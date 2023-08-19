New rule: Saudi companies required to disclose training data

RIYADH: Saudi Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Ahmed Al-Rajhi on Saturday issued a decree requiring companies with more than 50 employees to disclose their training data annually on the Qiwa portal.

The new rule is intended to improve training in private sector companies, “enhancing workforce capabilities and promoting development and growth opportunities,” according to the ministry.

It also aims to “enhance performance and productivity, and support the national program to incentivize private sector training for job market readiness.”

By the end of each year, eligible companies must disclose training data — including hours and trainee counts, training plans, activity reports, trainee numbers, and budget allocation for the next year.

The data will help the ministry assess training indicators in the job market and collaborate with the private sector to improve training programs for employees.

The ministry has published a procedural guide on its website, detailing the process, training requirements, and penalties for non-compliance.