ aspiration, so that’s what we are aiming for.”

Neymar’s arrival marks another huge step in the Saudi Pro League’s journey to become one of football’s leading destinations. He joins the league following the launch of a new strategy to combine high-profile marquee signings with emerging Saudi talent.

The Saudi Pro League has secured broadcast deals across more than 130 territories for the new season. There have been tie-ups with DAZN in multiple territories (Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, and the UK) as well as major European broadcasters Canal+ (France), Sport TV (Portugal), La 7 (Italy), Marca.com (Spain) and Cosmote (Greece), among others.

2nd edition of Saudi Women’s Premier League to kick off Oct. 13

  • 8 clubs to compete in 56 matches over 14 rounds: Saudi Arabian Football Federation
  • 30-team First Division — the second tier of Saudi women’s football — will get underway in November with six regional groups
RIYADH: The second edition of the Saudi Women’s Premier League will kick off on Oct. 13, the Kingdom’s football governing body has revealed.

Announcing the date, Saudi Arabian Football Federation officials said the eight teams taking part in the competition would be Al-Nassr, Al-Hilal, Al-Shabab, Al-Ittihad, Al-Ahli, Eastern Flames, Riyadh Club, and Al-Qadsiah.

A total of 56 matches will be contested in a home and away format over 14 rounds.

Meanwhile, the 30-team First Division — the second tier of Saudi women’s football — will get underway in November with six regional groups also playing in a home and away format.

The winners of each region will progress to a knockout championship contest with the top three teams being promoted to the Saudi Women’s Premier League. The side finishing bottom of the top-flight table will be relegated to the First Division.

Federation chiefs also revealed that the winner of the Women’s Premier League would receive SR2 million ($533,000), with SR1 million going to the second-placed team, and SR600,000 to third.

In the First Division, the team finishing top will get SR500,000, with the runner-up and club in third position banking SR350,000 and SR200,000, respectively.

Al-Nassr were crowned the first ever champions of the Women’s Premier League with 35 points from 11 wins, two draws, and only one loss, while Riyadh Club won the First Division to secure promotion to the top tier.

Mancini’s Saudi Arabia debut pencilled in as two Newcastle United-based friendlies announced

  • Green Falcons due to meet Costa Rica, South Korea at St. James’ Park with former Italy boss at the helm
NEWCASTLE: Roberto Mancini’s Saudi Arabia managerial debut could well take place on Tyneside, the home of Public Investment Fund-owned Newcastle United.
St. James’ Park is set to play host to the Saudi Arabia men’s national team for two historic international friendlies next month.

As part of their preparations for the AFC Asian Cup, which takes place in Qatar in January 2024, the Green Falcons will travel to Newcastle for a pre-tournament double-header in September, at the home of Newcastle United, who are majority owned by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia will first face Costa Rica on Friday, Sept. 8 before meeting South Korea on Tuesday, Sept. 12. Kick-off is listed as 8 p.m. UK time for the Costa Rica clash, with the South Korea match set to start at 5:30 p.m. BST.

A statement from Newcastle United confirming the move read: “A football-obsessed nation, Saudi Arabia caught the world’s attention at last year’s FIFA World Cup by beating eventual winners Argentina 2-1 in an enthralling group stage match at Lusail Stadium in Qatar. The two friendlies on Tyneside will form part of the team’s preparations for the AFC Asian Cup, which takes place in Qatar in January 2024.”

Tickets for the respective matches are on sale at book.nufc.co.uk.

The announcement further cements the growing relationship between the Magpies and Saudi Arabia. This year, for the first time, Sela is the club’s front-of-shirt sponsor, with a multi-year deal worth almost $32 million per season. The club’s shirt sleeve sponsor is Noon, whose headquarters are in the Saudi capital Riyadh.

The games could well be first under the tutelage of Mancini, who is the favorite to take over national team following his unexpected departure as Italy boss. He confirmed an offer from Saudi authorities in an interview with Italian publication Corriere Dello Sport. 

“I’m a football manager and when I receive an offer that I like I will accept it. But that’s not why I quit the national team,” said Mancini.

“Italy was always the number one for me. After many years I’ve received plenty of offers which I will look at in the coming weeks but right now there is nothing solid. I’m a manager and I can’t just stop but Saudi Arabia has nothing to do with it.”

Mancini walked out on Italy last week, despite having guided them to a European Championship title in 2020, as well as two UEFA Nations League third place finishes.

The former Fiorentina, Lazio, Inter Milan, Manchester City, Galatasaray, Inter Milan and Zenit Saint Petersburg manager is well respected across the football world.

Saad Al-Shehri is currently in interim charge of Saudi Arabia. The country has been without a permanent coach following the departure of Herve Renard in March. Renard is now French women’s national team boss.

Saudi football prodigy aiming to emulate Egypt, Liverpool star Mo Salah

  • Abdulmalik Al-Jaber made a name for himself playing for the Green Future Falcons team in the International Champions Cup
  • Al-Jaber: Professionalism is not easy, and you have to work hard in order to face European clubs
RIYADH: Rising Saudi footballing prospect Abdulmalik Al-Jaber is aiming to follow in the footsteps of Egypt and Liverpool star Mohamed Salah and make it to the top of the game.

The young midfielder, who joined a Saudi scholarship program to develop his football talents, made a name for himself playing for the Green Future Falcons team in the International Champions Cup.

Al-Jaber told Arab News: “I will work hard until I reach what I want, just like Mohamed Salah did. He trained a lot until he achieved his goal.”

Earlier this year, Al-Jaber made the move from Uhud football club to Dinamo Zagreb, helping his team to win the Croatian Under-19 League, and recently signed a two-year contract with Bosnia and Herzegovina side Zeljeznicar where he hopes to get more first-team action.

On the scholarship program and International Champions Cup experience, Al-Jaber said: “I learned that professionalism is not easy, and that you have to work hard in order to face European clubs.

“I also learned in the program, discipline and professionalism at all levels, whether on or off the field, and this will help me in my professional career,” he added.

New Al-Hilal star Neymar Jr. can further elevate Saudi football, analysts tell Arab News

  • Brazilian forward is latest Saudi Professional League high-profile acquisition this season
  • ‘More and more people outside the country will understand that the Saudis aren’t kidding when it comes to football’
SAO PAULO: After six seasons in France’s Paris Saint-Germain, footballer Neymar Jr. is ready to play for Riyadh’s Al-Hilal after a multimillion-dollar deal was reached earlier this week.

The Brazilian forward is the latest Saudi Professional League high-profile acquisition this season, after world stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema were transferred to Saudi clubs since December 2022.

One of the greatest idols in the sport, 31-year-old Neymar has more than 200 million followers on Instagram and is one of the most famous Brazilian celebrities nowadays.

The combination of his high-quality performance on the pitch and his media fame is expected to have a significant impact on Saudi football.

“He’s a world star and is at the height of his career. He’ll keep playing for Brazil’s national team and may be decisive in its future accomplishments,” Ubiratan Leal, a sports commentator at ESPN Brazil, told Arab News, adding that Neymar’s deal is in a way more important than Ronaldo’s, who was hired by Al-Nassr in December.

“Ronaldo is bigger than Neymar — he’s probably among the 10 major players in football’s history. But he’s ending his career and wasn’t able to keep playing for European clubs,” said Leal. Neymar, however, “could be included in any team in the world and would be its star player.”

Mauricio Noriega, a sports commentator at Radio Transamerica and website Trivela, told Arab News that Neymar “is still relatively young and can play high-level football for several years ahead.

“He can make a great contribution to Saudi football. His style is attractive to the audience — he likes to dribble and to show an artful way of scoring his goals.”

Noriega said Neymar can captivate Saudi football fans if “he manages to adequately prepare himself and regain his motivation.”

In recent years, he became a constant target of the French press and of PSG fans, and the atmosphere in the club was not positive.

Press reports attributed his decision to leave the Parisian club before the expiration of his contract to his complicated relationship with Kylian Mbappe.

On Monday, Neymar seemed to confirm such accounts by liking a social media post that said Mbappe told PSG to decide between the two.

“Now Neymar is joining a club that’s dominant in Asia and has a huge number of fans. He won’t have that feeling of not being able to reach his goals that he had in PSG,” Leal said, adding that he needs to feel “satisfied in his personal life outside the pitch, which is something that he cherishes very much, and Saudi Arabia certainly can offer him an enjoyable life. If he feels comfortable there, he’ll show great performances and will keep playing there.”

Neymar could become a protagonist in a league that has been drawing growing global attention since Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund decided to invest in the country’s four major clubs, Noriega said, referring to Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr, Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli.

In the SPL, he will meet a number of Brazilian players, including recent acquisitions such as Roberto Firmino, who plays for Jeddah’s Al-Ahli, and Fabinho, who is at Al-Ittihad. The Jeddah squad is also the current club of Romarinho.

Players Carlos Eduardo and Malcom will be Neymar’s Brazilian colleagues at Al-Hilal. The club’s manager, Portuguese Jorge Jesus, not only speaks the same language as Neymar but also knows Brazilian football and culture, after a victorious tenure as Flamengo’s manager a few years ago.

Historically, Brazilian players have been fundamental to Al-Hilal’s success, and have helped popularize football in Saudi Arabia.

“That’s the case with Rivellino, who played for Al-Hilal at the end of the 1970s, when Saudi football was becoming professional. He also had an artful style and drew massive audiences to the stadiums,” Noriega said.

Leal said with so many football stars in Saudi Arabia — including Ronaldo, Neymar and Benzema — more and more international fans “will see that it has a technically relevant league that’s important to follow.

“In Europe, there’s a certain prejudice against football played in other nations, including in traditional arenas like Brazil and Argentina. Saudi Arabia will keep facing such prejudice for some time, despite the recent acquisitions.”

But things may change when “football fans realize that the Saudi league is greatly competitive and has high-level performances,” Leal added.

“There’s a real fanaticism about football in Saudi Arabia, especially when we talk about major clubs like Al-Hilal.

“More and more people outside the country will understand that the Saudis aren’t kidding when it comes to football.”

