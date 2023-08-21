You are here

Kuwait looks to boost cooperation with WHO 

Kuwait looks to boost cooperation with WHO 
Kuwaiti Health Minister Dr. Ahmed Al-Awadhi and Dr. Hanan Balkhy, assistant director for antimicrobial resistance at the WHO. (KUNA)
Kuwait looks to boost cooperation with WHO 

Kuwait looks to boost cooperation with WHO 
  Balkhy praised Kuwait's efforts toward saving lives during global humanitarian crises
KUWAIT: Kuwait is seeking to boost its collaborative efforts with the World Health Organization across various services, Health Minister Dr. Ahmed Al-Awadhi said on Monday.

Al-Awadhi met Dr. Hanan Balkhy, assistant director for antimicrobial resistance at the WHO, to discuss numerous areas of cooperation, the Kuwait News Agency reported.

He emphasized Kuwait’s capabilities in effectively addressing health challenges and implementing comprehensive strategies to handle medical emergencies.

Balkhy praised Kuwait’s efforts toward saving lives during global humanitarian crises, which align with the country’s commitment to the principles of the UN Charter.

She toured the National Bank of Kuwait Children’s Hospital on her visit, and praised the quality of medical services provided. 
 

Arab towns in Israel strike in protest at funding freeze

Arab towns in Israel strike in protest at funding freeze
  Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich suspended at least 200 million shekels ($52.75 million) of Arab municipal funds
JERUSALEM: Arab local councils in Israel held a strike on Monday in protest at the finance minister’s freeze earlier this month on hundreds of millions of shekels to their municipalities, a decision that has prompted accusations of racism.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, a key member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s nationalist-religious government, suspended at least 200 million shekels ($52.75 million) of Arab municipal funds, saying that these could end up in the hands of what he called “criminal and terrorist elements.”

That the finance minister was casting Arabs as thieves and criminals was “ridiculous” and “false,” the mayor of the Arab city of Umm Al-Fahm, Samir Mahameed, told Israeli Army Radio.

“This is survival money, not a luxury,” said Mahameed, explaining that the funds were meant to assist in fighting soaring crime. “This is a struggle for our lives.”

Despite a pledge by Netanyahu on Aug. 9 to release the funds, Smotrich doubled down on his decision, vowing not to “keep turning a blind eye when hundreds of millions of everyone’s tax funds were going to criminal groups,” in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday.

The ultra-nationalist Smotrich’s move drew accusations of racism from Arab and Jewish lawmakers, including opposition leader Yair Lapid, as well as Arab mayors.

Arab citizens, most of whom are descendants of Palestinians who stayed in Israel after the 1948 war surrounding its creation, make up about a fifth of Israel’s population.

They have for decades faced disparities compared with Jewish citizens, including high poverty rates, overcrowded towns lacking in infrastructure and poorly funded schools, which they say are a result of deliberate government policies.

Israeli Interior Minister Moshe Arbel urged Smotrich to release the funds and voiced support for the municipal strike.

Arab leaders protested outside government offices on Monday. Videos circulating on social media showed police pushing some of the demonstrators, including Arab lawmaker Ayman Odeh.

Protesters chanted “Violent police!” after officers restrained the hands of a woman who lay prone on the ground, her forehead bloodied.

Police said officers were warding off protesters who tried to break into the Finance Ministry.

Organ donation in Lebanon relies on individual initiatives

Organ donation in Lebanon relies on individual initiatives
Organ donation in Lebanon relies on individual initiatives

Organ donation in Lebanon relies on individual initiatives
  Awareness campaigns to encourage organ donation have included initiatives in schools, universities, and military institutions
BEIRUT: Organ donation in Lebanon is relying on individual initiatives, although the issue still generates controversy among the public.

Former Health Minister Mohamed Jawad Khalife told Arab News: “The recommendation to donate organs is still rare in Lebanon, and this is due to the prevailing culture that considered this work to be taboo, even though religions do not prohibit it.”

Khalife founded the National Organization for Organ and Tissue Donation and Transplant in Lebanon during his ministry in 2005.

Khalife, a surgeon, added: “When the NOD LB was formed, it was welcomed by clergy from different communities, who even took part in awareness campaigns to educate the people about the importance of organ donation.

“The momentum of the campaigns declined after the 2006 July war and continued until the coronavirus pandemic.”

Khalife said that organ donation is currently restricted to individual initiatives.

He added: “In Europe, the country where people donate organs the most is Spain. In the rest of the EU, organ donation is between 15 and 20 per million. In Lebanon, the percentage does not exceed 1.5 percent of the population.”

NOD LB is responsible for monitoring every donation and tissue transplant that takes place on Lebanese soil.

It believes that people’s views on the subject are slowly changing, thanks to awareness-raising campaigns.

Two weeks ago, a young Lebanese man, Ali Mahmoud Sharafeddine, was in a traffic accident in a town in the south of the country and died in hospital.

His family decided to donate a number of his body parts to six patients, according to his wishes.

The move resulted in religious scholar Sayyid Ali Mohammed Hussein Fadlallah getting in touch with the family. He said the act represented “the highest level of responsibility toward society.”

Fadlallah, whose late father, Mohammed Hussein Fadlallah, was a religious guide, urged “the need to revive and strengthen this tradition, which is one of the most prominent examples of sacrifice and devotion, so that others may live and enjoy what they had lost.”

However, organ donation in Lebanon is still causing controversy.

Lawmakers have established legal rules governing the donation of organs.

They state that “the identity of the donor, who is required to be over 18 years old, remains unknown because donation has no identity, gender, doctrine or race.”

Two decrees regulating organ donation and transplantation were issued after the country’s first transplant in 1972. One of them declared that the donation should be “free and unconditional.”

Awareness campaigns to encourage organ donation have included initiatives in schools, universities, and military institutions.

Donors must first fill out a form available on the NOD LB website.

However, the organization said: “There has been no improvement in the actual donation rate and it has been limited to individual cases.”

The NOD LB is also facing a lack of coordination between hospitals, particularly in the reporting of brain deaths.

An additional issue is that attempts are made by some individuals to sell organs, especially kidneys, rather than donate them. Ali Mahmoud Sharafeddine i

Officials from Jordan and Cyprus discuss investment cooperation

Officials from Jordan and Cyprus discuss investment cooperation
Officials from Jordan and Cyprus discuss investment cooperation

Officials from Jordan and Cyprus discuss investment cooperation
  MoU to establish a regulatory framework to strengthen business collaborations was signed this month by Cypriot president 
AMMAN: Jordanian Investment Minister Kholoud Saqqaf met the Cypriot ambassador to his country, Michalis Ioannou, on Monday to discuss a memorandum of understanding that was signed by Cypriot president Nikos Christodoulides during an official visit to Jordan at the start of August.

The agreement focuses on efforts to enhance investment cooperation and establish a regulatory framework that will strengthen Jordanian-Cypriot business ties.

During the meeting, Saqqaf emphasized the significant nature of the agreement, which she said will make it easier for the two countries to collaborate more effectively in a number of sectors. She also highlighted the importance of working to showcase investment opportunities, identify promising sectors, organize sector-specific meetings, and exchange information on investment policies and legislation.

She said the Ministry of Investment is keen to provide support to help Cypriot enterprises overcome challenges and facilitate investment in the Jordanian market.

Saqqaf also discussed the measures the government has taken to ensure Jordan is an attractive destination for investors, including the introduction of legislation to regulate investment and facilitate public-private partnership projects. Additionally, the ministry has developed a comprehensive investment promotion strategy for the years 2023-2026 and launched the Invest.jo platform.

Ioannou said the shared objectives and views of the political leaderships in the two countries drive a desire to foster cooperation at all levels. He described the agreement as a significant step toward the enhancement of bilateral investment and business relations.

A virtual meeting between Jordan’s Ministry of Investment and the Cyprus Investment Promotion Agency is due to take place in September. Officials said it will focus on implementation of the agreement and ways to further strengthen collaboration.
 

Algeria to join dialogue session at summit of major emerging economies

Algeria to join dialogue session at summit of major emerging economies
Algeria to join dialogue session at summit of major emerging economies

Algeria to join dialogue session at summit of major emerging economies
  Event will consider ways to boost cooperation between developing countries to promote global economic recovery
RIYADH: Algeria, represented by its Finance Minister Laaziz Fayed, will on Thursday take part in a dialogue session at the 15th BRICS Summit in the South African city of Johannesburg, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The BRICS outreach and BRICS plus dialogue will involve the leaders of the five BRICS countries, Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, as well as heads of states and governments from 67 nations spread throughout Africa, Latin America, Asia, and the Caribbean.

In a statement, the Algerian Ministry of Finance said the country’s participation in the event reflected its keenness to join in discussions on issues related to the recovery from multidimensional crises, promoting diversity, and reforming global governance.

During the dialogue, delegates will consider ways to boost cooperation between developing countries to promote global economic recovery and sustainable development.
 

Cyprus rescues 115 Syrian migrants aboard 3 separate boats over the last three days

Cyprus rescues 115 Syrian migrants aboard 3 separate boats over the last three days
Cyprus rescues 115 Syrian migrants aboard 3 separate boats over the last three days

Cyprus rescues 115 Syrian migrants aboard 3 separate boats over the last three days
  • Police said the 11 men, three unescorted minors, one woman and her three children had set sail from Tartus, Syria
  • Cyprus News Agency reported that the woman and her children were taken to the hospital after one of the kids had fainted
NICOSIA: Cyprus police on Monday rescued 18 Syrian migrants after their boat started taking on water some 3.5 miles off the Mediterranean island nation’s southeastern coast.
Police said the 11 men, three unescorted minors, one woman and her three children had set sail from Tartus, Syria and were brought ashore aboard a police patrol vessel.
State-run Cyprus News Agency reported that the woman and her children were taken to the hospital after one of the kids had fainted. The migrants’ boat reportedly sank.
The remaining 14 migrants were taken to a reception center on the western fringes of the capital, Nicosia. A 23-year-old man was taken into custody on suspicion of facilitating illegal entry, police said.
The latest rescue comes after police rescued another 97 Syrian migrants aboard two boats over the last 72 hours.
Police said they intercepted on Sunday a 40-foot boat with 57 men, six women and 23 children aboard some 14 miles off the island’s southeastern coast. All 86 people, who departed from Lebanon, were taken ashore by a police patrol vessel and transported to the reception center.
Four men aged between 18-30 were detained, and face charges of facilitating the illegal entry of migrants, police said.
On Saturday, police intercepted another small boat with 11 migrants aboard some six miles off Cyprus’ southeastern tip. The 10 men and one unescorted minor had departed from Lebanon aboard their 11-foot boat, according to police. Three men aged between 31-47 were also detained.
Cyprus’ Interior Ministry had noted an increase in seaborne arrivals of Syrian migrants in recent months, although asylum applications have dropped significantly as a result of government actions to deter such arrivals, especially from sub-Saharan Africa.
According to official figures, asylum applications in June and July reached a combined 1,285 this year – less than a third than the same period last year.
To discourage more migrant arrivals, the Cypriot government decided to exclude migrants who arrived after Jan. 1st of this year from eligibility for relocation to another EU country.

