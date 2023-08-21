Saudi education minister meets Canadian, Iraqi ambassadors

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Education Yousef Al-Benyan has separately met Canadian and Iraqi ambassadors to the Kingdom.
Al-Benyan and Jean-Philippe Linteau discussed scientific cooperation between the Kingdom and Canada in the fields of public and university education, scientific research and innovation, as well as future cooperation opportunities.
The meeting also discussed the educational opportunities available to Saudi students after adding Canada as one of the new scholarship destinations under the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Scholarship Program.
The minister and Iraq’s envoy Safia Al-Suhail reviewed ways to develop bilateral relations in the educational and scientific fields under the Saudi-Iraqi Coordination Council, as well as enhancing cooperation mechanisms and exchanging expertise between the two sides.
The officials also discussed supporting efforts related to partnerships between universities in the two countries, and benefiting from scholarships offered by the Kingdom to Iraqi students to study in Saudi universities.
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s defense industry is relatively new, dating back to the early 1970s. However, the country has made significant progress in recent years and is now considered a major player in the global market.
In the early years, the Kingdom’s defense sector was focused primarily on the assembly and repair of foreign-made weapons and equipment. More recently, the country has pursued self-reliance in military manufacturing.
This shift has been motivated by a number of factors, including the country’s vast oil wealth, its strategic location in the Middle East, and its desire to reduce its reliance on foreign imports.
One of the key drivers behind this burgeoning industry is the aerospace and defense company Saudi Arabian Military Industries, or SAMI — a wholly owned subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund established in May 2017.
SAMI’s goal is to localize 50 percent of the Kingdom’s defense spending by 2030. To achieve this, SAMI has established 12 joint ventures with the world’s biggest and best original equipment manufacturers.
These joint ventures have enabled SAMI to acquire the technology and expertise it needs to develop its own defense products.
“Through partnering with industry pioneers and experts, we’re making great strides towards achieving this goal,” SAMI told Arab News.
“Starting with creating opportunities for local talents and building products that are changing the game in the industry, SAMI is determined to support and empower those talents while fostering global partnerships simultaneously.
“In the five years since its establishment, SAMI has launched several innovative products such as Hazem, Mulhim, and Roaya. Those products have helped solidify Saudi Arabia’s impact and position in the defense industry globally.
“Consequently, we remain focused on developing and enhancing products by creating opportunities and building sustainable partnerships locally and internationally.”
Through its investment and partnership with Navantia, a Spanish state-owned shipbuilding company, SAMI successfully completed Al-Sarawat, a project involving five new Avante 2200 corvettes for the Royal Saudi Naval Forces with capabilities to handle air, surface, or subsurface targets.
HMS Al-Jubail and HMS Al-Diriyah are now equipped with Hazem, an integrated combat system that combines on-board weapons and sensors into one single system. It is the first combat management system to be developed by the Kingdom.
Mulhim, another battle management system developed by SAMI, is a battle management system for dismounted soldiers, stationary command centers, and mobile command centers, designed to enhance the combat capability of land formations.
Roaya, meanwhile, is a lightweight armored turret that can be armed with a 7.62 or 12.7 mm caliber machine gun or a 40 mm caliber grenade launcher.
Through partnerships with global leaders in the defense sector, SAMI has developed a range of armored vehicles, tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, fighter jets and drones, and has employed new technologies, such as artificial intelligence and autonomous vehicle technology.
Its success has not gone without notice. SAMI ranked among Defense News’ top 100 defense firms for the second year in a row, rising 19 places since last year to 79th. The company has set its sights on ranking among the top 25.
However, SAMI is not the only company contributing to the Saudi defense industry’s expansion. Others include Advanced Electronics Co., Arabian Military Industries, and Military Industries Corp.
Much of the sector’s success is down to plentiful state investment. In 2022, Saudi Arabia ranked fifth in the world for military spending, after the US, China, Russia, and India, dedicating $75 billion to defense — accounting for 3.3 percent of global military spending.
The US led the ranking with $877 billion, or 3.5 percent of its gross domestic product. However, Saudi Arabia’s spending represents a higher share of its GDP, at 7.4 percent.
Investment in Saudi Arabia’s defense industry has multiple benefits for the country. Firstly, it helps to reduce the Kingdom’s reliance on foreign imports. This is important for national security, as it reduces the country’s vulnerability to supply chain disruptions.
Secondly, the growth of the defense sector creates high-skill jobs and opportunities for Saudi citizens. Finally, it helps to develop the country’s technological and manufacturing capabilities, leading to economic diversification and the growth of other sectors.
The boost in defense spending was first unveiled in 2016 when Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sat with veteran TV journalist Turki Al-Dakhil for his first-ever television interview, which covered a wide range of topics regarding the Kingdom’s future.
“Is it reasonable that in 2014, Saudi Arabia was the largest fourth country in the world, and the largest third country in 2015 in terms of military spending; while we don’t have industry inside Saudi Arabia?” the crown prince asked during the interview.
“We have a strong demand that we should meet inside Saudi Arabia, which is the demand on the military industries.”
It was during this same interview that the crown prince alluded to establishing a holding company for military industries, “which is 100 percent for the government.” Thus, the idea of SAMI was born.
SAMI’s rapid growth since then has led to a significant increase in employment, with the company now boasting more than 3,000 employees, 84 percent of whom are Saudis, with plans to add a further 1,500 staff in the next quarter. The firm had just 63 staff in 2018.
With a view to develop local talent and expertise in the defense industry, SAMI has established a number of training and development programs to help Saudis acquire the skills and knowledge they require.
Aerospace, drone regulation and the space industry are other growing sectors in the defense market that have experienced increased investment. The government has signed contracts with several players in these fields, including Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Safran Helicopter Engines, ST Engineering, Airbus, and L3 Harris.
Its most recent signing was with Turkish company Baykar Tech to localize the manufacture of the Bayraktar Akinci drone and its component systems.
“We believe building local and global partnerships is a key factor in achieving SAMI’s goals, and being part of the Baykar Tech agreement is a huge step forward in doing so,” SAMI told Arab News.
“Those partnerships help us provide local talents with the best opportunities to grow and learn.”
Indeed, to drive ahead the localization of defense jobs, SAMI has taken the lead with the Kingdom’s new Academy of Defense Industries, which will significantly contribute to SAMI’s goal of becoming the largest supporter of national human resource.
“Furthermore, having SAMI’s CEO, Eng. Walid A. Abukhaled, as the chairman of the new Academy of Defense Industries is how we can ensure those opportunities are given to the right people, as the sole purpose of this academy is to find, prepare, and introduce young talents to the defense industry sector,” SAMI added.
JEDDAH: While the summer heat bears down on Saudi Arabia, a photographer in the Kingdom’s northwestern region recently captured stunning pictures following a thunderstorm that swept through the Tabuk and NEOM area.
Local Musheer Al-Balawi, who is passionate about photography and is popularly known as “Marshall” on social media, took snapshots of the scenes that unfolded against the backdrop of the region’s colossal red mountains, with rainwater coursing down the elevated terrain.
In an interview with Arab News, Al-Balawi spoke of his admiration of the natural wonders around him.
He said: “(In the) Tabuk region and its environs, (there is) beauty and charm of nature in our region, and everything I see with my eyes is beautiful and deserves to be captured so the world can see this special paradise we have.”
NEOM has committed to dedicating 95 percent of its entire area to preservation to help illustrate Saudi Arabia's commitment to environmental conservation and the advancement of sustainable lifestyles.
Al-Balawi mostly uses an iPhone 14 for his work and has previously used older models. He believes that “the art of photography lies not in the tools but in the vision and skill of the photographer behind the lens.”
His father encouraged Al-Balawi to pursue photography when he got interested in the subject, and the youngster would be given smartphones when he achieved good results in school.
He was able to develop his vision, skills and new techniques to take photos using his phone.
The subject of his work is the landscape that surrounds him, and the beautiful wildlife of the Kingdom, including horses and camels and their integral presence in Saudi culture and heritage.
His collection of photographs and videos showcases the awe-inspiring landscapes found in the Bajdah area, which is nestled within the Tabuk governorate’s northwestern area.
Situated at an altitude 1,167 meters above sea level, these landscapes find their home within the Hisma Plateau — a prominent feature of the Arabian Shield, spanning nearly 3,700 sq. km.
The geological composition of the area primarily comprises late Cambrian and Ordovician sandstone formations, lending a unique and striking character to the region's terrain.
The same area undergoes transformation during the winter season, as the mountains are blanketed in a layer of snow, offering a picturesque panorama that stands in stark contrast to the arid desert surroundings.
Al-Balawi's dedication to his craft is remarkable, as he diligently monitors weather conditions to ensure he is in the right place at the right time.
He said: “I find tracing a thunderstorm or blizzard exciting because capturing rare scenes requires taking the risk.”
This enthusiasm led him to capture the awe-inspiring image of Jabal Al-Lawz covered in snow.
Jabal Al-Lawz, which translates to the “mountain of almonds,” is perched at an elevation some 2,580 meters above sea level, offering a breathtaking view of the surrounding landscape.
The Saudi photographer’s ability to encapsulate the dramatic fusion of desert landscapes and snowstorms is outstanding.
His work captures the essence of this unique convergence in a single frame, featuring camels navigating the snowy terrain — a questioning of perception that evokes a sense of wonder and beauty.
To celebrate World Photography Day on Aug. 19, the Saudi Press Agency also captured the essence of Tabuk.
The organization documented the city and its inhabitants in 17 captivating photos, spanning various genres including photojournalism, portraiture, street life, wildlife and nature photography, and sports and documentary photography.
RIYADH: The Saudi Heritage Commission has put together a number of activities at the Buraidah Date Festival, which is organized by the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture’s Qassim branch.
The festival’s pavilions showcase various aspects of the country’s heritage, from mud-house construction and old farming songs to market life in the past and the traditional Saudi coffee majlis. There is also a pavilion dedicated to the Year of Arabic Poetry.
The commission is also displaying an array of old handicrafts, including traditional embroidery and clothing, wood sculptures and handmade palm and Tamarix products, such as the kuphar and zabeel. Visitors can explore a model of the traditional Najdi majlis, where they are served fresh coffee made with traditional tools.
The commission’s activities include a daily theatrical show that showcases the Najdi market and conversations between merchants and buyers. There is also a section dedicated to children, where they can have fun, learn how to sell and buy dates and listen to historical stories from Najdi heritage.
The activities aim to shed light on the lives of past Saudi generations who lived before the oil revolution.
Over 50 family growers are participating in the festival alongside a host of craftswomen and female entrepreneurs. The event aims to support local farmers and artisans and recognize their contribution to promoting the Kingdom’s products and preserving its culture.
The Buraidah Date Festival will spotlight one of the region’s most significant resources — the palm tree, a symbol of Saudi cultural identity and a major component of its economy.
More than 40 artists are taking part in the festival, and visitors can watch them create murals and paintings portraying the economic and social significance of palm trees and their fruits.
Local date traders will also showcase their produce, and around 150 murals depicting various aspects of the palm tree — including its fronds, trunk, and fruit — will be on display in an exhibition that highlights the manufacturing industries linked to the palm tree.
The festival, which will run until Aug. 25, has created more than 4,000 seasonal job opportunities and attracted a large number of traders and consumers, leading to a significant increase in commerce.
RIYADH: G20 health ministers recently launched the Global Initiative on Digital Health during a meeting in India in cooperation with the World Health Organization, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.
Through this initiative, WHO aims to support the implementation of the Global Strategy on Digital Health 2020-2025 to promote global standards, best practices and resources to fast-track digital health system transformation and achieve measurable results.
During his speech, Saudi Arabia’s Health Minister Fahad Al-Jalajel thanked the Indian presidency for continuing to work on digital health, which started during the Kingdom’s presidency in 2020.
Al-Jalajel participated in launching the initiative when he was invited by the Indian presidency to speak about health digital transformation and artificial intelligence in the Kingdom, including the Seha Virtual Hospital and the Kingdom’s experience in this area.
Al-Jalajel also underscored the importance of collaborative action on comprehensive health coverage and ensuring the provision of health care to those in need worldwide.
The Saudi minister also participated in a joint meeting of ministers of health and finance, where he said that the Kingdom supported the group’s collective efforts and urged all relevant parties to benefit from the Pandemic Fund.
He also said that the fund was part of efforts initiated during the Kingdom’s presidency of the G20 to bridge the funding gap for countries facing dire circumstances.
WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus thanked the G20 states and India for supporting the technical role of WHO in this area and the establishment of the new GIDH network.
India’s Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said: “Today was a momentous day in the history of the G20 Health Working Group, wherein G20 countries not only identified a priority for its relevance but collectively worked toward its launch.”
During the launch of the Global Initiative on Digital Health, the World Bank’s report was released; it highlighted that technology and data are an essential part of daily life, adding that health care systems are facing increasing demands for offering new services accessible to everyone across the world.