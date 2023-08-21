Huawei awards Saudi graduates of ICT training program

In partnership with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and the Saudi Digital Academy, Huawei awarded the Saudi Arabia-based graduates of the ICT Talent Training Program 2023 during an official ceremony held at the ministry headquarters. This training program is a strategic initiative designed to equip Saudi students with essential knowledge and skills for enhanced professional career growth through courses, mentorship and hands-on learning.

Abdullah Al-Swaha, minister of communications and information technology, met the Saudi talents at the commencement of the program at the Huawei global headquarters in Shenzhen, during his visit last July.

The awards ceremony was held in the presence of Ibrahem Al-Nasser, deputy minister for future jobs and digital capabilities; Bassam Al-Bassam, deputy minister for telecom and infrastructure; Mohammed Alrobayan, deputy minister for technology; Mohammed Alsuhaim, CEO of SDA; and Nabil Khalid Al-Dabal, CEO of the transformation program at the Ministry of Interior.

NUM BER 15 Participants from the Kingdom’s Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Sport, in addition to stc solutions and Saudi Digital Academy graduates, were part of the ICT Talent Training Program 2023.

The ICT Talent Training Program 2023 is aligned with Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to position the Kingdom as a global leader in technology and innovation. For this year’s edition, the training program included 15 participants from the Kingdom’s Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Sport, in addition to stc solutions and SDA graduates. This initiative aims to elevate Saudi Arabia’s talent development landscape and accelerate the nation’s digital transformation journey.

Al-Nasser said: “Through the ICT Talent Training Program 2023, we are investing in the future of Saudi Arabia’s digital landscape. By equipping our students with cutting-edge knowledge and skills, we aim to empower them to lead in the digital economy and drive innovation across various sectors.”

Liam Zhao, chairman of Huawei Saudi Arabia, said: “Huawei has always been committed to developing local talent in Saudi Arabia. The ICT Talent Training Program 2023 exemplifies our dedication to creating a sustainable talent pool that can propel the Kingdom toward a prosperous and technologically advanced future. We believe nurturing local talent is key to unlocking Saudi Arabia’s full potential on the global stage.”

The training program places special emphasis on cutting-edge technologies at Huawei’s Global Training Center in Hangzhou, China, including wireless/5G, cloud computing/artificial intelligence and digital power. It also provides courses in network security.

The program complements Huawei’s annual ICT competitions, providing a platform for students to showcase their innovative ideas and solutions, encouraging creativity and entrepreneurship. By promoting a culture of innovation, Huawei aims to foster a vibrant ecosystem where ideas can flourish and contribute to the Kingdom’s socioeconomic growth.

The ICT Talent Training Program 2023 marks an exciting chapter in Huawei’s partnership with Saudi Arabia, reflecting the company’s dedication to empowering local talent and driving innovation. Through this collaboration with leading government partners, Huawei reinforces its commitment to developing Saudi Arabia’s digital landscape.