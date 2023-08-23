You are here

UN Libya envoy urges ‘unified government’ for election in apparent shift

Abdoulaye Bathily, UN Special Representative for Libya and Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), gives a press conference in Tripoli on March 11, 2023. (AFP)
Abdoulaye Bathily, UN Special Representative for Libya and Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), gives a press conference in Tripoli on March 11, 2023. (AFP)
Reuters

  • UN diplomacy in recent years had focused on the urgency of holding national elections despite differences, rather than replacing GNU Prime Minister Abdulhamid Al-Dbeibah and forming another interim government to oversee the vote
TRIPOLI: United Nations Libya envoy Abdoulaye Bathily said on Tuesday that “a unified government, agreed upon by the major players, is an imperative for leading the country to elections,” an apparent shift from an earlier position that elections should come first.
Libya’s internationally recognized Government of National Unity (GNU) in Tripoli has not been accepted by the eastern-based parliament since early 2021 after a failed attempt to have national elections.
The dangers of Libya’s unresolved conflict were apparent last week when armed factions battled in Tripoli, killing 55 people in the worst fighting there in years.
UN diplomacy in recent years had focused on the urgency of holding national elections despite differences, rather than replacing GNU Prime Minister Abdulhamid Al-Dbeibah and forming another interim government to oversee the vote.
“It’s a bad day for Dbeibah. The earth is shaking beneath his feet,” said Libya specialist Jalel Harchaoui of the Royal United Services Institution in London.
Bathily has been pushing the parliament, known as the House of Representatives, as well as a second consultative body with a say over major political issues called the High State Council, to finalize electoral laws.
In his comments to the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday Bathily said he was exploring the possibility of convening a meeting “of the main stakeholders or their representatives” to resolve major issues.
Libya has had little peace or security since a 2011 NATO-backed uprising and it split in 2014 between warring eastern and western factions. Though major warfare paused after a 2020 cease-fire, there is little trust between the main factional leaders.
Many Libyans suspect their political leaders have little interest in a lasting settlement or elections that could oust them from positions of authority that they have held for years.
“A negotiation over a new interim government has a chance because there is a carrot for rivals to participate. But once it is created all incentives for elections disappear. And Bathily has no stick,” said Tim Eaton, Libya researcher at Chatham House.
Bathily said he was working with the Tripoli-based Presidential Council head, Mohammed Al-Menfi, to look at bringing the main players to a meeting.
Besides Menfi, he named House of Representatives speaker Aguila Saleh, GNU Prime Minister Abdulhamid Al-Dbeibah and eastern commander Khalifa Haftar.

 

  • Allowing the five to leave Iran, which could take weeks, would remove a major irritant between Washington and Tehran, which remain at odds on issues from the Iranian nuclear program to Tehran’s support for regional Shiite militias
WASHINGTON: The United States believes an understanding on Iran eventually releasing five US citizens remains on track, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday but declined to offer any timeline.
Iran on Aug. 10 released four imprisoned US citizens into house arrest, where they joined a fifth already under home confinement, in the first step of a deal under which $6 billion in Iranian funds in South Korea would be unfrozen and the five would eventually be allowed to leave the Islamic Republic.
“We believe that things are proceeding according to the understanding that we’ve reached with Iran. I don’t have an exact timetable for you because there’s steps that need to yet unfold. But we believe that that remains on track,” Sullivan told reporters in a conference call.
Allowing the five to leave Iran, which could take weeks, would remove a major irritant between Washington and Tehran, which remain at odds on issues from the Iranian nuclear program to Tehran’s support for regional Shiite militias.
The Iranian Americans who were allowed to leave Iran’s Evin prison on Aug. 10 included businessmen Siamak Namazi, 51, and Emad Shargi, 58, as well as environmentalist Morad Tahbaz, 67, who also has British nationality. The identity of the fourth US citizen who left the prison has not been made public, nor has that of the fifth who was already under house arrest.

 

  • The PKK question is expected to loom large during a visit by Erdogan, along with the resumption of oil exports from northern Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdish region via the Ceyhan port in Turkiye
BAGHDAD: Turkiye’s foreign minister on Tuesday denounced a separatist Kurdish group that operates in northern Iraqi territory as an enemy of both Turkiye and Iraq, and urged the Iraqi government to ban the group as a terrorist organization as Ankara has done.
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan urged Iraq to label the Kurdistan Worker’s Party, or PKK, a terrorist organization during his first visit to Baghdad since taking office.
The trip came ahead of an anticipated visit by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, after what has been months of escalating hostility between Turkiye and Turkish-backed groups on one side, and Kurdish fighters in Iraq and Syria on the other.
In a statement after meeting with his counterpart, Fidan urged Iraqi officials to “not allow our mutual enemy, the PKK terrorist organization, to poison our bilateral relations.”
While Baghdad has frequently complained that Turkish airstrikes in northern Iraq are a breach of its sovereignty, Fidan described the PKK’s activities there as a “challenge against Iraq’s sovereignty,” accusing the group of “occupying” areas in Iraq and seeking to link Iraq to neighboring Syria with a “terror corridor.”
The PKK question is expected to loom large during a visit by Erdogan, along with the resumption of oil exports from northern Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdish region via the Ceyhan port in Turkiye.
Officials in Baghdad and Irbil, the seat of the Kurdish regional government, have long been at odds over sharing of oil revenues. In 2014, the Kurdish region decided to unilaterally export oil through an independent pipeline to Ceyhan.
Turkiye halted oil shipments from the Kurdish region through Ceyhan in March, following a ruling by the International Chamber of Commerce in Paris, which sided with Baghdad, holding that all oil exports should go through Iraq’s state-owned oil marketing company, SOMO. The ruling required Ankara to compensate Baghdad for unauthorized oil exports from the Kurdish regional government from 2014 to 2018,.
Iraqi Foreign Affairs spokesperson Ahmed Al-Sahaf said a high-ranking Iraqi delegation, led by the oil minister, is currently in Turkiye.
Iraq’s Foreign Affairs Minister Fouad Hussein said following his meeting with Fidan that they had discussed the oil issue and were close to finalizing a solution. Hussein said the discussions with his Turkish counterpart had also focused on water issues.
The countries have been at odds over management of shared water resources, amid intensifying droughts in Iraq.
“Given our shared challenges with climate change and Iraq’s historical reliance on the Tigris and Euphrates rivers originating in Turkiye, it’s crucial for Iraq to receive its fair share of water,” Hussein said.
The two foreign ministers also spoke about recent public Qur’an-burnings in Europe, which sparked mass protests in Iraq, some of them violent. Fidan said if the two Muslim-majority countries “remain united, those who attack our sacred values will think twice before taking such action.”
Hussein said around 700,000 Iraqis reside in Turkiye, with 850 Turkish companies operating in Iraq. Fidan added that bilateral trade has reached $25 billion.
Fidan is next scheduled to visit Irbil and meet with the Kurdish region’s Prime Minister Massrour Barzani.

  • Turkiye halted flows after an arbitration ruling ordered Ankara to pay Baghdad damages of $1.5 billion for unauthorized exports
BAGHDAD: Iraq’s oil minister and his Turkish counterpart did not reach an agreement to immediately resume Iraq’s northern oil exports but agreed to hold more talks in the future, said two energy sources with knowledge of the ministers’ meeting in Ankara on Tuesday.

Turkiye halted flows on March 25 after an arbitration ruling by the International Chamber of Commerce ordered Ankara to pay Baghdad damages of $1.5 billion for unauthorized exports by the Kurdistan Regional Government between 2014 and 2018.

The block consists mainly of oil originating from Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdish region.

The results of the meeting were to allow Turkiye and Iraq to finalize pipeline maintenance before resuming oil flow, said an Oil Ministry statement.

Iraq’s Oil Minister Hayan Abdel-Ghani had arrived in the Turkish capital to discuss issues including the resumption of oil exports through the Ceyhan oil terminal, a source in the minister’s office said earlier.

An Iraqi Oil Ministry official who is close to the northern oil exports operations said on Tuesday that the Turkish Energy Ministry informed Iraq’s state-owned marketer SOMO last month that it needed more time to check the technical feasibility of the pipeline to resume flows.

“Turkish Energy Ministry informed SOMO last month that more time is needed to check the pipeline and crude storage tanks in Ceyhan for any damages resulting from the earthquake-hit Turkiye,” said the Iraqi official.

  • Save the Children also said that at least 31,000 children lack access to treatment for malnutrition and related illnesses
CAIRO: About 500 children have died from hunger in Sudan — including two dozen babies in a government-run orphanage in the capital of Khartoum — since fighting erupted in the East African country in April, a leading aid group said on Tuesday.

Save the Children also said that at least 31,000 children lack access to treatment for malnutrition and related illnesses since the charity was forced to close 57 of its nutrition centers in Sudan.

Sudan was plunged into chaos after monthslong tensions between the military and a rival paramilitary force exploded into open fighting on April 15. The conflict has turned Khartoum and other urban areas into battlefields. Many residents live without water and electricity, and the country’s healthcare system has nearly collapsed.

“Never did we think we would see children dying from hunger in such numbers, but this is now the reality in Sudan,” said Arif Noor, Save the Children’s director for Sudan. “We are seeing children dying from entirely preventable hunger.”

More than 4.4 million people were forced to flee their homes either to safer areas in Sudan or cross into neighboring countries, according to the UN migration agency.

Save the Children said that between May and July, at least 316 children, mostly under 5 years of age, died of malnutrition or associated illnesses in the southern While Nile province. More than 2,400 more children have admitted to hospitals in the past eight months with severe acute malnutrition — the deadliest form of malnutrition, it added.

In the eastern Qadarif province, at least 132 children died from malnutrition in the government-run Children’s Hospital between April and July.

And at least 50 children, including two dozen babies, died of starvation or related illnesses in an orphanage in Khartoum in the first six weeks of the conflict as the fighting prevented Save the Children staff from accessing the building to care for them, the charity said.

Save the Children also warned that special food supplies for treating malnutrition were running critically low at 108 facilities it still operates across Sudan.

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, the UN-led agency responsible for famine classifications, said Sudan’s conflict and economic decline have driven about 20.3 million people — or more than 42 percent of the country’s population of over 46 million people — into high levels of acute food insecurity. Of them, about 6.3 million people live in areas that are a step away from an official famine classification, according to the agency.

Sudanese military factions battled for a third day over an army base in the capital, eyewitnesses said on Tuesday, as both sides struggle for advantage in a more than four-month war that has devastated the country.

After the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces circulated video of its soldiers claiming to have entered the base and captured tanks, army sources said they had managed to drive them out. If the army were to lose the Armored Corps base, its last stronghold in the capital Khartoum would be the army headquarters in the center of the city.

  • Televised images showed clouds of thick smoke rolling over the edge of the seaside city on Tuesday afternoon
  • The fire also forced the evacuation of a local university and closure of a highway running through the blaze
ISTANBUL: Turkiye on Tuesday briefly suspended shipping traffic along the Dardanelle Strait because of a windswept forest fire near the tourist town of Canakkale.
The emergency response service said it had evacuated seven villages and was preparing to help people leave three more on Turkiye’s northwestern coast.
“The good news is that the winds seem to blowing away from the city center of Canakkale,” Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli said in televised comments.
Televised images showed clouds of thick smoke rolling over the edge of the seaside city on Tuesday afternoon.
The fire also forced the evacuation of a local university and closure of a highway running through the blaze.
The Turkish coast guard reopened southbound traffic along the strait after more than two dozen aircraft managed to largely contain the blaze by Tuesday night.
The Dardanelle Strait links the Aegean Sea with the Sea of Marmara and is a popular tourist destination because it is also the site of the ancient ruins of Troy.
Turkiye has been trying to modernize its emergency response service after being gripped by hugely destructive fires along its southern and western coasts in 2021.
Those flames scorched more than 200,000 hectares of pine forest and claimed at least nine lives.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan came under intense criticism for his response to the disaster at the time.
Its magnitude raised the political importance of environmental issues in Turkiye and prompted Erdogan to pushed through Ankara’s long-delayed ratification of the Paris Climate Accords.

