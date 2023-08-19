You are here

Lebanese army members stand in Houla near the Lebanese-Israeli border, southern Lebanon, July 4, 2023. (REUTERS)
Reuters

  • Syrian state media said on July 27 that a bomb planted in a vehicle exploded outside the Sayeda Zeinab shrine city south of the capital Damascus, killing several people and wounding others
Reuters

BEIRUT: A Syrian youth suspected of carrying out an attack that killed at least six people in Damascus in July died after he threw himself from a building during a raid in Beirut, Lebanese media and a security source said on Saturday.
The 23-year-old from Syria’s Al-Tal region entered Lebanon illegally and settled with his relatives in Al-Salam, a southern suburb of Beirut, the security source said.
“Members of Hezbollah group raided the site, and when he learned that his whereabouts had been discovered, he threw himself from the seventh floor and was taken to St. George Hospital, where he died,” the source said.
The source added that two of his relatives were detained.
Syrian state media said on July 27 that a bomb planted in a vehicle exploded outside the Sayeda Zeinab shrine city south of the capital Damascus, killing several people and wounding others.
On the following day, the Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack.

 

Out of this world deep in the Algerian desert

Out of this world deep in the Algerian desert
DJANET, Algeria: Deep in the Sahara Desert lies the Algerian oasis of Djanet, one of earth’s more stunning locations where visitors may feel they’ve actually been transported to another planet.
Parts of the landscape are more Martian or lunar, with only the blue of the sky giving the game away.
Visitors, local and now foreign as well, come to recharge their batteries and explore Djanet, 2,300 km by road southeast of Algiers.
But there are also flights to the oasis, which is surrounded by sand dunes and sandstone plateaus, site of some of the world’s most impressive prehistoric rock carvings.
A mini tourism boom began in eastern Algeria when the authorities started granting visas on arrival in 2021.
The COVID-19 pandemic had hit tourism badly worldwide, and Algiers decided to promote the Sahara as a destination by allowing visas to be granted at the airport.

FASTFACT

Last year, more than 2,900 foreigners of 35 different nationalities, mostly Westerners, stayed in Djanet, compared with 1,200 in 2021.

Direct flights from Paris to Djanet were key in marketing this strategy.
Last year, more than 2,900 foreigners of 35 different nationalities, mostly Westerners, stayed in Djanet, compared with 1,200 in 2021.
“Once you come to Djanet, you have to return ... I’m here with two friends, and all they want is to come back as soon as possible,” 57-year-old French tourist Karim Benacine said,
Visitors are also attracted by the nearby Tassili n’Ajjer National Park, Africa’s largest, that borders Libya, Niger and Mali.
Known for its lunar-like landscape with eroded sandstone orange and black “rock forests,” Tassili has become a photographers’ favorite at sunset.
A vast plateau of 72,000 sq. km, the park also houses what UNESCO calls “one of the most important groupings of prehistoric cave art in the world” with more than 15,000 examples.
These “record the climatic changes, the animal migrations and the evolution of human life on the edge of the Sahara from 6000 BC to the first centuries of the present era,” UNESCO says.
In 1982, Tassili became a UNESCO World Cultural Heritage Site and a World Natural Heritage Site. Four years later, it was also added to the list of biosphere reserves.
It is not just foreigners who are drawn to the area: Algerians also find solace in their own national treasure, with 17,000 local visitors recorded last year.
For 41-year-old Samira Ramouni, a psychologist from Algiers, staying at the oasis means many things.
“Finding inner peace, experiencing complete relaxation, disconnecting, seeking calm, learning new things, rejuvenating ...”
Ramouni said she came to Djanet to rest and relax “to be able to start the struggle anew.”
Abdelkader Regagda runs a travel agency in Tamanrasset in southern Algeria, around 700 km west of Djanet.
He now organizes excursions in the Djanet area, and said that the authorities had opened “a great tourism route from Europe to the south” of Algeria.
Djanet is the scene at the end of July of the Sebeiba Festival, a yearly celebration of the local Tuareg culture.
The area has certainly struck a chord with tourists from Europe.
Another visitor from Paris, Antonine De Saint Pierre, 49, said her trip deep into the Algerian desert was exactly what she needed.
“Now I know that, I think I’m going to do this regularly,” she added.

 

No plans for foreign naval base, Libyan regime says

Libyan security forces stand guard in Tripoli, Libya, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2023. (AP)
Libyan security forces stand guard in Tripoli, Libya, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2023. (AP)
  • Libya has seen more than a decade of stop-start conflict since a NATO-backed revolt toppled longtime leader Muammar Qaddafi in 2011, with a myriad of militias forming opposing alliances backed by foreign powers
TRIPOLI: Libya’s UN-recognized unity government has dismissed accusations it had promised part of Al-Khoms to its ally Turkiye as a naval base after days of protests in the port city.
“What is being said about the state ceding or authorizing the use of the maritime port of Al-Khoms as a foreign naval base is incorrect and without foundation,” government spokesman Mohamed Hamuda said in a dockside visit, accompanied by top naval and port officials.
His comments followed days of protests in the city 120 km east of Tripoli, during which access roads to the docks have been blocked with burning tires.
Calling on residents to exercise restraint, Hamuda warned that anyone who harmed the public interest would face prosecution.
Prime Minister Abdel Hamid Dbeibah “attaches great importance” to the port, one of the busiest in Libya, and has plans to expand it to boost foreign trade, the spokesman said.
Libya has seen more than a decade of stop-start conflict since a NATO-backed revolt toppled longtime leader Muammar Qaddafi in 2011, with a myriad of militias forming opposing alliances backed by foreign powers.
Turkiye has been the key supporter of Dbeibah’s Tripoli-based regime which vies for authority with another in the east backed by military leader Khalifa Haftar.

 

UN says forced to cut Yemen rations, compounding food crisis

UN says forced to cut Yemen rations, compounding food crisis
  • Without new funding, World Food Programme expects more than four million people will receive less food assistance
DUBAI: More than four million Yemenis will receive less food assistance as a result of funding shortages, compounding one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises, the UN’s food agency warned Friday.
The World Food Programme said “a deeper funding crisis for its Yemen operations from the end of September onward... will force WFP to make difficult decisions about further cuts to our food assistance programs across the country in the coming months.”
Without new funding, it expects more than four million people will receive less food assistance, many of them women and children already suffering from some of the highest malnutrition rates in the world.
With major cuts announced across different programs, the actual number of people affected could be higher.
“We are confronted with the incredibly tough reality of making decisions to take food from the hungry to feed the starving,” said Richard Ragan, WFP’s Yemen representative.
The UN agency was “fully cognizant of the suffering these cuts will cause,” he said in a statement.
Yemen, the Arabian Peninsula’s poorest country, is already in the grips of one of the planet’s worst humanitarian crises after eight years of war, according to the United Nations.
The conflict broke out in 2014 when Iran-backed Houthi rebels seized the capital Sanaa, prompting a Saudi-led coalition to intervene the following year to prop up the internationally recognized government.
Although fighting has remained largely on hold since a six-month truce expired in October, the United Nations says current hunger levels are unprecedented.
Seventeen million Yemenis are experiencing food insecurity, and one million women and 2.2 million children under five require treatment for acute malnutrition, the UN says.
For the next six months, WFP said it requires $1.05 billion in funding, only 28 percent of which has been secured.
“Yemen will remain one of WFP’s largest food assistance operations, but these cuts represent a significant reduction to the agency’s programs in the country,” it said.
“The funding shortages are happening at a time of more people becoming severely malnourished.”
The World Food Programme was forced to slash food aid for 13 million Yemenis by more than 50 percent in June last year because of a funding squeeze.

UN suspends services in Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon

UN suspends services in Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon
  • Schools in camp unlikely to be available for 3,200 children at start of new school year
  • UNWRA says armed fighters a threat to safety at schools and other facilities
BEIRUT: A UN agency on Friday suspended services in Lebanon’s largest Palestinian refugee camp in protest at the presence of armed fighters in and around its schools and other facilities.

The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East announced the 24-hour suspension of services at Ain El-Hilweh, saying that it “does not tolerate actions that breach the inviolability and neutrality of its installations.”

Violent clashes at the camp in late July between armed members of the Fatah movement and extremists from rival groups left 11 people dead, more than 40 wounded, and forced thousands to flee.

UNRWA also said that schools in the camp are unlikely to be available for 3,200 children at the start of the new school year in the wake of repeated violations and significant damage to facilities.

The UN agency called on “armed actors to immediately vacate its facilities, to ensure unimpeded delivery of much-needed assistance to Palestine refugees.”

UNRWA spokesperson Hoda Samra told Arab News that the agency is monitoring developments in the camp, hoping for a clearer picture.

The agency’s decision could lead to a collapse of healthcare, education, water management, electricity, sanitation and municipal services within the camp, Palestinian political researcher Hesham Dibsi told Arab News.

Ain El-Hilweh houses around 63,000 Palestinians along with other nationalities, including Lebanese, Syrians and Egyptians, in need of affordable housing.

Between 33,000 and 36,000 registered Palestinian refugees are believed to be under UNRWA’s care, with Palestinians making up 60 percent of the camp’s population, Dibsi said.

The UNRWA school complex in the camp is situated in a zone controlled by extremist groups, which turned the site into a stronghold during the recent clashes.

Ghassan Ayoub, a senior member of the Palestinian People’s Party in Lebanon, said that UNRWA has sent “a strong message to Palestinian factions in the camp who have have turned facilities into a battlefront.”

He added: “Armed individuals from both sides are still entrenched in their positions in the camp, and the ceasefire agreement is the only thing preventing them from resuming clashes.”

An investigative committee’s report on the clashes is expected within days and will “address the situation,” Ayoub said.

“Our top priority is to uphold the ceasefire,” he said.

Dorothee Klaus, director of UNRWA Affairs in Lebanon, said the agency had received alarming reports that armed groups continue to occupy its facilities, including the school complex, which had been left badly damaged by the recent fighting.

Klaus described the situation as a “blatant violation of the sanctity of UN buildings under international law, endangering the neutrality of UNRWA facilities, and undermining the safety and security of both our staff and Palestinian refugees.”

In the aftermath of the clashes, 400 houses were destroyed, while “military activities forced hundreds of families to flee,” she said.

Security in the camp is overseen by the Lebanese army and Palestinian factions.

Ayoub said that extremist groups, including Asbat Al-Ansar and the Islamic Jihad movement, have declared their willingness to surrender any criminal involved in a murder in the camp to the Lebanese authorities.

“Today, what is imperative is the actual implementation of this declaration,” he said.

“This will enable the camp to move toward complete calm, restore normalcy, eliminate armed presence, and dismantle the security barriers that are currently impeding UNRWA’s operations.”

 

 

Fears for displaced as Sudan war spreads in Darfur

Fears for displaced as Sudan war spreads in Darfur
  • The vast western region as well as the capital Khartoum have seen some of the worst bloodshed since fighting erupted on April 15
  • Witnesses also reported fighting in Al-Fulah, the capital of West Kordofan state which border Darfur
WAD MADANI: Fighting between two rival generals has spread to cities in war-ravaged Sudan’s south, witnesses said Friday, raising concerns for hundreds of thousands who have fled violence in the Darfur region.
The vast western region as well as the capital Khartoum have seen some of the worst bloodshed since fighting erupted on April 15 between Sudan’s army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).
Battles resumed late Thursday in the North Darfur state capital of El Fasher, witnesses said, disrupting nearly two months of calm in the densely populated city that has become a shelter from the shelling, looting, rapes and summary executions reported in other parts of Darfur.
“This is the biggest gathering of civilians displaced in Darfur, with 600,000 people in El Fasher,” said Nathaniel Raymond of the Humanitarian Research Lab at the Yale School of Public Health.
One resident told AFP: “As night fell, we heard battles with heavy weapons from the city’s east.”
Witnesses also reported fighting in Al-Fulah, the capital of West Kordofan state which border Darfur.
The conflict had already expanded to North Kordofan state, a commercial and transportation hub between Khartoum and parts of Sudan’s south and west.
Numerous rights groups and witnesses who fled Darfur have reported the massacre of civilians and ethnically driven attacks and killings, largely by paramilitary forces and their allied Arab tribal militias.
Many have fled across the western border to neighboring Chad, while others have sought refuge in other parts of Darfur, where the International Criminal Court is looking into allegations of war crimes.
The region has long been the site of deadly fighting since a war that erupted in 2003 and saw the feared Janjaweed -precursors of the RSF- unleashed on ethnic minority rebels.
Fighting in the latest conflict has concentrated on El Geneina, the capital of West Darfur state, where the United Nations suspects crimes against humanity have been committed.
Nyala, Sudan’s second city and capital of South Darfur state, has been in the throes of recent fighting, with reports of thousands of residents fleeing.
The United States on Thursday urged the warring sides “to cease renewed fighting in Nyala... and other populated areas, which has caused death and destruction”.
“We are particularly alarmed by reports of indiscriminate shelling carried out by both” parties, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.
“Every day this senseless conflict continues, more innocent civilians are killed, wounded, and left without homes, food or livelihoods.”

Further east, a resident of Al-Fulah said “the RSF are confronting the army and the police, and public buildings have been set on fire during their fire exchanges”.
“Shops were looted and there are dead on both sides, but no one can get to the bodies in this chaos,” said another witness in Al-Fulah.
The conflict has killed at least 3,900 people nationwide, according to a conservative estimate by the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project.
The actual toll is believed to be much higher, as the fighting restricts access to many areas.
The heads of 20 global humanitarian organizations said in a joint statement on Tuesday the international community has “no excuse” to stall on helping civilians.
It noted that two appeals for aid to support some 19 million Sudanese “are just over 27-percent funded. Please change that”.
The signatories pointed out that more than 14 million children need humanitarian aid and over four million people have fled the fighting, either within Sudan or as refugees to neighboring states.
With the arrival of the rainy season in June, epidemic risks have multiplied and damage to crops risks exacerbating food insecurity.
The United Nations voiced particular concern for women and girls caught up in the conflict, amid “shocking incidence of sexual violence, including rape”.
Leila Baker of the United Nations Population Fund said this week that “we’ve seen an increase of more than 900 percent in the conflict areas of gender-based violence”.

