You are here

  • Home
  • Jordanian army chief receives US military delegation

Jordanian army chief receives US military delegation

Jordanian army chief receives US military delegation
Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti receives a US military delegation. (Petra)
Short Url

https://arab.news/n29zc

Updated 30 sec ago
Arab News

Jordanian army chief receives US military delegation

Jordanian army chief receives US military delegation
  • Delegation led by Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla, commander of CENTCOM
Updated 30 sec ago
Arab News

AMMAN: Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti, chairman of Jordan’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, on Monday welcomed a US military delegation led by Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla, commander of the US Central Command, Jordan News Agency reported. 

High-ranking officers from both countries discussed joint cooperation and coordination in military fields to achieve their mutual goals.
 

Topics: Jordanian army US military

Related

Jordanian army downs drone headed from Syria carrying drugs
Middle-East
Jordanian army downs drone headed from Syria carrying drugs
Jordan’s King Abdullah meets US CENTCOM commander
Middle-East
Jordan’s King Abdullah meets US CENTCOM commander

Jordan tourism chiefs renew cooperation agreement with Ryanair for 5 years

Jordan tourism chiefs renew cooperation agreement with Ryanair for 5 years
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Jordan tourism chiefs renew cooperation agreement with Ryanair for 5 years

Jordan tourism chiefs renew cooperation agreement with Ryanair for 5 years
  • Deal includes new routes connecting Amman with Pisa, Brussels and Marseille, and Aqaba with Madrid
  • Airline now has 25 routes to Jordan from 12 European cities
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

AMMAN: The Jordan Tourism Board has renewed a cooperation agreement with Irish low-cost airline Ryanair until 2028.

The deal includes three additional routes connecting Amman with Pisa, Brussels and Marseille, and one connecting Aqaba with Madrid. Ryanair now has 25 routes connecting Jordan with 12 European cities, the Jordan News Agency reported

“We are pleased to increase the number of routes with the international company Ryanair, which contributes to a significant increase in the number of tourists to the Kingdom during the coming period,” said Makram Qaisi, the tourism board’s chairperson.

He added that the deal underscores the importance of low-cost flights in efforts to attract tourists to Jordan, and noted that there has been a surge in tourism to the country following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The board’s director general, Abdul Razzaq Arabiyat, said that Ryanair has a large social media following and the company will leverage its strong marketing resources to promote tourism in Jordan.

Ryanair CEO Eddie Wilson said he was happy that the agreement, originally signed five years ago, has been renewed. The launch of Ryanair services to Jordan has had a positive effect on the tourism sector, he added, resulting in an increase in the number of visitors to Jordan, particularly from Eastern Europe.

More than 600,000 Ryanair passengers are expected to travel to and from Jordan each year, Wilson said, a 30 percent increase in flight rates compared with last year.
 

Topics: Jordan tourism Ryanair

Related

Special The tourism sector in Jordan has gradually started to signs of a positive trend after a near collapse. (AN photo/Sarah Glubb) video
Middle-East
Jordan tourism expected to boom by 2023, tourism officials say
Jordan Tourism Board to attract visitors with Wego
Corporate News
Jordan Tourism Board to attract visitors with Wego

AGFUND, Arab Network for NGOs launch climate-change awareness platform

AGFUND, Arab Network for NGOs launch climate-change awareness platform
Updated 10 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

AGFUND, Arab Network for NGOs launch climate-change awareness platform

AGFUND, Arab Network for NGOs launch climate-change awareness platform
  • Platform aims to convey climate-change issues to Arabs in engaging ways using visual media
Updated 10 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Arab Network for NGOs, in partnership with the Arab Gulf Program for Development, has launched the “Green in Arabic” media platform to raise awareness about climate change, Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday. 

The platform was launched under the patronage of AGFUND President Prince Abdulaziz bin Talal. 

Hoda Al-Bakr, executive director of the Arab Network for NGOs, said that the initiative was in line with the recommendations of the first Arab Climate Forum in October 2022 and reflected the network’s efforts on climate adaptation and mitigation.

The platform aims to convey climate-change issues to Arabs in engaging ways, using video, graphics, infographics and other visual media.

AGFUND Executive Director Nasser Al-Qahtani said that AGFUND was an active member of Arab aid institutions. During the COP27 Climate Summit in Sharm El-Sheikh in November last year, it committed to providing cumulative joint financing to address climate challenges, he said. 
 

Topics: Arab Gulf Program for Development (AGFUND)

Related

Business & Economy
AGFUND opens new Ebdaa bank for microfinance in Mauritania
1st Arab Climate Forum begins with focus on key sustainability issues
Middle-East
1st Arab Climate Forum begins with focus on key sustainability issues

Turkish foreign ministry summons Danish, Dutch diplomats over Qur’an burnings

Iraqi refugee in Sweden Salwan Momika (back, L) holds a Qur’an as policemen and journalists stand around him during a protest.
Iraqi refugee in Sweden Salwan Momika (back, L) holds a Qur’an as policemen and journalists stand around him during a protest.
Updated 10 min 53 sec ago
Reuters

Turkish foreign ministry summons Danish, Dutch diplomats over Qur’an burnings

Iraqi refugee in Sweden Salwan Momika (back, L) holds a Qur’an as policemen and journalists stand around him during a protest.
  • Anti-Islam activists have burned or damaged several copies of the Muslim holy book in recent months
  • Turkiye has repeatedly condemned such protests in recent months
Updated 10 min 53 sec ago
Reuters

ISTANBUL: Turkiye’s foreign ministry summoned the Danish charge d’affaires and a Dutch diplomat over Qur’an burnings, state-owned broadcaster TRT Haber said on Monday.
Anti-Islam activists have burned or damaged several copies of the Muslim holy book in recent months, prompting outrage in the Muslim world and demands that the Nordic governments ban such acts.
Turkiye has repeatedly condemned such protests in recent months, including those in Sweden, which is awaiting Ankara’s approval to join NATO.

Topics: Denmark Netherlands Quran burnings Turkiye

Related

Egypt’s Al-Azhar calls for boycott over Quran burning
Middle-East
Egypt’s Al-Azhar calls for boycott over Quran burning
Qur’an ripped up during far-right protest in Netherlands
World
Qur’an ripped up during far-right protest in Netherlands

‘Apocalypse’: 10 years on, Syrians recall chemical attack

‘Apocalypse’: 10 years on, Syrians recall chemical attack
Updated 21 August 2023
AFP

‘Apocalypse’: 10 years on, Syrians recall chemical attack

‘Apocalypse’: 10 years on, Syrians recall chemical attack
  • The opposition accused the regime of using toxic gas in the attacks, which killed around 1,400 people, including more than 400 children
  • Survivors and activists gathered at several sites in Syria’s opposition-held north and northwest Syria on Sunday to mark the anniversary
Updated 21 August 2023
AFP

Afrin: Syrians in the country’s rebel-held north on Monday marked the 10-year anniversary of chemical attacks that killed over 1,400 people near Damascus, one of the conflict’s many horrors that went unpunished.
“I was in such shock. I smelt death,” said paramedic Mohammed Sleiman from Zamalka in Eastern Ghouta, who lost five members of his family that day.
On August 21, 2013, regime forces attacked Eastern Ghouta and Moadamiyet Al-Sham, rebel-held areas outside the capital.
The opposition accused the regime of using toxic gas in the attacks, which killed around 1,400 people, including more than 400 children.
The government denied the allegations.
Speaking from the northern city of Afrin, held by pro-Turkish rebels, Sleiman recalled rushing to the scene after hearing news of the attack.
He wrapped his face with a piece of cloth to protect himself from the gas.
“I found a large number of people hurt or dead. It was like the apocalypse. The scene was indescribable,” the 40-year-old told AFP ahead of the anniversary.
When he went back to his family home, he found it empty. With his brother, he went to look for them at a nearby medical facility.
“I found my father and all the neighbors, all of them just with numbers, no names. I remember my father was number 95. I identified the bodies of the people I knew,” he said.
Syria’s civil war broke out in 2011 after the government’s repression of peaceful demonstrations escalated into a deadly conflict that pulled in foreign powers and global jihadists.
The war has killed more than half a million people and forced around half of the country’s pre-war population from their homes.
Sleiman later learned that his other brother, his sister-in-law and their two children had also been killed in the attack.
“We dug a communal grave for hundreds of people and buried them close together,” he said.
“When I tell the story, I can see it all in front of me as if it was now,” he said, adding that he was receiving psychological counselling because of the trauma.
Activists in 2013 posted dozens of amateur videos on YouTube said to show the effects of the attack, including footage of dozens of corpses, many of them children, outstretched on the ground.
Other images showed unconscious children, people foaming at the mouth and doctors apparently giving them oxygen to help them breathe.
The scenes provoked revulsion and condemnation around the globe.
A UN report later said there was clear evidence sarin gas was used.
Despite insisting the use of chemical weapons was a red line, then US president Barack Obama held back on retaliatory strikes, instead reaching a deal with Russia on the dismantlement of Syria’s chemical arsenal under UN supervision.
Eastern Ghouta returned to regime control in 2018.
Survivors and activist gathered at several sites in Syria’s opposition-held north and northwest Syria on Sunday to mark the anniversary.
At a commemoration in Afrin, survivors shared their stories while young children put on a small performance, re-enacting the horror.
The regime of Syrian President Bashar Assad agreed in 2013 to join the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) global watchdog and give up all chemical weapons.
The OPCW has since blamed Assad’s regime for a series of chemical attacks during Syria’s civil war.
Syria’s OPCW voting rights were suspended in 2021, in an unprecedented rebuke following poison gas attacks on civilians in 2017.
“We are not organizing this event in order to remember the massacre, as it is always on our minds,” said Mohammed Dahleh, a survivor from Zamalka who helped organize the Afrin commemoration.
“We are reminding the world... of its failure to support justice and rights,” he said.
“We will continue to insist on the need to hold Bashar Assad accountable.”

Topics: Syria chemical attack

Related

Syria’s Assad blames Turkiye’s Erdogan for violence in Syria, insists on pullout of Turkish troops
Middle-East
Syria’s Assad blames Turkiye’s Erdogan for violence in Syria, insists on pullout of Turkish troops
8 fighters killed in Russian strikes on rebel-held northwest Syria
Middle-East
8 fighters killed in Russian strikes on rebel-held northwest Syria

French military trainer killed in Iraq: presidency

French military trainer killed in Iraq: presidency
Updated 21 August 2023
AFP

French military trainer killed in Iraq: presidency

French military trainer killed in Iraq: presidency
  • France has around 600 troops taking part in what it calls Operation Chammal in Iraq
Updated 21 August 2023
AFP

Paris: A French military trainer was killed in Iraq on Sunday during an exercise, the French presidency said.
Named as Nicolas Latourte, the soldier “lost his life while accomplishing his mission,” Emmanuel Macron’s office wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
His death followed that of another French soldier who was killed a few days ago in a road accident in Iraq.
France has around 600 troops taking part in what it calls Operation Chammal in Iraq aimed at bolstering the Iraqi national forces and fighting against the Daesh extremist group.

Topics: Iraq France

Related

Three police detained over death of man during France riots
World
Three police detained over death of man during France riots
Saudi education minister meets Canadian, Iraqi ambassadors
Saudi Arabia
Saudi education minister meets Canadian, Iraqi ambassadors

Latest updates

Jordanian army chief receives US military delegation
Jordanian army chief receives US military delegation
Jordan tourism chiefs renew cooperation agreement with Ryanair for 5 years
Jordan tourism chiefs renew cooperation agreement with Ryanair for 5 years
Closing bell: TASI reports 30% hike in trading volume on to $1.3bn
Closing bell: TASI reports 30% hike in trading volume on to $1.3bn
AGFUND, Arab Network for NGOs launch climate-change awareness platform
AGFUND, Arab Network for NGOs launch climate-change awareness platform
Turkish foreign ministry summons Danish, Dutch diplomats over Qur’an burnings
Iraqi refugee in Sweden Salwan Momika (back, L) holds a Qur’an as policemen and journalists stand around him during a protest.

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.