Lamia Bahaian calls for 'genuine collaboration to drive transformative change in women's football'

Lamia Bahaian calls for ‘genuine collaboration to drive transformative change in women’s football’
Lamia Bahaian, the first-ever female vice president of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation. (SAFF)
Lamia Bahaian calls for ‘genuine collaboration to drive transformative change in women’s football’
Lamia Bahaian speaking at the FIFA Women’s Football Convention in Sydney. (SAFF)
Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

Lamia Bahaian calls for ‘genuine collaboration to drive transformative change in women’s football’

Lamia Bahaian calls for ‘genuine collaboration to drive transformative change in women’s football’
  • Vice president of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation was speaking at the FIFA Women’s Football Convention in Sydney
  • FIFA and Saudi Arabian Football Federation to release new documentary, ‘Destined to play: The untold story of Saudi women’s football’
Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

SYDNEY: Lamia Bahaian, the first female vice president of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, called for “genuine collaboration” in women’s football when she spoke at the FIFA Women’s Football Convention on Saturday in Sydney.

The convention took place a day before the final of the FIFA Women’s World Cup, Australia and New Zealand 2023.

In a panel discussion, Bahaian recounted the transformation of women’s football in Saudi Arabia over the past 15 years, highlighting how it had started with a community league initiated by dedicated women. Central to this transformation was SAFF’s recognition of women’s football as a key pillar in their long-term strategy, signifying a shift in mindset and priorities within the sports landscape of Saudi Arabia.

Bahaian said that football in Saudi Arabia was ingrained in the culture, transcending gender barriers, and emphasized that “football is a universal language capable of bridging gaps.

“Unity and collaboration play a pivotal role in bringing about genuine change,” she said. “I urge the football community to collectively break down cultural stereotypes and biases around women’s football and leadership roles.

“When it comes to women’s football in Saudi Arabia, we are breaking records,” Bahaian said. “Each step we take is a historic one, breaking down barriers and forging a new era for women’s football on our terms. While we may be at a different stage in our football journey, we are happy and proud of our everyday progress.

“If we want real change, cultural change, the football community must collaborate and connect wholeheartedly to drive transformation, understand each other, accept differences, and extend mutual understanding. It’s all about fostering meaningful conversations based on facts, leaving aside mere opinions.”

Under Bahaian’s leadership, Saudi Arabia has achieved significant milestones in women’s football in recent years. Notable accomplishments include the establishment of the Women’s Premier League, Women’s First Division League, and the development of various national teams spanning different levels.

In 2022 alone, SAFF recorded an 86 percent increase in the number of registered female players compared to 2021, from 374 to 694. The number of women’s clubs nationally also rose by 56 percent from 16 to 25 during the same period, as did the number of coaching courses conducted — up 557 percent from 7 to 46. More than 48,000 players competed in the 2022-23 Schools League across 3,660 teams, highlighting the emerging talent that can take the game to new heights.

“This World Cup has been amazing, especially when you think about all the girls who are watching and dreaming about playing in the FIFA Women’s World Cup one day,” Bahaian said. “Thanks to this tournament, new countries are shining, and a new champion will be crowned on Sunday. So, this is beautiful to see. This means growth, hope, and the reward for hard work paying off.

“Millions of girls in Saudi are watching and dreaming too. Through football, you empower and educate. Through football, you build leaders and role models, and it is the perfect platform to do so.”

During her session, Bahaian unveiled plans for the release of the documentary, “Destined to play: The untold story of Saudi women’s football,” produced collaboratively by FIFA and SAFF. The film aligns with the theme of cultural transformation, aimed at reshaping perceptions and dismantling stereotypes of the Kingdom.

She added: “The documentary unveils our untold story and introduces pivotal Saudi female players, aiming to inspire girls not just in Saudi Arabia but around the world to embrace their differences and unite through their shared love for football.”

Themed “Women’s Football, a Driver for Greater Societal Change,” the session was moderated by Dr. Vladimir Borkovic, co-founder of Street Football World and director of Strategic Alliances at the pledge-based charitable movement, Common Goal.

The panel included other notable contributors such as Amy Lasu, captain of the South Sudan women’s national team, and Prof. Susan Harris Rimmer, director of Australia’s Griffith University Policy Innovation Hub and co-convenor of the Griffith Gender Equality Research Network.

SAFF have 90 female beginner referees, more than 1,000 qualified coaches, and 50 international players from 20 countries competing in the Women’s Premier League. The Saudi women’s national outfit attained an official FIFA ranking for the first time five months ago, with Anoud Al-Asmakhi becoming the first Saudi women recognized by the game’s governing body.

SAFF has also introduced a new funding scheme for local women’s clubs, estimated to be worth SR49.9 million ($13.3 million) to support clubs attract talents, establish new teams and have the means to participate in official competitions.

Topics: football Lamia Bahaian FIFA SAFF

Lionel Messi scores in regulation, penalties as Inter Miami beats Nashville in League Cup final

Lionel Messi scores in regulation, penalties as Inter Miami beats Nashville in League Cup final
Updated 20 August 2023
AP

Lionel Messi scores in regulation, penalties as Inter Miami beats Nashville in League Cup final

Lionel Messi scores in regulation, penalties as Inter Miami beats Nashville in League Cup final
  • Messi scored for the 10th time in seven games since joining Inter Miami
Updated 20 August 2023
AP

NASHVILLE, Tennessee: Lionel Messi scored early in regulation and converted the first shot in penalty kicks as Inter Miami beat Nashville SC 10-9 on penalties in the Leagues Cup final on Saturday night.
Messi scored for the 10th time in seven games since joining Inter Miami, converting in the 23rd minutes.
The ball landed at Messi’s feet after a pass from teammate Robert Taylor was blocked. Messi dribbled past Nashville defender Walker Zimmerman and unleashed a bending shot from just outside the penalty box into the top left corner of the goal. Diving goalkeeper Elliot Panicco had no chance at playing the ball.
Nashville fans had booed Messi on his previous touches of the ball, but the stadium erupted in cheers when the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner who led Argentina to the World Cup crown last year scored.
Messi had a shot from a similar position in the 71st minute, but hit the post as the teams played to a 1-1 draw in regulation.
Messi calmly converted the first shot in penalties as Miami claimed its first trophy.

Topics: Lionel Messi Inter Miami football

Spurs sink toothless Man Utd, Man City too good for Newcastle

Spurs sink toothless Man Utd, Man City too good for Newcastle
Updated 20 August 2023
AFP

Spurs sink toothless Man Utd, Man City too good for Newcastle

Spurs sink toothless Man Utd, Man City too good for Newcastle
  • Spurs were playing for the first time at home since record goalscorer Kane departed for Bayern Munich.
  • Manchester City beat potential Premier League title challengers Newcastle 1-0
Updated 20 August 2023
AFP

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom: Tottenham showed there is life after Harry Kane with a 2-0 win over Manchester United on Saturday as Manchester City beat potential Premier League title challengers Newcastle 1-0.
Spurs were playing for the first time at home since record goalscorer Kane departed for Bayern Munich.
But in Ange Postecoglou’s first match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the home side showed promising signs of a new era as Pape Sarr’s strike and Lisandro Martinez’s own goal continued United’s sluggish start to the season.
“Second half, certainly in spells, it kind of showed the team we want to be,” said Postecoglou.
“I keep saying we’re still a long way to go but I really liked the belief and resilience the guys have and the bravery they have to continue playing that way.”
Erik ten Hag’s men escaped with a 1-0 victory at home to Wolves on Monday despite being outplayed.
This time United were punished as they faded after a bright start.
Bruno Fernandes should have headed the visitors in front midway through the first half.
Spurs ended the opening period in the ascendency as Pedro Porro rattled the crossbar.
And Postecoglou’s men got their reward when Sarr smashed home his first goal for the club on 49 minutes.
A comedy of errors summed up United’s day for the second goal as Ben Davies failed to connect with Ivan Perisic’s cross and Martinez could only turn it beyond the flat-footed Andre Onana.
United’s decision not to rival Bayern with a bid for Kane will now face more scrutiny as they looked toothless without new striker Rasmus Hojlund due to injury.
“I am not concerned with our attacking play but I am by our scoring,” said Ten Hag. “We know this, that is why we’ve signed a striker.”

Man City vs Newcastle
Many believed Newcastle would never get a better chance for their first league win away to City since 2000.
Pep Guardiola was unhappy the champions had been forced to play just three days after winning the UEFA Super Cup over Sevilla in baking conditions in Athens.
City were also without Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and John Stones, but were still far too good for the Magpies.
It took one moment of magic for Guardiola’s men to take all three points, though, when Julian Alvarez fired into the top corner on 31 minutes.
Erling Haaland missed a hat-trick of chances to add to the lead, but City were rarely troubled defensively and made it two wins from two Premier League games.
“It is the second game of the season, but it is proof of the reason why we won a lot,” said Guardiola.
“Today the team showed to me and the Premier League we are ready to try to win it again.”

Bournemouth no match for Liverpool

Liverpool recovered from a terrible start and the controversial loss of Alexis Mac Allister to a red card early in the second half to beat Bournemouth 3-1.
Antoine Semenyo drilled the visitors in front after just three minutes on the ground where they lost 9-0 last season.
Luis Diaz’s inventive flicked and overhead kick finish brought Liverpool level before Mohamed Salah made it 2-1 on the rebound after his penalty was saved.
Momentum could have swung back Bournemouth’s way when Mac Allister was harshly shown a straight red card for leading with his studs on Ryan Christie, despite minimal contact with the Scotland international.
But the 10 men added to their lead within four minutes when Diogo Jota pounced after Neto could only palm Dominik Szoboszlai’s effort into his path.

Hove Albion shines on

Brighton banked a British record transfer fee that could rise to £115 million ($146 million) for Moises Caicedo on Monday.
But the Seagulls continue to soar under Roberto De Zerbi despite seeing their best players picked off by the Premier League’s elite.
Kaoru Mitoma may be the next big-money departure and the Japanese international opened the scoring in stunning style at Molineux as he slalomed past four Wolves defenders before producing a classy finish.
Mitoma then teed up Pervis Estupinan to smash home for 2-0 before Solly March scored twice from Julio Enciso assists.
Brentford are also making light of the absence of the suspended Ivan Toney as they won 3-0 at Fulham.
Yoane Wissa opened the scoring before Bryan Mbeumo scored twice after Fulham captain Tim Ream was sent off for a second yellow card.
 

Topics: Newcastle United Man United Tottenham Hotspur F.C. Man City

Giannis boots a long-distance shot on goal and breaks into Ronaldo-like celebration

Giannis boots a long-distance shot on goal and breaks into Ronaldo-like celebration
Updated 20 August 2023
AP

Giannis boots a long-distance shot on goal and breaks into Ronaldo-like celebration

Giannis boots a long-distance shot on goal and breaks into Ronaldo-like celebration
  • The two-time NBA MVP and Nigerian Greek purchased a stake in the Nashville SC of the MLS last March
  • He was on the field before the start of his team’s Leagues Cup final against Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami
Updated 20 August 2023
AP

NASHVILLE, Tennessee: It turns out that two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has a deft scoring touch on the court — and the pitch.

Antetokounmpo, a minority owner of Nashville SC of the MLS, was on the field Saturday night before the start of his team’s Leagues Cup final against Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami, playfully taking shots on goal.
Antetokounmpo, who purchased a stake in the club in March, delighted the fans by burying a shot from distance and emulating the goal celebration of another superstar from the world of soccer, Cristiano Ronaldo.
The 7-foot, “Greek Soccer Freak,” who has scored more than 16,000 points in his NBA career, found the back of the net with a shot from near midfield. He sprinted toward the middle of the pitch, jumped and hit the landing while thrusting his arms out at his hips. He repeated the celebration a second time.
Antetokounmpo’s father, Charles, was professional soccer player in Nigeria.
Other Nashville SC minority owners include actress Reese Witherspoon, Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry, and Nashville Predators forward Filip Forsberg.
Antetokounmpo is not playing for Greece in the Basketball World Cup as he recovers from left knee surgery earlier this summer.
 

Topics: Giannis Antetokounmpo Nashville SC MLS Leagues Cup

Neymar has perfect introduction to Saudi Arabian football despite Al-Hilal draw

Neymar has perfect introduction to Saudi Arabian football despite Al-Hilal draw
Updated 19 August 2023
John Duerden

Neymar has perfect introduction to Saudi Arabian football despite Al-Hilal draw

Neymar has perfect introduction to Saudi Arabian football despite Al-Hilal draw
  • Brazilian superstar unveiled before the match
  • Al-Fayha proved to be tough opposition for the Riyadh giants
Updated 19 August 2023
John Duerden

RIYADH: ‘Neymar is Blue’. That was the message that lit up the Riyadh sky on Saturday as the superstar was introduced to fans at his new club of Al-Hilal, Saudi Arabia and the rest of the world. It was an impressive greeting  to an impressive signing but the Brazilian legend, who strolled around the King Fahd International Stadium in that famous shirt, now knows that this is not going to be a walk in the park as his new team was held to a 1-1 draw by Al-Fayha in the second round of games this season.

Neymar’s former club Paris Saint-Germain has dominated French football for much of the last decade but while Al-Hilal are the most successful club in Saudi Arabia with 18 titles and also Asia with four championships, the Roshn Saudi League is nothing if not competitive. Al-Fayha gave as good as they got, defended well, worked hard and cared little about the famous faces on the pitch and those watching from the sidelines.

As most expected, Al-Hilal were on top for much of the game with the talented Ruben Neves pulling the strings in midfield but went in level at the break. That was not expected earlier on. It seemed as if Michael had given the hosts the lead but the Brazilian’s well-taken strike was ruled out for offside. It must have been tight.

After 15 minutes, the visitors took the lead with a piece of individual magic. Fashion Sakala, recently signed from Glasgow Rangers, picked up the ball on the left side. The Zambian then performed a couple of stepovers that Cristiano Ronaldo would have been proud of before smashing the ball into the roof of the net from close range and a narrow angle to score a goal that Neymar would also have been happy to be associated with.

The hosts, whose blue-clad fans were jumping up and down from the first whistle, were stunned but they were soon back on level terms. Five minutes later Abdullah Al-Hamdan, the young forward has had a bright start to the season, shot straight at Vladimir Stojkovic when through on goal but the ball found its way back into the area and the striker was there to fire home from close range. It was a huge relief to the fans crammed into the stadium and was also appreciated by Neymar, who was out of his seat high up in the stands and clapping like crazy.

As the former Barcelona star learns more about Saudi Arabian football, he will know that there is always work to be done.  There was more Hilal pressure to come in the first half  but it was level at the break. The hosts then made most of the running in the second half but struggled to create clear chances and, in the end, were just unable to find a way through. Not for the first time in Saudi Arabia, goalkeeper Stojkovic made a difference when the pressure was on. At the end, Neymar looked satisfied. It is hard to say whether it was because his new team now had four points from two games, the quality of the league or the fact that he is obviously needed.

In the other big game of the day, Al-Ittihad made it two wins from two with a 2-0 victory over Al-Tai. Abderrazak Hamdallah, who topped the goalscoring charts last time, broke the deadlock with his second in two games so far.

It was a controversial strike however. It looked as if the Al-Tai defence, concerned about a knock to their goalkeeper, were not ready for the right-sided corner but there was the Moroccan marksman to sweep home at the near post. It was  a goal reminiscent of the Trent Alexander-Arnold corner that caught Barcelona napping in the UEFA Champions League semi final of 2019 that was then converted by an alert Divock Origi to send Liverpool to the final.

The champions sealed the win in injury time thanks to Saleh Al-Amri, who fired home from the edge of the area. It was a goal that put the Tigers top of the fledgling table.

Al-Hilal are only two points behind and while there will be disappointment as failing to make it two wins from two, with Neymar, there is surely more to come.

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia Saudi Pro League Al-Hilal Neymar Jr.

Brazilian superstar Neymar Jr officially unveiled as Al-Hilal player

Brazilian superstar Neymar Jr officially unveiled as Al-Hilal player
Updated 20 August 2023
Arab News

Brazilian superstar Neymar Jr officially unveiled as Al-Hilal player

Brazilian superstar Neymar Jr officially unveiled as Al-Hilal player
  • Arrived in Riyadh to a hero’s welcome on Friday
  • Welcomed to the club at Al-Hilal’s 68,000-capacity stadium in Riyadh
Updated 20 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Brazilian superstar Neymar was unveiled to fans at Al-Hilal on Saturday as he became the latest world-famous footballer to sign for a club in the Saudi Pro League.

He was welcomed at Al-Hilal’s 68,000-capacity stadium in Riyadh alongside two other new signings, fellow Brazilian Malcolm and Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou.

Neymar joined Qatar-owned Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona in 2017 for a world-record fee of €222 million ($242 million), scoring 118 goals in 173 matches despite a series of injuries.

He arrived in Riyadh to a hero’s welcome on Friday ahead of the unveiling as he was received in an airport lounge packed with club officials and madia, a large diamond-studded cross hanging around his neck as he posed for pictures.

“We will hold a big party worthy of the samba dancer,” an Al-Hilal official said.

On his move to the Kingdom, Neymar said: “It is exciting, meeting top quality players on the other teams thrills you, and motivates you to play even better. And it is a given when you face Ronaldo, Benzema, Firmino, that the excitement is even greater. So I am happy to join this league, facing them will be wonderful, it will be fantastic.”

Cristiano Ronaldo set the Saudi Pro League's plans in motion when he joined Al-Nassr in January in a two-and-a-half-year deal said to be worth 400 million euros. 

* With AFP

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia Saudi Pro League Al-Hilal Neymar Jr.

