Macron mulling referendums to break parliament deadlock: govt sources

French President Emmanuel Macron told his government Wednesday he was considering referendums to pass legislation and break the political deadlock caused by the country's hung parliament.
Updated 23 August 2023
AFP

  • Macron told cabinet members he would hold talks with rival political leaders next week with a view to drawing up “draft legislation but also referendums”
  • The 45-year-old leader announced in early August that he was planning a “major political initiative” after his summer holidays
PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron told his government Wednesday he was considering referendums to pass legislation and break the political deadlock caused by the country’s hung parliament, several sources told AFP.
Macron told cabinet members he would hold talks with rival political leaders next week with a view to drawing up “draft legislation but also referendums,” the sources said on condition of anonymity, without giving further details.
The 45-year-old leader announced in early August that he was planning a “major political initiative” after his summer holidays. He is seeking to relaunch his second and final term in office, which has been stymied by his lack of a parliamentary majority.
The government has succeeded in negotiating some new laws with the support of opposition parties, but Macron’s flagship pension reform earlier this year had to be rammed through using emergency executive powers — outraging many voters.
Rumours about impending referendums have swirled before during Macron’s six years in power, notably after the so-called “Yellow Vest” anti-government protests in 2018-2019 when the centrist wanted to reduce the number of national lawmakers.
Under France’s fifth republic, which began in 1958, the president is able to call referendums, but the power has been used only nine times since then.
It was last invoked in 2005 for a referendum on a new European constitution, which the government of the then president Jacques Chirac lost in a shock setback.

Topics: France French President Emmanuel Macron referendums

Eight bodies found on site of private jet crash in Russia, no names given — RIA

Eight bodies found on site of private jet crash in Russia, no names given — RIA
Eight bodies found on site of private jet crash in Russia, no names given — RIA

Eight bodies found on site of private jet crash in Russia, no names given — RIA
  • Russia's aviation agency said mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was on board the plane
  • Plane was flying from Moscow to St. Petersburg, Russia's emergency situations ministry said
MOSCOW: Eight bodies were found at the crash site of a private jet on which Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was listed as a passenger, Russian state news agency RIA reported on Wednesday, citing the emergency services.

According to the agency, search and rescue operations at the crash site are continuing.

There was no confirmation that Prigozhin was on board the plane that crashed north of Moscow, although Russia's aviation agency said he was on the passenger list.

Earlier Russia's emergency situations ministry said in a statement that 10 people had been on board the private Embraer Legacy aircraft, traveling from Moscow to St. Petersburg.

Topics: World Russia Wagner Yevgeny Prigozhin

Greek firefighters battle major blazes on multiple fronts

Greek firefighters battle major blazes on multiple fronts
Greek firefighters battle major blazes on multiple fronts

Greek firefighters battle major blazes on multiple fronts
  • In the last two days, 19 people believed to be migrants — including two children — have been killed in forest blazes
  • Hundreds of firefighters were battling on two major fronts, one near Athens and the other in northeastern Greece
ATHENS: Greek firefighters on Wednesday struggled to contain uncontrolled fires throughout the country for a fifth day, several of them bordering an acrid, smoke-filled Athens.
In the last two days, 19 people believed to be migrants — including two children — have been killed in forest blazes.
Hundreds of firefighters were battling on two major fronts, one near Athens and the other in northeastern Greece, in addition to several other smaller fires.
One fire fanned by strong winds ripped through the foothills of Mount Parnitha, the largest forest adjoining the capital, burning near the outskirts of a national park.
“The situation in Parnitha is extremely critical,” Civil Protection Minister Vassilis Kikilias told a news conference.
The European Commission said 246 firefighters, 40 vehicles and eight aircraft from eight member states had been sent to help.
Evacuations were ordered on Wednesday morning for several settlements on the outskirts of the capital, including three nursing homes.
The blaze damaged homes in the northwestern Athens district of Menidi, and briefly threatened an army camp.
“Many people don’t want to leave their homes,” Nikos Kountromichalis, a Hellenic Red Cross organizer, told state TV ERT in Menidi.
“We found some elderly people who had fainted in their own yards,” he said, adding that his team had treated several residents for burns and respiratory problems.
Fires have already destroyed homes and properties in the nearby suburbs of Hasia and Fyli.
A migrant detention center in Amygdaleza, north of Athens, was also evacuated.
Another fire in Boeotia, north of Athens, came perilously close to a UNESCO-listed Byzantine monastery.
Greek firefighters have battled over 350 fires over the last five days, including over 200 in the last 48 hours, Kikilias said.
Nearly a hundred were currently unchecked, the fire service said.
Fire department spokesman Yiannis Artopios said 140 people had been arrested on suspicion of arson, most of it accidental.
Most cases were related to welding and agricultural work that ignored high-risk weather warnings.
“It’s an unprecedented situation, this is not a figure of speech,” he said.
Kikilias said the country was going through the worst summer of fires since fire-risk maps were introduced in 2009.
He noted that the number of fire emergency warnings issued this year were “twice as many as in 2021, four times those of 2019 and seven times those of 2012.”
In 32 years of service “I’ve never seen such extreme conditions,” Greek fire department chief Yiorgos Pournaras told reporters, noting that even during the night winds remained high.
The Parnitha fire had spread even though water bombers were on-site in minutes, Pournaras said.
The Greek capital woke up Wednesday to the smell of scorched earth and thick black smoke covering the sky.
“Unfortunately, the wind does not help at all,” Stathis Topalidis, deputy mayor of Menidi, told state TV ERT.
On Tuesday, authorities ordered the evacuation of Ano Liosia in northwest Athens — a district of over 25,000 people — although several stayed at their houses to try and protect their properties.
Flames continued to spread unchecked for a fifth day in the northeastern region of Evros, close to the Turkish border in Alexandroupolis and the Dadia forest, and home to rare birds of prey.
More evacuations were ordered in the region overnight.
Unfounded rumors and allegations have also been spreading rapidly on social media blaming migrants for responsibility for the outbreak of the fires.
Greece’s Supreme Court Prosecutor on Wednesday ordered local officials to investigate both the causes of the catastrophic fire and alleged claims of racism toward migrants.
Greek authorities on Tuesday arrested three people in northern Greece who had forced undocumented migrants into a cargo trailer, accusing them of being responsible for the fires.
Twenty people have been killed in this week’s wildfire wave.
Eighteen people including two children were found dead Tuesday in a forest fire near the Turkish border, north of Alexandroupolis.
As no local residents had been reported missing “the possibility that they are people who entered our country illegally is under investigation,” fire department spokesman Yiannis Artopios said in a televised address.
Another person believed to be a migrant was found dead in a nearby forest on Monday. An elderly shepherd had been found earlier Monday in central Greece.
Over 40,000 hectares (nearly 99,000 acres) were destroyed in wildfires in just three days from August 19 to 21, according to a report by the National Observatory of Athens.
The very hot and dry conditions which increase the fire risk will persist until Friday, according to meteorologists.

Topics: Greece Blaze Athens firefighters migrants

Russian mercenary chief Prigozhin listed as passenger on plane which crashed with no survivors

Russian mercenary chief Prigozhin listed as passenger on plane which crashed with no survivors
Russian mercenary chief Prigozhin listed as passenger on plane which crashed with no survivors

Russian mercenary chief Prigozhin listed as passenger on plane which crashed with no survivors
  • The jet, en route from Moscow to St. Petersburg, was carrying seven passengers and three crew
  • Prigozhin, 62, spearheaded a mutiny against Russia’s top army brass on June 23-24
MOSCOW: Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was listed as a passenger on a private jet which crashed on Wednesday evening north of Moscow with no survivors, the Russian authorities said.
There was no confirmation that Prigozhin was physically on board and Reuters could not immediately confirm that he was on the aircraft, which crashed north of Moscow.
“An investigation has been launched into an Embraer plane crash that occurred tonight in the Tver region. According to the passenger list, the name and surname of Yevgeny Prigozhin is among them,” Rosaviatsia, Russia’s aviation agency, was cited as saying by the state TASS news agency.
Russia’s emergency situations ministry said in a statement that a private Embraer Legacy aircraft traveling from Moscow to St. Petersburg had crashed near the village of Kuzhenkino in the Tver Region.
It said that 10 people had been on board, including three crew members. According to preliminary information, everyone on board had been killed, it said.
Prigozhin, 62, spearheaded a mutiny against Russia’s top army brass on June 23-24 which President Vladimir Putin said could have tipped Russia into civil war.
The mutiny was ended by negotiations and an apparent Kremlin deal which saw Prigozhin agree to relocate to neighboring Belarus. But he had appeared to move freely inside Russia after the deal nonetheless.
Prigozhin, who had sought to topple Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Valery Gerasimov, chief of the general staff, on Monday posted a video address which he suggested was shot in Africa.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin

DeSantis in the hot seat at first Republican presidential debate

DeSantis in the hot seat at first Republican presidential debate
DeSantis in the hot seat at first Republican presidential debate

DeSantis in the hot seat at first Republican presidential debate
  • Ron DeSantis is among eight Republican hopefuls set to be on stage at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee with one glaring exception
  • With Trump absent, candidates including tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamay and US Senator Tim Scott will be looking to displace DeSantis as the most plausible Trump alternative
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to be the biggest target of his Republican rivals for the 2024 US presidential nomination at Wednesday’s first primary debate, after front-runner Donald Trump opted to skip the event.
DeSantis is among eight Republican hopefuls set to be on stage at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee with one glaring exception. The former president, who holds a strong lead in opinion polls, instead sat for a pre-recorded interview with conservative commentator Tucker Carlson, due to air at 9 p.m. ET (0100 GMT) just as the debate begins, potentially siphoning off viewers.
With Trump absent, Republican candidates including tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamay and US Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina, who have enjoyed a bump in some state and national polls in recent weeks, will be looking to displace DeSantis as the most plausible Trump alternative.
“He’s going to be a punching bag,” said Brian Darling, a Republican strategist and former senior aide to US Senator Rand Paul. “DeSantis is considered a wounded candidate going the wrong way.”
DeSantis, for his part, will be looking to draw a line under a slow but steady slide in the polls this summer. Aides and allies view the debate as a high-stakes opportunity to shift the narrative away from turmoil that has gripped his campaign in recent weeks, including a significant staffing shake-up, and to introduce the governor to millions of voters who have yet to tune into the primary process.
“From the campaign’s perspective, he’s going to be center stage. Everyone on stage is going to be shooting at him,” said one person close to DeSantis, who was granted anonymity to discuss internal campaign dynamics. “He doesn’t need a knockout blow, but he’s got to take advantage of the opportunity of all this airtime.”
Martha MacCallum, a Fox News host who will moderate the debate alongside colleague Bret Baier, indicated in an interview with Vanity Fair last week that they will press the candidates to address Trump’s four criminal indictments.
The candidates are also expected to use the debate to attack China, which most have described as the United States’ top economic and geopolitical foe. Former UN Ambassador and presidential candidate Nikki Haley said in an interview with The Washington Post published on Wednesday that she would send troops to defend Taiwan in the event of an attack by China.
The debate will be held one day before Trump plans to surrender in Atlanta in connection with his indictment in Georgia on charges he sought to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state.
Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, a former close Trump adviser turned vocal critic, will likely amplify his attacks on the former president. Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson and former Vice President Mike Pence, who broke with his former boss after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, may also take shots at Trump.
But Jeanette Hoffman, a Republican political consultant, said the other candidates will likely refrain from criticizing Trump for fear of upsetting his supporters, whose votes they will need to win the Republican nomination. Polls show that most Republicans view the criminal charges against Trump as politically motivated, making the topic a tricky one to navigate for his rivals.
“He’s still in the room because every Republican primary candidate is going to have to take a position on the former president and his legal troubles,” Hoffman said. “It’s a bit of a Catch-22 for some candidates. They don’t want Trump to be the candidate but they also can’t be the one to take him out.”
The expected eight participants include Scott, Ramaswamy, and Haley in addition to DeSantis, Christie, Hutchinson and Pence.
It was unclear whether North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum would be able to stand for the debate, after he injured his leg playing basketball, spokesperson Lance Trover said.
In the most recent Reuters/Ipsos poll released this month, Trump held 47 percent of the Republican vote nationally, with DeSantis dropping six percentage points from July to 13 percent. None of the other candidates have broken out of single digits.
Both Darling and Hoffman said they saw the potential for Ramaswamy, a skilled orator who has climbed into the third spot in several national polls, to gain ground. Ramaswamy’s policy positions are mostly deeply conservative and he has been a staunch supporter of Trump.
The DeSantis campaign is anticipating particularly harsh broadsides from Ramaswamy and Christie, a person close to the governor said.
Christopher Wlezien, a professor of government at the University of Texas at Austin who has studied the electoral impact of debates, said he was skeptical that any contender would achieve a breakout moment on Wednesday.
“My expectations were low for big changes to begin with and it’s even more so because Trump is not there,” he said.

Topics: Ron DeSantis Donald Trump Mike Pence Nikki Haley Republican Party

New wave of drone strikes hits Moscow

New wave of drone strikes hits Moscow
New wave of drone strikes hits Moscow

New wave of drone strikes hits Moscow
  • Ukrainian air defense systems downed nine Shahed drones
  • Attacks are a sign of Ukrainian desperation, military analyst tells Arab News
MOSCOW: Air defenses thwarted a new attack on Moscow on Wednesday as Ukraine launched another wave of drone strikes on the Russian capital.

No one was hurt in Moscow but three people were killed in a separate drone attack on a village in Belgorodnear the Ukrainian border. The regional governor said one drone hit a sanatorium and another was shot down. Two people died at the scene and doctors were unable to save the life of a third person.

The attack on Moscow once again forced the capital’s airports to briefly suspend flights as a precaution. The Defense Ministry said air defense forces had shot down two drones over the Moscow region’s Mozhaisky and Khimki districts. A third drone was jammed, lost control and hit a high-rise building under construction in the Moscow City business district. Glass panes on three floors of the building were damaged.

The latest attack was the sixth on the Russian capital and the third on the business district, where some state institutions have been concentrated since May, when drones targeted the Kremlin itself. 

A Russian military expert told Arab News the drone attacks were “an act of desperation due to the failures of the Ukrainian armed forces on the battlefield.”

“The widely advertised counteroffensive of the Ukrainian army has choked and Kiev needs to demonstrate at least something to its Western allies so that they continue to generously finance and arm the Ukrainian regime,” said Konstantin Sivkov, a retired colonel and vice-president of the Russian Academy of Rocket and Artillery Sciences.

“Ukraine is increasingly resorting to terrorist methods of warfare, such as attacks by kamikaze drones on peaceful cities, not only in the depths of Russia, but also in those regions that Kiev considers occupied.”

Elsewhere, Ukraine destroyed a Russian S-400 anti-aircraft defense system on the Crimean peninsula, which was annexed by Russia in 2014. The Ukrainian Defense Ministry published a video of a massive explosion with a huge column of smoke billowing into the sky. “This is a painful blow to the occupiers’ air defense system,” it said.

Pro-war Russian military bloggers said the attack highlighted flaws in the country’s defense capacities.“Again, the question arises of why Ukrainian boats come so close to the shores of Crimea,” said the influential Rybar Telegram channel, which has 1.2 million followers. “We need a systematic defeat of the entire Ukrainian fleet, and this requires changes in the organization of the Russian Navy.”

Another channel, Voenny Osvedomitel, said the attack raised “fair questions about the quality of air defense coverage in one of the most 'missile-prone' regions of Russia.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine Moscow drones

