DUBAI: A car struck a gathering of supporters of Iran’s government and armed forces in the northeastern city of Mashhad overnight, killing four people and injuring more than 10, several ‌Iranian media ‌reported on Wednesday.

A car ‌travelling at high speed first collided with another vehicle, lost control and then veered into the crowd after hitting safety barriers and traffic signs, Noor News reported, citing Mohsen Mousa-Abadi, ‌head ‌of Razavi Khorasan Province’s traffic police. The ‌driver was arrested.

“The driver ‌of the car is a man of about 35 years old and has a conditional ‌licence, with medical restrictions. This person has no vision in his left eye and was driving only with his right eye,” an unnamed traffic police official was quoted as saying in a later report by the judiciary’s news outlet Mizan. Mizan added that the accident was neither intentional nor security-related.