Morocco 'has not applied to join BRICS'

Morocco would not attend the BRICS meeting in South Africa, MAP said. (REUTERS)
Morocco would not attend the BRICS meeting in South Africa, MAP said. (REUTERS)
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

Morocco ‘has not applied to join BRICS’

Morocco would not attend the BRICS meeting in South Africa, MAP said. (REUTERS)
  • The group of major emerging economies is now made of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, but its potential expansion will be discussed at the summit and South Africa has said more than 40 countries have expressed interest in joining
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

RABAT: Morocco has not made a formal request to join the BRICS grouping and will not attend its summit in South Africa, state news agency MAP said.
Citing an unnamed diplomatic source, MAP denied a statement by South Africa’s Foreign Minister Anil Sooklal who said earlier this month Morocco was among the nations seeking to join the bloc.
“South Africa allowed itself to speak about Morocco’s ties with the BRICS without prior consultation,” it said.
The group of major emerging economies is now made of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, but its potential expansion will be discussed at the summit and South Africa has said more than 40 countries have expressed interest in joining.
South Africa’s diplomatic support for the Algeria-backed Polisario front, which seeks to establish an independent state in Western Sahara, a territory Morocco considers as its own, has strained relations between the two countries.
Morocco would not attend the BRICS meeting in South Africa, MAP said.
The agency added: “South Africa has in fact always shown a primary hostility toward Morocco and has systematically taken negative and dogmatic positions on the Moroccan Sahara issue.”
Morocco is attached to a non-divisive multilateralism and has good ties with the rest of BRICS member states, it said.
Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet African heads of state on the sidelines of the BRICS summit "to advance China-Africa cooperation in the new era," China's ambassador to South Africa said.
The meeting will take place late on Thursday, the last day of the three-day summit, Chen Xiaodong said.
The day has been set aside for events involving the more than 70 countries invited as "friends" of the BRICS bloc.
On Tuesday, Xi will pay a state visit to South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa in Pretoria and later travel to Johannesburg for the summit, in what will be his fifth trip to South Africa since he became president in 2013.

 

Topics: BRICS group

‘Press, run, report’: Beirut women given personal alarms to protect against harassment

‘Press, run, report’: Beirut women given personal alarms to protect against harassment
Updated 17 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

‘Press, run, report’: Beirut women given personal alarms to protect against harassment

‘Press, run, report’: Beirut women given personal alarms to protect against harassment
  • Becky’s Button named after British Embassy worker killed in brutal 2017 attack
Updated 17 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Small portable alarms named in memory of a young British Embassy worker raped and murdered in Lebanon in 2017 have been distributed on Beirut Corniche as part of a campaign to protect women and girls from violence.

Known as Becky’s Button, the lightweight devices were handed out by the Becky’s Button Association on Saturday, with volunteers explaining how the alarms can offer protection from sexual harassment or assault.

When activated, the alarm emits an ear-piercing signal that can frighten off attackers and alert anyone nearby, offering wearers a few seconds in which to escape.

We all know what happened to Becky. The news was shocking at the time and women in Lebanon are still living with the repercussions.

Shaima Masri, University professor

The alarm is named after Rebecca Dykes, the 30-year-old British Embassy worker raped and strangled to death in 2017 by a taxi driver.

Dykes’ killer, Tariq Samir Huweisheh, was sentenced to death by a criminal court in Mount Lebanon.

On Saturday, volunteers wearing T-shirts bearing the words “Press, Run and Report” explained the benefits of the device and how it could protect women exposed to any kind of danger.

A British Embassy official joined the volunteers as the alarms were handed out to women passers-by. Female officers and members of the Lebanese Internal Security Forces were also present.

Becky’s Button can be placed under clothing or attached to a bag.

Becky’s mother, Jane, who has been donating the alarm to vulnerable women, believes her daughter’s life might have been saved if she had such a device.

The alarm is provided to women after an interview at the Ahla Fawda NGO, a community organization.

“Stocks are currently limited, but they can be requested via social media,” an association activist said.

Women and girls walking or jogging on the corniche In the early morning stopped in front of the volunteers’ tent, which had been set up in front of a large photograph of Dykes.

“We all know what happened to Becky. The news was shocking at the time and women in Lebanon are still living with the repercussions,” Shaima Masri, a university professor in finance accounting, told Arab News.

“Harassment of women on the street is on the rise in light of the current chaos,” she said.

Standing in front of the tent, 11-year-old Fadl listened to an explanation from activists about the importance of the alarm.

He asked to be registered with his mother because he wanted her to have the device.

Fadl told Arab News that he also wanted to get the button because he had previously been harassed in the school playground by two high school boys.

“I ran away and screamed, and the teacher came and the two boys were expelled,” he said.

“Weeks ago, someone in the street tried to chase me, and he was looking right and left while he was chasing me.

“I was afraid and entered a shop. There, I asked the shopkeeper to call my brother, who came and took me from the place. This button will definitely make me feel safe.”

A security source told Arab News that police officers patrolled the Beirut Corniche on bicycles to help protect girls and women from harassment.

One officer, who declined to be named, said: “Women come to us complaining that young men are chasing them all the time, directing shameful words at them, or even trying to touch them. We do our job in protecting them after deterring harassers.”

He added: “But the problem is that women refuse to file a complaint against their harasser because they ‘don’t have time to spend it in the station’ — as they say — or because ‘the incident has passed and the matter is over.’”

He said that Lebanon has passed a sexual harassment law that considers any form of unwanted touching to be harassment and a crime.

“Complaining against harassers is a deterrent so that others will not persist and will understand that there is a punishment now,” he said.

 

 

Topics: Beirut Lebanon women

Promoting tourism with mangoes: Festival northeast of Cairo is major draw

The Al-Bazzar area of the festival attracted many people eager to purchase some famed Ismaili mangoes. (Supplied)
The Al-Bazzar area of the festival attracted many people eager to purchase some famed Ismaili mangoes. (Supplied)
Updated 19 August 2023
Mohammed Al-Shamaa

Promoting tourism with mangoes: Festival northeast of Cairo is major draw

The Al-Bazzar area of the festival attracted many people eager to purchase some famed Ismaili mangoes. (Supplied)
  • Social-media influencers, foreign diplomats join activities
Updated 19 August 2023
Mohammed Al-Shamaa

CAIRO: The second Ismailia Mango Festival began on Friday in the north-eastern Egyptian governorate.

The opening of the free festival attracted a significant number of visitors, including international tourists. It is taking place alongside the Export Forum — a paid event attended by sponsors, diplomatic and political delegations, merchants, companies, export councils, and exporters.

The festival was organized in cooperation with the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.

Ismailia Gov. Major General Sherif Fahmy Bishara attended the opening ceremony along with representatives from several foreign embassies in Cairo.

The Al-Bazzar area of the festival attracted many people eager to purchase some famed Ismaili mangoes. (Supplied)

Ahmed Youssef, assistant minister of tourism and antiquities for institutional communication and the official spokesperson for the ministry, was also present.

Amr El-Kady, CEO of the Egyptian General Authority for Tourism Promotion, told Arab News that the ministry’s involvement in the festival aligned with its media strategy, which aims to highlight the diversity of Egypt’s tourism products and showcase Egypt as a lively tourist destination.

He added that the festival was an opportunity to showcase the “unique tourism and agricultural offerings of Ismailia.”

Iman Abdel Rahman, director general of the General Department of Tourism Awareness at the authority, said that a tour had been organized for Egyptian social-media influencers in order to “maximize the event’s promotional impact.”

The influencers visited tourism and archaeological sites and mango farms around Ismailia and attended the festival.

She added that the opening ceremony featured performances from folklore artists and a tour of an exhibition showcasing mango products.

The Al-Bazzar area of the festival attracted many people eager to purchase some famed Ismaili mangoes.

One of the vendors, Mahmoud Mustafa, told Arab News: “There are stalls where mangoes are sold directly to the end consumers in open gardens at wholesale prices.

“Egyptian mangos are superior, unparalleled worldwide,” he continued. “Hence, tourists of various nationalities come to buy from us.”

Mostafa said Al-Owais mangoes, priced between 45 to 55 Egyptian pounds (less than two dollars), were the top sellers.

 

Topics: Ismailia Mango Festival Egypt

Jordan’s foreign currency reserves stand at $17.5bn, central bank chief says 

Jordan’s foreign currency reserves stand at $17.5bn, central bank chief says 
Updated 19 August 2023
Arab News

Jordan’s foreign currency reserves stand at $17.5bn, central bank chief says 

Jordan’s foreign currency reserves stand at $17.5bn, central bank chief says 
  • Monetary policy offers bulwark against inflation, 8th Jordanian Investors and Businessmen Abroad Conference told
Updated 19 August 2023
Arab News

AMMAN: Jordan’s foreign exchange reserves total $17.5 billion, enough to cover the country’s imports for over seven months, Adel Sharkas, governor of the Central Bank of Jordan, said on Saturday. 

Speaking during the 8th Jordanian Investors and Businessmen Abroad Conference, Sharkas said that the country’s inflation rate of 2.7 percent recorded in the first seven months of 2023 is expected to remain the same for the rest of the year.

The central bank raised interest rates to safeguard monetary stability, maintain a positive margin for the Jordanian dinar against foreign currencies, and keep inflation rates at sustainable levels, he said.

Inflation is “an enemy” of every economy’s investment and purchasing power, so central banks must take strong measures to counteract it, Sharkas said. 

He said the central bank’s key goal is crucial for overall investment, as well as the stability of the dinar, with a decline in global interest rates expected in the second quarter of 2024 pending sustained improvement in US economic indicators.

Jordan had the lowest inflation rate in the region last year, thanks to measures to stabilize prices in the local market and ensure a 12-month stock of wheat, which offered protection against rising global prices, which reached $650 per ton.

Sharkas said that monetary stability is the foundation for investment, adding that the central bank is looking to economic growth by creating financing opportunities that encompass critical economic sectors that employ Jordanians.

Bank Al-Etihad CEO Nadia Al-Saeed said banks operating in Jordan will assist in providing the necessary financing to economic sectors and investment projects incorporated in the national economic modernization vision, particularly those related to high-value-added industries that drive economic growth.

Jordan Kuwait Bank CEO Haitham Al-Batikhi said that Jordanian banks have the experience, expertise and advisers to offer facilities to investors and help overcome hurdles to establish enterprises, citing his bank’s financing of significant projects, primarily in renewable energy.

Mohammed Al-Ja’fari, director-general of Jordan Loan Guarantee Corporation, outlined his company’s role in providing soft loan services to mainly small and medium-sized businesses.

Jordanian investors living abroad are attending the two-day conference, which is focusing on investment opportunities, and discussing the role of Jordan’s financial and banking sector in the national economy.
 

Topics: Jordan

Israeli forces allegedly brand Star of David on Palestinian man’s cheek

Israeli forces allegedly brand Star of David on Palestinian man’s cheek
Updated 19 August 2023
Arab News

Israeli forces allegedly brand Star of David on Palestinian man’s cheek

Israeli forces allegedly brand Star of David on Palestinian man’s cheek
  • None of the 16 officers involved in the arrest had their body cameras on
  • Judge reportedly expressed his “horror” over the police’s conduct
Updated 19 August 2023
Arab News

LONDON: A Palestinian man who was detained by Israeli forces in occupied East Jerusalem was allegedly violently beaten and had the Star of David branded on his cheek, Israeli media reported on Friday. 

The man was arrested on Wednesday during a police raid of his home in the Shuafat refugee camp.

His lawyer filed charges of police brutality to a Jerusalem district court on Thursday.

None of the 16 officers involved in the arrest of the Palestinian man had their body cameras on, Ynet news website reported.

During the remand hearing, the man’s attorney Wadim Shub alleged officers blindfolded his client and beat him with their fists “in all parts of his body,” the Times of Israel reported. 

Shub also alleged they branded the Palestinian man’s cheek with the Jewish Star of David symbol, it added. The arrest left him covered with bruises and cut marks on his face.

In a statement, the man’s lawyer called the incident “a grave case of intentional violence and humiliation of a detainee by police” and demanded an immediate police investigation.

“As a law-abiding country, we must not put up with the phenomenon of police brutality. In this case, the nature of the injuries raises a strong suspicion that they were racially motivated,” Shub said.

The Palestinian man was detained on suspicion of “drug trafficking offenses,” the Times of Israel reported.

Police on Saturday denied officers branded a Star of David on the man’s cheek. They alleged that the officers used “reasonable force” to arrest him and that the “bruise that is similar to a triangle” was caused by a boot pressed against his face.

The presiding judge, Amir Shaked, reportedly expressed his “horror” over the police’s conduct, according to the Times of Israel.

Shaked directed the case to the police’s internal investigations department and ordered that the Palestinian man remain in detention until Sunday.
 

Topics: Israel Palestine

Japan, China allocate $2m to UNRWA

Japan, China allocate $2m to UNRWA
Updated 19 August 2023
Arab News

Japan, China allocate $2m to UNRWA

Japan, China allocate $2m to UNRWA
  • Funding to help rebuild health services, assist Palestinian refugee schoolchildren
Updated 19 August 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Japan and China have allocated a total of $2 million to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees. 

Japan contributed $1 million on Friday to help rebuild health services in the wake of an Israeli Security Forces operation in Jenin refugee camp in July. 

The UNRWA health center, the primary healthcare facility in the camp, was badly damaged in the operation and is no longer operational.

The aid will enable the agency to develop and operate a temporary health center in and around the camp for refugees, as well as providing mental health and psychological support.

“This emergency response is a gesture of Japan’s support for Palestinian refugees in Jenin camp in critical humanitarian need for sanitation, health and response to unexploded ordnance,” Japan’s Ambassador to Palestine, Nakashima Yoichi, said.

“I would like to express our deep sympathy and solidarity with the people who suffered from the recent Israeli Security Forces operation, and our wishes for a speedy recovery to those injured and affected, directly or indirectly, by the situation.”

Meanwhile, China donated $1 million to UNRWA on Wednesday, which will benefit 5,300 Palestine refugee children in five schools across the Gaza Strip.

China’s Ambassador to Palestine, Zeng Jixin, said: “For over 70 years, UNRWA has played an irreplaceable and vital role in alleviating the humanitarian plight of Palestinian refugees by providing them with critical relief and protection. 

“China fully recognizes and highly commends the work of UNRWA and has been providing assistance within our capacity to support UNRWA in fulfilling its mandate. 

“This year, China contributed $ 1 million to UNRWA, which is a concrete measure to implement President Xi Jinping’s three-point proposal for the settlement of the Palestinian question. 

“China is ready to work with the international community and make positive contributions to the early achievement of a comprehensive, just and lasting solution to the Palestinian question and the realization of lasting peace, universal security, and common prosperity in the Middle East.”
 

Topics: Japan China UNRWA

