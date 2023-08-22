Top UN court to hear Russia objections to Kyiv case

You are here

The UN's top court will hear objections by Russia next month after Kyiv dragged it before the Hague-based body over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine last year. (AFP/File)
  • Kyiv accuses Moscow of falsely using allegations of genocide in eastern Ukraine to justify the February 24 invasion
  • “The International Court of Justice... will hold public hearings on the preliminary objections raised by the Russian Federation in the case,” the ICJ said
THE HAGUE: The UN’s top court will hear objections by Russia next month after Kyiv dragged it before the Hague-based body over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine last year.
Kyiv accuses Moscow of falsely using allegations of genocide in eastern Ukraine to justify the February 24 invasion, and of planning genocide itself.
Judges last year issued a preliminary order telling Moscow to suspend its military operations, which are still ongoing in Ukraine.
“The International Court of Justice... will hold public hearings on the preliminary objections raised by the Russian Federation in the case,” the ICJ said in a statement.
Russia will lodge its objections on Monday, September 18 while Ukraine will give counter-arguments the following day.
On Wednesday, more than 30 other countries — all Western allies of Ukraine — will also be given a chance to make statements.
The ICJ in June gave 32 countries the green light to lend support to Kyiv by allowing them to “intervene” in the case.
However, the ICJ dismissed a bid by the United States to join the case.
The allies’ interventions mainly concern whether the ICJ has jurisdiction in the case, a process that could take months or even years.
A second round of oral arguments will then follow on September 25 and September 27.
Ukraine has alleged that Russia breached the UN genocide convention by its stated justification early in the war that it invaded to halt what it called genocide in pro-Russian areas of eastern Ukraine.
Moscow had previously snubbed the hearings, saying in a written filing the ICJ “did not have jurisdiction” because Kyiv’s request fell outside the scope of the 1948 Genocide Convention on which it based its case.
The ICJ’s order in March last year that Russia must stop its invasion was just a preliminary ruling, pending a decision on whether it is competent to deal with it or not.
The ICJ was created after World War II to deal with disputes between UN member states.
Its decisions are binding although it has no means to enforce them.
The ruling comes as the court is dealing with a separate case filed by Ukraine alleging that Russia backed separatist rebels in eastern Ukraine for years before the invasion.

Pakistan police arrest uncle of Sara Sharif in hunt for her missing father

Pakistan police arrest uncle of Sara Sharif in hunt for her missing father
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Pakistan police arrest uncle of Sara Sharif in hunt for her missing father

Pakistan police arrest uncle of Sara Sharif in hunt for her missing father
  • Urfan Sharif, his partner Beinash Batool and brother Faisal Malik are wanted in connection with the death of British schoolgirl
  • Imran Sharif detained by police over suspicion he knows suspects’ whereabouts in Pakistan
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Police in Pakistan have arrested a man as part of the hunt for relatives of slain UK schoolgirl Sara Sharif.

Urfan Sharif, 41, Sara’s father, along with his partner Beinash Batool, 29, and brother Faisal Malik, 28, are wanted in connection with the death of the girl, who was found Aug. 10, the day after the trio fled the UK.

The three adults, along with five of Sharif’s children, are thought to be hiding in Pakistan. Sharif’s parents and a number of other relatives are also missing, with the family home and shop in Jhelum, Punjab, locked up and empty.

MailOnline reported that another of Sharif’s brothers, Imran, had been detained by police, with authorities “convinced” he knows of the family’s whereabouts. He is being interrogated by Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency.

“We spoke to Imran and some of the family members last week and they insisted that they did not know where Urfan and his family are,” a police source said. “But we don’t believe them; there’s absolutely no way that they can’t know where eight of their relatives who have come from England are. They are telling us a pack of lies.

“We managed to get hold of Imran, but the rest of his family have gone missing. They clearly have something to hide. We have got hold of one of them and will be interrogating him until he tells us the truth.”

Last week, Imran confirmed to MailOnline his brother had been in Pakistan on Aug. 9 and had visited the family, but that he was alone.

“After reaching Pakistan he came to us and instantly disappeared. He did not bring his family to our home. Some people say he is hiding somewhere in Jhelum in a rented house, but others said he may be gone to Mirpur where his in-laws are living,” he said.

“(The) police … raided our home twice during the last week and took pictures of Urfan and other family members. We have been warned to inform police immediately soon after receiving his whereabouts.”

A police source told MailOnline Batool’s family had not been located in Mirpur, which is two hours from Jhelum.

“We have the mobile phone numbers for Sharif and the other people with him who came from the UK. We are doing our utmost to trace them electronically but it’s not proving to be very easy,” the source added.

Sara’s body was found at her home in Woking, Surrey, after local police received a call purportedly from Sharif in Pakistan. An autopsy could not establish cause of death, but found she sustained multiple serious and “extensive” injuries over a period of time.

Her mother, Olga Sharif, 36, called on her ex-husband to “come forward and explain himself.”

Biden names a new White House counsel as he seeks reelection and faces congressional probes

Biden names a new White House counsel as he seeks reelection and faces congressional probes
Updated 22 August 2023
AP

Biden names a new White House counsel as he seeks reelection and faces congressional probes

Biden names a new White House counsel as he seeks reelection and faces congressional probes
  • “Ed Siskel’s many years of experience in public service and a career defending the rule of law make him the perfect choice to serve as my next White House Counsel,” Biden said
  • The White House counsel’s job is to advise on legal and policy questions related to the presidency
Updated 22 August 2023
AP

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday that the new White House counsel will be Ed Siskel, a former Obama administration attorney who helped craft the response to the congressional investigations into the 2012 Benghazi attack that killed four Americans, including the US ambassador.
Siskel, who’ll begin in September, takes over during a critical time at the White House, when Biden is vying for reelection and congressional and judicial investigations into his administration and family are swirling. House Republicans are also talking about opening an impeachment inquiry into the Democratic president.
“Ed Siskel’s many years of experience in public service and a career defending the rule of law make him the perfect choice to serve as my next White House Counsel,” Biden said in a statement.
Biden’s personal attorney remains Bob Bauer, who represents the president in his personal capacity, most notably in matters related to the classified documents found in his office and his home in Wilmington, Delaware.
The White House counsel’s job is to advise on legal and policy questions related to the presidency. The office is the primary White House contact for the Justice Department, and it handles presidential pardons, works on judicial appointments and reviews legislation. The office also helps investigate and manage congressional investigations into the administration and lawsuits against the president when he is sued in his official capacity.
This year will be a thorny one: House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., is facing pressure to impeach Biden over unproven claims of financial misconduct, Biden’s son Hunter is under federal investigation, and former President Donald Trump has been charged with federal and state crimes as he seeks the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. Plus, GOP lawmakers are probing the Biden administration’s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan.
Siskel replaces Stuart Delery, who spent nearly three years in the job. Delery joined Biden’s transition legal team after Biden defeated the incumbent Trump in November 2020. Delery served as deputy counsel before he was elevated to the top job last summer after Biden’s first counsel, Dana Remus, left the White House.
Under the Obama administration, Siskel oversaw the White House legal response to congressional oversight and the rollout of the Affordable Care Act. Siskel, a Chicago native and the nephew of movie critic Gene Siskel, served for two years as the top lawyer in Chicago under Mayor Rahm Emanuel and is a former assistant US attorney in Illinois. He also clerked for Justice John Paul Stevens on the US Supreme Court.

BRICS summit of emerging economies to begin in South Africa

BRICS summit of emerging economies to begin in South Africa
Updated 22 August 2023
AFP

BRICS summit of emerging economies to begin in South Africa

BRICS summit of emerging economies to begin in South Africa
  • The so-called BRICS nations — Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa — represent a quarter of the global economy
  • Russian President Vladimir Putin is the target of an international arrest warrant over alleged war crimes in Ukraine and will not attend in person
Updated 22 August 2023
AFP

JOAHNNESBURG: BRICS leaders meet in South Africa on Tuesday as the loose association of major emerging economies seeks to assert its voice as a counterweight to Western dominance in global affairs.
The so-called BRICS nations — Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa — represent a quarter of the global economy, and interest in joining the club has surged ahead of its three-day summit in Johannesburg.
Security has been bolstered across the city where South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will host China’s President Xi Jinping, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and some 50 other leaders.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is the target of an international arrest warrant over alleged war crimes in Ukraine and will not attend in person, with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov sent on his behalf.
Xi, whose country is the most powerful BRICS member, met with Ramaphosa ahead of the summit on just his second international trip of the year.
“Now as friends and BRICS partners, we stand together in our shared objective and quest for a better and more egalitarian world that frees the potential of all the people in the world,” said Ramaphosa in Pretoria at the opening of Xi’s state visit.
“Today, standing at a new historical starting point, inheriting friendship, deepening cooperation, and strengthening coordination are the common aspirations of the two countries, and are also the important tasks entrusted to us by the times,” said Xi.
Representing 40 percent of the world’s population, but whose economies have different levels of growth, the BRICS share a common desire for a global order they see as better reflecting their interests and rising clout.
The theme of its 15th summit is “BRICS and Africa” and comes as the continent emerges as a renewed diplomatic battleground with the United States, Russia and China jostling for influence.
The summit has underscored divisions over the war in Ukraine and the support Russia enjoys from its other BRICS partners at a time of global isolation.
South Africa, China and India have not condemned Russia’s invasion while Brazil has refused to join Western nations in sending arms to Ukraine or imposing sanctions on Moscow.
Ahead of the summit, Ramaphosa said his country would “not be drawn into a contest between global powers” and had resisted pressure to align with any influential blocs of nations.
In a park near the summit venue, two dozen protesters held up blue and yellow Ukrainian flags and placards reading “Go home Lavrov.”
“We are here to deliver a message to all BRICS countries and guests currently at the summit to demand Russia to withdraw military forces from Ukraine,” said Lesya Karpenko, 41, representative of the Ukrainian Association of South Africa.
There is growing interest in the bloc, which began as four nations in 2009 but expanded the following year with the addition of South Africa.
Ahead of this summit, at least 40 countries have expressed interest in joining including Iran, Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh and Argentina, officials say.
South Africa will present BRICS leaders with a proposal to expand its membership and a decision on the matter is expected at the summit’s close.
But analysts are more cautious.
The issue of BRICS expansion is divisive, particularly among its two most powerful members, China and India.
China is keen to rapidly increase the bloc’s rollcall to boost clout but observers say India, its regional rival, is wary.
The BRICS operate on consensus and the “China-India rivalry is probably the major challenge that BRICS will eventually be confronted with” said Jakkie Cilliers, founder of the Pretoria-based Institute for Security Studies (ISS) think tank.

Bangladesh joins OIC food body, expects growth in halal industry

Bangladesh joins OIC food body, expects growth in halal industry
Updated 22 August 2023

Bangladesh joins OIC food body, expects growth in halal industry

Bangladesh joins OIC food body, expects growth in halal industry
  • International Islamic Food Processing Association promotes food trade, investment in OIC
  • Bangladesh’s ability to meet IFPA standards expected to boost its market competitiveness
Updated 22 August 2023
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Bangladesh is poised for growth in its halal food industry, the country’s apex trade body said on Tuesday, as it joined the International Islamic Food Processing Association.

Headquartered in the UAE, the IFPA works under the Islamic Organization for Food Security to promote trade and investment between agriculture and food sector businesses across the Organization of Islamic Cooperation member states.

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry signed a joining agreement with the association in Dhaka on Monday.

Mohammad Amin Helali, senior vice president of the FBCCI, told Arab News that membership in the organization will help Bangladeshi businesses enter the global halal food market, which is estimated to be worth almost $2 trillion and expected to at least double in the next five years.

“Nowadays, the halal food concept is earning popularity among consumers worldwide ... halal means safe food. It’s free from any toxic elements, and that’s why it is being recognized by the world,” Helali said.

“Our businesses, which work with halal and safe food, will have opportunities to grow further through receiving financial support like loans, grants, etc. It will keep us updated on the latest guidelines regarding halal food from the Islamic perspective.”

Bangladesh’s Standard and Testing Institution is already approved by the Islamic Organization for Food Security — a food and agriculture organization and one of the eight specialized institutions of the OIC — to certify halal food products in Bangladesh.

The country’s ability to meet IFPA standards is expected to further boost its competitiveness in the market.

Food that is halal is food that is permissible under Islamic law, but the halal food market worldwide, especially in meat, is still dominated by non-OIC countries.

“At present, India and Brazil are selling halal meat, although these are not Muslim countries. So, if we can meet the standards of halal food set by IFPA, we will definitely have better chances to grab the international market,” Helali said.

“Our producers will be able to maintain compliance with halal food production (rules), which will eventually boost our presence in the international halal food market, including in Middle Eastern countries.”

Filipinos mourn loss of workers’ rights champion Susan Ople

Filipinos mourn loss of workers’ rights champion Susan Ople
Updated 22 August 2023
Ellie Aben

Filipinos mourn loss of workers’ rights champion Susan Ople

Filipinos mourn loss of workers’ rights champion Susan Ople
  • Labor advocate was 1st secretary of Department of Migrant Workers
  • She was also a columnist for Arab News, writing from Manila in the 2010s
Updated 22 August 2023
Ellie Aben

MANILA: Susan “Toots” Ople, a labor rights advocate who spearheaded the Philippine government’s efforts to protect overseas Filipino workers, died on Tuesday aged 61.

Ople was the first secretary of the Department of Migrant Workers, a government agency formed last year to protect and promote the welfare of some 2 million Philippine nationals working abroad.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who appointed Ople to the role, mourned her passing, saying she was a “champion for the labor movement in the Philippines” and had “dedicated her life” to the welfare of workers.

“It’s very, very sad news. I have lost a friend; the Philippines has lost a friend,” Marcos told reporters.

“It is a great loss to the Philippines for the service we know she could still have rendered.”

Ople served as undersecretary of the Department of Labor and Employment in 2004-2009, and founded the Blas F. Ople Policy Center and Training Institute — a nonprofit named after her father, a former labor minister. The institute assists overseas Filipino workers.

With degrees from the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, and the Harvard Kennedy School in Cambridge, US, Ople in 2020 became the first Philippine national to sit on the Board of Trustees of the UN Trust Fund for Victims of Human Trafficking.

Ople was also a former columnist for Arab News, contributing op-eds from Manila in the 2010s.

The cause of her death was not immediately clear. In late July, she took a wellness break to grieve the passing of her two brothers, both of whom died of cancer in a span of five days.

When she died on Tuesday afternoon, Ople was “surrounded by her family and loved ones,” the Department of Migrant Workers said in a statement.

As condolences poured in, Ople was remembered especially by those to whom she had dedicated her service.

Ople was “incorruptible” and “guided by the principle of ethical and fair recruitment,” Arnold Mamaclay, president of the Philippine Employment Agencies and Associates for Corporate Employees in the Middle East, or PEACEME, told Arab News.

“In her one-year tenure as secretary, she had accomplished a lot, so this is really a great loss to the department,” he said. “I think she left a good legacy.”

Art Los Banos, a Filipino manager working in the UAE, also recognized Ople’s efforts.

She was a “square peg in a square hole who was destined to lead the DMW with her track record on promoting the welfare of OFWs, as well as defending their rights,” he said. “May she rest in eternal peace.”

Mario Balboa, chairman emeritus of the Philippine Council of Engineers and Architects in Saudi Arabia, told Arab News that Ople’s passing was a “great loss” to all Filipino migrant workers.

“Her passion, drive and dynamism to help, support and provide assistance to all OFWs and their families was second to none,” he said.

“Rest in peace, madam secretary. You will be dearly missed.”

