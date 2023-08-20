You are here

  • Home
  • Make a date, see the produce at Riyadh fair

Make a date, see the produce at Riyadh fair

The Riyadh Seasonal Date Fair, which started on Aug. 11, offers a wide range of date products and derivatives from different regions of the Kingdom. (SPA)
1 / 3
The Riyadh Seasonal Date Fair, which started on Aug. 11, offers a wide range of date products and derivatives from different regions of the Kingdom. (SPA)
The Riyadh Seasonal Date Fair, which started on Aug. 11, offers a wide range of date products and derivatives from different regions of the Kingdom. (SPA)
2 / 3
The Riyadh Seasonal Date Fair, which started on Aug. 11, offers a wide range of date products and derivatives from different regions of the Kingdom. (SPA)
The Riyadh Seasonal Date Fair, which started on Aug. 11, offers a wide range of date products and derivatives from different regions of the Kingdom. (SPA)
3 / 3
The Riyadh Seasonal Date Fair, which started on Aug. 11, offers a wide range of date products and derivatives from different regions of the Kingdom. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mspdq

Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News

Make a date, see the produce at Riyadh fair

Make a date, see the produce at Riyadh fair
  • With more than 50 farmers and exhibitors, consumers and investors have plenty of options to choose from
  • The event lasts for two months at the Rawabi Market for vegetables and fruits
Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Riyadh Seasonal Date Fair, which started on Aug. 11, offers a wide range of date products and derivatives from different regions of the Kingdom.

With more than 50 farmers and exhibitors, consumers and investors have plenty of options to choose from.

The Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture; the Riyadh Municipality; the National Center for Palms and Dates; and agricultural associations, all collaborate to help achieve the fair’s goals.

The event lasts for two months at the Rawabi Market for vegetables and fruits. It aims to create an economic and agricultural gathering that boosts marketing of the region’s dates — which account for 24 percent of the Kingdom’s total production, some 400,000 tons.

To ensure quality and safety, participating farmers must have the Saudi dates logo and certificates for organic farming and quality.

Authorities and organizers are working to establish domestic and international marketing channels for the Kingdom’s 123,000 agricultural palm holdings. They also aim to expand the reach of the product to the investment sector in date-based processing industries.

The fair falls within the framework of the integrated development of date production in the Kingdom, which is known for its high quality, abundance, and diversity.

The total number of palms in the Kingdom has reached 34,554,602, representing 27 percent of the world’s palm trees.

The seasonal market supports and promotes agricultural products and farmers. It aims to strengthen the palm and date sector, valued at about SR7.5 billion ($2 billion), which accounts for 12 percent of the Kingdom’s total agricultural output.

Topics: Riyadh fair Dates

Related

Family producers take center stage at Buraidah Date Festival
Saudi Arabia
Family producers take center stage at Buraidah Date Festival
Saudi-bred falcon fetches record $134,000 at Riyadh auction
Saudi Arabia
Saudi-bred falcon fetches record $134,000 at Riyadh auction

Over 7m students start new Saudi academic year

Students in Saudi Arabia return to school on Sunday after a two-month summer vacation. (SPA)
Students in Saudi Arabia return to school on Sunday after a two-month summer vacation. (SPA)
Updated 56 min 44 sec ago
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

Over 7m students start new Saudi academic year

Students in Saudi Arabia return to school on Sunday after a two-month summer vacation. (SPA)
  • Education experts emphasize importance of strong start to achieve positive outcomes
Updated 56 min 44 sec ago
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: More than 7 million students in Saudi Arabia returned to school on Sunday, resuming their studies after a two-month summer vacation.

According to a report, over 6 million students enrolled in general education and 1,360,000 students in higher education and technical and vocational training started the new academic year.

More than half a million male and female teachers as well as administrative staff and supervisors also resumed their duties.

The Ministry of Education and the Technical and Vocational Training Corp. started preparations early for the academic year in coordination with local education departments.

The ministry stressed the role of parents in motivating their children to fully engage with the curriculum and achieve their potential. It also emphasized the importance of early preparations, including setting up curricula and daily class schedules, to ensure a strong start to the academic year. 

The General Directorate of Education in Riyadh completed its preparations to receive more than 1.2 million students in all education levels across over 6,000 schools.

Riyadh has the highest number of students, followed by Jeddah with 700,000 students; the Eastern Province with 500,000; Makkah with 422,000; Madinah with 350,000; Asir with 280,000; Tabuk, Taif, and Qassim each with 200,000; Jazan with 190,000; Najran with 161,000; and the Northern Borders region with 100,000.

Dr. Naif Al-Zari, director general of education in Riyadh, said that 95 new schools and nurseries will be opened this year, benefitting hundreds of thousands of students.

Abdul Salam Al-Thumairi, spokesman for the Riyadh Education Department, confirmed the readiness of all departments for the new school year. “Over 63,000 teachers are preparing to receive the students. The administration has developed a training plan for the teachers’ return, including 81 diverse training programs covering curriculum for new teachers, educational supervision management programs, and electronic supervision methods.”

Al-Thumairi said that school administrations have begun distributing books to students upon the return of administrative and educational staff. The General Directorate of Education in Riyadh has established admission committee offices to facilitate the admission process for students and their parents.

Dr. Hamed Al-Jamah, an official of the Makkah Education Department, emphasized the importance of a strong start in order to achieve positive outcomes and impart a range of skills to students.

Dr. Mohammed Al-Duaiji, an educational expert, said that learning is a lifelong journey.

“The start of the school year is a crucial stage that sets the tone for the rest of the year,” he said. “According to Prof. Thomas R. Guskey, students often feel uncertain about themselves and their perspective on school after the summer break. Their perceptions of themselves as learners and their academic potential are often influenced by their performance on early assessments, such as quizzes and exams. For instance, scoring a C on a math test may lead students to view themselves as C students, which can be challenging to change.

“Educational systems worldwide are measured by metrics like adherence to schedules and truancy rates, reflecting the commitment of school leadership, teachers, students, and parents to prioritize learning,” he continued. “Saudi Vision 2030, aligned with these values, emphasizes discipline and perseverance through initiatives like the Human Capital Development Program. The Ministry of Education has implemented measures such as converting the academic calendar into three semesters and developing the curriculum plan.”

According to the new academic calendar, the first semester will continue until Nov. 16, while the second semester will start on Nov. 26 and will end on Feb. 22, 2024. The third semester will start on March 3 and will end on June 10.

Topics: Saudi Arabia students Academic year School

Related

Eastern Province governor welcomes winning teams of Ithra’s F1 in Schools program
Saudi Arabia
Eastern Province governor welcomes winning teams of Ithra’s F1 in Schools program
A total of 32 school teams are competing in the Kingdom’s Elite Championship for the Schools Football League for Boys. Supplied
Football
60 Saudi, European football scouts watch Kingdom’s schools league titles

Health minister reiterates Saudi support for international efforts to tackle and fund health emergencies

Health minister reiterates Saudi support for international efforts to tackle and fund health emergencies
Updated 20 August 2023
Arab News

Health minister reiterates Saudi support for international efforts to tackle and fund health emergencies

Health minister reiterates Saudi support for international efforts to tackle and fund health emergencies
  • An initiative to speed up the availability tools for fighting COVID-19 was launched during the Kingdom’s presidency of the G20 in 2020
Updated 20 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Health Dr. Fahad Al-Jalajel has emphasized the importance of accelerating the availability of tools for combating COVID-19 during a meeting of G20 health ministers, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.

An initiative to speed up the availability tools for fighting COVID-19 was launched during the Kingdom’s presidency of the G20 in 2020, showcasing the country’s support for international efforts in preventing and addressing health emergencies.

Al-Jalajel responded to the Indian presidency’s call to launch a global initiative for digital health, sharing the Kingdom’s experience in the digital transformation of health care and the implementation of artificial intelligence tools.

During the launch ceremony, Al-Jalajel underscored the importance of collaborative actions for comprehensive health coverage and ensuring the provision of health care to those in need worldwide.

He also participated in a joint meeting of ministers of health and finance, where he said that the Kingdom supported the group’s collective efforts and urged all relevant parties to benefit from the Pandemic Fund.

The minister also said that the fund was part of efforts initiated during the Kingdom’s presidency of the G20 to bridge the funding gap for countries facing dire circumstances.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Health

Related

New caretaker health minister prioritizes polio eradication amid traces of poliovirus in Pakistan
Pakistan
New caretaker health minister prioritizes polio eradication amid traces of poliovirus in Pakistan
Saudi Arabia’s Health Minister Fahad Al-Jalajel meets with the Director-General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom.
Saudi Arabia
Saudi health minister meets WHO chief in India

KSrelief-backed prosthetics and mobile clinics serve 530 patients in Yemen

KSrelief-backed prosthetics and mobile clinics serve 530 patients in Yemen
Updated 20 August 2023
Arab News

KSrelief-backed prosthetics and mobile clinics serve 530 patients in Yemen

KSrelief-backed prosthetics and mobile clinics serve 530 patients in Yemen
  • 308 people who have lost limbs, mostly from land mines and unexploded ordnances, were served in Hadramaut governorate
  • In Hajjah, up to 222 beneficiaries in Abs district sought care at the clinics
Updated 20 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Clinics supported by Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief have provided medical services to 530 patients in Yemen’s governorates of Hadramout and Hajjah in July alone, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.

In Hadramaut, the Prosthetics and Rehabilitation Center, located in the Seiyun district, served 308 people who have lost limbs, mostly due to land mines and unexploded ordnances.

“The center measured, manufactured, fitted, delivered, and maintained artificial limbs and prosthetics for 67 patients. Additionally, 241 patients benefited from physiotherapy services, which included physiotherapy sessions and specialized consultations,” the SPA report said.

In Hajjah, up to 222 beneficiaries in Abs district sought care at the clinics. They included 30 individuals at the epidemic disease control clinic, 9 at the emergency clinic, 54 patients at the internal medicine clinic, 5 beneficiaries at the reproductive health clinic, and 2 individuals who visited the awareness and education clinic.

Additionally, 24 people received nursing services, waste disposal activities were conducted twice, and 2 beneficiaries were treated at the surgery and dressing clinic. The clinics also provided medication to 100 individuals, the report said.

In addition to providing humanitarian services in Yemen through KSrelief, Saudi Arabia supports several initiatives for its southern neighbor, including development projects through the Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen and the clearing of land mines through its Masam project.

According to a report last March by international humanitarian organization Save the Children, “one child has been killed or injured on average every three days for the past five years by land mines and other explosive devices” in Yemen’s war zones.

“Children in Yemen are at risk of encountering land mines and explosive remnants of war while engaging in everyday activities such as playing, collecting firewood and water, and tending to livestock and they may lack the experience to identify or avoid them,” the report said.

A report by the Yemen Landmine Monitor last year said that the organization counted 426 people killed by mines, from mid-2019 up until August 2022. Of that number, more than 100 were children.

The monitor also listed at least 560 injured by land mines, among them 216 children and 48 women.

Monitor said that Yemen’s countryside had been littered with land mines and unexploded ordnance since 2014 when the Houthi militia seized power. Several Arab countries led by Saudi Arabia organized a coalition to restore the UN-recognized government.

Topics: King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSrelief) Saudi Aid Yemen Save the Children Yemen Landmine Monitor

Related

KSrelief: Kingdom’s helping hand to world
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief: Kingdom’s helping hand to world
KSRelief removes 625 mines in Yemen
Saudi Arabia
KSRelief removes 625 mines in Yemen

Princess Noura bint Mohammed passes away

Princess Noura bint Mohammed passes away
Updated 20 August 2023
SPA

Princess Noura bint Mohammed passes away

Princess Noura bint Mohammed passes away
Updated 20 August 2023
SPA

JEDDAH: Princess Noura bint Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Faisal Al Saud has passed away, the Saudi Royal Court announced on Saturday.

The funeral prayer will be performed later Sunday after Asr prayer at Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh, the Royal Court said in a statement.

Topics: Princess Noura bint Mohammed

Saudi Hajj and Umrah minister begins visits to Pakistan and Bangladesh

Saudi Hajj and Umrah minister begins visits to Pakistan and Bangladesh
Updated 20 August 2023
Arab News

Saudi Hajj and Umrah minister begins visits to Pakistan and Bangladesh

Saudi Hajj and Umrah minister begins visits to Pakistan and Bangladesh
Updated 20 August 2023
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah began an official visit to Pakistan and Bangladesh, the state-run SPA news agency reported on Saturday.
“The purpose of the visits is to explore pioneering initiatives in the development of Umrah systems and the facilitation of visitors’ journeys to the Two Holy Mosques,” SPA said.
During the visits, Al-Rabiah, who is also chairman of the Guests of God Service Program Committee will also meet with several officials to discuss streamlining the arrival procedures for Umrah performers from Pakistan and Bangladesh, and enhancing their religious and cultural experiences, aligning with the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.
The visits are part of a series of international tours initiated in early 2022 and reflect the Kingdom’s commitment to improving the quality of services provided to Umrah performers, “supported by the Saudi government’s unwavering dedication to serving Islam and Muslims worldwide,” SPA added.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah G20

Related

Saudi authorities urge sport fans to abide by rules, regulations at events in Kingdom
Saudi Arabia
Saudi authorities urge sport fans to abide by rules, regulations at events in Kingdom
Ahmed Al-Rajhi. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
New rule: Saudi companies required to disclose training data

Latest updates

Make a date, see the produce at Riyadh fair
Make a date, see the produce at Riyadh fair
Closing bell: TASI edges up over 50 points with $1bn trading turnover 
Closing bell: TASI edges up over 50 points with $1bn trading turnover 
Jordan launches study on women’s empowerment for national economic roadmap
Jordan launches study on women’s empowerment for national economic roadmap
Muslim World League to establish Al-Nejashi Mosque in Ethiopia
MWL head Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa announces league’s initiative to establish the Al-Nejashi Mosque in Ethiopia. (SPA)
Brazilian exports to Saudi Arabia hit $1.87bn, the highest among Arab countries
Brazilian exports to Saudi Arabia hit $1.87bn, the highest among Arab countries

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.