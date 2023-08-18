You are here

History beckons with England, Spain one win from World Cup glory
Spain players pose for a photo during a team training session in Sydney ahead of the Women's World Cup final against England. (AP)
History beckons with England, Spain one win from World Cup glory
  • About 75,000 fans will pack Stadium Australia in Sydney for the final of a World Cup that began with 32 teams
  • The exploits of the lower-ranked sides are evidence that the gap has closed significantly, but in the end, it is two of the leading sides who will contest the final
SYDNEY: A Women’s World Cup that has broken records on and off the pitch will reach a suitable climax on Sunday when England or Spain are crowned champions for the first time.

About 75,000 fans will pack Stadium Australia in Sydney for the final of a World Cup that began with 32 teams, compared to 24 four years ago, and saw many of the favorites fall early.

Germany bowed out in the group phase together with Brazil, Italy and Olympic champions Canada, then holders the United States followed them out the trapdoor in the last 16 — their earliest exit ever.

South Africa, Jamaica and Morocco all reached the last 16 for the first time, and Colombia made a maiden quarterfinal appearance before a 2-1 defeat to England.

The exploits of the lower-ranked sides are evidence that the gap has closed significantly in international women’s football, but in the end, it is two of the leading sides who will contest the final.

Sarina Wiegman’s England are European champions and came into the World Cup as favorites along with the US.

But like Spain, England have never reached the World Cup final before.

The two teams met in the quarterfinals of last year’s European Championship, with Wiegman’s Lionesses winning 2-1 in extra time and going on to beat Germany in the final for their first major title.

On that occasion, England had the backing of fervent home support, a luxury they will not have this time. If anything, Australian fans at the final are likely to cheer for Spain.

The anticipated sellout crowd at Stadium Australia will bookend a tournament that is the best-attended in Women’s World Cup history.

Wiegman has a world-class squad to call upon, but it is the coach herself who is arguably England’s biggest asset.

She is the standard-bearer for woman coaches, having won the Euros with her native Netherlands and then repeating the feat with England.

Described by her players as calm but direct, Wiegman took the Dutch to the World Cup final four years ago, where they lost 2-0 to the United States.

“Having the chance as a coach or a player to make it to two finals is really special,” the 53-year-old said after her side defied a partisan crowd to defeat co-hosts Australia 3-1 in Wednesday’s semifinal.

“I never take anything for granted, but it’s like I’m living in a fairytale or something.”

Wiegman is already hugely respected in her adopted country but now she is one victory away from joining Alf Ramsey, who took England to the men’s title in 1966, in winning a World Cup for England.

Spain have defied turmoil off the pitch to make their own history.

Their preparations were clouded by a dispute with 15 players who last year said they no longer wanted to be considered for selection.

Coach Jorge Vilda and his strict personality were chief among a litany of complaints, but here they are, missing 12 of the 15 but on the cusp of world domination.

England have not been perfect in reaching the final and needed penalties to see off Nigeria in the last 16, before more convincing displays in defeating Colombia and Australia.

But Spain have also had their challenges at this tournament.

They were thumped 4-0 by Japan in their final group game, the caveat being that both teams had already qualified for the knockout rounds.

Spain then thrashed Switzerland 5-1 and squeezed past the Netherlands and Sweden by identical 2-1 scorelines, the victory over the Dutch coming in extra time.

Vilda says that the turmoil that once threatened to torpedo their World Cup “made all of us stronger.”

“Now we can file it away and put it behind us and think about the future, and think that we deserve to be where we are,” he said after Olga Carmona’s sumptuous 89th-minute strike propelled them past Sweden in the semifinals.

It is proof of Spain’s depth of resources that they have hardly missed the players who refused to play under Vilda.

On top of that, reigning two-time Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas has been reduced to a bit-part role as she struggles to regain form and fitness after injury.

In her place, Barcelona playmaker Aitana Bonmati — who had been part of the protesting 15 — has emerged as Spain’s creative force and the player England must stop.

Topics: 2023 Women’s World Cup FIFA Women’s World Cup (WWC) Spain England

Coach Jaissle praises players’ fighting spirit as Al-Ahli top Roshn Saudi League table  
Coach Jaissle praises players’ fighting spirit as Al-Ahli top Roshn Saudi League table  
  • A 3-1 win over Al-Khaleej in Dammam means the Jeddah club now have 6 points from 2 matches
Al-Ahli coach Matthias Jaissle has praised his team’s fighting spirit after they secured an important 3-1 win over Al-Khaleej in difficult weather conditions on Thursday night at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam.

The victory took the newly-promoted Jeddah club to the top of the Roshn Saudi League table.

Roger Ibanez gave Al-Ahli a ninth-minute lead before Algerian star Riyad Mahrez doubled the lead in first-half stoppage time.

The home team reduced the deficit in the 58th minute through Mansour Ibrahim Hamzi, but Al-Ahli held out and put the game to bed in the 101st minute through Sumayhan Al-Nabit’s goal.

“It was a crazy match that lasted more than 90 minutes,” Jaissle said in his press conference after the match. “And the players fought hard to claim the win and points, and continue our run of victories.”

The German coach also explained why he ran onto the pitch after the third goal: “It was an emotional moment, so I went out to celebrate with the players. The match was difficult and I am an emotional person.”

“The absence of Firmino was difficult, but we have a suitable alternative, which is (Fahd) Al-Rashidi, and he has great potential.”

Topics: football Al-Ahli Roshn Saudi League

Al-Hilal confirm signing Moroccan World Cup hero Bono from Sevilla
Al-Hilal confirm signing Moroccan World Cup hero Bono from Sevilla
RIYADH: Al-Hilal have signed Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, the club announced early on Friday, as the team continues to bring in big-name players to the Saudi capital.
The signing of the 32-year-old, also known as Bono, will see him at the club till 2026 and comes only days after the Riyadh club announced the arrival of Neymar, one of the game’s biggest stars.
Bono helped Morocco in their impressive World Cup run in Qatar, who became the first African team to reach the semis of the competition.
The keeper played his last game for Sevilla in the loss to Manchester City in the Super Cup on Wednesday.

Topics: Al-Hilal bono

Miami move ‘opposite’ of PSG switch, says happy Messi
Miami move ‘opposite’ of PSG switch, says happy Messi
  • Speaking to local media for the first time since arriving in Miami, a relaxed Messi talked positively of his life in South Florida and contrasted it with his time in the French capital
  • The seven-times Ballon d’Or winner has the chance to win his first trophy when Miami take on Nashville on Saturday in the final of the Leagues Cup
 FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida: Lionel Messi said Thursday he has refound happiness since joining Inter Miami, describing his move to Major League Soccer as the “opposite” of his transfer from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain.

Messi, who has scored nine goals in six appearances since joining Miami, joined the MLS club after two seasons in France with PSG.

Speaking to local media for the first time since arriving in Miami, a relaxed Messi talked positively of his life in South Florida and contrasted it with his time in the French capital, which drew to a close earlier this year with sections of PSG’s fans booing him.

“As I said at the time, my departure to Paris was not something I wanted, it was not something I wanted to leave Barcelona and, so to speak, it was from one day to the next,” he said.

“And, well, I also had to get used to a place that was totally different from where I had been living all my life, both in terms of the city and in a sporting sense, and, well, it was difficult, but the opposite of what is happening to me now here,” he said.

Messi had been with Barcelona from the age of 13, when he moved from Argentina to join the Spanish giants and his move, after years of success, was primarily the result of financial difficulties at the club.

There had been speculation that Messi might return to Barcelona or join the wave of players heading to the Saudi league but Messi said he was pleased with his decision.

“I can tell you that I am very happy with the decision we made, not only for the game, for how it is going, but for my family, for how we live day by day, for how we enjoy the city, for this new experience and the reception of the people that was extraordinary from the first day, not only in Miami,” he said.

“I made two away trips with the team and the treatment of the people toward me was spectacular. So I am grateful and happy for the moment I am living and above all to be able to continue enjoying what I liked all my life, to play and to be able to do it in this way with joy,” he said, stressing his decision had made together with his family.

The seven-times Ballon d’Or winner has the chance to win his first trophy when Miami take on Nashville on Saturday in the final of the Leagues Cup.

It would also be his club’s first triumph in just their third season of existence.

“It would be amazing, wouldn’t it? Both for me and for all the people who are fans of the club, for the club itself,” he said.

“We want to be a point of reference and winning a title would help a lot in that. It is a very young club, it has been around for a very short time, and to win our first title would be great for all of us,” he said.

Despite huge expectations and the hope that the Argentine World Cup winner will lead the sport to new heights in the US, Messi said he was simply enjoying the game and his life.

“The truth is that I don’t think about all those things, I simply came here to play, to continue enjoying football, which is what I have liked all my life and I chose this place for that reason, above all things,” he said.

Messi said his family had settled in well, despite them not yet having found a permanent home in the area and he said that he enjoyed to be part of the Spanish-speaking community in South Florida.

“From the beginning, since my arrival, the welcome was impressive, it is a city with many Latinos, and that makes everything much easier too,” he said.

“The Latinos are much closer, much more demonstrative, always showing affection, closeness, and I think that is the most important, the healthiest and the most beautiful thing in order to be able to settle in and enjoy what you do,” he said.

“I already knew the city pretty well, how the people were. I already loved it....but to be living here every day and passing all of my time here has let me get a lot closer to the city and the people here.

“I’m happy, I’m enjoying this new chapter of my life, the experience of living in the United States, which was something I always had in mind to do.”

Topics: Major League Soccer Lionel Messi Miami

Iniesta tops star-studded roster of players and coaches as UAE Pro League season kicks off
Iniesta tops star-studded roster of players and coaches as UAE Pro League season kicks off
  • The 2023-24 campaign promises to be just as exciting as previous one, which featured a thrilling three-way battle for the title
The 2023-24 UAE Pro League season kicks off on Friday, and with the likes of legendary Spanish midfielder Andres Iniesta and Paraguayan magician Kaku lining up on the pitch, and Netherlands great Frank de Boer and revolutionary South African tactician Pitso Mosimane occupying dugouts, there are ample reasons to believe a repeat of last term’s engrossing campaign is on the cards.

Here are some of the main talking points, plus our predictions, ahead of what seems likely to be another season to savor.

Iniesta’s incredible arrival

It takes something a little bit special for an unheralded, newly promoted side to lead off a season preview. Emirates Club’s refreshingly covert capture of Barcelona legend Iniesta was just that.

How useful a 39-year-old attacking midfielder, who recorded just four goalless J1 League run-outs for Vissel Kobe between February and July this year, will prove to be during what is likely to be a grueling relegation scrap is up for debate. It is not a deal that guarantees the club will avoid a repeat of the 2021-22 season, when they were similarly newly promoted but went straight back down again.

Nonetheless, this is a move that further elevates a competition on the rise. Last season’s impressive growth in attendances and interest can only be boosted by the presence of a universally revered superstar.

The Roshn Saudi League’s unprecedented summer shopping spree has dominated the discourse about Middle Eastern football. When it comes to name recognition alone, however, only Al-Hilal’s signing of Neymar can match the arrival of Iniesta in the region.

New faces, new excitement

ADNOC Pro League viewers were spoiled in last season. A tight, three-way title race and a relegation battle that went down to the wire on the last day made it a season for the ages. There is every chance the new season can go the same way.

At the top, holders Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai Club have added Premier League stalwart Luka Milivojevic and Israel forward Mu’nas Dabbur. Three-time Confederation of African Football Champions League winner Mosimane has added his know-how to Al-Wahda’s mix, with former Ajax supremo Alfred Schreuder is motivated to showcase his best at dethroned champions Al-Ain, alongside 2022-23 Saudi top-flight assist leader Kaku.

De Boer has last season’s Europa League winner Karim Rekik in his squad at Al-Jazira, while 2022’s big-spenders Sharjah have added Tunisia’s Firas Ben Larbi as they aim to convert four cup victories into league supremacy.

Swiss center forward Haris Seferovic teaming up at Al-Wasl with Nicolas Gimenez, formerly of Baniyas, and crowd favorite Caio Canedo, re-signed after four unsatisfactory seasons at Al-Ain, whets the appetite at a club striving for glory for the first time since 2006-07.

But the deep reservoir of talent does not end there.

Best of the rest

A number of other clubs also look refreshed. Ajman lost their talisman, Ben Larbi, to Al-Sharjah but gained fellow Tunisia stars Nader Ghandri, a hulking center back who started in Tunisia’s World Cup 2022 victory over his native France, and burgeoning midfielder Haykeul Chikhaoui.

Ajman’s former coach, Goran Tufegdzic, is now at the helm of Al-Nasr, where Italy striker Manolo Gabbiadini and former Spezia star Kevin Agudelo will link up with retained Morocco maestro Adel Taarabt in their bid to cast aside the tag of “perennial underachievers.”

Former Ettifaq forward Youssoufou Niakate could change everything at goal-shy Baniyas, while Mehdi Ghayedi, on loan from Shabab Al-Ahli, aims to regain his sheen under mentor Farhad Majidi at Ittihad Kalba.

‘Golden boys’ get another shot

Iran forward Ghayedi is not the only former “golden boy” with something to prove. Pre-season pictures suggest that a pair of Asian Football Confederation Player of the Year winners are ready to make a renewed impact.

Omar Abdulrahman’s trademark curls have gone as he looks to build on a solid debut campaign with a deeper midfield role at Al-Wasl.

A svelte Ahmed Khalil could be a game changer for Al-Bataeh. The 2015 Asian Footballer of the Year last netted in the Pro League in November 2020 and made only seven appearances last term.

If injury doubts can be consigned to the past, it could make for a brighter future for upstart sides who must wring absolutely everything out of each asset.

Battle at the bottom

Final-day dramatics kept Al-Bataeh in the top flight last season and the club, founded in 2012, have put in work during the summer to avoid a similar fate this time.

New head coach Mirel Radoi stabilized Al-Tai in the Saudi Pro League last season. He’s joined in the UAE by Cape Verde center back Diney and former Shanghai Port playmaker Paulinho. The loss of 13-goal forward Lourency to Khor Fakkan has diminished them, however, while significantly strengthening a potential relegation rival.

Among the newly promoted sides, Emirates require Cameroon battler Franck Kom to add grit and Iniesta lashings of inspiration.

Hatta have already mixed and matched in the transfer market, emerging with a series of foreign captures. They boast contemporary international experience in the form of Sweden midfielder Moustafa Zeidan, Slovakia center back Vernon De Marco, Democratic Republic of Congo midfielder Aaron Tshibola and Kuwait forward Shabaib Al-Khaldi.

Asian Cup casts a long shadow

Another season influenced by international distractions is in store. After the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and the 25th Arabian Gulf Cup comes the rearranged Asian Cup, which begins at the end of this month.

Question marks linger about the UAE’s prospects after their chastening group-stage exit from the Arabian Gulf Cup in January.

Former South Korea and Portugal supremo Paulo Bento was tasked in July with guiding a nation that has lost its way since two successive semi-final runs at Asia’s showpiece event.

Will a goal scorer emerge who can adequately support Ali Mabkhout? His 27 league goals tally last season was eight more than naturalized colleague Fabio de Lima and 18 more than Ittihad Kalba’s uncapped Ahmed Al-Naqbi.

Is there a better option in goal than typical picks Ali Khaseif or Khalid Essa? Will a workable successor to towering center back Ismail Ahmed ever appear?

Bento has four months, and 12 match weeks, to find the answers.

Arab News predictions for the 2023-24 ADNOC Pro League season

Champions: Al-Wahda.

They ended last season strongly and expertly recruited during the summer to secure the services of serial winner Mosimane and Al-Shabab loanee Cristian Guanca, who claimed the 2021-22 trophy with Al-Ain.

Surprise package: Baniyas.

Niakate is the prolific striker they’ve been crying out for.

Signing of the season: Iniesta.

Who else? It’s going to be enthralling to see how he gets on, but…

Relegated: Emirates Club and Al-Bataeh.

Iniesta simply has too much to do for the former, while the latter will fail to build on last term’s great escape.

Topics: UAE Pro League

Yaser Hamed’s journey from Athletic Bilbao prospect to proud Palestine international
Yaser Hamed’s journey from Athletic Bilbao prospect to proud Palestine international
  • The 25-year-old’s career flourished in the Middle East, and now eyeing success at 2023 AFC Asian Cup
Yaser Hamed has always had big dreams. It began when he played in the Athletic Club de Bilbao academy alongside the likes of Spain No. 1 Unai Simon, watching the senior side flourish under the tutelage of the iconic Marcelo Bielsa.

His early hopes of a long career at the San Mames were dashed when he was released at the age of 15, but Hamed persisted with professional football and in recent years has flourished in the Middle East — playing in Bahrain, Egypt, Kuwait and Qatar.

The Spanish-born center-back’s most valued connection with the region, however, comes courtesy of his Palestinian father. In 2019, Hamed received his first international call-up for Palestine and has since represented the national team more than 20 times. He looks certain to be part of Al-Fida’i’s squad for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup, and this is the source of his latest dream.

“Year by year we are improving and I think we will have a very good Asian Cup,” Hamed told Arab News. “We want to say something in this kind of big competition and we absolutely must pass through the group stage.

“I think quarterfinal, semifinal will be amazing but for me, what I want is to win the Asian Cup,” the 25-year-old said.

“What is the point to just say ‘I will play and see what happens?’ No. My target if I play in a competition is to win it. If not, I will not go. This is my mentality always. I like to win, I don’t like to lose.”

Hamed’s winning mentality was ingrained in one of the world’s most admired academies. Along with goalkeeper Simon, he played with current Athletic striker Asier Villalibre, Celta Vigo center-back Unai Nunez and Inigo Cordoba, who now plays in the Eredivisie with Fortuna Sittard.

“The formation of players is amazing there because they are very, very professional from an early age,” Hamed explained. “The youth teams in all categories have a high level of professionalism — it is about quality coaching, quality nutrition. That’s why they bring so many good players through to the first team and into other clubs.”

While Hamed played with many talented youngsters, he said Simon stood above the rest in terms of his desire.

“From a very young age Unai was incredibly hungry,” said Hamad, who was at Athletic from 2007 to 2012. “In each training session he gave 100 percent and if he conceded even one goal, he was angry with himself. Each day he tried to do his best and improve; I remember his father, who is also a very good person, would bring a camera and film him so that they could talk about how he could improve.

“Unai is a very humble person, who made all the steps perfectly to be the best goalkeeper in Spain. He had that focus and that goal; this is why he is now such a top player.”

The golden era of celebrated Chilean coach Bielsa coincided with Hamed’s time at Athletic. The teenage center-back was a ball boy at San Mames, often stationed next to Bielsa, and saw firsthand how he transformed the club — taking them to the 2012 Europa League final in 2012 via an impressive evisceration of Manchester United.

“Bielsa was crazy but it is because he is the special one. He is different. He knows so much about football and he really took Athletic to the next level so that everyone in Europe knew the club. He is an amazing coach.”

Hamed fell short of making the Athletic first team and stayed in the lower leagues of Spain until a surprise call-up to the Palestine national team helped raise his profile. He has since played for Egyptian side Al-Masry and last season was with Qatari heavyweights Al-Rayyan, where his teammates included Colombia star James Rodriguez and ex-Sevilla and Roma midfielder Steven Nzonzi.

“Of course it is nice to play with guys like this,” Hamed said. “On the first day it’s a little bit weird, but they are normal people who treat you not just like a teammate, but also like you are a friend.

“On the pitch, they try to teach you some things and give you advice to help you improve and it is always good to listen to them but then they will also invite you to dinner or for coffee. This was a great experience for me at Al-Rayyan.”

Currently between clubs, Hamed is still training in Qatar, where his brother Jamal plays for newly-promoted Qatar Stars League side Muaither.

“I’d love to play against my brother in the QSL but let’s see what happens. Right now I’m a free player and I’m listening to offers in all different countries so I hope soon to have a new club. I will stay here in Qatar until I decide my future.

“Some players worry about missing pre-season but honestly, I just love to train — even in my holidays I will train every day. I eat well, train all the time and yes, it is nice to be around teammates, but I can still be focused and professional even when I am alone.”

The Palestine national team have reaped the benefits of Hamed’s focus in recent years and he has become an important player for his country. And though he has never actually lived in Palestine, the center-back feels deeply connected to the people he is playing for.

“It means everything when the national anthem is playing and I feel very proud. As players we feel it is our responsibility to give a voice to Palestine on the field. It feels different I think to other countries and whether it is a friendly or not, we want to give everything.

“It is something deep inside, you are hungry to play well — to show the world that Palestine is here. It is why, when Palestine calls it doesn’t matter where our players are in the world — whether it’s a four-hour flight or a 35-hour flight — they will come to defend the national team. This is special.”

Topics: Palestine 2023 AFC Asian Cup

