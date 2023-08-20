You are here

Oman's Islamic banking sector records $18.25bn in assets 

A report by the National Center for Statistics and Information showed the GCC country’s residential land prices led the general property prices index in the second quarter of 2023. (Shutterstock)
A report by the National Center for Statistics and Information showed the GCC country's residential land prices led the general property prices index in the second quarter of 2023. (Shutterstock)
Updated 1 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

Oman's Islamic banking sector records $18.25bn in assets 

Oman’s Islamic banking sector records $18.25bn in assets 
  • Total assets reached $18.5 billion as of June 2023, data shows
Updated 1 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Oman’s Islamic banking sector witnessed a 12.6 percent year-on-year surge in total assets reaching 7 billion Omani rials ($18.25 billion), data issued by the country’s central bank showed.

This figure accounts for approximately 17.2 percent of the Gulf Cooperation Council country’s overall banking system assets as of the end of June 2023.

The data revealed that Islamic banking entities extended financing amounting to 5.8 billion rials by June 2023, marking a 12.8 percent growth compared to the previous year. Additionally, total deposits held with Islamic banks and windows rose by 10.5 percent, reaching 5.2 billion rials.

HIGHLIGHTS

• The data revealed that Islamic banking entities extended financing amounting to 5.8 billion rials by June 2023. ihic illuptia dolesequunto

• Total deposits held with Islamic banks and windows rose by 10.5 percent, reaching 5.2 billion rials.

• The central bank disclosed that the broad money supply, or M2, marginally increased by 2.8 percent, totaling 21.4 billion rials.

• The outstanding credit balance granted by conventional commercial banks also recorded a year-on-year rise of 5.1 percent.

In its banking and monetary developments report for June 2023, the central bank disclosed that the broad money supply, or M2, marginally increased by 2.8 percent, totaling 21.4 billion rials.

Despite a 4.8 percent dip in narrow money, M1, the expansion of M2 supply was attributed to a 5.9 percent uptick in non-cash assets.

The central bank data also indicated that during the same period, components of M1 exhibited varying trends. Currency with the public rose by 2.5 percent, while demand deposits in Omani rial experienced a decline of 6.9 percent.

In economic terms, M2 refers to the total amount of money, including physical currency, bank deposits, savings accounts, and other forms of easily accessible cash in circulation within an economy.

On the other hand, M1 is a more specific subset of money supply that includes only the most liquid and readily accessible forms of money — physical currency and coins, along with demand deposits. These are the funds available in checking accounts that can be withdrawn immediately.

The M2 and M1 numbers are general indicators of the overall money supply in the economy.

The report also revealed that the total outstanding credit balance granted by conventional commercial banks had shown a year-on-year growth of 5.1 percent, adding that credit to the private sector increased 5.4 percent to reach 20.2 billion rials. In comparison, their overall investments in securities declined 5.9 percent to 4.6 billion rials at the end of June 2023.  

The bank added that investment in government development bonds marginally decreased by 5.1 percent to reach 2.1 billion rials. In comparison, foreign securities surged 90.8 percent to hit 1.3 billion rials at the end of June 2023. 

Topics: Oman banking Islamic banking GCC Growth

KSA’s Council of Economic and Development Affairs reviews growth indicators

KSA’s Council of Economic and Development Affairs reviews growth indicators
Updated 20 August 2023
Arab News

KSA’s Council of Economic and Development Affairs reviews growth indicators

KSA’s Council of Economic and Development Affairs reviews growth indicators
Updated 20 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Council of Economic and Development Affairs on Sunday reviewed the Kingdom’s quarterly economic performance and discussed the global economy.

The meeting, held virtually, praised the strong growth rate of the Kingdom and the decline in the rate of inflation to 2.7 percent.

In addition to a review of key national reports during the meeting, a presentation was also given on global economic developments.

The council also discussed the quarterly report submitted by the Finance Ministry reviewing the state general budget performance of 2023. The meeting also reviewed the progress made toward achieving Vision 2030 objectives. The council was informed that the Vision 2030 programs helped boost the Kingdom’s non-oil activities by 13 percent to SR135 billion ($36 billion) in the second quarter of 2023.

The council also made several recommendations on different economic matters.

Topics: SaudiVision2030 economy review

Saudi Arabia launches industrial business accelerator, incubator program

Saudi Arabia launches industrial business accelerator, incubator program
Updated 20 August 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia launches industrial business accelerator, incubator program

Saudi Arabia launches industrial business accelerator, incubator program
Updated 20 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: As part of its efforts to expand the Kingdom’s industrial base, the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources has launched a business accelerator and incubator program, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.

The program involves “15 qualitative industrial projects” for Saudi Arabia’s industrial pioneers and aims to identify challenges and ways to resolve issues for sustainable growth.

The new initiative — which will last for more than three months — also aims to boost the efficiency of small and medium industrial projects in the Kingdom.

According to an official spokesperson of the ministry Jarrah bin Muhammad Al-Jarrah, the ministry asked entrepreneurs last May to register with the Nomu accelerator and industrial business incubator, which aimed to meet the specific needs of industrial project owners and SMEs.

He said the initiatives fall in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and the National Industrial Strategy to expand the industrial base of Saudi Arabia and promote SMEs and enable them to compete globally.

Al-Jarrah said the program aims to provide a platform to support the ideas of industrial entrepreneurs while helping them establish their projects and boost their success rate.

The spokesman said the ministry seeks to provide an enabling environment for industrial entrepreneurs by studying and evaluating the current situation of emerging, small and medium industries in the Kingdom and comparing local standards with international norms.

Topics: SaudiVision2030 Industrialization SMEs incubator

Jadwa REIT signs $270m facility deal with Banque Saudi Fransi 

Jadwa REIT signs $270m facility deal with Banque Saudi Fransi 
Updated 20 August 2023
Arab News

Jadwa REIT signs $270m facility deal with Banque Saudi Fransi 

Jadwa REIT signs $270m facility deal with Banque Saudi Fransi 
Updated 20 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Jadwa REIT Saudi Fund has signed a SR1 billion ($270 million) Shariah-compliant facility agreement with Banque Saudi Fransi to settle existing credit dues, the Riyadh-based investment management firm Jadwa Investment Co. announced in a bourse statement on Sunday. 

A total of SR453.12 million will be allocated to credit dues, while the remaining funds will support the investment objectives of the fund, it added.  

The deal has led to a reduction in the fund’s profit margin from more than 2 percent Saudi Arabian Interbank Offered Rate to over 1.5 percent SAIBOR. Additionally, the repayment structure has been adjusted, aiming to refund the entire drawdown amount in a single payment after five years, Jadwa said in the statement. 

According to the interim financial statement issued for the period ending on June 30, Jadwa REIT Saudi Fund has net assets amounting to SR1.74 billion, with the fund making a net profit of SR41.48 million during the period. 

On April 25, the fund entered into a sale and purchase agreement for a leased commercial land located in Jeddah, with a size of 161,276 sq. meters for a purchase price of SR400 million. 

Jadwa Investment was recognized as the best asset manager for 2022 at the Saudi Capital Market Awards, held at the Saudi Capital Market Forum earlier this year.  

The accolade was presented by Khalid Abdullah Al-Hussan, CEO of Saudi Tadawul Group, to Tariq Al-Sudairy, managing director and CEO of Jadwa Investment. 

In 2022, Jadwa achieved notable business milestones, delivering net outperformance across its local and regional public equity strategies.  

The company also introduced multi-asset class funds and international alternative funds, broadening client access to various markets and asset classes. 

Additionally, Jadwa concluded the year with the divestment of its stake in Saudi Aramco Base Oil Co. through a SR5 billion initial public offering on the Saudi exchange. 

Topics: Jadwa Banque Saudi Fransi

Closing bell: TASI edges up over 50 points with $1bn trading turnover 

Closing bell: TASI edges up over 50 points with $1bn trading turnover 
Updated 20 August 2023
Arab News

Closing bell: TASI edges up over 50 points with $1bn trading turnover 

Closing bell: TASI edges up over 50 points with $1bn trading turnover 
Updated 20 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index saw a modest rise of 50.11 points, equivalent to 0.44 percent, closing at 11,501.42 on Sunday. 

The parallel market, Nomu, experienced a significant uptick of 411.75 points, or 1.77 percent, finishing at 23,613.52. In tandem, the MSCI Index climbed by 12.68 points, or 0.86 percent, reaching 1,494.33. 

Trade on the benchmark index tallied SR3.7 billion ($0.99 billion) with 105 stocks showing gains, and 111 experiencing declines. 

Nomu registered a traded value of SR32.6 million by the end of the day. 

Saudi Paper Manufacturing Co. emerged as the standout performer, with its share price surging by 7.08 percent to reach SR34.8. Notable gainers also included the National Shipping Co. of Saudi Arabia, known as Bahri, and Takween Advanced Industries Co., witnessing a rise of 5.58 percent and 4.98 percent, ending at SR23.8 and SR16.88, respectively. 

Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance Co. and Dallah Healthcare Co. also displayed positive performance. 

On the flip side, Development Works Food Co. faced a drop of 9.89 percent in its share price, closing at SR113, emerging as the weakest performer for the day. 

Other laggards included Thimar Development Holding Co. and Al Mawarid Manpower Co., with their share prices falling by 6.89 percent and 6.25 percent to SR25 and SR126, respectively. 

Arab Sea Information System Co. and Tanmiah Food Co. also performed poorly. 

On Nomu, Sumou Real Estate Co. achieved the most substantial gain, with its share price rising by 10.73 percent to SR55.2. 

Other gainers on Nomu included Naseej for Technology Co. and National Building and Marketing Co., experiencing increases of 9.38 percent and 6.73 percent, respectively, reaching SR70 and SR260. 

Naba Alsaha Medical Services Co. and Aqaseem Factory for Chemicals and Plastics Co. were also among the top gainers. 

Bena Steel Industries Co. faced the most substantial loss on Nomu, with its share price declining by 7.95 percent to SR41.7. 

Advance International Co. for Communication and Information Technology, known as AICTEC, and Molan Steel Co. also recorded declines, witnessing their share prices falling by 4.59 percent and 4.26 percent to SR64.4 and SR4.27, respectively. 

The day’s trading also witnessed losses for Edarat Communication and Information Technology Co. and Raoom Trading Co. 

Topics: TASI NOMU stocks Saudi Arabia

Brazilian exports to Saudi Arabia hit $1.87bn, the highest among Arab countries

Brazilian exports to Saudi Arabia hit $1.87bn, the highest among Arab countries
Updated 20 August 2023
Arab News

Brazilian exports to Saudi Arabia hit $1.87bn, the highest among Arab countries

Brazilian exports to Saudi Arabia hit $1.87bn, the highest among Arab countries
Updated 20 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Brazilian exports to Saudi Arabia recorded robust growth in the first seven months of the year to reach $1.87 billion, the highest amongst all Arab countries, Emirates News Agency reported citing data from the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce. 

Additionally, Brazilian imports from the Kingdom were also the highest among Arab countries, standing at $1.98 billion.

Brazilian exports to the UAE were the second highest in the Arab region, amounting to $1.64 billion between January and July.

Egypt’s exports were $1.16 billion, while Kuwait and Qatar recorded $157.7 million and $155.9 million, respectively.    

According to the Sao Paulo-based industry body, the overall Brazilian exports to the Arab region registered an 8 percent increase to $10.61 billion between January and July this year compared with $9.82 billion during the same period last year.

The ABCC stated that Brazilian imports from the UAE were also the second-highest haul, reaching $722 million, followed by Qatar at $408.5 million, Egypt at $275.4 million and Kuwait at $188.1 million. 

Furthermore, Brazilian imports from Arab countries reached $6.11 billion in the year’s first seven months. 

Poultry, animal meat, sugar, cereals, oil seeds, soya beans, coffee and spices were the top products exported to Arab countries during the period. 

“These positive figures indicate the strong and expanding trade relations between both sides. Through our various strategic initiatives and dedicated efforts, the chamber has significantly contributed to increasing Brazilian exports to the Arab region,” said ABCC President Osmar Chohfi.

He added: “The consistent growth in Brazilian exports to the Arab countries further underscores the unwavering commitment of both regions to foster mutually beneficial economic ties. This thriving trade relationship reinforces the Arab world’s position as a pivotal partner in Brazil’s global trade network.”

The top imported products from Arab countries to Brazil were mineral fuels, fertilizers, aluminum, plastics, inorganic chemicals, iron and steel. 

“We remain committed to fostering mutual understanding, expanding market access for Brazilian products as well as strengthening collaboration between these two dynamic and diverse regions,” Chohfi explained. 

Earlier this month, the Brazilian Council of Coffee Exporters, known as Cecafe, reported that Arab nations imported 56.2 percent more coffee from Brazil in the first half of this year than during the same period in 2022.

The South American nation exported 592,887 coffee bags — each weighing 60 kilograms — to Arab countries between January and June this year.

Topics: Brazil exports

