Cruise Saudi makes waves with global awards nominations

Cruise Saudi has been nominated in three major cruise industry awards programs. The company was shortlisted for “Middle East’s Best Cruise Destination” by the World Cruise Awards, “Destination of the Year” by the Seatrade Cruise Awards, and “Best Excursion” by the Wave Awards.
The nomination by the World Cruise Awards, held in Dubai, honors the company’s success in developing the nation’s cruise sector, enhancing ports along the Red Sea coast and Arabian Gulf, and creating shore excursion experiences that “showcase Saudi Arabia’s UNESCO World Heritage Sites and culture and hospitality,” organizers said.
The Seatrade Cruise Awards, meanwhile, is judged by leaders in the sector with a wealth of knowledge and experience. Its “Destination of the Year” award celebrates a region, tourism body or association that has made significant strides in promoting cruise tourism. This nomination recognizes how Cruise Saudi has successfully positioned itself as a crucial pillar in the Kingdom’s growing tourism industry, in line with Vision 2030.
The Wave Awards in London are decided by an expert panel of industry judges who are looking for excellence in the cruise industry. Cruise Saudi’s excursion titled “The Lives of Saudi Women” has been nominated in the “Best for Excursions” category. The tour, which is only open to female passengers, is described as offering a deeper understanding of the role of women in the Kingdom by providing an authentic glimpse into their past and present lives. This excursion takes guests through Al-Balad, Jeddah’s historic district, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and into one of the 18 historical women’s shelters in the area, which was recently transformed by Saudi entrepreneur Hadeel Alabassi, into an Arabic language school.
These award nominations showcase Cruise Saudi as a major player on the world cruising stage, with the ability to create unforgettable experiences for passengers to rival even long-established cruise tourism destinations.
Lars Clasen, CEO of Cruise Saudi, said: “We’re delighted to be nominated for awards at the World Cruise Awards, Seatrade Cruise Awards and Wave Awards. The categories we have been nominated for are especially important to us, as they recognize the hard work our team and our partners have put in to create exceptional experiences for our passengers and to make a positive contribution to the wider global cruising industry.”
Voting is now open for the World Cruise Awards and closes on Sept. 15. The winners will be announced at the 3rd annual World Cruise Awards gala ceremony, which will take place at Atlantis The Royal, Dubai on Oct. 15.
Winners of the Seatrade Cruise Awards will be announced on Sept. 6 during the Seatrade Europe exhibition in Hamburg, Germany. Meanwhile, winners of the Wave Awards will be announced at a ceremony on Nov. 13 at the Dorchester Hotel in London.